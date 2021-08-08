You are here

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018
The oil giant also benefitted from its strategy to optimize its portfolio, announcing billion dollar deals in recent months. (Supplied)
Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018
  • The company declared a dividend of SR70.33 billion
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco profits rose from a year earlier to SR95.47 billion ($25.46 billion) in the second quarter as a recovering global economy pushed up oil prices and allowed the Kingdom to pump more crude.

It represents a 288 percent increase, and was affiliated with higher oil prices and a recovery in global demand, supported by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures, and accleerating activity in key markets, the oil giant said in a Tadawul filing.

This was slightly above median economist estimate of $24.7 billion - Bank of America predicted $24 billion; JPMorgan estimated $23.7 billion, while Alrajhi Capital forecast $25.3 billion.

“Our second quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum,” Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said.

“While there is still some uncertainty around the challenges posed by COVID-19 variants, we have shown that we can adapt swiftly and effectively to changing market conditions,” he added.

The company declared a dividend of SR70.33 billion.

Aramco’s indicated dividend yield is roughly 4 percent, while BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp. all pay above 5 percent.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen about 40 percent this year and closed at $70.70 on Friday after its biggest weekly decline in four months.

The oil giant also benefitted from its strategy to optimize its portfolio, announcing billion dollar deals in recent months.

“Our historic $12.4 billion pipeline deal was an endorsement of our long-term business strategy by international investors, representing significant progress in our portfolio optimization program. Our landmark $6 billion Sukuk reinforced our robust balance sheet, further diversifying our funding sources and expanding our investor base. And, once again, we delivered a dividend of $18.8 billion for our shareholders,” Nasser said.

He said the company will move forward on a number of strategic programs, particularly focusing on sustainability and low-carbon fuels.

 

 

Topics: Aramco Oil

From Russia with billions: Egypt expects windfall from tourism boost

Nabil Hussein, a tourism expert, said the return of Russian tourism to the cities will result in the return of trained workers to the tourism sector, raising Egypt’s tourism classification. (AFP/File Photo)
Nabil Hussein, a tourism expert, said the return of Russian tourism to the cities will result in the return of trained workers to the tourism sector, raising Egypt’s tourism classification. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 07 August 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

From Russia with billions: Egypt expects windfall from tourism boost

Nabil Hussein, a tourism expert, said the return of Russian tourism to the cities will result in the return of trained workers to the tourism sector, raising Egypt’s tourism classification. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Russian Center for Combating the Coronavirus said the return of Russian tourism to the Egyptian resorts in Hurghada will commence from around Aug. 9
Updated 07 August 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Moscow’s Federal Air Transport Agency has issued permits to eight Russian airlines for regular flights to Egyptian tourist resorts in Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

According to media reports, the permits have been granted to Aeroflot, Papeda, Racia, S7, Smartavia, Ural Airlines, Nordwind and Azur Air.

Egypt previously welcomed Russia’s decision on July 8 to lift the ban on charter flights with Egypt after a presidential decree was issued by the Kremlin.

The Russian Center for Combating the Coronavirus said the return of Russian tourism to the Egyptian resorts in Hurghada will commence from around Aug. 9.

It said trips to Egypt have been increased in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada in South Sinai. 

Each city will receive five Russian flights a week. Nabil Hussein, a tourism expert, said the return of Russian tourism to the cities will result in the return of trained workers to the tourism sector, raising Egypt’s tourism classification as one of the best tourist destinations around the world.

He told Arab News that Egypt will benefit from more than $4 billion in annual revenues, with the number of Russian tourists estimated to exceed 2 million.

However, Mohamed Fala, a member of the Red Sea Tourism Investors Association, said it is difficult for Russian companies to operate direct flights from Russia to Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada soon, adding that the set date of Aug. 9 may be postponed for at least a week or two.

He said the return of Russian tourism will be gradual, provided that it begins to increase during the winter, specifically during November and December, adding that all hotel facilities in the Red Sea and South Sinai are ready to receive Russian tourists.

