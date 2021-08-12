You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine

Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine

Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine
A man looks on as flood waters sweep by in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province of Turkey on Thursday. Floods triggered by torrential rains battered the Black Sea coastal provinces while helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5tktc

Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine

Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine
  • Turkey has been grappling with drought and a rapid succession of natural disasters
  • Heavy rains late Tuesday produced flash floods that turned streets into running rivers and sparked mudslides
Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish rescuers distributed food and relocated thousands of people into student dormitories Thursday as the death toll from flash floods that swept across several Black Sea regions rose to nine.
Heavy storms descended on Turkey’s northern stretches just as rescuers reported bringing hundreds of wildfires that have killed eight people since late July under near total control in the south.
Turkey has been grappling with drought and a rapid succession of natural disasters that world scientists believe are becoming more frequent and violent because of climate change.
Heavy rains late Tuesday produced flash floods that turned streets into running rivers and sparked mudslides that buckled roads in three northern regions.
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli warned on Wednesday that the area was facing “a disaster that we had not seen in 50 or 100 years.”
Rescuers were forced to evacuate a regional hospital holding 45 patients — four of them in intensive care — in the region around the coastal city of Sinop on Wednesday.
Images on television and social media showed water rising to the level of street signs in some towns.
They showed stranded villagers being plucked off rooftops by helicopter and bridges collapsing under the force of the rushing water below.
Turkey’s disaster response authority said nine people had lost their lives in the northern Kastamonu province while the search for a person who disappeared in the northern city of Bartin continued.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said he held a phone call with the heads of the affected regions Thursday and promised to provide all state assistance available.
The emergencies authority said more than 1,000 rescuers were working in the region while Turkish Red Crescent teams were distributing food packages and hot meals.
Officials said more than 5,000 spaces had been allocated in student dormitories to shelter those displaced by the floods.
Three villages suffered power cuts and mobile phone services was down in parts of the affected towns.
The disaster struck less than a month after six people died in floods caused by heavy rains in the northeast Rize province.
Turkey’s mountainous Black Sea regions frequently experience heavy rains that produce flash floods and mudslides in the summer months.
Officials said that all but three of the nearly 300 fires that had been ravaging Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts since July 28 have been brought under control.

Topics: Turkey flash floods Black Sea natural disasters

Related

Turkey says Kabul airport issue to “take shape” in coming days
World
Turkey says Kabul airport issue to “take shape” in coming days
Woman missing after floods and mudslides in northern Turkey
Middle-East
Woman missing after floods and mudslides in northern Turkey

UN’s Syria envoy calls for immediate end to ‘alarming’ Daraa fighting

Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria
Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria "temporarily" as a result of security developments in the southern province of Daraa after the deadliest flareup in three years killed 28 people. (AFP)
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

UN’s Syria envoy calls for immediate end to ‘alarming’ Daraa fighting

Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria "temporarily" as a result of security developments in the southern province of Daraa after the deadliest flareup in three years killed 28 people. (AFP)
  • Violence in southwest Syrian city escalated at end of July, forcing 18,000 civilians to flee area since
  • Ambassador Geir Pederson said ‘near siege-like’ situation in Daraa must end
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UN’s special envoy for Syria has appealed for an immediate end to an “alarming” escalation of fighting in the country’s southwestern city of Daraa which has caused numerous civilian casualties and left thousands of people displaced.

Weeks of heavy shelling and ground clashes have resulted in food and medical shortages and around 18,000 people fleeing the area.

UN ambassador, Geir Pederson, said: “Thousands of civilians have been forced to flee Daraa Al-Balad. Civilians are suffering with acute shortages of fuel, cooking gas, water, and bread. Medical assistance is in short supply to treat the injured.”

He reiterated his call for an “immediate end to the violence” and for all parties to uphold the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during the conduct of war “in accordance with international law.”

Daraa Al-Balad is a former opposition stronghold in the Daraa governorate, and the area witnessed a spike in hostilities toward the end of July.

The government then imposed strict movement controls on the city, however a truce between opposition fighters and government forces in the area has now all but collapsed.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has bolstered his forces in the area with additional soldiers and tanks which have shelled opposition-held districts, killing at least eight civilians, and forcing up to 18,000 people to escape from the fighting.

“Immediate, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access must be granted to all affected areas and communities, including Daraa Al-Balad, and the near siege-like situation must end,” Pederson added.

