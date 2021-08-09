Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge

You are here

On July 12, Jakarta recorded 14,619 infections, but by Aug. 5 that figure had tumbled to 2,311. (AP)
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

  • The spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has put regions with weaker health care systems under considerable strain
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president is due to discuss on Monday the extension of cornavirus restrictions in the world’s largest archipelago, as health ministry data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are surging in some regional areas.
Mobility restrictions to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant were enacted on Java and Bali islands in early July, but have since been extended to other areas with high infection rates.
After the peak of a devastating second wave in Jakarta last month, when some COVID-19 patients had to be treated in hospital car parks and residents scrambled to find oxygen supplies, infections in the capital have dropped sharply.
On July 12, Jakarta recorded 14,619 infections, but by Aug. 5 that figure had tumbled to 2,311, while overall bed occupancy rates at the city’s hospitals dropped from 90 percent to 39 percent.
Improved indicators could see malls and restaurants reopen in Jakarta with limited capacity, the Straits Times https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/jakarta-to-ease-curbs-as-covid... reported.
But while curbs could be eased in Jakarta, on Saturday President Joko Widodo signalled that a surge in cases in parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua may require tighter measures.
“When cases are huge, people’s mobility needs to be stemmed,” he said.
The spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has put regions with weaker health care systems under considerable strain.
The occupancy of intensive care beds in Gorontalo, on Sulawesi island, has surpassed 90 percent, while the level in three regions on Sumatra island was above 80 percent, according to health ministry data released on Sunday.
Meanwhile in East Kalimantan on Borneo island the number of infections has soared from 922 cases in the second week of June to 12,127 in the first week of August, said Padilah Mante Runa, head of its health agency.
In West Sumatra, Defriman Djafri, an epidemiologist at Andalas University in Padang, said despite the second-highest level of restrictions the area had seen one of its deadliest COVID-19 months, blaming “a plague of disinformation and hoaxes” about the coronavirus for making the situation worse.

  • Nearly 1,000 migrants have landed in Sicily from North Africa since last Saturday
  • Italian Coast Guard source says nearly 15% of migrants tested positive for COVID-19
ROME: Sicily Gov. Nello Musumeci called on the Italian government to declare a state of emergency after nearly 1,000 migrants landed in Sicily from North Africa since last Saturday.

“We cannot carry on like this. Sicily cannot be left alone to carry this burden. Everyone has to play a part, or we will face disaster,” Musumeci told Arab news after Italian news agency ANSA reported on the latest arrival to the island of Lampedusa, late Monday morning — a dinghy overcrowded with around 30 migrants, mostly from Tunisia.

On Sunday, 550 migrants disembarked in the Sicilian port from charity rescue ship Ocean Viking.

Most of them came from Bangladesh, Egypt, Eritrea, Mali and Morocco and were rescued by the NGO vessel from boats in distress in six rescue operations in the Channel of Sicily.

They had to wait for nearly one week in intense heat and crowded conditions on the ship before the Italian Coast Guard authorized the vessel to dock in Pozzallo.

A source in the Italian Coast Guard told Arab News that nearly 15 percent of the migrants who landed in Pozzallo tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), explaining that the circumstance was “alarming the local population, as the infection rate, in general, was on the rise.”

On Saturday, 257 migrants landed in the Port of Trapani after being rescued by the German-operated ship Sea-Watch 3.

Thirty Ocean Viking migrants tested positive for COVID-19, and the remainder went into isolation on the quarantine ship Azzurra, in Pozzallo.

In the local overcrowded reception center, police had to intervene to stop a fight between Moroccan and Sri Lankan migrants.

Musumeci said that the arrivals were a sign that the recent missions of Italian ministers to North African states were not yielding the desired objectives.

“The EU keeps turning its attention away from Sicily, where desperate people come to look for a better future that they cannot find in the present condition. We cannot be left alone, and we cannot go on like this,” he said.

Musumeci called on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to send a “strong signal” and declare a “state of emergency.”

“Otherwise, the dangerous mix of increasing numbers of migrants and the rise of COVID-19 infections in Sicily could become explosive,” he said.

Ex-top UK general: Western withdrawal from Afghanistan a ‘strategic mistake’

Ex-top UK general: Western withdrawal from Afghanistan a ‘strategic mistake’
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

  • Richard Barrons: ‘We will run the risk of terrorist entities re-establishing in Afghanistan’
  • Withdrawal suggests ‘we don’t have the stomach to see these things through’
The Western withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is a “strategic mistake” that risks allowing terrorism to flourish, a former top British general has warned.

Gen. Richard Barrons, who was commander of Joint Forces Command from 2013 until his retirement in 2016, said British and Western forces had “sold the future of Afghanistan into a very difficult place.”

The majority of Britain’s deployment in Kabul left in July, with a full withdrawal of all Western forces expected by Sept. 11. 

The Taliban have made significant territorial gains since NATO forces started to withdraw, capturing five cities in three days.

“The withdrawal now is a strategic mistake. I don’t believe it’s in our own interest,” Barrons told the BBC, adding that the decision had sent a “really unfortunate message” to Western allies around the world.

