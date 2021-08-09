You are here

  • Home
  • Fire devours Greek island forests as residents urged to flee

Fire devours Greek island forests as residents urged to flee

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Vasilika, on the island of Evia, Greece. (Reuters)
1 / 2
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Vasilika, on the island of Evia, Greece. (Reuters)
A man uses a tree branch to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021. (REUTERS)
2 / 2
A man uses a tree branch to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/545ef

Updated 44 sec ago
AP

Fire devours Greek island forests as residents urged to flee

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Vasilika, on the island of Evia, Greece. (Reuters)
  • Civil Protection chief NIkos Hardalias said the conditions on Evia were particularly tough for the water-dropping planes and helicopters
  • All the forces have been fighting a difficult battle all these days
Updated 44 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: Pillars of billowing smoke and ash blocked out the sun above Greece’s second-largest island and turned the sky orange as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and triggered more evacuation alerts on Sunday, while residents appealed for additional firefighting help.
The fire on Evia, an island of forested mountains and canyons laced with small coves of crystalline water, began Aug. 3 and cut across the popular summer destination from coast to coast, burning out of control for five days. Scores of homes and businesses have been destroyed, and thousands of residents and vacationers have been evacuated.
The blaze currently is the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country’s most protracted and intense heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) and created bone-dry conditions.
The Greek coast guard said three patrol boats, four navy vessels, one ferry, two tourist boats and numerous fishing and private boats were on standby to carry out more potential evacuations from the seaside village of Pefki, on Evia’s northern tip.
Around 350 people already boarded the ferry, the coast guard said, while towering flames cut off many escape routes by roads.
Evacuation orders were issued for four villages, including Pefki, but some residents refused to leave, hoping to save their properties.
Planes and helicopters dropped water on the flames from above.
“It’s already too late, the area has been destroyed,” lamented Giannis Kontzias, mayor of the north Evia municipality of Istiaia, on Greece’s Open TV. Residents of nearby villages had been urged to head to Istiatia, a town of 7,000 in northern Evia that firefighters battled to save on Saturday night.
Villagers and people in north Evia’s main harbor, Aidipsos, were urged to shut windows, doors and chimneys to prevent burning embers from entering houses.
Civil Protection chief NIkos Hardalias said the conditions on Evia were particularly tough for the water-dropping planes and helicopters. Their pilots faced “great danger” with limited visibility, air turbulence and wind currents from the fire, he said.

BACKGROUND

The blaze currently is the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country’s most protracted and intense heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius and created bone-dry conditions.

“We have before us one more difficult afternoon, one more difficult night,” Hardalias said.
“All the forces that have been fighting a difficult battle all these days will continue operating with unabated intensity, with the same self-sacrifice.”
On Saturday night, the coast guard and ferries evacuated 83 people from beaches in northern Evia.
On Friday night, ferries evacuated more than 1,000 people from beaches and a seaside village in apocalyptic scenes as flames raged on the hillsides behind them.
Local officials and residents in north Evia called in to television news programs on Saturday, appealing for more firefighters and water-dropping planes.
The fire department said 575 firefighters with 35 ground teams and 89 vehicles were battling the Evia wildfire, including 112 Romanian and 100 Ukrainian firefighters sent to Greece as reinforcements.
Four helicopters and three planes, including a massive Beriev-200 plane leased from Russia, provided air support.
Three more major fires were also burning Sunday in Greece’s southern Peloponnese region, while a massive fire that ravaged forests, homes and businesses on the northern fringes of the Greek capital appeared to be on the wane. That fire burnt through large tracts of a national park on Mount Parnitha, the largest forested area remaining near Athens that still bore deep scars from a fire in 2007.
Rekindling of the fire north of Athens was a constant concern, Hardalias said, adding that firefighters and the military had been patrolling all night to tackle the situation.
One firefighter was transferred to hospital Sunday after loosing consciousness during a patrol, Hardalias said.
His condition was not life-threatening.
On Friday, one volunteer firefighter died after suffering head injuries from a falling electricity pole north of Athens, while at least 20 people have been treated for fire-related injuries, including two firefighters who were hospitalized in intensive care.
The causes of the fires are under investigation. Three people were arrested Friday — in the greater Athens area, central and southern Greece — on suspicion of starting blazes, in two cases intentionally.
Another person, a 47-year-old Greek, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Athens suburb of Petroupoli for lighting two fires in a grove and setting four dumpsters on fire, police said.
Ten countries have already sent personnel and firefighters equipment such as aircraft to Greece, while another eight are sending further reinforcements.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the fire department’s headquarters in Athens Saturday and expressed his “deep sadness” for the volunteer firefighter’s death.
He later visited the airport from which firefighting planes take off and thanked the pilots, both Greek and French.
Securing aid for everyone affected by the wildfires will be “my first political priority,” the prime minister said, promising that all burnt areas would be reforested.
“When this nightmarish summer has passed, we will turn all our attention to repairing the damage as fast as possible, and in restoring our natural environment again,” Mitsotakis said.
Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the large number of fires that burned through southern Europe in recent days, from Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.
Massive fires also have been burning across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, forcing the evacuation on Saturday of a dozen villages. In all, wildfires have burned nearly 15 million acres this year in Russia.
In the US, hot, dry, gusty weather has also fueled devastating wildfires in California.