He said the tourist movement coming to Egypt from Russia is vital as it continues throughout the year and that Russian tourists travel in large numbers, which revives hotel occupancy in the coastal tourist cities, especially Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

“The average number of Russians who were visiting Egypt before 2015 was about 2.5 million annually,” he said.

Russian flights were stopped six years ago in 2015 due to the crash of a Russian plane on the beaches of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Topics: business economy Egypt Russia tourism

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
  • Saudi Aramco raised its Arab Medium and Heavy grades by 20 to 30 cents a barrel for September shipments
  • China is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious delta Covid-19 strain
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to raise the price of the oil it sells in Asia this month may prove costly as Chinese demand weakens amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases and the US and Russia seek to undercut the Kingdom’s product with cheaper alternatives, Bloomberg reported.

Saudi Aramco raised its Arab Medium and Heavy grades by 20 to 30 cents a barrel to the highest in at least four months for September sales to the region, but demand for these may suffer as China battles an outbreak of the highly infectious Covid-19 strain.

Brent’s premium to Dubai oil was at $3.38 a barrel as of early Friday, compared with $4.36 a month earlier.

Also, US varieties, such as Mars, which is of a comparable medium quality, are being offered at rates that are lower than last month, while Russia’s Urals is also becoming cheaper, according to traders who buy and sell those barrels, which could lead to Asian refiners to buy lower amounts of contracted volumes from Aramco.

Nominations were due Thursday and Aramco will likely notify buyers of their allocations next week, Bloomberg said.

Cargoes of some Middle Eastern medium and heavy-sour crudes have been falling to discounts against their official selling prices.

The market is also starting to see prompt cargoes offered as the OPEC+ restores more production.

OPEC+, the oil-producers’ group led by the Saudis and Russia, agreed last month to ramp up production over the rest of the year.

While most analysts still see the market facing a shortage of barrels amid a global economic recovery from the worst of the pandemic, the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant poses a risk to demand that is keeping many producers, particularly international oil companies, reticent to open the gushers just yet.

Saudi Arabia sends more than 60 percent of its crude exports to Asia, with China, South Korea, Japan and India the biggest buyers.

Brent crude has dropped 5 percent this week to just above $72 a barrel on concern about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, particularly in Asia, but remains around 40 percent higher this year.

Topics: #oil #saudi #asia

Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges

Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges

Saudi contactless payments more than double in H1 as smart-device usage surges
  • More than 2.1 billion contactless transactions valued at SR203 billion were made in H1
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of contactless point-of-sales transactions in Saudi Arabia jumped 147 percent in the first half of 2021 from a year earlier as consumer embraced the use of smart devices in retail environments.

More than 2.1 billion contactless transactions valued at SR203 billion ($54 billion) were made in the six months through the end of June, representing 94 percent of all point-of-sale payments, government body Saudi Payments said in a statement.

Use of smart devices, such as mobile phones, to make payments increased by 310 percent to 724 million transactions valued at SR56 billion, or 34 percent of all contactless payments.

The 450 percent number of shops accepting mada e-commerce payment methods grew 450 percent to 28,000 stores as the number of e-commerce transactions carried out using the government platform rose 112 percent to 146 million for a value of SR31 billion.

Saudi Payments has been investing in its digital infrastructure, in line with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 Financial Sector Development Program, which seeks to transition to a society less dependent on cash, and achieve 70 percent electronic transactions by 2030.

A report this week showed Saudi youth are using less cash compared with other age groups.

Only 18 percent of Saudis aged between 16 and 22 years use cash, while almost half of people who are 60 and above use cash till date, a report by Fintech Saudi showed.

The report also showed that 20 percent of the population in central region of Saudi Arabia, which includes the capital Riyadh, use cash in their everyday transactions, while 37 percent of those living in the western region use paper money in their daily dealings.

