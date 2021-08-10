Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief delivers $500k of pandemic aid to Vietnam

You are here

Wibar Al-Baseer, the chargé d’affairs at the Saudi embassy in Vietnam, delivered the aid to Truong Quoc Cuong, the Vietnamese deputy minister of health, in Hanoi. (VNA)
  • The Vietnamese government thanked Saudi Arabia for its support
  • The aid to Vietnam is part of the assistance the Kingdom is providing to help countries tackle the pandemic
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has sent $500,000 of medical aid and equipment to Vietnam to help the country in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
On behalf of the center, Wibar Al-Baseer, the chargé d’affairs at the Saudi embassy in Vietnam, presented the donation to Truong Quoc Cuong, the Vietnamese deputy minister of health, in the capital Hanoi.
Cuong said his government thanks the Saudi government for its support, the Vietnam News Agency reported.
“It’s such a meaningful gesture and a source of motivation to Vietnam during this difficult time, physically and mentally,” he added. “The Ministry of Health is committed to using this precious gift wisely to fight the pandemic.
“Vietnam is impressed with the tough and effective measures implemented by the government of Saudi Arabia in preventing and fighting COVID-19. In particular, a vaccination campaign has been carried out quickly and makes Saudi Arabia one of the countries with the highest percentages of vaccination coverage in the world.”
The aid to Vietnam is part of the assistance the Kingdom is providing, through the center, to help countries tackle the pandemic.

Does Saudi Arabia’s ancient Firzan water canal deserve UNESCO’s attention?

The irrigation system was made underground because those who used it were obviously aware that water would evaporate if it was transported at ground level, said Dr. Farhan Al-Juaidi, an expert. (Supplied)
  • Located in the northwest of Al-Kharj governorate, the canal of wells covers more than 7,000 meters
JEDDAH: With its 2000-year history, will the Firzan underground water canal in central Saudi Arabia be the seventh Saudi site to be added to UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites?

Located in the northwest of Al-Kharj governorate, the canal of wells covers more than 7,000 meters and was used to bring underground water from a neighboring mountain to the area’s farms.
“No one knows exactly where the name ‘Firzan’ has come from since it is a very old name,” Dr. Farhan Al-Juaidi, a geography professor at King Saud University, told Arab News. “However a nearby mountain, where the water-source well is located, is also known by the same name.”
The irrigation system was known about for thousands of years and this particular canal dated back 2,000 years, he said.
“The primeval water canal, which extends in an area of nearly 7 kilometers, and the discovery of over 5,000 ancient pagan graves, which go back to the pre-Islamic and even pre-Christianity eras, discovered in the nearby mountain of Firzan, give us evidence for a human presence in cities that might have been buried.”
Further evidence of the area’s history can be found in some of the poems from the pre-Islamic era.
Al-Juaidi said this particular irrigation system was made underground because those who used it were obviously aware that water would evaporate if it was transported at ground level.
“This irrigation system is one of the most important traditional irrigation engineering systems man has ever known. In that system, water was taken from water springs or wells through underground horizontal channels to irrigate farms that were away from the water source.”
He added that some of the water wells alongside these channels could also help in providing more water for inhabitants and their crops, which they depended on mainly as a source of food.
Al-Juaidi, who wrote a book about the region, said there was a chain of 150 holes with depths ranging from 25 to 20 meters.
“The depth of these holes decreases gradually from the source of the water to the canal mouth, where the depth is nearly 50 centimeters (at the mouth of the canal). The wells in the canal are from five to six meters apart, with a mouth diameter ranging from one to four meters. What distinguishes the Firzan canal from those in AlUla or Al-Asyah is that the shafts in this canal are deeper, and the canal itself is even longer than any other water channel in the Kingdom.”
Al-Juaidi said he had talked about the canal’s characteristics with the CEO of the Heritage Authority, Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish.
“Al-Herbish expressed his authority’s interest in developing and preserving the site. We are in fact hopeful that this site would be registered on the list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.”
He said the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) had conducted important studies to document the site of the canal and the graves on the flat-topped heights of nearby Mount Firzan.
In its documentation, Darah recorded the location coordinates, size and cadastral survey of the place. It also photographed the canal.
“The last restoration project to the water canal of Firzan was in the era of King Abdul Aziz and that continued to the 1950s. However, some of the wells are now filled with garbage and waste. I, therefore, suggest an immediate intervention to restore the site and work on registering it with UNESCO.”
In his book, Al-Juaidi wrote how the area had attracted many Western travelers and researchers who visited the region, including Glen Brown, John Philby, Gerald de Gaury and Daniel van der Meulen.
Based on his prior geological experience in the US and abroad, Brown was selected in 1944 to investigate water supplies in the Saudi desert in response to a request from the late King Abdul Aziz for assistance from the US Geographical Survey.
According to a memorial from US geologist Dr. John Reinemund, Brown arrived in Saudi Arabia early in 1945 and joined a mission to study possibilities for agricultural development in central Arabia.
“As part of his mission, Glen carried out a detailed investigation of the geologic formations in the Al-Kharj district. Brown identified substantial ground-water resources in buried aquifers. His report on the results of that investigation was very enthusiastically received by Saudi officials, and was submitted to Northwestern University as the thesis for Glen’s Ph.D. degree,” Reinemund said.

