You are here

  • Home
  • Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says

Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says

Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3n5f

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says

Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The situation in Afghanistan is “quite challenging” but “not desperate,” and it is different from the crises that Syria and Iraq have faced because it still has a solid government and recognized authorities, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
 

Topics: EU Afghanistan Iraq Syria

Related

Thousands flee as Taliban eye full control of northern Afghanistan

Thousands flee as Taliban eye full control of northern Afghanistan
Updated 10 August 2021
AFP

Thousands flee as Taliban eye full control of northern Afghanistan

Thousands flee as Taliban eye full control of northern Afghanistan
  • The United States — due to complete a troop withdrawal at the end of the month and end its longest war — has all but left the battlefield
Updated 10 August 2021
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban were in control of six Afghan provincial capitals on Tuesday after a blitz across the north that forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes for the relative safety of Kabul and other centers.
The insurgents now have their eyes on Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north, whose fall would signal the total collapse of government control in a region that has traditionally been anti-Taliban.
Government forces are also battling the hard-line Islamists in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces from where the Taliban draw their strength.
The United States — due to complete a troop withdrawal at the end of the month and end its longest war — has all but left the battlefield. However, its special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been sent to Qatar to try and convince the Taliban to accept a cease-fire.
Khalilzad “will press the Taliban to stop their military offensive,” the State Department said, and “help formulate a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation.”
Officials from Afghanistan’s most vested neighbors — Pakistan, China and Iran — would also attend meetings there.
But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was down to the Afghan government and its forces to turn the tide, saying there was “not much” the United States could do to help.
Michael Kugelman, at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, doubted Washington had the means to anything.
“I fear that the Taliban (are) just so strong and the Afghan military is so beleaguered right now, it’s going to be hard to find some type of momentum-changer from the US,” he said.
The Taliban have appeared largely indifferent to peace overtures, and seem intent on a military victory to crown a return to power after their ouster 20 years ago in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
As fighting raged, tens of thousands of people were on the move inside the country, with families fleeing newly captured Taliban cities with tales of brutal treatment at the hands of the insurgents.
“The Taliban are beating and looting,” said Rahima, now camped out with hundreds of families at a park in the capital Kabul after fleeing Sheberghan province.
“If there is a young girl or a widow in a family, they forcibly take them. We fled to protect our honor.”
“We are so exhausted,” added Farid, an evacuee from Kunduz who did not want to be further identified.
In the northern city of Kunduz that was captured by the Taliban over the weekend, residents said shops had begun to reopen in the center as insurgents focused their attention on government forces who had retreated to the airport.
“People are opening their shops and businesses, but you can still see fear in their eyes,” said shopkeeper Habibullah.
Another resident, living close to the airport, said there has been heavy fighting for days.
“The Taliban are hiding in people’s houses in the area and government forces are bombing them,” said Haseeb, who only gave his first name.
“From the window of my house, I can see women, children and men all leaving. Some of them are barefoot... some are pulling crying children with them.
The Taliban earned notoriety during their first stint in power from 1996-2001 for introducing a harsh interpretation of Islamic rule that barred girls from education and women from work.
Crimes were punished by public floggings or executions, while a host of activities — from playing music to non-religious TV — were also banned.
They have given little indication of how they would rule if they take power again, apart from to say it would be according to the Qur'an, and opponents fear losing hard-won rights.
Following the capture of Aibak on Monday, the insurgents have now overrun five provincial capitals in the north, sparking fears the government has lost its grip on the region.
They have also taken Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province, in the southwest.
On Monday, the Taliban said they were moving in on Mazar-i-Sharif — the largest city in the north and a linchpin for the government’s control of the region — after capturing Sheberghan to its west, and Kunduz and Taloqan to its east.
But Fawad Aman, spokesman for the ministry of defense, said Afghan forces had the upper hand there.
“Great success,” he tweeted.

