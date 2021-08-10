Who’s Who: Rawan Rahbini, corporate legal executive director at The Red Sea Development company

Saudi Arabia reiterates solidarity with the Lebanese people

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it stands with the Lebanese people in a cabinet statement on Tuesday.

But the Kingdom said that any assistance to the current or future government depends on its carrying out serious and tangible reforms, ensuring aid reaches those who need it the most, state media reported.

Lebanon's currency has lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years, causing shortages of fuel, electricity and medicines.

A warehouse fire on Aug. 4 last year ignited a vast stash of ammonium nitrate, causing one of the biggest peacetime blasts in history, sparking anger at the political elite in the country.

The ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, had been stored for years at the port with no safety precautions, according to the government itself.

The explosion wounded 6,500 people and caused billions of dollars-worth of damage.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Prime Minister Hassan Diab addressed the Lebanese people five days after the explosion, saying that he had decided to quit because “the corruption system is greater than the state.”

Since then, Diab has been the caretaker prime minister of a government that cannot make decisions in a country that is sliding further every day into the abyss.

It is the longest caretaker period for a government in Lebanon’s political history. Three PMs have in vain been assigned to form a government.

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Thursday progress, albeit slow, has been achieved toward forming a cabinet in Lebanon, noting that donor states would not help the country unless it helped itself.

“Today's meeting was a positive step forward,” Mikati said after meeting President Aoun. “Today we made progress ... even if the progress was slow. But we are persevering, and insistent on forming the government,” he said.

While Western donors have provided humanitarian aid to Lebanese - a conference hosted by France on Wednesday raised $370 million - they have demanded Lebanese leaders set about reforms before assistance is directed to the state.

In June the World Bank published a report titled “Lebanon Sinking to the Top 3,” in which it ranked the Lebanese crisis in “the top 10, possibly top 3,” most-severe global crises since 1850.

Mikati said there was one message: “If you Lebanese aren't helping each other, you want us to help you?”

Separately, the cabinet reviewed Saudi Arabia being ranked as the third placed country in the UN’s humanitarian aid contributions list, an achievement which the government credits to the deep-rooted values and firm principles of the Kingdom and its people.

The ministers also affirmed the Kingdom’s keenest to sponsor initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence and civilized dialogue.

The cabinet also reviewed the latest developments related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, urging the public to continue to adhere to health protocols and to get vaccinated to help curb the spread of the virus.

The ministers were also briefed on the Kingdom’s participation at a G20 meeting in Italy, where Saudi Arabia’s progress in digital transformation and innovation was highlighted, including efforts to stimulate entrepreneurship, and support research and development.

The cabinet also approved the rules for regulating free and open-source government software. Other items approved included a tourism initiative with international organizations, hydrogen cooperation with Germany, and a data infrastructure agreement for the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

