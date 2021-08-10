Sudan urged to take steps to get justice for Darfur victims

Swedish trial offers hope of justice over Iran mass executions: HRW

LONDON: The trial of an Iranian accused of participating in the 1988 mass execution of political prisoners offers hope of justice for the victims, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

“This milestone trial (of Hamid Noury) in Sweden comes after decades of persistence by Iranian families and victims of the 1988 mass executions,” said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at HRW. “This case moves victims closer to justice for the crimes committed more than 30 years ago.”

In 1988, Iranian authorities executed thousands of political prisoners. HRW, Amnesty International and UN human rights experts have said the executions may amount to crimes against humanity.

HRW said those credibly implicated in the killings should be investigated and prosecuted. The trial is only possible in Sweden because it recognizes universal jurisdiction over certain serious crimes such as mass murder, allowing for investigation and prosecution regardless of where the crimes were committed.

HRW said universal jurisdiction cases are important for ensuring that those who committed atrocities are held accountable.

It added that the process provides justice to victims who have nowhere else to turn, and that it deters future crimes by ensuring that countries do not become safe havens for rights abusers.

“Universal jurisdiction laws are a key tool against impunity for heinous crimes, especially when no other viable justice option exists,” Jarrah said.