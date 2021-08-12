You are here

Search resumes for victims of deadly Indian landslide
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) soldiers carrying the body of a victim from the site of a landslide in Kinnaur district in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Aug. 11, 2021. (File/AP)
AP

  • Dozens of people are still feared trapped in a bus, which was buried by the debris
  • Heavy rain has caused several landslides in Himachal Pradesh state over the past few weeks
AP

NEW DELHI: Rescuers resumed their search Thursday morning for survivors and victims of a large landslide that swept across a highway in the mountains of northern India a day earlier, killing at least 13 people.

A bus, a truck and two cars were smashed in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state’s Kinnaur district. Dozens of people are still feared trapped in the bus, which was buried by the debris, a police statement said.

More than 100 rescuers, including police and paramilitary personnel, have been deployed to clear the rubble using four earth removers.

Television images of the disaster showed boulders and rocks rolling down the hillside before crashing into vehicles on the highway.

So far 14 people have been rescued, said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for a paramilitary force involved in the search. They have been taken to hospitals but are not seriously injured, district administrator Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

Eight bodies were found in a sports utility vehicle, while two bodies were found in the truck, which rolled down to a riverbank. Three more bodies were recovered on Thursday.

Heavy rain has caused several landslides in Himachal Pradesh state over the past few weeks. The region is 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of New Delhi.

Disasters caused by landslides and flooding are common in India during the June-September monsoon season.

In August, about 150 people were killed by landslides and flooding triggered by monsoon rains in western India’s Maharashtra state.

Experts say heavy rainfall along India’s western coast is in line with how rainfall patterns have changed in past years due to climate change, as the warming Arabian Sea drives more cyclones and more intense rainfall over short periods of time.

Topics: India landslide

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

AFP

  • Sadat and the 20,000 men under his command garnered thousands of followers with their Twitter accounts
  • On Aug. 4, Sadat called on residents to leave Lashkar Gah so the military could launch an all-out counteroffensive
AFP

KABUL: As a string of Taliban victories show Afghan government forces in disarray, a young general is advancing his reputation on the battlefield and on social media.

Provincial cities in the north have fallen like dominoes this week — in some cases after government forces retreated or surrendered without a fight — but in Lashkar Gah, a Taliban heartland, the army appears to be providing stiffer resistance.

Leading them is Sami Sadat, 36, the highest-ranking army officer in southern Afghanistan, in an intense fight in defense of a provincial capital the Taliban are desperate to seize.

And as the insurgents flood social media with images of surrendering Afghan soldiers and snap selfies with locals, the young general is also using Twitter and Facebook as a slick PR tool in the fight against the hard-line islamists.

He and the 20,000 men under his command in the 215th Corps have garnered thousands of followers, with their Twitter accounts awash with images of the general among the troops, posing for selfies with young civilians, and meeting local shopkeepers.

On Wednesday the defense ministry tweeted he had been promoted to lead the country’s special forces, an announcement widely applauded on the platform.

Sadat remains optimistic despite the Taliban’s advances.

“Because I know we are going to win,” he told AFP in a phone interview from the frontlines of Lashkar Gah.

“I know this is our country, that the Taliban are failing, that they will fail sooner or later.”

But there is more to him than meets the eye, say fellow officers and friends.

“He is anything but naive,” said a security official who asked not to be named.

“He has a very strategic vision and a very deep analysis of what is happening,” said a general who was Sadat’s colleague at the spy agency.

A graduate of the prestigious King’s College in London, Sadat began his military career at the Afghan interior ministry.

He received military training in Germany, Britain, Poland and the United States, and also served in the National Directorate of Security — Afghanistan’s spy agency.

Sadat prefers to talk about his men rather than himself and family — senior officers and their relatives are particular targets for Taliban hit squads — and declines even to say where he was born.

But he is also keen to talk about the war, which he does confidently — and ruthlessly.

“Any Taliban who comes to Lashkar Gah will die or leave disabled for life,” he told AFP.

Still, he admits it will take time to fully secure the city.

