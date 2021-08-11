You are here

UAE calls for protecting maritime routes from any threats in Security Council meeting

UAE calls for protecting maritime routes from any threats in Security Council meeting
The UAE statement stressed on the pivotal role that maritime transport plays in the global economy. (File: AFP)
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates affirmed its commitment to regional and international efforts to confront threats to navigation during a meeting by the UN Security Council this week, according to state-run news agency WAM. 

The statement was submitted by the UAE to the high-level open debate on maritime security held by the Security Council, chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country is chairing the council’s work this month. 

The UAE statement stressed on the pivotal role that maritime transport plays in the global economy, stressing that maritime security and environmental sustainability are interrelated, in light of the recent threats to maritime security in the Arabian Peninsula.

The statement stressed that the recent naval attacks not only affects this region but the entire world, given that about a third of the world's energy resources are transported by ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

It also noted that it is in the interest of all UN member states to work to confront any threats to maritime shipping routes because they are of direct affect on the global economy and security.