Topics: #payments #ecommerce #contactlesspayments #saudi

Kuwait budget deficit surges 175 percent as revenues slump

Kuwait budget deficit surges 175 percent as revenues slump
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Kuwait budget deficit surges 175 percent as revenues slump

Kuwait budget deficit surges 175 percent as revenues slump
  • Kuwait's 2020-21 budget deficit reached $35.5 billion
  • 2021-22 budget predicts $40.2 billion deficit
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s budget deficit jumped 174.8 percent in the past financial year to 10.8 billion dinars ($35.5 billion), the finance ministry said.
Revenue fell 38.9 percent to 10.5 billion dinars in the 12 months to March 31, while expenditure increased 0.7 percent to 21.3 billion dinars, the ministry said in a statement reported by state news agency KUNA.
The data comes following a challenging time for the country during which parliament has repeatedly failed to agree a 2021-22 budget while the coronavirus pandemic decimated income.
Kuwait’s parliament eventually approved the 2021-22 state budget in June, which planned for 23.05 billion dinars in expenditure and a deficit of 12.1 billion dinars.
Earlier this year, Kuwait’s finance minister said that an increase in oil revenues due to higher oil prices does not cover the Gulf state’s budget obligations.
Kuwait would need oil prices of $90 per barrel to balance the budget, the minister, Khalifa Hamada, said in a statement.
Brent crude oil futures settled at $70.70 on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to $68.28 a barrel.

Topics: #kuwait #budget #deficit

Saudi Arabia's booming startup ecosystem

Saudi Arabia’s booming startup ecosystem
Updated 07 August 2021
George Charles Darley
Jana Salloum
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi Arabia's booming startup ecosystem

Saudi Arabia’s booming startup ecosystem
  • Startup funding jumped from $8m in 2016 to $150m in 2020
  • Public funds investing alongside private investors
Updated 07 August 2021
George Charles Darley Jana Salloum SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: If you’re an ambitious entrepreneur with a breakthrough commercial proposition, this is a good time to be in Saudi Arabia. Within a relatively short space of time, the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem – particularly in the tech arena – has matured quickly and dramatically.

Whereas the KSA’s pre-2016 startup funding rate was about $8 million per annum, that figure leapt to just over $150 million in 2020 (a 35 percent year-on-year increase) and is seeing exponential growth in 2021, according to business research firm Magnitt.

Kholoud Al-Mohammadi of Impact46 (a Riyadh-based venture capital and private equity firm) told Arab News there are two main drivers behind this shift. “First, you have consumer adaptation to technology. And the second element is the change in regulations and the support of regulatory bodies.”

On the consumer side, the KSA has a young, tech-savvy population with a big appetite for online services – making it attractive for marketeers. In terms of regulatory changes, a key aspect of Vision 2030 is the empowerment of entrepreneurs. Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been eased and 2018 saw the launch of the Monsha’at-backed Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) and the PIF’s Jada fund of funds.

These public funds work alongside a range of private investors, both global and local – from 500 Startups (a leading US VC firm now targeting MENA and the KSA); to Saudi VC funds including Saudi Telecom’s STV, Raed Ventures, Riyad TAQNIA Fund and Riyadh Valley Company; and KSA-based angel networks such as Oqal.

Saudi Arabia has been building a solid foundation for a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem over the past few years.

Prof. Zeger Degraeve, executive dean at MBSC

The Commission for Small and Medium-sized Businesses now also provides an online portal for fundraising, connecting private investors with startup founders.

“The concept is great”, Ahmed Alnafie of the design and marketing startup Invenu told Arab News. “It allows all the funding institutions to get back to you through a single unified portal, and aggregates investors so you don’t have to approach them one by one.”

This can help startup founders without a personal network of family and friends to invest in their ventures – something that has traditionally held back potential Saudi entrepreneurs lacking the right connections.

CULTURE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Such initiatives have helped grow a culture of entrepreneurship in the Kingdom that is reflected in the findings of a recent report from the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) along with the Babson Global Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (BGCEL).