The withdrawal suggests that “we don’t have the stomach to see these things through, and we would rather leave than ensure that a humanitarian or political crisis doesn’t occur,” he said.

“We will run the risk of terrorist entities re-establishing in Afghanistan, to bring harm in Europe and elsewhere. I think this is a very poor strategic outcome.”

The British government has advised all citizens to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban advances. Barrons warned that a sudden departure of the international community — reminiscent of the fall of Saigon, Vietnam, in 1975 — would risk undermining Kabul during a crucial period.
This would be worsened by an exodus of the Afghan elite, he added, arguing that support for the country’s government and military is vital to prevent further crisis.

Barrons said a decades-long civil war could be sparked by the current crisis unless political discussions resume.

A British government spokeswoman said in a statement: “We recognise that the security situation in Afghanistan is serious, and reports of the escalating violence are extremely disturbing.

“We do not believe there is any military solution to Afghanistan’s conflict, and call on the Taliban to end their campaign of violence and engage in meaningful dialogue with the Afghan government. There needs to be a negotiated solution to ensure a lasting peace.”

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

  • Ben Wallace: Allies were not prepared to join British effort to support Afghan military
  • He describes Washington’s deal to end conflict with Taliban as ‘rotten’
LONDON: UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has accused NATO allies of refusing to join a British-led military coalition to support Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces this year.

Wallace told the Daily Mail that he believed Washington’s deal to end the conflict with the Afghan Taliban was “rotten.”

Since the beginning of the withdrawal of coalition troops, the Taliban have recaptured great swathes of Afghanistan from government forces, taking control of several provincial capitals since Aug. 6.

Wallace said his efforts to do more to help the country’s beleaguered government had fallen on deaf ears when the UK approached “like-minded” nations asking for cooperation.

“I did try talking to NATO nations, but they were not interested, nearly all of them,” he said. “We tried a number of like-minded nations. Some said they were keen, but their parliaments weren’t. It became apparent pretty quickly that without the US as the framework nation it had been, these options were closed off.

“All of us were saddened, from the prime minister (Boris Johnson) down, about all the blood and treasure that had been spent, that this was how it was ending.”

Wallace said the prospect of the UK remaining alone in Afghanistan had been raised, but was ruled unfeasible given Britain’s commitments to other military theaters and its own national security. 

“We could have put a force there but we would have had to take ourselves out of a lot of other places around the world. The possibility ... was not viable,” he added.

Last year, the Taliban agreed a deal with the US not to target Western forces or US interests, or to tolerate terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

US forces began to withdraw in April this year, with a date set to complete the repatriation by the symbolic date of Sept. 11.

However, Wallace said the US decision to deal with the Taliban had convinced the group of its growing supremacy, which had emboldened it to take on the government in Kabul.

“It saddens me that the deal picked apart a lot of what had been achieved in Afghanistan over 20 years,” he added.

“We’ll probably be back in 10 or 20 years. But acting now is not possible. The damage was done with the deal.”

Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai

Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai
Updated 09 August 2021
AP

  • As of early June, 2,491 foreign contract workers remained on American bases across Afghanistan, down from 6,399 in April
DUBAI: Some of the foreign contractors who powered the logistics of America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan now find themselves stranded on an unending layover in Dubai without a way to get home.
After nearly two decades, the rapid US withdrawal from Afghanistan has upended the lives of thousands of private security contractors from some of the world’s poorest countries — not the hired guns but the hired hands who serviced the American war effort. For years, they toiled in the shadows as cleaners, cooks, construction workers, servers and technicians on sprawling American bases.
In the rushed evacuation, scores of these foreign workers trying to get home to the Philippines and other countries that restricted international travel because of the pandemic have become stuck in limbo at hotels across Dubai.
As the US brings home its remaining troops and abandons its bases, experts say the chaotic departure of the Pentagon’s logistics army lays bare an uncomfortable truth about a privatized system long susceptible to mismanagement — one largely funded by American taxpayers but outside the purview of American law.
“It’s the same situation that affects foreign contractors all over the world, people who have little understanding of where they’re going and very uncertain relationships once they arrive determining their legal status and movements,” said Anthony Cordesman, a national security analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
“The terms of contracts in war can really absolve the employer of major responsibility ... even the right of return can be uncertain.”
While it’s unclear just how many remain stuck abroad after the evacuation, an Associated Press journalist saw at least a dozen Filipino contractors for engineering and construction company Fluor stranded at the Movenpick hotel in Bur Dubai, an older neighborhood of the city-state along the Dubai Creek.
The hotel management declined to comment, saying it “has no authority to disclose presence and information of any hotel guests nor hotel corporate partners details due to privacy reasons.”
The US military’s Central Command declined to comment on private security contractors, referring all questions to their companies. The US military’s contracting office and the Philippines Consulate in Dubai did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the stranded Filipino contractors.
As of early June, 2,491 foreign contract workers remained on American bases across Afghanistan, down from 6,399 in April, according to the latest figures from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.
With the US set to formally end its military mission at the month’s end, most of these workers have since made it home on flights arranged by their employers — the private military behemoths that over years of war won Pentagon logistics contracts in Afghanistan worth billions of dollars.
But other employees, brought first to Dubai on their way home after an abrupt departure on June 15, weren’t so lucky. The Philippines, along with Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, halted flights to the United Arab Emirates in mid-May over fears of the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus and repeatedly renewed the travel ban.
Thus began a seemingly interminable layover that some Filipino workers described to the AP as one of anxiety and unrelenting boredom. The contractors spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the precariousness of their situation.
Drawn to Afghanistan by the promise of steady employment and wages far higher than in the Philippines, several of the stranded Fluor contractors spent years working in construction, equipment transport, visa processing and other military logistics. Some worked at Bagram Air Base, the largest military compound in the country, and at Kandahar Airfield in southern Afghanistan. They had nothing to do with combat operations but described nonetheless facing rocket attacks and other risks of war on base.
Those who spoke to the AP said they knew of scores more contractors from the Philippines and other countries including Nepal stuck in Dubai, but couldn’t provide more specific information.
With their cash dwindling over the two-month layover, most said they couldn’t afford to do anything but wait. They while away their time watching TV and video-calling with family in the Philippines from the hotel, where Fluor provides daily meals.
Construction giant Fluor, the Irving, Texas-based firm that was the biggest defense contractor in Afghanistan, did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the AP. The Defense Department has spent $3.8 billion for Fluor’s work in Afghanistan since 2015, federal records show, most of it for logistics services.
With little publicly known about the evacuation process for the war’s contractors, it has become increasingly apparent that the Pentagon’s long-invisible foreign fleet may remain so.
“Everyone has been so focused on the US troops, and also the Afghans, interpreters and others” who could face revenge killings by a resurgent Taliban, said John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. “About the stranded foreign workers, the Biden administration can say, well, their companies and their governments should have moved heaven and earth to get them home.”