Topics: Taliban

Related

Chinese court rejects Canadian’s appeal of death sentence

In this file image taken from Jan. 14, 2019, video footage run by China's CCTV, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Dalian, northeastern China's Liaoning province. (AP)
In this file image taken from Jan. 14, 2019, video footage run by China's CCTV, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Dalian, northeastern China's Liaoning province. (AP)
Updated 10 August 2021
AP

Chinese court rejects Canadian’s appeal of death sentence

In this file image taken from Jan. 14, 2019, video footage run by China's CCTV, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Dalian, northeastern China's Liaoning province. (AP)
  • Robert Schellenberg was sentenced to prison in November 2018 after being convicted of drug smuggling
Updated 10 August 2021
AP

BEIJING: A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a Canadian whose sentence in a drug case was increased to death after an executive of tech giant Huawei was detained in Vancouver.
Robert Schellenberg was sentenced to prison in November 2018 after being convicted of drug smuggling. He was abruptly resentenced to death in January 2019 while the Chinese government was trying to pressure Canada to release the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Ltd. Meng Wanzhou had been detained on US charges related to possible dealings with Iran.
The Higher People’s Court of Liaoning Province rejected Schellenberg’s appeal and said in a statement the sentence was appropriate and the lower court’s procedures legal. It sent the case to the Chinese supreme court for review, as is required by law before any death sentences can be carried out.

Topics: China Canada

Related

Man charged with terrorism for deadly truck attack on Canada Muslims
World
Man charged with terrorism for deadly truck attack on Canada Muslims
Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning
Business & Economy
Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning

Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges

Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges
Updated 10 August 2021

Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges

Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges
  • Declining sales, insecurity in Kashmir have dealt blow to Abdul Aziz Kozgar’s business
Updated 10 August 2021
Sanjay Kumar

SRINAGAR: The sweet smell of rose water filled the air as Abdul Aziz Kozgar opened the shutters of his nearly 100-year-old shop in Srinagar for another day of business that has been hit by a sharp decline in sales over recent years.

Wearing a skull cap and a loose kurta salwar, the traditional dress of most Kashmiri men, Kozgar smiled when reminded of his status as the last rose water maker in Srinagar, skills he acquired from his forefathers who moved to the Kashmiri capital from Turkey more than 500 years ago.

“You will not get this kind of shop in Kashmir because this trade (of handmade rose water) was started by our forefathers 400 to 500 years ago,” the 60-year-old father-of-three told Arab News.

“They came to Kashmir from Turkey and settled down here and it has been going on since then,” he said. Located in old Srinagar’s Khanqah-e-Moula area, from the outside the old-fashioned arq-e-gulab or rose water shop that Kozgar is sole proprietor of resembles an abandoned building with broken windows and weathered paint.

The only light source comes from the front window, which opens to the main road facing the 14th-century Khanqah-e-Moula mosque.

“This shop is over 90 years old, but there was one shop older than this inside the old house which was running since the beginning of the 19th century. It had a special room for making rose water. After the new house was constructed, this shop was moved forward to face the road,” he added.

The hole-in-the-wall store contains a treasure trove of secrets in tall glass bottles.

Every morning, Kozgar fills the bottles with rose water from three to four plastic containers, which he carries back in the evening after selling his products.

While some of the jars are filled to the brim with Pantone-colored rose water, most are empty, dating back almost 200 years ago. Markings on the jars state their place of origin as Britain and France and Kozgar revealed that they were imported by his forefathers “to keep the rose water cool and its aroma intact.”

But they have never traded hands – customers must provide their own containers for the rose water – and Kozgar pointed out that he had no plans to sell the empty bottles.

“They are lying there because they have a past. These jars will keep the rose water cool. We never used a refrigerator for it. I’m proud of the collection.”

Declining sales due to a lack of interest in handmade rose water and insecurity in Kashmir have dealt a heavy blow to Kozgar’s business, leaving him facing an uncertain future with limited means to revive output or reinvent the craft.

“Periodic strikes, curfews, and the closure of shops have affected business, and we have all suffered as a result. Also, with artificial rose water easily available in the market, people don’t bother to come to the shop anymore,” he said.

Those that did were regular customers who used the water at shrines and religious places. “Some buy it as a gift or for cooking. It’s special because the smell makes people feel nice,” he added.

Compared to machine-made rose water, Kozgar’s produce is cheap. For one liter he charges 40 Indian rupees (54 US cents), while the artificially made liquid can cost more than $5 for 100 milliliters.

Srinagar-based grocery shopkeeper Aman Bhat said the price difference was because traders had to pay tax for branded rose water in addition to high production costs. “I think the way you make it determines the price structure.”

Kozgar said that his rose water was distilled from koshur gulab (Kashmiri roses) sourced from various parts of the valley. “I don’t use any machines for it; that’s all I can tell you.”

His limited capacity to produce rose water manually had also impacted on sales.

“My customers are mostly elderly people. But when a younger customer comes to my shop, they understand the value of my shop and become regular customers. They are surprised that my rose water is so cheap,” he added.

A graduate and practitioner of traditional medicine, Kozgar joined the profession in his 20s because his father, Habibullah, was “keen on his children carrying forward the legacy.”