Manga Productions named Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia for 2021

The factors covered in the survey include leadership, workplace, teamwork and HR practices. (Supplied)
  • Manga Productions creates animation projects and video games aimed at conveying the Saudi message globally, through professional works that include distinguished creative content
RIYADH: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), has been chosen as the Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia for 2021.
The company won the accolade, part of a program from the Best Companies Group, due to its innovative and stimulating work environment that enables creativity needed to produce world-renowned films such as “The Journey.”
Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “At Manga Productions, we believe that human resources are the most important assets. Success requires a stimulating and inspiring work environment for achievement and creativity, and this is what we have worked on in previous years with the support of Manga’s board members and Misk foundation.
“This certificate will be a catalyst for more successes, whether in the work environment or in the upcoming project, to inspire the heroes of tomorrow,” he added.
Hazzaa Alsubaie, human resources (HR) manager at Manga Productions, said: “Manga Productions always strives to maintain a creative work environment that serves its mission, vision, and purpose. We are proud that we (have been) certified among the best places to work in Saudi for 2021.”
Best Places to Work Program accreditation is recognized as the global standard in workplace engagement.
The awarding process began with an HR assessment from Manga Productions’ team, and an employee survey that asked staff to score the company around a number of workplace factors in a secure and confidential platform.

Company behind movie ‘The Journey’ recognized for its innovative and stimulating work environment.

The factors covered in the survey include leadership, corporate and social responsibilities, workplace and procedures, employee engagement, teamwork and relationships, compensation and benefits, and finally, HR practices.
The survey was conducted in two Manga Production offices in Tokyo and Riyadh, after which the organization analyzed the data collected and identified key themes emerging along with Manga Productions’ engagement level, benchmark performance, and provided recommendations.
Manga Productions creates animation projects and video games aimed at conveying the Saudi message globally, through professional works that include distinguished creative content.
The company also provides training opportunities for Saudi talents with Toei Animation studios in Japan, to transfer knowledge and localize the creative industry in the Kingdom.
“The Journey” is one of the biggest milestones in the company’s history, and it seeks to be a pioneer and global leader in the production of purposeful creative content in the Arab world and beyond.
The film, directed by Shizuno Kobon, tells an epic tale about the ancient civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East that establishes a historical fantasy for future generations.

Saudis’ Olympic fever continues

Parents are looking for ways to keep their kids occupied and make good use of their time and health. (Shutterstock)
  • The game can help develop their skills on and off the ice, build friendships, learn team/player discipline and commit to something they love”
JEDDAH: With the Olympics over and the hype surrounding it slowing down around the world, Saudi athletes are still a hot topic in the Kingdom and sparking a fresh interest in sport that could launch a new generation of athletes.

Social media made it easier than ever to follow Tokyo 2020, with Saudis showing their support for competitors.

Karate, judo, running, rowing, shooting, football. Social media was flooded with pictures of these sports and updates on athletes’ performance in events. There was also sports analysis, videos, and backstories to catch up on.

This information shone a spotlight on competitors, but it also piqued the interest of tech-savvy and digitally connected youth in the Kingdom.

