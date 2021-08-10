You are here

Sudan urged to take steps to get justice for Darfur victims
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague. ICC’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan Tuesday urged Sudanese authorities to take “practical steps” to get justice for victims of the Darfur conflict. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

  • Prosecutor Karim Khan didn’t elaborate, but apparently referred to the handover of suspects wanted for genocide in Darfur conflict including Omar al-Bashir
  • Justice Minister said the transitional government pays attention to achieving justice in Sudan and working with ICC to achieve justice for victims
AP

CAIRO: The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Tuesday urged Sudanese authorities to take “practical steps” to get justice for victims of the Darfur conflict and hold those responsible for atrocities in the region accountable.
Prosecutor Karim Khan’s remarks came in a meeting with Sudan’s Justice Minister Nasredeen Abul-Bari in Khartoum, according to a ministry statement.
Khan did not elaborate, but he apparently was referring to the handover of suspects wanted for war crimes and genocide in the Darfur conflict. Those include former President Omar Al-Bashir who has been in jail in Khartoum since his ouster in April 2019 amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade of autocratic rule.
The conflict in Sudan’s Darfur region broke out when rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum. Al-Bashir’s government responded with a campaign of aerial bombings and raids by militias known as janjaweed. The militias stand accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.
Khan, who took office as the international court’s top prosecutor in June, arrived in the Sudanese capital late Monday, embarking on a week-long trip to discuss cooperation with Sudanese authorities, his office said.
Justice Minister Abul-Bari said the transitional government “pays attention to achieving justice in Sudan and working with the International Criminal Court to achieve justice for victims of war in Darfur,” according to the statement.
Khan’s visit came a week after Sudan’s Cabinet approved a draft bill allowing the East African country to join the court’s founding treaty, known as the Rome Statute. The decision was a step forward in the long-waited trial of those wanted by the ICC.
The bill, however, still needs to be ratified by a joint meeting of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council and Cabinet. Together they serve as an interim parliament.
Sudan’s transitional government, which has promised democratic reforms and is led by a mix of civilian and military leaders, has previously said that war crime suspects, including Al-Bashir, would be tried before the ICC. But the trial venue is a matter for negotiations with The Hague, Netherlands-based court.
The court charged Al-Bashir with war crimes and genocide for allegedly masterminding the campaign of attacks in Darfur. Sudanese prosecutors last year started their own investigation into the conflict.
Also indicted by the court are two other senior figures from Al-Bashir’s rule: Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein, interior and defense minister during much of the conflict, and Ahmed Haroun, a senior security chief at the time and later the leader of Al-Bashir’s ruling party. Both Hussein and Haroun have been under arrest in Khartoum since the Sudanese military, under pressure from protesters, ousted Al-Bashir in April 2019.
The court also indicted rebel leader Abdulla Banda, whose whereabouts are unknown, and janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb, who was charged in May with crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Topics: Sudan Darfur Karim Khan International Crime Court

Syria’s Assad names new Cabinet, few changes in ministries

Syria’s Assad names new Cabinet, few changes in ministries
Updated 10 August 2021
AP

  • The development comes nearly 3 months after Assad's re-election for another 7-year term
  • The new appointments include the ministers of information, internal trade and consumer protection
AP

BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar Assad appointed a new government on Tuesday, leaving most key posts unchanged in the war-torn country, state media reported.
The development comes nearly three months after Assad’s re-election for another seven-year term.
The vote was described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and Syria’s opposition.
According to the state SANA news agency, the new appointments include the ministers of information, internal trade and consumer protection. The ministries of defense, interior and foreign affairs remain unchanged, with the incumbents keeping the posts.
The new Cabinet takes office as Syria struggles with a severe economic crisis, made worse by a meltdown in neighboring Lebanon. More than 80 percent of Syrians now live below the poverty line. The 29-member government, which includes three women, is the sixth to be formed since the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011.
The fighting, which has killed half a million people, has subsided at this point, leaving Assad’s forces in control of large parts of Syria, mainly thanks to his main backers, Russia and Iran.
At the start of the month, Assad reappointed Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to the post.
Syria’s presidential elections in May extended Assad’s two-decade presidency. He was sworn in in July.
Separately, SANA reported that a fire that broke out on Tuesday aboard a ship in the western port city of Latakia injured two people. The report said the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Topics: Syria Bashar Assad