On Aug. 4, Sadat called on residents to leave Lashkar Gah so the military could launch an all-out counteroffensive.

But he has still held back, saying he is fearful of hurting those who chose to stay behind.

Sadat described how his forces were going house-to-house to secure neighborhoods that the Taliban had infiltrated in Lashkar Gah.

“We still find civilians — especially the elderly and trapped women — who we take to safer places,” he said.

NGOs and the United Nations have repeatedly expressed concern about the violence and the risks incurred by civilians — threats that include aerial bombardment of suspected Taliban positions in Lashkar Gah by the Afghan military.

The loyalty and respect Sadat appears to command among the troops have been a key factor in the resistance to the Taliban in the city, despite their morale-damaging advances elsewhere in Afghanistan.

“He is not someone who gives orders from the rear while hiding in the humvee,” an Afghan security source said.

“He will do anything for his soldiers.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Reuters

  • United is among a growing list of US companies mandating shots for workers
  • COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have soared in areas with low vaccination rates
Reuters

WASHINGTON: United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said he believes more US companies and organizations will begin requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, after a meeting with President Joe Biden on the topic on Wednesday.
“A few weeks from now, this is going to be something that’s widespread across the country because it’s really just a basic safety issue,” Kirby told CNN after the meeting.
United is among a growing list of US companies mandating shots for workers as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soar in areas with low vaccination rates, mainly conservative states in the US South.
Kirby said Biden had asked those at the 30-minute meeting about their vaccination efforts and encouraged them to persuade other business leaders to follow suit.
Alaska Airlines, which employs about 20,000 people, said separately that it was looking closely at whether it would require that its employees be vaccinated.
“If we do, the requirement would not be effective until at least one vaccine is fully approved by the FDA and would include appropriate religious and medical exemptions,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Earlier, a White House official said Howard University President Wayne Frederick, Kaiser Permanente Chief Executive Gregory Adams and a South Carolina business owner who adopted a vaccinate-or-get-tested requirement for her workers would also attend the meeting.
Biden has endorsed companies and local governments pressing more people to get vaccinated. His administration is also looking into what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Reuters last week.
“I will have their backs and the backs of other private- and public-sector leaders if they take such steps,” the Democratic president said last week.
United announced its vaccine requirement for US-based employees last week and Kirby said that while some had opposed the move, the overall response had been overwhelmingly positive.
Mandating vaccines for passengers would be more difficult, he said, citing logistical challenges.
Its major US rivals, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, are encouraging employee vaccinations but not imposing them.
US airlines have enjoyed a broad rebound in travel demand this summer, but Southwest warned on Wednesday that rising COVID-19 cases were hitting demand, a sign of the impact of the Delta variant on the US economy.
Among other transportation companies, US passenger railroad Amtrak said on Wednesday it would require all of its 18,000 employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 or submit to weekly testing.
 

Topics: Coronavirus United Airlines Joe Biden

Debt-ridden Zambia votes in closely contested election

AFP

  • Of 16 candidates for the top job, incumbent President Edgar Lungu and his long-time nemesis Hakainde Hichilema are the front-runners
  • Lungu’s Patriotic Front party and Hichilema’s United Party for National Development have clashed violently on several occasions
AFP

