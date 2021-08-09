RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is continuing its efforts to save the lives of thousands of innocent Yemenis through the MASAM project for clearing mines randomly planted by the Houthi militia in residential areas, near schools and along roads in various governorates.
During the first week of August, MASAM cleared 1,415 mines, comprising of 13 anti-personnel mines, 672 anti-tank mines, and 730 other pieces of unexploded ordnance.
Two anti-personnel mines, 81 anti-tank mines and 16 unexploded ordnance were cleared in Khabb wa ash Sha’af district in Al-Jawf. Two anti-personnel mines, seven anti-tank mines, and eight unexploded pieces of ordnance were cleared in the Qataba district in Al-Dhale, in addition to dismantling 90 anti-tank mines and 22 unexploded ordnance in Al-Khawkhah district in Hodeidah.
MASAM’s team managed to dismantle 31 anti-tank mines and one unexploded ordnance in Al-Madaribah district in Lahij, in addition to 115 unexploded pieces of ordnance in Al-Musaymir district in the same governorate.
In Marib governorate, 16 anti-tank mines and 19 unexploded pieces of ordnance were removed in Al-Madinah district, as well as four anti-personnel mines in Rahbah district.
1,415 mines in Yemen cleared within a week