Topics: Athens

Related

Greek TV commentator fired for remark about Korean athlete
Offbeat
Greek TV commentator fired for remark about Korean athlete
Greek police clash with protesters in rally against mandatory vaccinations
World
Greek police clash with protesters in rally against mandatory vaccinations

Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan

Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
SUMEERA RIAZ

Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan

Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan
  • Arshad Nadeem, the first Pakistani to qualify for the final of any track and field event, finished fifth in the javelin final in Tokyo on Saturday
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
SUMEERA RIAZ

LAHORE: Arshad Nadeem, who had his dreams of javelin gold dashed on Saturday, says he feels “ashamed” he did not win for Pakistan but that it is only possible to “win hearts, not medals” given the country’s inadequate training facilities for sportspeople.

Nadeem, the first Pakistani to qualify for the final of any track and field event at the Olympics, was aiming to become the first to win an individual medal for his nation since 1988. On Wednesday, he made it through to the final with the third-best throw of the day at 85.16 meters.

But on Saturday he finished fifth while Neeraj Chopra bagged the best throw of 87.58 meters to claim a historic first Olympic athletics gold medal for India.

“I am ashamed of myself that despite prayers I didn’t live up to the nation’s expectations, I feel disheartened,” Nadeem, 24, told Arab News in a phone interview from Tokyo on Saturday evening. “My people and other national heroes are happy for me, but I am very ashamed of myself.”

Nadeem, choking back tears, added: “With the given facilities, we can only win hearts, not medals.” 

“Other sports are not on the priority list of the government. All governments have been obsessed with cricket,” he said. “We have enough talent but hardly any facilities. It needs to be worked out. There’s no dearth of talent in Pakistan.”

Nadeem, 24, was born in Mian Channu, a small city in Khanewal district, and grew up in poverty as one of nine children of a daily wage laborer. His current and former coaches say that he reached the top despite lacking financial resources and government support.

The athlete urged the government to improve facilities, increase funding and invest in the well-being of players: “I came fifth this time in the Olympics. If facilities are improved, I can perform well in the 2024 Olympics.”

Nadeem’s physiotherapist agreed, saying: “Those who end up at number four or five are the ones who need to be invested in.”

“Arshad Nadeem was suffering from anxiety in the final, and such things do happen when someone is from a very humble background,” Dr. Asad Abbas Shah, secretary of the Medical Commission of the Pakistan Olympic Association, told Arab News.

“Did you see the Indian contingent? They had brought with them an osteopath, physiotherapist, sports psychologist, doctor, orthopedic surgeon and even neurologist. They have an orchestra. What do we have? Nothing,” Shah said.

The doctor said that the government had been given “two awakenings” in the form of Nadeem and weightlifter Talha Tayyab, who finished fifth in the men’s 67kg event.

“Both opportunities were near misses, we can say the medal slipped from our hands,” Shah said. “They can perform well and bring medals if they are facilitated with good coaches, planned nutritious diets and good training sessions.”

Nadeem’s coach Fayyaz Bukhari also complained about the inadequate facilities.