LUSAKA: Zambians head to the polls Thursday to elect their next president after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes in Africa’s first coronavirus-era sovereign defaulting country.
Sixteen candidates are vying for the top job, but the most heated contest is between incumbent Edgar Lungu, 64, and his long-time nemesis and business tycoon Hakainde Hichilema, 59.
Hichilema, who is running for a sixth time, is backed by an alliance of 10 parties.
Rising living costs have eroded the incumbent’s support base, surveys suggest, and the election could be even tighter than 2016 polls when Hichilema lost by around 100,000 votes.
Lungu, a lawyer by training, is accused of borrowing unsustainably, particularly from Chinese creditors, to finance a spree of infrastructure projects.
Inflation soared to 24.6 percent in June, the highest rate in more than a decade, while last year Zambia became the first country in Africa to go into debt default since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Africa’s second biggest producer of copper after the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the eighth producer in the world, missed another debt repayment this year.
But Lungu says that “things are moving well in the country” and is confident of victory, although his critics point to the high cost of living, poverty and joblessness.
The vote will “be influenced by poor governance and the economy, which is biting,” said O’Brien Kaaba, a political scientist at the University of Zambia.Tensions have flared in the run-up to polling in this southern African country of 17 million people.
Supporters of Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) party and Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) have clashed violently on several occasions, prompting Lungu to deploy the army.
Critics denounced the unprecedented move as a tactic to intimidate opposition voters, which the PF denies.
The president has also grown tough on dissent since he took power in 2015, raising concern of heavyhandedness if results are contested.
UPND supporters have meanwhile been keeping a low profile in the capital Lusaka, a Lungu stronghold, for fear of being attacked by PF counterparts.
Around seven million citizens are registered to vote for a president, legislators and local government representatives.
Polls are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) and close 12 hours later at more than 12,000 voting stations across the vast country.
The winning candidate must acquire more than fifty percent of votes to avoid a run-off, which analysts deem unlikely.
Lungu is confident of securing half-a-million votes more than Hichilema because “people now know me.”
“Zambia is at a crossroads,” Hichilema said Wednesday, pledging to redress the economy.
The opposition has accused the government of seeking to rig the ballot — allegations the PF has rejected.
Local and international observers will be monitoring polling stations, some of which will be using a biometric voter identification system for the first time.
Official results are expected by Sunday.

 

 

Topics: Zambia Lusaka Zambian elections 2021 Edgar Lungu Hakainde Hichilema

Nailed it: Indonesian volunteers donate coffins as COVID-19 crisis claims more lives

Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

  • Authorities grappling with rapid surge of delta cases, critical shortage of supplies
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Dwi Sujanti Nugraheni has worked as a volunteer in disaster relief efforts for several years, including in 2010 when she helped thousands of residents displaced by the eruption of Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi.

However, the 45-year-old documentary filmmaker said that she has dealt with the “hardest” volunteering work since July when she turned her focus to helping anti-COVID-19 efforts, joining a group of residents to make and donate coffins for overwhelmed hospitals in Yogyakarta, a special province in central Java.

The group ramped up its efforts after the pandemic began to take its toll on the the autonomous region, where a centuries-old sultanate still rules with the sultan serving as governor.

“This is the hardest volunteer work I’ve ever done,” Nugraheni, whose group has made 500 coffins so far, told Arab News.

“I never thought I would volunteer to make coffins. We are producing coffins to respond to the shortage, but we are not looking forward to seeing them used. We don’t expect people to die from the outbreak, but it is the reality that many people died because of the virus,” she said.

Nugraheni said that the project began when a group of friends, led by Capung Indrawan, decided to act following a surge in COVID-19 deaths and a shortage of coffins. Prices for coffins had also skyrocketed due to the sudden spike in demand.

“I came to Capung’s workshop with no carpentry skills at all, but I just wanted to do something to contribute. So I was learning by doing — either painting, sanding, assembling, lining the coffins with plastics or moving them to the warehouse, from where they would be distributed,” Nugraheni said.

Muslims are buried without coffins as per Islamic practices, but Indonesia’s COVID-19 protocols require a corpse infected with COVID-19 to be buried in a coffin in order to prevent virus transmission.

Yogyakarta, and most of the provinces in Indonesia’s densely populated island of Java — where half of the country’s 270 million people live — has been under a strict stay-at-home order since early July, when infections soared amid an outbreak of the delta variant.

The situation in Indonesia has made it the new center of the global pandemic. COVID-19-related deaths in the country surpassed 100,000 on Aug. 4, and health authorities have recorded more than 1,000 daily new deaths in recent weeks.

The grim situation in Yogyakarta became even more apparent amid a constant stream of ambulances either carrying the dead for burial or rushing patients to hospital while passing by the coffin making workshop, located in one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

Nugraheni said that on a typical working day — from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. — volunteers could count up to 30 ambulances passing by and “eventually identify whether they are transporting a patient or a corpse just from the direction it was going or by the entourage that followed.

