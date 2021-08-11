Citizen Account Program pays SR100bn since launch

Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program has deposited more than SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) into the accounts of its beneficiaries since launching in 2017.

The total compensation paid retroactively for the previous payment stood at about SR833 million.

The national scheme was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of various economic reforms, taking place in the Kingdom, through monthly cash transfers.

Sultan Al-Qahtani, the program’s spokesman, said the average support for each family stood at more than SR989, with an average of SR394 going to independent individuals.

The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on a household’s total monthly income and the number of people living in the property, as well as their ages.

The program deposited more than SR1.9 billion into the account of beneficiaries in August, while compensations reached SR10.5 million. Al-Qahtani said that 77 percent of the beneficiaries received support in this batch.