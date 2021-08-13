You are here

Taliban take 2 more provincial capitals in relentless push

Taliban take 2 more provincial capitals in relentless push
The speed and violence of the Taliban offensive have sparked recriminations among many Afghans over President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  • Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate embassy staff
  • Britain said it would deploy around 600 troops to help its nationals and local translators get out
Reuters

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban have captured another two provincial capitals in southern Afghanistan as they press a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul.

The provincial council chief in Zabul province told The Associated Press on Friday that the local capital fell to the Taliban and that officials are in a nearby army camp preparing to leave.

Another Afghan official says the Taliban have captured Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern province of Helmand.

The loss of Helmand’s provincial capital comes after years of toil and blood spilled by American, British and allied NATO forces. Estimates suggest those countries lost some 800 troops over the decades-long war there.

The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the US plans to withdraw its last troops.

Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war.

The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest prizes yet for the Taliban.

While the nation’s capital, Kabul, isn’t directly under threat yet, the losses and the battles elsewhere further tighten the grip of a resurgent Taliban, who are estimated to now hold over two-thirds of the country and continue to press their offensive.

With security rapidly deteriorating, the United States planned to send in 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the US Embassy in Kabul. Separately, Britain said about 600 troops would be deployed on a short-term basis to support British nationals leaving the country, and Canada is sending special forces to help evacuate its embassy.

Thousands of Afghans have fled their homes amid fears the Taliban will again impose a brutal, repressive government, all but eliminating women’s rights and conducting public executions.

Peace talks in Qatar remain stalled, though diplomats are still meeting, as the US, European and Asian nations warned that any government established by force would be rejected.

“We demand an immediate end to attacks against cities, urge a political settlement, and warn that a government imposed by force will be a pariah state,” said Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy to the talks.

Fazel Haq Ehsan, chief of the provincial council in the western Ghor province, said Friday that the Taliban had entered Feroz Koh, the provincial capital, and that there was fighting inside the city. The Taliban meanwhile claimed to have captured Qala-e Naw, capital of the western Badghis province. There was no official confirmation.

Mohammad Omer Sherzad, the provincial governor of southern Uruzgan province, said he had been approached by tribal elders seeking a negotiated pullout but that government forces are still battling the Taliban around the provincial capital of Tirin Kot.

The Taliban are also on the move in Logar province, just south of Kabul, where they claim to have seized the police headquarters in the provincial capital of Puli-e Alim as well as a nearby prison. The city is some 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Kabul.

The latest US military intelligence assessment suggests Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that, if current trends hold, the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months. The Afghan government may be forced to pull back to defend the capital and just a few other cities in the coming days if the Taliban maintain momentum.

The onslaught represents a stunning collapse of Afghan forces after the United States spent nearly two decades and $830 billion trying to establish a functioning state after toppling the Taliban in the wake of the September 11 attacks. The advancing Taliban ride on American-made Humvees and carry M-16s pilfered from Afghan forces.

Afghan security forces and the government have not responded to repeated questions from journalists, instead issuing video communiques that downplay the Taliban advance.

Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the Afghan army has rotted from within due to corruption and mismanagement, leaving troops in the field poorly equipped and with little motivation to fight. The Taliban, meanwhile, have spent a decade taking control of large swaths of the countryside, positioning themselves to rapidly seize key infrastructure and urban areas once President Joe Biden announced the US withdrawal.

The difficulty of moving troops out to the provinces means the government is likely to focus all its efforts on defending the capital.

“Whatever forces are left or remaining that are in the Kabul area and the provinces around them, they’re going to be used for the defense of Kabul,” Roggio said. “Unless something dramatically changes, and I don’t see how that’s possible, these provinces will remain under Taliban control.”

In Herat, Taliban fighters rushed past the Great Mosque in the historic city — a structure that dates to 500 BC and was once a spoil of Alexander the Great — and seized government buildings. Witnesses described hearing sporadic gunfire at one government building while the rest of the city fell silent under the insurgents’ control.