More than 500,000 people have been killed in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011. The conflict has passed through many stages, and despite recent flare ups, has now largely frozen, with various armed groups — backed by external actors — maintaining control over different parts of the country, most notably in the north.

Assad has been accused of multiple war crimes, including the deliberate targeting of civilians and the use of banned chemical weapons against enemy combatants and civilians. He has received the support of Iran and Hezbollah in order to stay in power.

Pederson said that he and his team would “continue to engage with all relevant parties on the ground and internationally to end the crisis.”

But he warned that in Daraa, “there is the potential for increased confrontations and further deterioration unless there is an immediate calm and a political way forward.”

The envoy also repeated his calls for all parties in the conflict to engage in a nationwide ceasefire and to pursue a political resolution to the war.

Topics: Middle East Syria Daraa UN syrian civil war

Related

UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
‘Fake news’ fuels attacks on Syrians in Ankara
Middle-East
‘Fake news’ fuels attacks on Syrians in Ankara

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert
Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert
  • The bodies of two women and four children, from Niger, were found near Tozeur
  • Tunisia is a key departure point for many migrants from sub-Saharan Africa
Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

TUNIS: The bodies of two women and four children from Niger who apparently died of thirst have been found in the desert of southwest Tunisia, an official said Thursday.
A sole survivor from the group of migrants who had left to try to find water but got lost had said they had been walking from Algeria, as a heat wave grips the region.
Tunisia is a key departure point for many migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, who cross the continent hoping to attempt the dangerous sea crossing to Europe.
“Two women and four children were found dead Wednesday night in the Sahara,” a senior local official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The group, who died “probably of thirst,” were found just two kilometers (one mile) from the Algerian border near the Tunisian town of Tozeur, the official added.
Devastating fires in Algeria this week have cost at least 69 lives.

Topics: Tunisia Niger migrants

Related

Italy has recently put political pressure on Tunisia after a recent wave of migrants arrived on its southern shores and islands. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Italy fears current crisis in Tunisia may lead to new waves of migrants
Special Italy calls for return of ‘constitutional order’ in Tunisia
Middle-East
Italy calls for return of ‘constitutional order’ in Tunisia

Amnesty slams Iranian state violence, calls for UN action

Iranian security forces standing guard in Tehran. Amnesty International has said security personnel used “unlawful force.” (AFP/File Photo)
Iranian security forces standing guard in Tehran. Amnesty International has said security personnel used “unlawful force.” (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 12 August 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Amnesty slams Iranian state violence, calls for UN action

Iranian security forces standing guard in Tehran. Amnesty International has said security personnel used “unlawful force.” (AFP/File Photo)
  • Minorities and children among those targeted in wave of arbitrary arrests by Iranian security forces
  • Expert says UN reporting and evidence mechanism is more important now Raisi is president
Updated 12 August 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Amnesty International has slammed Iran for its use of “unlawful force” against peaceful protestors and called for “concrete” action by the UN and international community to hold Tehran accountable for its human rights abuses.

The group issued the statement after weeks of demonstrations in multiple regions of the country, most recently among Kurdish minorities in Iran’s Western Azerbaijan province.

“Activists, protesters and bystanders swept up in the wave of arrests, including children, have been subjected to enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” said a report by Amnesty.

“Security forces unlawfully fired birdshot at peaceful protesters from Iran’s Kurdish minority in the city of Naqadeh in Western Azerbaijan province on Aug. 7, leaving dozens of people injured.”

Those subject to violence have reportedly avoided seeking out treatment in hospitals, Amnesty added, for fear of reprisals for their role in demonstrations.

“The Iranian authorities have yet again given their security forces free rein to inflict severe bodily injury on protesters to maintain their iron grip on power and crush dissent,” said Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

“The fact that those injured are risking their lives and health by not seeking medical care in hospital due to fear of arbitrary arrest speaks volumes about the authorities’ cruel methods of torture and other ill-treatment used against arrested protesters,” she said.

The Western Azerbaijan crackdown on Kurds came just weeks after violence in Iran’s Khuzestan province, triggered by a lack of clean and safe drinking water, saw at least nine people killed by security forces using live ammunition in the resource-rich southern province, which is home to many members of Iran’s Ahwazi Arab minority.

Amnesty also slammed Iran for its targeting of children in a wave of “arbitrary” arrests that have taken place across the country in the wake of the Khuzestan and West Azerbaijan protests. Children as young as 12 have been detained, they added.