He said: “I joined the profession voluntarily. My father wanted me to keep this legacy alive in the memory of my forefathers.”

As for the next generation carrying forward the family tradition, he was not so sure. “Who will run this business where there is hardly any profit? The amount of rose water that comes after using five to six kilograms of roses is much less, and that is not business friendly.

“I definitely want them to continue the tradition, but I will not force my kids to run the shop. It’s uncertain what is going to happen after me,” he added.

Topics: Kashmir rose water Sri Nagar

Related

Special Kashmir marks ‘black day’ anniversary with shutdown, tightened security video
World
Kashmir marks ‘black day’ anniversary with shutdown, tightened security

How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan

How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan
Updated 10 August 2021
Zahid Hussain

How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan

How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan
  • US forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001 with little understanding of a land long described as the “graveyard of empires”
  • Having failed to build a competent Afghan army to take its place, America’s exit from the country is proving just as chaotic as its arrival
Updated 10 August 2021
Zahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD: In many ways, the Doha agreement of February 2020 evoked memories of the US military’s humiliation in Vietnam half a century earlier.

The deal with the Taliban, which paved the way for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan, was no less ignominious for Washington. It was not a document of surrender but neither was it a declaration of victory for the most powerful military power on earth.

US officials had negotiated peace with the very insurgent leaders they once branded terrorists. In fact, several members of the Taliban negotiating team were former inmates of the notorious Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba.

Such is the irony of history: Yet another superpower began its drawdown just as the war-ravaged country observed the 32nd anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal. The Russians departed in 1989 after a decade in the Afghan mire. The Americans remained twice as long. The last US soldier is expected to leave in the next few weeks, before the symbolic date of Sept. 11.

Several of the Taliban negotiators in Doha had also fought the Soviets — with US support. At the time they were hailed by Washington as “holy warriors” who drove the Red Army out of Afghanistan with weapons supplied by the Americans.

Indeed, the irony was again apparent when Taliban fighters turned many of those same weapons on their former patrons.

US forces invaded Afghanistan in October 2001, following the 9/11 attacks, with little understanding of a land that has long been described as the “graveyard of empires.” It was an unwinnable conflict from the start but Washington fought tooth and nail to shape a narrative that would justify its continuance.

Quite how unprepared the Americans were was aptly summed up in 2015 by Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute, who said: “We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing. What are we trying to do here? We didn’t have the foggiest notion of what we were undertaking.”

Put in these terms, it is perhaps unsurprising that Afghanistan would become America’s longest war.

The Taliban’s resurgence was helped by a strategic miscalculation on the part of Washington, which decided to reempower Afghanistan’s former strongmen and warlords, causing old ethnic and tribal tensions to resurface. One of the biggest US mistakes was a failure to avoid the perception that the West was a party to the Afghan civil war.

Despite the deployment of tens of thousands of troops, the US could not defeat the insurgents once and for all. However, the Taliban’s revival as a powerful insurgent force should not have come as a surprise. In fact, the group was never really defeated.

Tens of thousands of Afghans were killed during the war, which cost close to $1 trillion. Since 2001, more than 775,000 US troops have been deployed to Afghanistan. The distorted statistics made it appear as though the US was winning the fight — but this was far from the truth.

US forces invaded Afghanistan in October 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. (AFP)

There were also fundamental disagreements within successive US administrations over precisely what America’s objectives were in Afghanistan. While some officials believed they were building a model democracy, others saw their role as reinventors of Afghan culture, including its views on women’s rights.

America’s attempts to curtail runaway corruption, build a competent Afghan army and police force, and put a dent in Afghanistan’s thriving opium trade did not work. Most of the US aid money was siphoned off by Afghan officials and warlords aligned with Washington, and the country devolved into a narco-state as a result of some seriously flawed policies.

Despite the billions of dollars spent on building and training the Afghan National Army and other branches of the security apparatus, local forces proved incapable of taking on the Taliban without American support.

Following the Doha agreement, it was left to the Taliban and the Afghan government to negotiate the future political setup of the country. It is certainly a tall order to expect the two warring sides to reach an arrangement that will satisfy all Afghan factions — a polarization that has only intensified over the past two decades of war and foreign occupation.

It was an unwinnable conflict from the start but Washington fought tooth and nail to shape a narrative that would justify its continuance. (AFP)

In addition the departure of the US forces has proven to be just as chaotic as their arrival. The hasty withdrawal has left a cavernous power vacuum.