Herat had been under militant attack for two weeks, with one wave blunted by the arrival of warlord Ismail Khan and his forces. But on Thursday afternoon, Taliban fighters broke through the city’s defensive lines and later said they were in control.

Afghan lawmaker Semin Barekzai also acknowledged the city’s fall, saying that some officials there had escaped. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to Khan, who earlier had been described as under attack with his forces at a government building.

In Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, insurgents seized the governor’s office and other buildings, witnesses said. The governor and other officials fled the onslaught, catching a flight to Kabul, the witnesses added. They declined to be named publicly as the defeat has yet to be acknowledged by the government.

The Taliban had earlier attacked a prison in Kandahar and freed inmates inside, officials said.

Earlier Thursday, the militants raised their white flags imprinted with an Islamic proclamation of faith over the city of Ghazni, which sits on a crucial north-south highway just 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Kabul.

In southern Afghanistan, the Taliban’s heartland, heavy fighting had continued in Lashkar Gah, where surrounded government forces tried to hold onto the capital of Helmand province.

Nasima Niazi, a lawmaker from Helmand, criticized ongoing airstrikes targeting the area, saying civilians likely had been wounded and killed.

“The Taliban used civilian houses to protect themselves, and the government, without paying any attention to civilians, carried out airstrikes,” she said.

With the Afghan air power limited and in disarray, aviation tracking data suggested US Air Force B-52 bombers, F-15 fighter jets, drones and other aircraft were involved in the fighting across the country, according to Australia-based security firm The Cavell Group.

US Central Command has acknowledged carrying out several airstrikes in recent days, without providing details or commenting on the concerns over civilian casualties.

A United Nations agency warned that civilians in southern Afghanistan faced cut-off highways and mobile phone outages. It described aid groups as being unable to determine how many people had fled as intense fighting and airstrikes continued there.

In Kabul and surrounding central provinces that remain under government control, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said “the security situation remained unstable and unpredictable with elevated conflict and violence.”

Pakistan meanwhile opened its Chaman border crossing for people who had been stranded in recent weeks. Juma Khan, the Pakistan border town’s deputy commissioner, said the crossing was reopened following talks with the Taliban.

Even as diplomats met in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, the success of the Taliban offensive called into question whether they would ever rejoin long-stalled peace talks with the government in Kabul. Instead, the group could come to power by force — or the country could splinter into factional fighting like it did after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Philippines records second-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday recorded 13,177 new coronavirus infections, the second-highest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines had increased to 1.71 million, while deaths reached 29,838, after 299 more fatalities on Friday, the highest in four months.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus COVID-19

Afghanistan is tipping into civil war and Al-Qaeda could return, warns British defense minister

Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

  • Wallace said he was worried that Afghanistan was spiralling toward a failed state
LONDON: Afghanistan is tipping toward civil war and the West must understand that the Taliban is not a single entity but a title for a myriad of competing interests, Britain’s defense minister said on Friday, warning that he feared there would also be a return of Al-Qaeda.

“Britain found that out in the 1830s, that it is a country led by warlords and led by different provinces and tribes, and you end up, if you’re not very careful in a civil war, and I think we are heading toward a civil war,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC.

“The Taliban is not entirely a single entity, they break down underneath the title into all sorts of different interests,” Wallace said.

Wallace said he was worried that Afghanistan was spiralling toward a failed state that could become a breeding ground for militants such as Al-Qaeda which would probably come back.

“I’m absolutely worried that failed states are breeding grounds for those types of people,

“Al-Qaeda will probably come back.”

Wallace said that Afghanistan’s second biggest city of Kandahar and the town of Lashkar Gah were “pretty much now in the hands of the Taliban.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban United Kingdom UK Ben Wallace

Philippines extends travel ban for 10 countries over Delta concerns

Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will extend a ban on travelers from India and nine other countries to the end of August because of concerns posed by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday.
Authorities in the Philippines are scrambling to contain a jump in coronavirus cases to a four-month high, with infections staying above the 12,000 mark for a second straight day on Thursday, and hospitals in some areas nearing capacity.
The travel ban, which was first imposed on April 27, has been rolled over several times and expanded to include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the coronavirus task force to extend the travel restrictions from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, remains under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of Delta, while the government ramps up its vaccination drive.