“Very few of our players qualify, so there’s a need to promote sports,” he told Arab News. “Sports facilities are next to nothing in our country,” he added, stressing the need for better grounds, training centers, trainers and mentors. “If you want a healthy body and mind, and to improve your education, you need to upgrade your sports.”

Before Tokyo, in May 2017, Nadeem won a bronze medal with a best throw of 76.33 meters at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku. In April 2018, he set a new personal best of 80.45 meters in the qualification round of the javelin event at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia. In August 2018, he won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he set a new personal best and national record of 80.75 meters.

As the only Pakistani athlete at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Nadeem achieved a new personal best and national record of 81.52 meters. In November 2019, Nadeem set a national record when he recorded a 83.65-meter throw to win gold for WAPDA at the 33rd National Games in Peshawar. In December 2019, he won a gold medal with a 86.29-meter event-record throw at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.

Topics: Arshad Nadeem Olympic Pakistan

Related

Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan
World
Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan

Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse

Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse

Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse
  • One Yemeni refugee targeted twice by far-right activists at hotel outside London
  • Asylum seekers claim they were driven at, assaulted with fireworks, and threatened with rape
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: “Ghettoized” asylum seekers in the UK have been the victims of at least 70 racist incidents since the start of last year while in state-provided accommodation, The Guardian reported, with campaigners suggesting that the real figure is much higher.

Data released via a freedom of information request spanning the period from Jan. 1, 2020 until July 13, 2021, included examples of harassment, threats and assault, including at a number of sites highlighted by activists and politicians as potentially unfit for purpose.

One asylum seeker from Yemen was a victim of racist abuse on two separate occasions, when far-right activists targeted him at hotel accommodation near London provided by the UK Home Office.

“They were driving around the hotel recording us on video,” the asylum seeker told The Guardian. “They were insulting us, swearing at us and screaming things like ‘Go out from our country, why are you eating our food? Go away from us, you are strangers here.’ We were too scared to go outside the hotel and felt like it was a prison we had to stay inside.

“We fled countries where there is a lot of torture and persecution and felt safe when we arrived here,” he said, “but when we saw this kind of racist attack, we felt we were not protected.”

The security of asylum seekers in hotels in particular appears to have worsened, with data showing the number of racist incidents rising from 13 across all of 2020 to 40 so far in 2021.

On Aug. 7, the far-right group Britain First uploaded a video saying a number of its members had impersonated journalists to target asylum seekers at hotels in the city of Hull.

Clare Moseley, founder of the refugee support group Care4Calais, called targeting “vulnerable” asylum seekers “extreme cowardice.”

In addition to hotels, a number of former military barracks have also been highlighted as being the sites of racist abuse, having previously been noted for other failings, leading to scrutiny from lawyers, journalists and politicians.

At Penally Barracks in Pembrokeshire, Wales, which was closed in March just six months after it was opened to house refugees, only one incident was recorded across the total period.

But legal challenges and witness statements from former residents claim abuse was frequent, including assaults, rape threats, bottles, fireworks and rocks being thrown, and even an attempt to ram a refugee with a car.

At Napier Barracks in Folkstone, Kent, four incidents were recorded in 2020, and 12 so far in 2021.

The site became the focus of UK media attention after it was temporarily emptied in April amid an outbreak of the coronavirus, with residents claiming they were forced to live in dangerous, unhygienic conditions that prevented social distancing.

Campaigners believe that the true number of cases of racist abuse suffered by asylum seekers over the period is much higher.

“Ghettoizing people seeking safety in large-scale accommodations such as hotels and army barracks exposes them to harm,” said Maddie Harris of the Humans for Rights Network.

“The figures shown here are not an accurate representation of the level of racial abuse endured by the people we support.

“We have had numerous conversations with asylum seekers where they have told us how unsafe they feel due to frequent incidents of racial abuse that they have experienced in and around these accommodations,” she added.

A UK Home Office spokesperson told The Guardian: “It is unacceptable for anyone in asylum accommodation to experience hostile or racist incidents and we ensure each incident is thoroughly investigated.