Seven dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

Seven dead as wildfires rage across Algeria
Updated 10 August 2021
AFP

  • Photographs posted on social media show huge walls of flame and billowing clouds of smoke towering over Kabylie region
  • Algeria is the latest Mediterranean country to be hit by wildfires, after blazes hit Greece, Turkey and Cyprus
AFP

ALGIERS: Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least seven people in Algeria, the interior minister said Tuesday, adding the fires had criminal origins.
Photographs posted on social media show huge walls of flame and billowing clouds of smoke towering over villages in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers.
Algeria is the latest Mediterranean country to be hit by wildfires, after blazes hit Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.
Meteorologists said the temperature would hit 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, and the country is also struggling with severe water shortages.
Fires were reported in multiple locations in 14 districts, 10 of them around Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Kabylie.
Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud told television the fires had claimed the lives of seven people, including six in the region around Tizi Ouzou and one in Setif.
“Fifty fires starting at the same time is impossible. These fires are of criminal origin,” said Beldjoud, who headed a ministerial visit to Tizi Ouzou.
The urban centers of Bouira, Setif, Khenchela, Guelma, Bejaia, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Boumerdes, Tiaret, Medea, Tebessa, Blida and Skikda were also hit by fires, the civil protection directorate said on Twitter.
Major fires were also reported in Ait-Yenni, Azazga, Jijel and Yakourene.
Public radio reported the arrest of three suspected arsonists in Medea.
Arson has been blamed for several major fires in recent years.
Last month, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered a bill to stiffen punishments for starting a forest fire, with sentences of up to 30 years in prison — and possible life imprisonment, if the fire results in death.
In July, three people were arrested on suspicion of starting fires that devastated 15 square kilometers (six square miles) of forest in the Aures Mountains.
In 2020, nearly 440 square kilometers (170 square miles) of forest were destroyed by fire, and several people were arrested on suspicion of arson.
On Monday, the UN released a major report showing how the threat from global warming is even more acute than previously thought.
It highlighted how scientists are quantifying the extent to which human-induced warming increases the intensity and/or likelihood of a specific extreme weather event, such as a heatwave or a wildfire.

Topics: Algeria wildfires

Swedish trial offers hope of justice over Iran mass executions: HRW

Swedish trial offers hope of justice over Iran mass executions: HRW
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

  • Human Rights Watch describes trial as a ‘milestone’
  • 1988 execution of thousands of political prisoners may amount to crimes against humanity
Arab News

LONDON: The trial of an Iranian accused of participating in the 1988 mass execution of political prisoners offers hope of justice for the victims, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

“This milestone trial (of Hamid Noury) in Sweden comes after decades of persistence by Iranian families and victims of the 1988 mass executions,” said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at HRW. “This case moves victims closer to justice for the crimes committed more than 30 years ago.”

In 1988, Iranian authorities executed thousands of political prisoners. HRW, Amnesty International and UN human rights experts have said the executions may amount to crimes against humanity. 

HRW said those credibly implicated in the killings should be investigated and prosecuted. The trial is only possible in Sweden because it recognizes universal jurisdiction over certain serious crimes such as mass murder, allowing for investigation and prosecution regardless of where the crimes were committed.

HRW said universal jurisdiction cases are important for ensuring that those who committed atrocities are held accountable.

It added that the process provides justice to victims who have nowhere else to turn, and that it deters future crimes by ensuring that countries do not become safe havens for rights abusers.

“Universal jurisdiction laws are a key tool against impunity for heinous crimes, especially when no other viable justice option exists,” Jarrah said.