Eltahawy said: “It is high time the international community takes concrete action over the Iranian government’s repeated deadly deployment of unlawful force with impunity against protesters, including by supporting the establishment of an investigative and accountability mechanism at the UN Human Rights Council to collect evidence of crimes under international law and facilitate independent criminal proceedings.”

Jason Brodsky, senior Middle East analyst at Persian news channel Iran International, told Arab News that he supports the creation of such a mechanism.

“These stories demonstrate that Iran is not just a nuclear file,” he said, adding that the creation of a UN reporting and evidence file “would go a long way in demonstrating that it is possible for world powers to conduct nuclear diplomacy with Iran while holding it accountable for its non-nuclear malign behavior, especially human rights abuses.

“The international community prioritizes the nuclear threat, but has not demonstrated an ability to devote the same level of accountability and focus on Iran’s other problematic conduct.”

With the recent inauguration of new President Ebrahim Raisi — himself heavily implicated in some of Iran’s worst ever human rights abuses — Brodsky said that now is the right time to reprioritize human rights in Iran.

Raisi played a central role in the mass executions of thousands of political prisoners at the tail end of the Iran-Iraq war. Amnesty has dubbed those killings “crimes against humanity,” and repeatedly lamented the lack of accountability that officials directly involved, including Raisi, were subjected to.

“With Raisi’s ascension as Iran’s president, human rights issues will gain more prominence given his own bloodstained record,” Brodsky said, warning: “There is a high likelihood of unrest in Iran in the months and years to come, and the regime will crack down even harder.”

Topics: Middle East Iran

Related

Amnesty International denounces Iran’s ‘cruel’ secret execution of man arrested at 15
Middle-East
Amnesty International denounces Iran’s ‘cruel’ secret execution of man arrested at 15
Iran ‘toying with life’ of dissident filmmaker: Amnesty
Middle-East
Iran ‘toying with life’ of dissident filmmaker: Amnesty

Analyst: Iran running program of ‘kamikaze drones’

Analyst: Iran running program of ‘kamikaze drones’
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

Analyst: Iran running program of ‘kamikaze drones’

Analyst: Iran running program of ‘kamikaze drones’
  • Think tank warns UK is Tehran’s ‘little Satan,’ will be targeted in region
  • Iran keen to control regional waters as it ramps up maritime operations
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iran is developing a so-called “kamikaze drone” program in the wake of heightened maritime warfare, analysts have warned.

Experts from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) have warned that the new exploding drone tactics are a “core element” of Tehran’s efforts to influence the region.

The warning comes as the West reels from a drone strike on a tanker on a key Gulf shipping route on July 30, with Iran denying involvement. Security guard and British Army veteran Adrian Underwood was killed alongside the MT Mercer Street’s Romanian captain when it was hit by the explosive drone.

In a separate incident soon after, the MV Asphalt Princess was boarded by armed men — suspected Iranian commandos — who fled when Western forces approached the vessel. Tehran has again denied involvement.

CEP analyst Daniel Roth said: “The Iranian threat to shipping in the Gulf is substantial and borne out by numerous examples of Iranian attacks, hijackings, detentions and increasingly, drone strikes.

“Iran considers the Gulf its private lake, which it deigns to share with its littoral Arab neighbors but volubly resents foreign powers exercising their right to freedom of navigation in international waters.”

He added: “With its ancient Persian history and self-perception as a great power, the fact that its American enemy has a naval base in Bahrain and regularly deploys the Fifth Fleet around the Gulf is a slap in the face to Tehran. Since Iran lacks global deployment capabilities, it does what it can to project and assert its power in its own backyard.

“This frequently entails the snaring of commercial vessels. Generally the target vessel corresponds with some particular foreign policy provocation or score-settling.

“Thus ships with even tangential connections to Israel are always vulnerable. At other times, Iran has detained a South Korea tanker to coerce Seoul to release funds and a British tanker in retaliation for the Royal Navy detention of an Iranian tanker transporting oil to the sanctioned Assad regime in Syria. These detentions are always executed on the flimsiest of pretenses.”

Roth, the Washington-based CEP’s research director, told Metro.co.ukthat the recent maritime incursions are part of a wider program of a new drone army that the regime is developing.

“Iran has an army of drones at its disposal, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) operated by remotely stationed personnel and designed to explode upon impact.

“Iran’s military drone program is a core element of Iran’s expanding footprint around the region, used by both Tehran and its terrorist proxies.”

He added: “Over the past few years, Iran has used drones to harass US air carriers, threaten freedom of navigation in international waters, leverage military gains in the Syrian and Iraqi conflicts, and violate Israeli and Saudi airspace.”