Among Saudis surveyed for the GEM report, 90 percent agreed or strongly agreed it is easy to start a business, placing the Kingdom in top position among GEM economies. Saudi Arabia also reported the highest rate of market confidence, with 80 percent seeing opportunities to start a business as a result of the changes brought about by the pandemic.

That was born out last year, when, despite the challenges of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia’s total rate of startup activity increased from 14 percent of the population in 2019 to 17 percent in 2020. Entrepreneurial activity in Saudi Arabia increased by 24 percent compared with 2019.

“Saudi Arabia has been building a solid foundation for a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem over the past few years,” said Prof. Zeger Degraeve, executive dean at MBSC. “This strong footing enabled the Kingdom to remain resilient even in the face of extreme challenges stemming from the pandemic and provide required support for SMEs and startups.”

ACCESS TO TALENT
In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major catalyst for the Kingdom’s startup sector, for three reasons.

First, the pandemic forced the rapid uptake of various online platforms, as people were suddenly confined to their homes during the lockdown phase.

Second, traditionally tech-resistant sectors such as government, health care and education had no choice but to introduce online solutions – which under normal circumstances they would be wary of experimenting with given the critical nature of their activities.

And third is the access to good talent: while meetings and presentations were usually ‘live’ pre-COVID – requiring key talent to be physically present – online meetings quickly became the norm, meaning that talent can be located almost anywhere on earth. This allowed startup founders to form teams, launch and raise funds even in the midst of the pandemic.

“I know the pandemic caused a lot of businesses to fall back or have some difficulties, but it sure helped the argument for technology itself – regardless of the sector,” said Al-Mohammadi. “A process that would normally take years and years happened within a few months. The pandemic was a real testament to the need for tech-based solutions. Tech is not a luxury anymore, it’s a necessity.”

This positive mix of COVID-related factors benefitted numerous KSA-based startups, including Gamze Beauty (a provider of beauty products), Jahez (food delivery solutions), Noon Academy (educational technology) and Raqqamyah (peer-to-peer lending) – all of which either launched or raised considerable funds in the course of 2020-21.

FINTECH FUNDING
Saudi VC funding grew by 65 percent year-on-year to reach a record SR650 million in the first half of 2021, accounting for 14 percent of VC funding across the MENA region, according to MAGNitt data.

Fintech startups were responsible for almost a quarter of transactions, while e-commerce saw a decline in its contribution to deals, as it did across the MENA region. Fintech startups raised 1,700 percent more capital year-on-year while funding into e-commerce declined by 54 percent, according to the report.

The distribution of funds in Saudi Arabia improved in uniformity as the top five deals of the Kingdom accounted for 47 percent of total capital deployed in the country, down from 81 percent in the first half of 2020.

Traditional lenders have also been increasing their financing of startups and small businesses. The financing of small, medium and micro enterprises in Saudi Arabia by banks and finance companies increased by 67.9 percent between 2018 and 2020, according to Saudi Central Bank data.

Banks increased funding to SMEs by 70 percent to SR170.4 billion in that period, while finance companies increased their lending from SR7.8 billion to SR11.9 billion, the data show.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
“There is no doubt that understanding the importance of the role of small and medium enterprises is evident in the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, especially in the axis of a prosperous economy, where the vision gave ambitious goals and this began with the establishment of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at),” Rana Zumai, a consultant who advises SMEs in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“The state’s efforts and decisions have enhanced the capacity of small and medium enterprises in various aspects, such as creating jobs in the economy and improving the level of competitiveness, in addition to raising the level of employment and exports,” she said.

Vision 2030, combined with the overall push toward diversification of the Saudi economy away from oil, is opening up opportunities in entertainment, media, tourism, culture, media and biotechnology, among other areas.

“I think we’re at the start of something big”, said Al-Mohammadi. “Saudi Arabia used to be thought of as a market to expand to, but now with the new infrastructure and the new regulatory support and the local and global funding coming in, it has become validated as a startup hub.”

Topics: #saudi #startups #SMEs

