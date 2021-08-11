Saudi-India naval exercise heralds new era in ties

You are here

  The INS Kochi is docked in Jubail as part of the first shared naval exercise between India and the Kingdom
  Harbor phase of the "Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021" exercise began on Monday as sea-based drills started Wednesday
JUBAIL: India and Saudi Arabia have embarked on a well-trodden journey toward enhancing bilateral relations in a variety of different fields, including trade and business, infrastructure development, commerce, medical research, and people-to-people exchanges. 
Now the two countries can add defense cooperation and military training to that list, Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed said.
He spoke to reporters while onboard the INS Kochi, a flagship destroyer for the Indian Western Naval Fleet, which is docked in Jubail as part of the first Saudi-India naval exercise.
The harbor phase of the “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021” exercise began on Monday and the sea-based drills started Wednesday.
“Defense relations constitute a significant element of our shared strategic vision for the region and this first bilateral naval exercise is a testimony to our strong ties with Saudi Arabia,” Sayeed said. 
“The naval exercise will assist in promoting understanding and furthering interoperability between the two navies.”
The arrival of the Indian Navy ship heralds a new chapter in bilateral defense ties, the ambassador said, as India-Saudi bilateral defense engagements have seen a noticeable upswing in the past few months with an increased number of Indian Navy ships visiting Saudi Arabia.
The Indian Western Fleet commander was aboard the ship for the first exercise as the India-Saudi naval training will include a number of sea exercises and maneuvers.
According to Sayeed, Indian naval assets have been increasingly deployed to address the maritime concerns within the region. Highlighting the Indian Navy’s strengths, he said the country’s navy has assisted countries in the region with hydrographic surveys, search and rescue, and other capacity-building and capability-enhancing activities.
The warship arrived in Saudi Arabia after carrying out a similar naval exercise with the UAE Navy off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Saturday. 
While it was docked in Jubail, Sayeed toured the INS Kochi and was briefed on the ongoing naval exercise as well as the capabilities and various tasks undertaken by the warship.
The INS Kochi is one of three Kolkata-class stealth guided-missile destroyers that were constructed for the Indian Navy. It was commissioned on Sept. 30, 2015, and is equipped with sophisticated digital networks along with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to neutralize any threat from the air, sea, or from underwater.

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria over victims of wildfires

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria over victims of wildfires
Updated 43 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria over victims of wildfires

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria over victims of wildfires
  At least 65 people were killed in the latest Mediterranean wildfires that spread across Algeria
Updated 43 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the victims of forest fires that spread across the north African country.
Firefighters, troops and civilian volunteers continued to battle blazes in forests across northern Algeria on Wednesday as the country reeled at a death toll of at least 65 people in the latest Mediterranean wildfires.
The king said: “We have learned of the news of the fires that took place in several Algerian states, and the resulting deaths, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Algerian people, our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to Tebboune.
(With AFP)

Citizen Account Program pays SR100bn since launch

Citizen Account Program pays SR100bn since launch
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Citizen Account Program pays SR100bn since launch

Citizen Account Program pays SR100bn since launch
  Sultan Al-Qahtani, the program's spokesman, said the average support for each family stood at more than SR989, with an average of SR394 going to independent individuals
  The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on a household's total monthly income and the number of people living in the property, as well as their ages
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program has deposited more than SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) into the accounts of its beneficiaries since launching in 2017.

The total compensation paid retroactively for the previous payment stood at about SR833 million.

The national scheme was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of various economic reforms, taking place in the Kingdom, through monthly cash transfers.

Sultan Al-Qahtani, the program’s spokesman, said the average support for each family stood at more than SR989, with an average of SR394 going to independent individuals.

The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on a household’s total monthly income and the number of people living in the property, as well as their ages.

The program deposited more than SR1.9 billion into the account of beneficiaries in August, while compensations reached SR10.5 million. Al-Qahtani said that 77 percent of the beneficiaries received support in this batch.

Saudi Arabia records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 751 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 751 new cases
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 751 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 751 new cases
  Police in Hail arrest 20 people for flouting quarantine rules
  2 mosques reopened in 2 regions after being sterilized after 2 people tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,366.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 751 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 535,927 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,182 remain active and 1,407 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 147, followed by the Eastern Province with 111, the capital Riyadh with 107, Asir recorded 86, and Jazan confirmed 72 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,389 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 517,379.
Over 30.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


Meanwhile, police in Hail said they arrested 20 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Eastern Province’s Municipality closed eight commercial establishments and issued fines to 58 others for violating the preventive measures, during 1,531 monitoring rounds carried out on Tuesday.
The municipality said its call center received 23 reports of violations from the public.
Jeddah Municipality said it closed 27 shops and issued 27 fines during 3,798 inspection tours on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in two region after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after two people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,988 within 186 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 205 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.33 million.

Saudi Arabia’s king invites Kuwait’s emir to visit Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s king invites Kuwait’s emir to visit Kingdom
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s king invites Kuwait’s emir to visit Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s king invites Kuwait’s emir to visit Kingdom
  King Salman sent a letter to Sheikh Nawaf that dealt with strengthening bilateral relations
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a written message to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, regarding the deep-rooted historical relations and ties that bind the two countries and their people, and ways to strengthen and develop them.
Sheikh Nawaf also accepted an invitation to visit the Kingdom.
The message was delivered by Prince Sultan bin Saad, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Kuwait, during a meeting with the emir at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia to host World Defense Show in March

Saudi Arabia to host World Defense Show in March
Updated 27 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host World Defense Show in March

Saudi Arabia to host World Defense Show in March
Updated 27 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries will hold the “World Defense Show” for the first time in the kingdom in March next year.

The exhibition focuses on the latest technological developments applied in the fields of defense and security worldwide. It will be held in Riyadh from March 6 to 9 in year 2022. 

Over four days, it will showcase the latest, current and future defense technologies through exhibits, live demonstrations, conferences and seminars.
Its organizers described it as “an unmissable opportunity for defense and security decision makers and buyers.” saying it offers “a first-class platform to demonstrate products and showcase participants’ vision for the future.”

The event will be organized under the patronage of Saudi King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The first edition of the World Defense Exhibition will be organized over an area of approximately 800,000 square meters, and will gather more than 800 exhibitors, including 100 local companies specialized in the defense and security sector.