CEP researchers have identified Iran as the manufacturer of drones used by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia, where the terror group has attacked oil fields and civilian sites.

“Iran’s drone program is an increasing destabilizing threat used for not merely deterrence but for active confrontation,” Roth said.

“In April this year, Iran’s state-operated Press TV aired an unsettling video taken seven years ago from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drone flying above a US aircraft carrier in the Gulf, plus ‘kamikaze’ drone footage. Iran’s drone warfare capabilities have evidently expanded considerably since this 2014 footage.”

Roth warned that the regime is set on “maintaining dominance over the Gulf’s waterways,” and that it is keen to secure “strategic interests in expanding and cementing its influence over the region.”

The analyst said that “Iran regularly ferries men and materiel to its Houthi allies in Yemen and continues to ship both oil and weapons to its Syrian ally. Iran also has a strategic interest in the simple projection of power and ostensible regional hegemony.

“With its IRGC-Navy fast boats, harassing big US ships or detaining commercial vessels on implausible pretexts are two relatively low-cost ways to achieve this.”

Roth warned that the UK will continue to be targeted by Tehran due to its standing as “little Satan” among the regime’s elites.

He said: “Britain is regarded in regime circles as the ‘little Satan’ to America’s ‘big Satan,’ an untrustworthy stooge of Western imperialism. Despite the UK’s ongoing support of the Iran Nuclear Deal or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran maintains a frosty contempt for Britain in all other areas.”

Tehran is currently engaged in several diplomatic rows with London, most notably over British citizens who are jailed over what the UK government claims are dubious and fake charges.

Topics: Iran drone attacks MT Mercer Street

Related

Iran rejects G7 and US allegations over drone attack on ship
Middle-East
Iran rejects G7 and US allegations over drone attack on ship
Drone fragments from Israeli-linked tanker attack point to Iran: US military report 
Middle-East
Drone fragments from Israeli-linked tanker attack point to Iran: US military report 

Former US envoy Gerald Feierstein says original Saudi strategy in Yemen was right to end Houthi assaults

Former US envoy Gerald Feierstein says original Saudi strategy in Yemen was right to end Houthi assaults
Updated 12 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Former US envoy Gerald Feierstein says original Saudi strategy in Yemen was right to end Houthi assaults

Former US envoy Gerald Feierstein says original Saudi strategy in Yemen was right to end Houthi assaults
Updated 12 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Houthi violence and backing from Iran has shown US President Joe Biden that the original Saudi strategy to force the Houthis to end their military assaults is the only way to end the crisis in Yemen, the former ambassador to the small Gulf country said on Wednesday.

 

Biden had called for the Saudis to restrain their military response to Houthi violence, during his 2020 election campaign and after taking office in January 2021, believing it would open the door to the Houthis entering negotiations.

However, during an appearance on the Ray Hanania Radio Show, former US Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein said that subduing Saudi efforts to confront the Houthis allowed the Iran-backed militia movement to expand their military campaign and target Marib and the important port at Al-Hudaydah.

Feierstein said that ending the conflict required the US-Saudi coalition to block the Houthi advance on Marib and Al-Hudaydah and show them that the Houthis had “no military option.”

 

 

“Certainly the Houthi response to the US initiative made it clear that the Houthis weren’t willing to stop. And then Saudi Arabia, of course, put on the table, along with the UN, cease-fire initiatives. They offered a cease-fire, a comprehensive cease-fire to the Houthis that was rejected,” Feierstein said, noting that the original Saudi strategy was correct and more effective.

“The UN tried to negotiate for many months what they called the Joint Declaration, which included a number of points that the Houthis had demanded including reopening the Sanaa airport; lifting the blockade on the port of Hudaydah and taking some other steps that the Houthis had indicated that they required. But still the Houthis refused to agree to stop the military operations and to return to the table. I think as we saw these cumulative failures on the part of the Houthis to accept a political approach, it became clear to the (Biden) administration that they needed to take a harder line.”

“Of course, the broader concern was if the Houthis were successful in taking control of the Marib governorate, which as you know is the source of much of Yemen’s oil and gas supplies. It is also home to well over a million internally displaced people, people who had largely fled from Houthi-controlled areas to an area that was still under the control of the government,” Feierstein said.

“So, if the Houthis were successful in getting control of Hudaydah that would fundamentally shift the balance inside of Yemen and make achieving any kind of political agreement that much more difficult.”

