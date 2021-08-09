You are here

Humans responsible for 'irreversible' climate change, UN warns

Humans responsible for ‘irreversible’ climate change, UN warns
Environmental protester chats to a cyclist as he stands with placards and plastic bottles in London on Monday. The authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report calls the climate change clearly human-caused and “unequivocal.” (AP)
Updated 10 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

Humans responsible for ‘irreversible’ climate change, UN warns

Humans responsible for ‘irreversible’ climate change, UN warns
  • UN report urges supply of affordable energy with minimum impact on environment
Updated 10 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Changes to the climate, including more severe weather events and rising sea levels, are irreversible and only more large-scale action by humanity can stop it spiraling out of control, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in a report today.

The world will pass the 1.5 C warming threshold that the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed to avoid within 20 years. The temperature could jump by 2.0 C by 2060 and 2.7 C by the century’s end, the IPCC said in its latest update, which drew on 14,000 scientific studies.

“The alarm bells are deafening,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”

In three months’ time, the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland will try to wring much more ambitious climate action out of the nations of the world, and the money to go with it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the report would be “a wake-up call for the world to take action now, before we meet in Glasgow.”

The report says emissions “unequivocally caused by human activities” have already pushed the average global temperature up 1.1 C from its pre-industrial average. They would have raised it 0.5 C further without the cooling effect of pollution in the atmosphere, it said.

Some climate changes are already unavoidable, according to the report. Greenland’s sheet of land-ice is “virtually certain” to continue melting, which will in turn raise the sea level for centuries to come as the oceans warm and expand.

“We are now committed to some aspects of climate change, some of which are irreversible for hundreds to thousands of years,” said IPCC co-author Tamsin Edwards, a climate scientist at King’s College London. “But the more we limit warming, the more we can avoid or slow down those changes.” 

The only way of meeting the Paris goal of keeping temperature increases to 1.5 C by the end of the century is through negative emissions, which involves sucking more carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere than is added, the viability of which is questioned by many scientists.

“This report highlights the importance of the Middle East Green and Saudi Green initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to produce energy globally on a sustainable basis,” Cornelia Meyer, CEO of energy consultancy Meyer Resources, told Arab News. “As we still need oil and gas, we still need producers and we need to look at other technologies beyond renewables, such as carbon capture.”

She added: “We need to look at all methods to ensure people can be supplied with affordable energy while having a minimum impact on the environment.”

Middle East entertainment platform Yalla sees 110% jump in Q2 revenues

Middle East entertainment platform Yalla sees 110% jump in Q2 revenues
Updated 8 sec ago

Middle East entertainment platform Yalla sees 110% jump in Q2 revenues

Middle East entertainment platform Yalla sees 110% jump in Q2 revenues
Updated 8 sec ago
DUBAI: Entertainment platform Yalla Group posted a 15 percent increase in net income and a doubling of revenue in the second quarter as it increased its user base, including paying customers.

Net income of $18.4 million compared with $16 million in the year-earlier period, while revenue jumped 110.3 percent to $66.6 million, Yalla said in a filing to the New York Stock Exchange.

Monthly active users increased by 77 percent over the year to 22.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Paying users increased from 5.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 to 6.4 million a year later.

Revenue from chat services were $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, while revenue from games services were $16.0 million.

“We recorded another quarter of robust performance as we further enriched our ecosystem and enhanced our monetization capabilities,” said Founder, Chairman and CEO Yang Tao. “We officially launched our new products, Yalla Parchis and 101 Okey Yalla, in South America and Turkey, both have already been receiving positive feedback from the market and topped app rankings.”

“Our increasing popularity with users assures us that we have our fingers on the pulse of the market, and drives us to develop new products, while we continue to provide best-in-class products and services tailored to the needs and preferences of MENA users,” Tao said.

Total costs and expenses rose to $47.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to the company’s expanding business scale and the recognition of share-based compensation of $13.8 million, Yalla said in the filing.

Saudi industrial production rose almost 12% YoY in June

Saudi industrial production rose almost 12% YoY in June
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi industrial production rose almost 12% YoY in June

Saudi industrial production rose almost 12% YoY in June
  • The increase resulted Increase mainly from mining and quarrying, which gained 19.3 percent YoY
  • Oil production rose from 7.4 million bpd in June 2020 to 8.9 million bpd in June 2021
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose by 11.9 percent in June 2021 from a year earlier and by 3.6 percent from May, official data showed today.

The increase resulted almost exclusively from higher production in mining and quarrying, which gained 19.3 percent on an annual basis and 4.5 percent from the previous month with Saudi oil production operating at high volumes, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GSTAT).

The Kingdom increased its oil production from 7.4 million bpd in June 2020 to 8.9 million bpd in June 2021.

Non-oil manufacturing activity decreased by 4.2 percent in June 2021 compared with the same month last year, and by 0.4 percent from May 2021.

The electricity and gas supply increased by 13.9 percent, with little impact on the IPI because of its low weight, according to GSTAT.

The Kingdom is anticipating increased industrial activity in coming years through advanced technology.

Advanced technology from the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is expected to generate around SR1 trillion for the Saudi economy in new revenue streams, a senior Saudi official told a conference in Riyadh last month.