The Taliban has leveraged the peace deal with the US to its advantage, while growing international recognition is giving the insurgents even greater confidence.

For many Afghans, however, the prospect of a return to Taliban rule is deeply disconcerting. Notwithstanding its solemn pledges, the Taliban has maintained a deliberate ambiguity about its political agenda, which is adding to the sense of confusion.

There were some indications that the ultraconservative Taliban might be willing to work within a pluralistic political system. Yet there was no clarity on whether the group would be willing to work within a democratic political and constitutional setup.

While the Taliban political leadership appears to be more moderate and flexible in its views, there is no evidence that the commanders in the field will be so amenable to change.

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, it completely outlawed the right of women to education and work. The current leadership has offered assurances that it acknowledges the rights of women and will not oppose their education, but this has done little to quell the unease many people feel about potential Taliban action once foreign forces withdraw.

Decades of conflict have exacted a heavy toll on the lives of millions of Afghans and unleashed destruction that cannot be undone. The war has left the country as divided as ever. Through battlefield victories and expanding territorial control, the Taliban has gained the upper hand, creating a dangerous asymmetry of power. Many now fear the expansion of Taliban influence will lead to a resurgence of its tyrannical rule.

Regardless of who the adversary was at any given point in time, two generations of Afghans have known only war and it seems highly unlikely their misery will end any time soon.

Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province. Once the winter residence of sultans from illustrious Islamic dynasties, the ruins of a thousand-year-old royal city in southern Afghanistan has become home to hundreds of people who have fled Taliban clashes. (AFP)

Inevitably, the withdrawal of American forces from the country will have a huge effect on regional geopolitics. Historically, the country’s strategic geography has made it vulnerable to interference from outside powers and proxy wars.

A full-scale civil war could lead Pakistan, India, Russia and Iran to back different factions and themselves become more deeply involved in the conflict. The spillover effects of spiraling instability and conflict in Afghanistan could prove disastrous.

Without a sustainable agreement among surrounding powers that guarantees Afghanistan’s security and its neutrality, the country might become the center of a costly proxy war, with various powers supporting rival factions across ethnic and sectarian lines.

Such an agreement is also critical to prevent Afghanistan reverting to a hub for global terrorism. A negotiated political settlement, intertwined with a regional approach, is the only desirable endgame.

Topics: Afghanistan Editor’s Choice

Related

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
World
UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction
  • "Nine patients with coronavirus died due to a lack of oxygen," local health ministry was cited as saying
  • A total of 71 people were in intensive care, not all were (receiving) oxygen supply
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Nine coronavirus patients died in a Russian hospital in the southern city of Vladikavkaz after an oxygen pipe burst underground, cutting supply to an intensive care ward, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.
“Nine patients with coronavirus died due to a lack of oxygen,” the TASS news agency cited the local health ministry as saying.
“A total of 71 people were in intensive care, not all were (receiving) oxygen supply,” TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
Regional authorities have agreed with the defense ministry to supply oxygen to all of the city’s hospitals from the town of Mozdok, around 80 km (50 miles) north of Vladikavkaz, the RIA news agency reported.
“There was a burst in the oxygen pipe from the reservoir, which is underground, and the oxygen supply was stopped,” the acting head of the North Ossetia region, where Vladikavkaz is located, was quoted as saying by RIA.
“Medical staff have started to connect the patients who are on ventilators to oxygen tanks. Oxygen tanks have started to arrive,” acting North Ossetia head Sergei Menyailo said.
Russia’s federal health watchdog, Roszdravnadzor, will investigate the case, the Interfax news agency reported.

Topics: Russia #covid-19

Related

As COVID-19 surges in Tunisia, oxygen is in short supply
Middle-East
As COVID-19 surges in Tunisia, oxygen is in short supply
Special A patient who has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) donates her plasma for research purposes, at the National Blood Transfusion Services in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Business & Economy
Egypt restricts export of medical oxygen for a year

Latest updates

Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says
Afghanistan situation ‘challenging’ but ‘not desperate’, EU official says
Argentina’s Messi arrives at Barcelona airport after confirming departure
Argentina’s Messi arrives at Barcelona airport after confirming departure
Egypt to name roads after Egypt’s Olympics champions
Egypt to name roads after Egypt’s Olympics champions
Inside ‘The Suicide Squad’ — DC’s latest blockbuster
Inside ‘The Suicide Squad’ — DC’s latest blockbuster
Saudi industrial production rose almost 12% YoY in June
Saudi industrial production rose almost 12% YoY in June

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.