With about 11 percent of the country’s 110 million people fully immunized, millions still remain highly vulnerable to COVID-19, which has killed more than 29,500 in the Southeast Asian country.
As cases surge, more hospitals in the capital region have reported intensive care units, isolation beds and wards were nearing full capacity.

 

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus COVID-19 Delta Variant

Sri Lanka rejects COVID-19 lockdown despite mounting calls from doctors

Updated 13 August 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Cabinet spokesman: There is “no need for a complete lockdown”
  • The island nation reported a record high of 124 coronavirus deaths on Thursday
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan doctors renewed warnings to the government on Thursday to immediately impose a nationwide lockdown after authorities rejected the measure despite a surge in cases stretching hospitals to the limit.

Fueled by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, coronavirus infections and deaths have doubled in the island country since last month to a daily average of almost 3,000 new cases and a daily death toll above 100.

Sri Lanka tightened some restrictions last week — banning state ceremonies, public gatherings and inter-provincial travel — as reports emerged of coronavirus patients dying while awaiting admission to overcrowded hospitals. But most activity is allowed, with businesses still operating as normal.

Cabinet spokesman Jayantha Pathirana told reporters on Wednesday there was “no need for a complete lockdown” and that the government will take “a suitable decision” in accordance with recommendations from its special health committee for the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country’s Association of Medical Specialists has warned that hospitals have “already run out of oxygen.”

Dr. Lalkumar Fernando, the association’s president, told Arab News: “With the delta variant being commonly detected, the number of patients, and more disturbingly, the exponential rise in the number of oxygen-dependent patients, our capacity to accommodate people has virtually reached its tipping point.”

On Thursday, the island nation reported a record high of 124 coronavirus deaths per day, with doctors expecting the mortality rate to rise further in the coming weeks.

“The effects of the delta variant of the coronavirus will be severe in the coming two weeks,” Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, said in a televised address on Thursday.

While the government said that it is aiming to vaccinate the whole nation by mid-September, just 3.53 million people out of the population of 21 million have been fully vaccinated so far.

With the slow vaccination campaign, a lockdown is increasingly viewed as the only way to contain the spread of the delta variant.

“Now the country is in a dangerous situation and imposing a lockdown is imperative to slow the spread and save the weak people from dying,” rights activist Muheed Jeeran told Arab News.

“The worrying part is that the most contagious delta virus is roaming freely in public places and many infected people are not detected by the government radar.”

Sri Lanka has recorded more than 5,500 coronavirus deaths and 342,000 infections to date according to official data.

Topics: Sri Lanka Coronavirus

A number of people killed in shooting incident in Plymouth, England

Air Ambulances from Devon and Cornwall were called to the site of an incident believed to be a shooting in Plymouth, England. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

A number of people killed in shooting incident in Plymouth, England

  • Media reports said five or six people had been killed in the incident and a gunman reportedly shot dead by police
PLYMOUTH: A number of people have been killed in a serious firearms incident in Plymouth, southwest England, on Thursday evening, police said, adding that they believed the situation was contained.

Media reports said five or six people had been killed in the incident and a gunman reportedly shot dead by police. Police did not confirm the number of fatalities.

Devon & Cornwall Police said they were called to the Keyham area of the city at 6.10 p.m. on Thursday.

“There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment,” they said.

Local lawmaker Johnny Mercer said on Twitter: “The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.”

“I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police,” Mercer, a member of parliament for the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter.

South Western Ambulance Service earlier said it had responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel called the incident “shocking” and that her thoughts were “with those affected” but did not reveal further details of what occurred.

“I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support," she tweeted. “I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

British media said witnesses had reported hearing loud bangs and gunshots before police swamped the area.

Topics: UK Plymouth England Shooting