“I kept praying every time an ambulance with a patient passed by that whoever was in it would never get to use the coffins we were making,” she added.

Nugraheni recalled one particular day when she felt “really distressed by the situation so went home early, only to get even more stressed out” when she ran into a convoy of oxygen trucks with police escorts in tow speeding through the empty streets of Yogyakarta.

Another dreadful reminder of how devastating the situation was came when more than 30 patients died at Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta over a weekend in July amid a shortage in oxygen supplies.

Indrawan, who transformed his outdoor gear workshop to produce coffins, said that the hospital, which serves as the main referral facility to treat COVID-19 patients in Yogyakarta, is one of the main beneficiaries of the initiative and receives 30 to 40 coffins per day.

“There was a day when I delivered 23 coffins to the hospital and they were all used immediately. There were still other corpses that had to wait for more coffin deliveries,” Nugraheni said.

Indrawan said that the coffin-making initiative involves sharing resources and materials among friends without ever charging for products.

“We just asked the beneficiaries to exchange the coffins with plywood as the material to make the coffins so that we could keep producing. But in just three days, people started to donate money,” he said.

The group normally produces up to 50 coffins a day based on “an efficient and affordable method” to cater to the soaring demand.

“There was a day when we produced 70 coffins. That was our record production,” Indrawan said, before narrating a “bewildering moment” when he discovered that one of his university professors who had died of COVID-19 was buried in one of the coffins they made.

The initiative has filled a niche among numerous other community-driven pandemic responses, such as establishing community shelters for self-isolation or offering free meal distribution for people in home isolation.

Besides donating to hospitals, the group has also sent coffins to communities where people died at home while in self-isolation after hospitals could not accommodate them.

“I got in touch with Indrawan when four residents in our village died during self-isolation at home on the same day. We had been looking everywhere for coffins, and the available ones were really expensive,” Rakhmawati Wijayaningrum, the village chief of Wirokerten village in Yogyakarta’s Bantul district, told Arab News.

She recalled a day when they shopped for coffins and were quoted with a price of 1.5 million to 3.5 million Indonesian rupiahs ($104-$243) for a single casket. “I also got a quote for 750,000 rupiahs for a coffin, but it was on a waiting list and we could not wait,” she said.

The village has received 13 coffins from Indrawan’s initiative. At least 980 villagers have been infected by the virus.

“This is an absurd initiative, I don’t feel like this is something to be proud of, but we just have to do it to help those who died because of this virus,” Indrawan said.

Topics: Indonesia COVID-19 Coronavirus

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought

AP

  • The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk
  • Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 80 square kilometers
AP

MOSCOW: Russian prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country’s Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected and left traces of pollution along the scenic coastline.
The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk that belongs to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which pumps crude from Kazakhstan. The oil spilled while being pumped into the Minerva Symphony tanker, which sails under the Greek flag.
Authorities initially estimated that the spill covered only about 200 square meters (2,153 square feet), but Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 80 square kilometers (nearly 31 square miles).
WWF Russia has estimated that about 100 metric tons of oil have spilled into the sea.
The Prosecutor General’s office has opened a criminal probe on charges of environmental pollution and said it would seek damages.
Russian media said traces of oil were spotted along the scenic Black Sea coast, including Abrau-Dyurso and a dolphin aquarium in Bolshoy Utrish, 25 kilometers (15 miles) to the west, where workers urgently put up barriers to protect the mammals. The spill’s oily film was also spotted in the resort city of Anapa, further west down the coast.
However, Russia’s state consumer safety agency, Roskomnadzor said in a statement that an analysis of water samples along the Black Sea coast has found that it remained within norms.
The agency chief, Svetlana Radionova, said in televised remarks that a safety system appeared to quickly cut off the spill but wouldn’t say how much oil leaked into the sea.
Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko met with the director of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium that operates a 1,511-kilometer (939-mile) pipeline stretching from Kazakhstan to Russia’s Black Sea coast to request information about the spill.

Topics: Russia Black Sea oil spill