Saudi non-oil exports jump 70 percent year-on-year in May to $5.87bn

Saudi non-oil exports jump 70 percent year-on-year in May to $5.87bn
Updated 10 August 2021

Saudi non-oil exports jump 70 percent year-on-year in May to $5.87bn

Saudi non-oil exports jump 70 percent year-on-year in May to $5.87bn
Updated 10 August 2021
RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports increased by 70 percent year on year in May 2021 to SR22 billion ($5.87 billion), and 10 percent from April, official data revealed.

Plastics and rubber products increased by 82.9 percent year-on-year, while chemical products increased by 86.4 percent, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GSTAT).

The domestic trade balance witnessed a surplus in May despite the pandemic's impact on international trade.

Overall merchandise exports climbed 120 percent year on year to a record SR82.2 billion, while imports fell 20.4 percent to SR44.41 billion, leading to a surplus of SR37.76, the highest in over a year.

The increase in exports was mainly attributed to sales of oil, which rose by SR35.8 billion or 146.7 percent from a year earlier to SR60.2 billion. Oil exports consisted of 73.2 percent of total exports in May 2021, up from 65.3 percent in May 2020.

The year-on-year increase in imports included vehicles and transport equipment, and mineral products.

However, imports decreased 10.8 percent on a monthly basis.

The ratio of non-oil exports to imports rose to 49.6 percent in May 2021 from 35.1 percent in May 2020, GSTAT said.

Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says

Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says
Updated 10 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says

Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says
  • Regulators and crypto practitioners should work together to come up with industry standards
  • There has been promising progress in the Middle East
Updated 10 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ RAYANA ALQUBALI

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East are starting to see the importance of embracing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as these digital assets gain more ground everyday, a head of a UAE-based cryptocurrency platform said.

There has been promising progress in the Middle East where some governments are “really trying to be ahead of the curve and embracing this technology, as well as introducing frameworks that allow entrepreneurs and companies to thrive,” BitOasis Chief Executive Officer Ola Doudin told Arab News.

The comments come as BitOasis announced strong financial results for the first half of 2021, including trade volumes that exceeded $3 billion and a 200 percent growth in its user base.

BitOasis recently got its final regulatory licenses from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as a multilateral trading facility, and Doudin said she is positive that other regulatory bodies will take similar steps.

Government support is not only present in the UAE, but also in other regional markets such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where the Dubai-based platform plans to expand in the future, she said.

“We’re actively in talks with some of those regulators trying to transfer our knowledge as much as possible, acquire those licenses when it’s the right time to do so, and have constant communication with them,” Doudin said.

However, she acknowledged regulation in the crypto space could be challenging because of how fast the technology evolves.

“The (crypto) space is evolving at lightning speed essentially. Every new month, there’s a new application, new technology, and new innovation,” she said.

Good regulation should be central to sustaining the unprecedented growth of the cryptocurrency industry, an expert said as the new technology gains traction in the region, Doudin added.

Regulators and crypto practitioners should work together to come up with industry standards that will not hamper innovation and allow smooth mainstream adoption, she said.

Doudin said the pandemic’s impact on the global economy has opened opportunities for the cryptocurrency industry, as investors seek alternative assets as a hedge against inflation.

She said regulation also played a big role in this growth.

“There is a lot more regulation and licensing for exchanges for crypto operators, and you have the infrastructure available for retail customers, particularly in the region,” she said.

Countries need to be more proactive in this regard, Doudin said, especially as the cryptocurrency industry grows bigger.

“It’s not basically a question of, should we regulate or not. It’s basically, when are you going to be regulating,” she said.

“They don’t have an option not to regulate because what we’re seeing, more and more, is that crypto is playing an integral part in financial services, and crypto continues to play a major part in transforming financials.”

Although adoption rates are gaining momentum, the majority of use case for crypto currencies are still in investment and trading purposes, Doudin said.

“We still don’t see a lot of use cases where people are using it for payments or other types of daily activities or utilities,” she said, but “at some point, crypto will become a technology that people can potentially use for that.”

Abu Dhabi's Etihad halves half-year loss to $400mn

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400mn
Updated 10 August 2021
Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400mn

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400mn
  • Liquidity position has returned to pre-pandemic levels
  • Etihad cut operating costs by 27 percent to $1.4 billion in the first half
Updated 10 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Tuesday said its core operating losses halved in the first half of the year to $400 million and that its liquidity position had returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The state-owned carrier, which over the past year has accelerated a pre-pandemic restructuring, said it had cut operating costs by 27 percent to $1.4 billion in the first half.
That was helped by a nearly 40 percent reduction in the number of aircraft utilized with the airline having grounded aircraft, including its ten Airbus A380 superjumbos. It is also phasing out of its 19 Boeing 777-300s.
The airline, which had 64 aircraft in operation in the first half, carried 1 million passengers, down 71.5 percent from a year ago. The average number of seats filled fell to 24.9 percent, from 71 percent.
Operating revenue shrank 29.5 percent to $1.2 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization swung to $100 million from a $100 million loss the year before.
Etihad has operated under tougher restrictions than some other United Arab Emirates carriers since the country lifted a months-long ban on most international travel in the second half of 2020.
Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate and capital of the UAE, currently requires most international arrivals to quarantine for several days while only those from select destinations are exempt.
In neighboring Dubai, where airline Emirates is based, most international arrivals are required to present a negative coronavirus polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test without having to quarantine.