“We work closely with a range of organizations to ensure immediate support and assistance is provided to people living in the accommodation and if needed escalate to law enforcement,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: UK asylum seekers Napier Barracks

Related

Protestors surround an Immigration Enforcement van to stop it from departing after individuals were detained in Glasgow in May. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Campaigners call for inquiry into asylum seekers’ deaths in Scotland
Deported asylum seeker must return to UK: High Court
World
Deported asylum seeker must return to UK: High Court

British Muslim whose ‘pivotal’ speech stopped race riots still mourning son’s death

British Muslim whose ‘pivotal’ speech stopped race riots still mourning son’s death
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

British Muslim whose ‘pivotal’ speech stopped race riots still mourning son’s death

British Muslim whose ‘pivotal’ speech stopped race riots still mourning son’s death
  • Tariq Jahan credits his faith for helping him address Birmingham crowd in 2011
  • His son Haroon was hit by car while protecting businesses from looters hours earlier
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British Muslim father whose speech urging calm proved “pivotal” in defusing deadly riots in the UK in 2011 has said that his faith helped him remain calm, but that he still grieves a decade after his son was killed in the violence.

Tariq Jahan’s 21-year-old son Haroon was hit by a car alongside brothers Shazad Ali, 30, and Abdul Musavir, 31, as they tried to protect local businesses in the city of Birmingham from being attacked by looters, in scenes that authorities feared would escalate into race riots.

Jahan addressed a large crowd just hours after Haroon’s death to “plead” with people to end the violence, in an act that Derrick Campbell, a former advisor to then prime minister David Cameron, said played a key part in preventing the riots escalating along racial lines.

“Today we stand here to plead with all the youth to remain calm for our communities to stand united,” Jahan said at the time. “I lost my son. Blacks, Asians, whites, we all live in the same community. Why do we have to kill one another? What started these riots and what has escalated? Why are we doing this?

“I lost my son. Step forward if you want to lose your sons. Otherwise, calm down and go home. Please.”

A decade on, Jahan told The Telegraph newspaper: “I had no idea the impact it would have. Obviously I was emotional because of the loss of my son. Everything came out from the heart.

“I think people were in shock. They were like ‘hold on, this guy has just lost his son and all he can say is calm down — and what possible reason can we have for carrying on?’ It made a huge impact, it stopped people in their tracks.”

Jahan added that his Muslim faith helped him deal with the dreadful situation in a measured way.

“It was the month of Ramadan at the time. We were fasting and it’s a time to look into yourself and reflect,” he said. “This is something that I am proud of. I can look back on my life and say I did something positive, I did something good.

“Hate won’t get you anywhere, but the biggest thing, showing love to everyone in this world, it really does, it unites everyone and I think that’s what happened here.”

Campbell, a former government advisor on violent crime who was with Jahan as he addressed the crowd in 2011, said that the riots had become “so worrying” that he traveled to the area himself in an effort to coordinate with authorities to quell the violence.

“That (Jahan’s) speech will go down in history, in my view, as one of the most effective and timely speeches I have ever witnessed,” Campbell said.

“We started to see and get intelligence that there were fracture lines developing. This was quickly moving into what could have been an all-out race riot.

“Cameron had some decisions to make about the deployment of police, maybe troops, and I was expected to go and address the nation. As we were driving from police headquarters to Dudley Road, the site of the incident, we had a discussion and it dawned on us: Would Tariq be prepared to talk to the media and to the country? So we called him while we were driving to the scene and he said yes, and we were very grateful for that.”

However, Jahan added that despite the significance of his actions preventing further loss, he has not yet recovered from the death of his son.

“Time doesn’t heal. How can you forget that your son was killed? You witnessed everything, you tried to save him and you watched the life ebb out of your son’s body,” he said. “I won’t forget. I can’t forget.”

Topics: London UK Muslim riots

Related

Update ‘No justice, no peace’: Tens of thousands in London protest death of Floyd photos
World
‘No justice, no peace’: Tens of thousands in London protest death of Floyd
Climate mural emerges after London protests; Is it Banksy?
World
Climate mural emerges after London protests; Is it Banksy?

