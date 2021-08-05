Saudi Maaden shifts to profitability in the second quarter, year-on-year

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) turned in profits after zakat and tax, at about SR1.1 billion ($2.94 billion) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to losses of about SR434.15 million in the second quarter of 2020, the company announced in a statement on the Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

Maaden’s profits increased by 45.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021, compared to profits of about SR761.15 million in the first quarter, while revenues rose by 11.95 percent to SR6.1 billion.

The company attributed its shift to profitability year-on-year to the increase in the average prices achieved for all products except industrial minerals, despite the decrease in the quantities sold of gold, ammonia and alumina.

Profitability was also due to the increase in net profit attributable to Maaden’s stake in joint ventures and the increase in other revenues, despite the decrease in income from term deposits.