Despite social media and a pro-Iran campaign to blame Saudi Arabia for the continued violence, Feierstein said that the Houthis sought to control Al-Hudayah in spite of Biden’s efforts to restrain Saudi responses to Houthi aggression.

 

 

Feierstein contends that “the number one priority at this point is ensuring that the Houthis don’t succeed in Marib. That until again, as we discussed, this idea what we need to do is to strengthen those elements within the Houthi movement who want to negotiate, who want to cooperate with the UN and reach a negotiated solution. We need to strengthen them and weaken the elements who think they can still win a military victory. The first requirement is to prevent the Houthis from achieving their objectives in Marib and convincing again the Houthi leadership that there is no military solution.”

During the initial period, as Biden sought to negotiate a peace accord through the UN, the Houthis stepped up both their drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi civilians, and their media propaganda to place the blame for the conflict on the Saudis.

 


“There was a view here in Washington and I think more broadly in the West that the issue was really the Saudi military intervention and the coalition operations in Yemen, and if you took that out of the equation that the parties to the dispute, primarily the Houthis and the legitimate government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, would be able to come to the table and reach some kind of an agreement under UN negotiations, under UN auspices in order to move forward,” Feierstein said.

 

 

 

“President Biden was very clear in saying that the US strategy would shift away from the Trump approach, which supported the Saudi intervention, and emphasize the support for the UN negotiations and also press the Saudis to stop their military operations inside of Yemen. He also appointed Tim Lenderking, a career US diplomat, to be our special envoy and to support the UN.”

But Feierstein said that Biden’s approach quickly changed as the Houthis, backed by Iran, began launching more and more drone and missiles against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.

“Over the last five or six months, rather than returning to the negotiating table and cooperating with the UN, the Houthis in fact have expanded their military operations. They launched new aggressions inside Yemen, particularly in the Marib governate, and also have increased the amount of cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia using drones, scud missiles and other kinds of weapons to try to threaten Saudi civilian infrastructure,” Feierstein said.

“So, what we have seen over the past six weeks or so, six or eight weeks, the (Biden) administration has been willing to take a harder line with the Houthis and to single them out for responsibility for the failure to negotiate and also of course for increasing military conflict inside of Yemen.”

Feierstein said that the Iranians may be using the Yemeni conflict to leverage their negotiating efforts with the US over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement, which former President Trump abandoned and President Biden sought to revive.

Discussions with Iran in Vienna have been at an impasse and State Department spokesman Ned Price accused Iran on July 17 of an “outrageous effort to deflect blame for the current impasse.”

Feierstein added that although Iran’s objectives in Yemen were not clear, the mullahs had great sway over the Houthi role in the conflict.

“The fact of the matter is they (Houthis) are heavily dependent on Iran for their weapons and for a lot of other kinds of support and therefore they can’t afford to ignore Iranian views and Iranian positions,” Feierstein said.

“There is certainly a view, a legitimate view, I think, that the Iranians are linking what happens in Yemen to the state of the negotiations in Vienna with the US about the nuclear deal and that the Iranians see Yemen as a pressure point on the United States to be more forward-leaning and lifting sanctions and doing other things related to the nuclear problem.”

Feierstein served as the US Ambassador to Yemen under President Barack Obama from September 2010 to October 2013 and was principal deputy assistant Middle East Institute senior vice president until 2016.


The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington D.C. Sponsored by Arab News, the radio show is streamed live in video at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia United States Ray Hanania

Related

Yemeni artist Sara Abdu’s Jeddah show explores science of memory
Lifestyle
Yemeni artist Sara Abdu’s Jeddah show explores science of memory
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Yemeni counterpart Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Yemeni foreign ministers discuss political, humanitarian developments

Latest updates

Saudi and Eritrean foreign ministers discuss security in Africa
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed in Riyadh. (SPA)
Manila sets up 24/7, drive-thru vaccination sites to fight spread of delta variant
Manila sets up 24/7, drive-thru vaccination sites to fight spread of delta variant
Saudi trade body hands out $9.3m in anti-competition fines in 2020
Saudi trade body hands out $9.3m in anti-competition fines in 2020
Saudi Arabia has spent $27bn on citizen welfare program since 2017
Saudi Arabia has spent $27bn on citizen welfare program since 2017
UN’s Syria envoy calls for immediate end to ‘alarming’ Daraa fighting
Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria "temporarily" as a result of security developments in the southern province of Daraa after the deadliest flareup in three years killed 28 people. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.