Catholic school in England sought terror advice over girl, 6, who wore hijab

Catholic school in England sought terror advice over girl, 6, who wore hijab
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Catholic school in England sought terror advice over girl, 6, who wore hijab

Catholic school in England sought terror advice over girl, 6, who wore hijab
  • The girl’s mother said her daughter told her: “They don’t like me because of my scarf”
  • Girl was threatening and sought to undermine headteacher’s authority, governors said
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Catholic school in northeast England contacted counterterrorism experts following a dispute about a six-year-old girl who wore hijab and refused to clap for Christian children.

The girl returned to school in Newcastle upon Tyne last September wearing a hijab after spending time in Sudan during the pandemic. She was told to remove her headscarf, which is banned under the school’s uniform policy, The Times newspaper reported.

The girl’s mother said her daughter told her: “They don’t like me because of my scarf” and that she felt “no love” after the incident at the school. The girl then decided to only clap for Muslim children during assemblies.

The school contacted the UK government’s Prevent counterterrorism program, but said the hijab had not been not a factor in its decision to pursue advice.

Prevent’s aim is to reduce the threat to the UK from terrorism by stopping people becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism. But it has been frequently accused of focusing solely on Muslims.

Relations with the school broke down after the mother complained and she has been banned from the premises until summer 2022.

An investigation by the school’s governors said the child’s behavior “contravened the values and ethos” of the school. 

“Staff would have been negligent not to have raised concerns about them, given that (the mother and child) had spent several months in Sudan during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

Governors also said the girl “sought to undermine the authority of the headteacher” and was “threatening.”

The school said that although it sought advice from Prevent, it was not in relation to the hijab and a referral was not made.

A school spokesman said that the mother’s behavior was raised with Prevent, not the girl’s. But when The Times asked him to account for the references to the child’s behavior and Prevent in the report, the spokesman did not elaborate.

The child’s mother said the row had given her hypertension and that the school had harmed her children’s education and her family. 

“We are very peaceful people and if there are radical people they don’t go (to) Catholic school,” she added.

Tell Mama, a NGO that records and measures anti-Muslim incidents in the UK, contacted the school regarding the row.

In a legal letter the headteacher said: “The parent was aware of our uniform policy prior to this incident in September last year and had signed an agreement in which she confirmed she would follow the policy, which applies consistently to all religions and is non-discriminatory. We take our obligations under the Equality Act very seriously and we reject any suggestion that we have discriminated against any individual.”

Topics: hijab UK Prevent counter-terrorism strategy

Related

The boy’s teacher is said to have panicked and reported the child to Britain’s anti-terror watchdog, Prevent, after mistaking the “alms” for “arms.” (Screenshot)
World
‘Alms’ not ‘arms’: Muslim boy, 11, reported to UK terror watchdog after teacher’s mixup
Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government’s counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary
World
Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government’s counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary

Taliban capture two more towns in Afghanistan

Taliban capture two more towns in Afghanistan
Updated 48 min 57 sec ago

Taliban capture two more towns in Afghanistan

Taliban capture two more towns in Afghanistan
  • Fall of Kunduz, Sur-i-Pul ramps up pressure on the Kabul government
Updated 48 min 57 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Sunday seized control of two more towns from government forces in northern Afghanistan, lawmakers from the area told Arab News as they lamented the loss of four provinces to the insurgents in the past three days.

The fall of Kunduz and Sar-i-Pul will put more pressure on an embattled Kabul government that has failed to curb Taliban advances despite the resumption of US B-52 bomber strikes against the group, which has stepped up attacks after Washington announced it would end its military mission in Afghanistan by the end of August.

“Sar-i-Pul is gone. The Taliban have taken the entire province without a fight,” Hamidullah Beg, a legislator representing the province, told Arab News.

He accused the provincial police chief of “siding with the Taliban” in capturing the rugged region near Shiberghan, a gateway for northern Afghanistan that the Taliban took over on Saturday.

Beg said that Taliban and Afghan forces exchanged heavy fire near an army base, the last remaining government institution outside the group’s control.

The group has also seized government buildings in the northeastern city of Kunduz, as government troops hang onto control of the airport and their base, a provincial lawmaker said on Sunday.

Nilofar Jalali Koofi said that after two days of intense battles, the Taliban had also taken over the governor’s compound, and the police and intelligence headquarters.