France implements Macron’s Covid pass despite protests

Protesters and police face during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. (AP)
Protesters and police face during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. (AP)
Updated 09 August 2021
AFP

  • Macron hopes the plan will further accelerate the vaccination drive in France where over 55 percent are now double-jabbed. Aides have noted that almost seven million new bookings were made for first jabs since the plans were outlined
PARIS: People in France will from Monday need to show a health pass to enjoy usually routine activities such as sipping a coffee in a cafe or traveling on an intercity train, in a plan championed by President Emmanuel Macron to squeeze Covid-19 infections and encourage vaccination.
The government is pressing ahead with the extension of an already-existing health pass to cafes, restaurants and intercity travel, despite four weekends of angry protests that saw almost a quarter of a million rally nationwide on Saturday.
Macron, who has expressed exasperation with the protests, hopes that the plan will help ramp up vaccinations and quell the fourth wave of coronavirus in France in a strategy similar to that of EU neighbors such as Italy and Germany.
The health pass is generated in a QR code either by a full course of vaccinations, a recent negative virus test or a recovery from Covid-19. The government expects a one-week grace period for consumers and businesses to get used to the new rules.
“The pass and the vaccination drive should help us avoid new curfews and lockdowns,” Health Minister Olivier Veran told Le Parisien daily.
Veran announced slight modifications in the rules — notably that tests could be 72 hours old and not 48, and also that self-tests carried out under medical supervision would be allowed.

But he emphasised there would be no going back on rules which will remain in place until at least November, lamenting the attention paid to those who are “anti-vax, anti-science and anti-state” over those who respected distancing and had been vaccinated.
“I am willing to hear the fears, do everything to reassure. But there comes a time when enough is enough,” he said.
The numbers in hospital are still way off previous highs seen in the pandemic, but there were 1,510 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday compared with 1,099 just one week ago.
Macron hopes the plan will further accelerate the vaccination drive in France where over 55 percent are now double-jabbed. Aides have noted that almost seven million new bookings were made for first jabs since the plans were outlined.
Cases have been rising fastest in Corsica and the Mediterranean coast, which are seeing a summer influx of holidaymakers.
But the biggest concern is over France’s overseas territories in the Indian Ocean and Caribbean, where new lockdowns have been ordered amid a slow vaccine uptake.
Opponents argue the new rules encroach on civil liberties in a country where individual freedom is prized.
About 237,000 people protested across France on Saturday, including 17,000 in Paris, the interior ministry said, exceeding the 204,000 recorded last weekend — numbers that are extremely unusual for protests at the height of the summer break.
Recent polls though have shown that a clear majority of French back the pass, even including the extension to cafes and restaurants.

The pass has already been required since July 21 to visit cultural venues such as cinemas, theaters and museums. Its extension was approved by France’s Constitutional Council on Thursday.
It will be needed both in the indoor and outdoor areas of restaurants but will not be required on metro systems and suburban transport.
Macron, who faces re-election next year, has in recent days repeatedly taken to the social media platform TikTok, popular among young people, to get his message across.
“Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated,” Macron said in the latest video Friday.
“It’s a question of being a good citizen... our freedom is worth nothing if we infect our friends, neighbors or grandparents. To be free is to be responsible.”
 

