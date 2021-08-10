RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has sent $500,000 of medical aid and equipment to Vietnam to help the country in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
On behalf of the center, Wibar Al-Baseer, the chargé d’affairs at the Saudi embassy in Vietnam, presented the donation to Truong Quoc Cuong, the Vietnamese deputy minister of health, in the capital Hanoi.
Cuong said his government thanks the Saudi government for its support, the Vietnam News Agency reported.
“It’s such a meaningful gesture and a source of motivation to Vietnam during this difficult time, physically and mentally,” he added. “The Ministry of Health is committed to using this precious gift wisely to fight the pandemic.
“Vietnam is impressed with the tough and effective measures implemented by the government of Saudi Arabia in preventing and fighting COVID-19. In particular, a vaccination campaign has been carried out quickly and makes Saudi Arabia one of the countries with the highest percentages of vaccination coverage in the world.”
The aid to Vietnam is part of the assistance the Kingdom is providing, through the center, to help countries tackle the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief delivers $500k of pandemic aid to Vietnam
