Rawan Rahbini is the corporate legal executive director at The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), where she has been working for more than three years, and brings almost a decade of experience to the role.
She is involved with a number of projects at the company, including the ongoing development of TRSDC Group and the establishment of the Special Economic Zone — a regulatory framework that comprises policies and strategies facilitating TRSDC’s sustainability and regeneration commitments.
She played a major role in gaining green financing accreditation for TRSDC. The accreditation was awarded to the company for its approach to social and environmental sustainability.
Rahbini said she was drawn to TRSDC because of its “meritocratic approach” toward women. “The company is committed to involving women across all areas of the business, from the corporate head office to the development site and the destination itself,” she added.
Her role consists of providing legal advice at the strategy, negotiation and documentation levels. As well as drafting contracts, she conducts contract and regulatory reviews and ensures that TRSDC meets global benchmarks in compliance requirements.
Prior to joining TRSDC, Rahbini worked as a banking and finance associate for international law firms in Riyadh and London, including Allen & Overy, DLA Piper and Vinson & Elkins. She has extensive experience in general corporate regulatory matters and capital markets transactions.
Rahbini has a law degree from Prince Sultan University in Riyadh and a master’s in securities and financial regulations from Georgetown University in the US.
Who’s Who: Rawan Rahbini, corporate legal executive director at The Red Sea Development company