“The only thing that remained outside the Taliban’s control until two hours ago was the airport. The security forces resisted a lot, there was street-to-street fighting for 48 hours, but the Defense Ministry failed to send them supplies and equipment on time,” Koofi told Arab News.

“Part of the city has been on fire; people’s houses have been hit by shelling. The planes are hovering but have not bombed yet,” she said.

Videos footage circulating on social media showed huge plumes of smoke rising from a bazaar in Kunduz, with residents struggling to extinguish the fire. 

FASTFACT

Kabul government has failed to curb Taliban advances despite the resumption of US B-52 bomber strikes against the group.

While several security sources in Kunduz, located near the border with Tajikistan, and Sar-i-Pul, 70 km to Kunduz’s west, confirmed lawmakers’ accounts, government officials in Kabul refused to comment on the latest loss of territory.

“The fall of four provinces in three days shows the Taliban’s ability on the battlefield and indicates the government’s growing weakness,” retired army colonel Mohammad Hassan told Arab News.

“Now the Taliban will not face much resistance in the north following their latest advances as they have managed to besiege some other cities through their fresh gains,” Hassan, who works as an analyst, added.

Besides making rapid territorial gains in rural Afghanistan in recent months, the Taliban have focused on major cities such as Herat in the west, and Kandahar and Lashkar Gah in the south, over the past 10 days.

On Friday, the insurgents captured their first provincial capital in years when they took control of Zaranj, on the border with Iran in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province, adjacent to Lashkar Gah province, while on Saturday they overran Shiberghan, despite US and Afghan officials saying a heavily armed B-52 plane had pounded Taliban’s positions in the area, “killing scores of the militants.”

The Taliban were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Sunday.

However, in a statement released to the media, the group said that the air raid had caused “casualties among civilians” in Shiberghan and Lashkar Gah, where a school and a clinic were among buildings hit in the attack.

To curb the Taliban’s drastic advances on major cities in the past two weeks, the US military began using the B-52 planes from outside Afghanistan on Taliban positions.

The planes were mainly used at the start of the Afghan war and considered highly effective in the ousting of the Taliban in a US-led invasion in 2001.

As the remaining foreign troops exit Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of occupation, it remains unclear if Washington will continue to extend aerial support to Afghan forces after the end of August.

The uncertainty comes amid a warning issued by the US and Britain in the past two days ordering citizens to leave Afghanistan “immediately” amid the “worsening security situation” in the country.

Several former and current US military officials have also cautioned that the Afghan government “may collapse after six months” once foreign troops leave.

The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts, and border crossings with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia, since May 1, sparking concerns it will regain power by force similar to its move in the 1990s, amid fears that the war-scarred nation could descend into another civil war when foreign troops complete their exit by month-end.

The latest development comes less than a day after UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, said that the Afghan war had entered a “new, deadlier and more destructive phase” with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.

“This is now a different kind of war reminiscent of Syria, recently, or Sarajevo, in the not-so-distant past,” she said during a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan in New York.

Major powers such as the US and Britain refused to “support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate” of the Taliban during the meeting.

On Sunday, the US embassy in Kabul condemned the Taliban’s “violence new offensives against several Afghan cities,” saying the attacks contradict the group’s claim that it is in “favor of a negotiated settlement of the crisis.”

The latest surge of fighting comes as millions of Afghans are experiencing a harsh drought, the perils of COVID-19 and deep poverty, while nearly 3.5 million Afghans have been displaced by conflict and natural disasters such as floods and drought in recent years.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Kunduz Sar-e-Pul

Related

Special US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan
World
US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan

Latest updates

Saudi research lab is on its way to developing COVID-19 test kit locally
Dr. Samir Hamdan’s group set out to develop reagents for SARS-CoV-2 virus tests for use in biomedical and clinical laboratories. (Supplied)
Fire devours Greek island forests as residents urged to flee
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Vasilika, on the island of Evia, Greece. (Reuters)
What We Are Reading Today: Comparing the Literatures by David Damrosch
What We Are Reading Today: Comparing the Literatures by David Damrosch
Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan
Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia aid agency chief meets Yemeni health minister
Buhaibah praised Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for supporting the health sector in Yemen. (Photo/Twitter)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.