Topics: Iran Sweden Hamid Noury

Lebanon’s American University of Beirut to ration fuel as crisis hits new highs

Lebanon’s American University of Beirut to ration fuel as crisis hits new highs
Updated 10 August 2021
Georgi Azar

  • Rationing will stay in place until Aug. 22 with “exceptions made for buildings that house critical laboratories and heat-sensitive materials and equipment.”
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: Lebanon’s oldest and most prestigious university, the American University of Beirut, has started rationing electricity on campus as the country’s fuel crisis exacerbates.

The campus, made up of 64 buildings including the American University of Beirut Medical Center, will switch off its central air conditioning due to the shortage of fuel.

The move came into effect Monday in order to “prioritize critical functions especially at the medical center,” a letter sent to faculty and staff, seen by Arab News, said.

Human Resources Director Samar Diab Rouhana said the decision was due to “disruptions in fuel supplies in the country” and the fact that AUB’s fuel reserves have reached a critical threshold.

Rationing will stay in place until Aug. 22, she said, with “exceptions made for buildings that house critical laboratories and heat-sensitive materials and equipment.”

The university, which was founded in 1866, also requested all faculty and non-essential staff to work remotely from Aug. 13 until Aug. 20.

“In the meantime, the physical plant department will continue its efforts to secure fuel and rebuild the university’s fuel reserves,” the letter added.

The university could not be reached for comment.

Lebanon has faced months of severe fuel shortages that have caused hour-long lines at gas pumps and plunged the small Mediterranean country, dependent on private generators for power, into hours of darkness.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Électricité du Liban provider is barely providing two to three hours of electricity in most regions.

The shortages are blamed on smuggling to neighboring Syria, hoarding and the cash-strapped caretaker government’s inability to secure hard currency for fuel deliveries. 

As the central bank’s foreign currency reserves reached a critical threshold, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab gave an “exceptional approval” on June 25 to partially lift subsidies by financing fuel imports at the exchange rate of LL3,900 to the dollar “for the next three months,” to little effect.

Despite increasing the price of gasoline, the easing of the shortage crisis in the country was short-lived.

On Monday, tensions morphed into deadly violence at Lebanon’s gas that killed three men after knives, guns and a hand grenade were used.

Top Lebanese officials are set to meet today to discuss the future of subsidies, including the caretaker deputy prime minister, energy minister, economy minister and the central bank governor.

They will discuss a ration cards proposal to replace the current subsidies scheme for essential goods such as fuel, gasoline, medicine, and wheat. 

Topics: Lebanon AUB American University of Beirut crisis fuel Shortages

More than half of Lebanon's migrant workers need help: UN

More than half of Lebanon's migrant workers need help: UN
Updated 10 August 2021
AFP

AFP

BEIRUT: More than half of Lebanon's migrant workers are in need of "urgent humanitarian assistance" to survive an economic crisis that has plunged most of the population into poverty, the UN warned Tuesday.
The country of six million is in the throes of a financial downturn branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century, with the local currency losing more than 90 percent of its black market value.
Seventy eight percent of the country's population now live in poverty, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said last week -- a proportion far higher than last year's figure of around 55 percent.
Extreme poverty has reached an estimated 36 per cent of the Lebanese population, OCHA said.
The International Organization for Migration said Tuesday that migrant workers had been hit especially hard.
"They have lost their jobs. They are hungry, they cannot access medical care and feel unsafe," the UN agency's Mathieu Luciano said.
"Many are so desperate that they want to leave the country, but they do not have the means to do so".
According to the IOM, out of the 210,000 migrant workers living in Lebanon, around 120,000 are in need of humanitarian assistance.
Officially pegged at 1,500 to the greenback, the Lebanese pound now sells for more than 20,000 on the black market, sparking rapid inflation.
This has eaten away at already low wages for migrant workers, preventing most from sending money back home.

Topics: Lebanon crisis migrants