Parents, meanwhile, were looking for ways to keep their kids occupied and make good use of their time and health.

Parents said that being able to see Saudi participation in the Olympics had made a mark, with one telling Arab News: “Anything is possible and my kids have a chance if they put their mind to it, dedicate (their) time and effort, and want this.”

Waleed Al-Mutassim said his children were different from one another, just like any other family.

“My eldest is an e-gamer,” he told Arab News. “My daughter, who's the youngest, loves art, but the middle child, Mohammed, is very active. He practices karate, loves to get on his bike, plays football every week, and has been going to swimming practice for a little over four years now.”

Mohammed, who is 11, watched different swimmers during the Olympics and researched multiple sports.

“I can't say that I'd want to compete as an athlete, I don't know what I want,” he told Arab News. “But I'm still young, I'm still growing, and my coach says I have long legs to kick so maybe I can one day join the Saudi team.”

Waleed said if his son was serious about it that he would start looking into how he could enroll him in programs. “From what I've read, this is a long process, and it doesn't just happen in a day. There's more to it than just finding a good coach, this is a long-term relationship and my wife and I will support him."

Rizan Ahmed S. recently enrolled her son and niece in ice hockey classes. Although there are no Saudi Olympians in this discipline, the mother-of-two believed the sport was a fun and exciting one. Her son and niece wanted to try it out after watching all three “Mighty Ducks” movies.

“This summer was filled with a lot of club tryouts,” she told Arab News. “It was too hot for football, there's no gymnastics for boys, there are no basketball clubs for kids their age but, after hearing from an acquaintance about hockey, my interest grew and so did (that of) the kids.”

After watching all the “Mighty Ducks” films and grasping the concept of the sport, the kids enjoyed a few test trials before joining the team. She noticed their interest growing once Tokyo 2020 started.

“They were watching YouTube videos of different athletes on the ice at older winter Olympics and others playing field hockey, such as those who played in this year’s games. They both thought it was cool, and they're getting better at skating with each practice. This could turn into something great as there are no prejudices between boys and girls on the ice from what I can see, and they have so much energy. They want to soar like the ducks and quack, and it's good to see their interest peak. The game can help develop their skills on and off the ice, build friendships, learn team/player discipline and commit to something they love.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discusses relations with Blinken

  • Prince Faisal received a call from his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call on Monday to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
During the call, they reviewed strategic relations between Riyadh and Washington and ways to enhance them in all fields.
They also discussed the most prominent developments in the region.
Earlier on Monday, Prince Faisal received a call from his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba where they also discussed ways of strengthening joint coordination in regional and international issues, and developing cooperation in various fields.

Saudi Arabia records 11 COVID-19 deaths, 796 new cases

  • The Kingdom said 557 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 9 mosques reopened in 2 regions after being sterilized after some people tested positive for COVID-19
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,345.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 796 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 534,312 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,428 remain active and 1,393 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 142, followed by the capital Riyadh with 134, the Eastern Province with 132, Jazan recorded 83, and Asir confirmed 74 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 557 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 515,539.
The region with the highest recovery rate is the Eastern Province at 124, followed by Riyadh at 117 and Tabuk at 73.
Over 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.


The total number of elderly people vaccinated has reached 1,521,144. Over 10 million people have received their second dose, making up 28.85 percent of the Kingdom’s total population of 35,013,414, according to the General Authority for Statistics census until mid-2020. The number of people who have received a first dose exceeds 20 million.
At this rate, 70 percent of the population is expected to have received both doses by Oct. 6, 2021.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said that it has begun implementing a decision requiring all citizens wanting to travel outside the Kingdom to have taken two doses of the vaccine.
The ministry said that children under 12 are excluded from the decision, provided that they submit an insurance document approved by the Saudi Central Bank before traveling that covers COVID-19 risks outside the Kingdom. It also excludes those who have recovered from the virus within the last months and those who contracted the disease and received one dose of the vaccine.
The Eastern Province’s Municipality closed 24 commercial establishments for violating the preventive measures, while field teams also issued 403 violations during over 9,613 monitoring rounds carried out last week.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened nine mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,984 within 184 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 203 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.31 million.

