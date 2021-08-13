You are here

TikTok ramps up privacy protection for teens

TikTok was the world's most downloaded app last year, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms.
TikTok was the world’s most downloaded app last year, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms. (File/AFP)
AFP

TikTok ramps up privacy protection for teens

TikTok was the world's most downloaded app last year, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms.
  • TikTok announces tighter protection for teenagers, including a default curb for 16 and 17-year-olds on in-app messaging
  • The move comes as social media platforms face increased scrutiny over their privacy safeguards
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: TikTok became the latest tech company Thursday to announce tighter protections for teenagers as social media platforms come under increased scrutiny over their privacy safeguards.
The short video-sharing app will roll out a number of features in the coming months, including a default curb for 16 and 17-year-olds on in-app messaging unless it is switched to a different setting.
Under 16s will see a pop-up message when they publish their first video, asking them to choose who can watch.
And users aged 16 and 17 will be able to receive a pop-up asking them to confirm who can download their videos. Downloads are already disabled on content posted by under 16s.
The Chinese-owned platform will also stop sending push notifications to users aged 13 to 16 from 9pm — and an hour later for 16 to 17-year-olds — with the aim of reducing their screen time at night.
The moves announced by head of child safety public policy Alexandra Evans and global head of privacy Aruna Sharma build on previous measures to protect young users from predators, bullies and other online dangers.
“It’s important to ensure even stronger proactive protections to help keep teens safe, and we’ve continually introduced changes to support age-appropriate experiences on our platform,” Evans and Sharma said.
“We want to help our younger teens in particular develop positive digital habits early on.”
Google, YouTube and Facebook-Instagram have all recently bolstered defenses for teen users, while critics have been urging Facebook to abandon plans for a children’s version of Instagram.
TikTok was the world’s most downloaded app last year, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms, according to market tracker App Annie.
The video app surged in popularity, according to market tracker App Annie, despite efforts by former president Donald Trump to ban it or force a sale to US-based investors.

Facebook delays return to campus as Delta variant rages

Facebook delays return to campus as Delta variant rages
Facebook delays return to campus as Delta variant rages

Facebook delays return to campus as Delta variant rages
  • Facebook announced a delay to employees' return to the office due to the surge in the cases of the Delta variant in the US
  • Google, Facebook and Microsoft have said returning workers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Thursday postponed workers’ return to the office until early next year due to surging cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The leading social network set a new target of having employees back on its campuses in January, but promised to provide ample notice before they are required to show up.
“Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office,” a Facebook spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.
“We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s safety.”
For now, the data shows rising numbers of Covid cases based on the Delta variant, the spokesperson said.
Google, Facebook and Microsoft have said returning workers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Facebook is also requiring people in offices to wear masks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.
At Microsoft, the earliest date for fully reopening US facilities will be October 4, according to the computing giant based in the state of Washington.
E-commerce colossus Amazon confirmed that it is delaying employees’ return to its corporate offices until January of next year instead of September as originally hoped.
Google this month made its campuses off-limits to unvaccinated employees and extend its global work-from-home option through October 18.
Unions and critics of mandates have spoken out against required vaccinations, citing personal freedom arguments.

Updated 13 August 2021

Twitter blocks official account of India's largest opposition party

Twitter blocks official account of India's largest opposition party
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Twitter on Thursday blocked the official account of India’s largest opposition party, the Indian National Congress, in a move that the ruling government has claimed was an “act of respecting the country’s law.”

Following months of tension, Twitter recently began to comply with India’s new social media regulations that make platforms more accountable to requests for removal of content deemed by authorities as unlawful.

On Saturday, the social media platform suspended the official account of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and at least 5,000 Twitter handles of the party’s leaders have since been blocked, for what the social media giant said were “violations of its rules.”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused Twitter of acting under pressure from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“To ban the principal opposition party is undemocratic, immoral and illegal. This is wrong and it’s an attack on our freedom of expression,” she said in a tweet, alleging that the platform was “under fear of reprisal from the government.”

But Twitter said in a statement that its rules are “enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone.

“We have taken proactive action on several hundred tweets that posted an image that violated our rules, and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options.”

The government has also denied interference.

“It is Twitter’s responsibility, too, to respect Indian law,” BJP spokesperson Sudesh Verma told Arab News. “Law is equal for all. We don’t run Twitter.

“I wish the BJP government was so powerful that international organizations would listen to what it says,” he said, blaming Gandhi for tweeting “immoral content” which led to the accounts being blocked.

Gandhi’s removed post on Twitter showed photos of his meeting with the parents of a nine year old who was raped and murdered.

Under Indian law, it is illegal to share photos of victims or their relatives in such cases.

“Rahul Gandhi crossed the law and did something which is also considered immoral. A case has already been lodged against him,” Verma said.

However, in a similar case last year which saw BJP leaders post images of another rape victim and her family, there was no action from Twitter.

“I understand Twitter’s position that it has no choice but block accounts that violate Indian law and Twitter policy,” another Congress leader, Sashi Tharoor, said in a tweet, but added that automatically locking accounts is an “extreme step that stifles the freedom of expression of Indian citizens.

“The perception of double standards makes matters worse,” Tharoor said, giving the examples in which Twitter did not react to the same kind of content shared by the BJP.

Twitter had earlier expressed concerns over the government’s handling of its employees when Delhi police raided the company’s office in May after the platform labeled a tweet from Sambit Patra, a BJP spokesperson, as “manipulated media.”

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a journalist and author of “The Real Face of Facebook in India,” told Arab News: “Twitter seems to be buckling under pressure from the present government.

“There has been a running battle between Twitter and the government of India for several weeks now and the government has come out with a series of statements that have been very critical of Twitter’s actions,” he said. “Certainly, Twitter seems to be succumbing to the pressure.”

Instagram or Facebook — which is more rewarding for brands?

Customer experience (CX) platform Emplifi has released its "State of Social Media and CX" report highlighting key social media metrics.
Customer experience (CX) platform Emplifi has released its “State of Social Media and CX” report highlighting key social media metrics. (Supplied)
Arab News

Instagram or Facebook — which is more rewarding for brands?

Customer experience (CX) platform Emplifi has released its "State of Social Media and CX" report highlighting key social media metrics.
  • Emplifi’s latest report sheds light on brand spending and user engagement on social media platforms
Arab News

DUBAI: Customer experience (CX) platform Emplifi has released its “State of Social Media and CX” report highlighting key social media metrics.

The time spent on digital platforms increased significantly during the pandemic, resulting in advertisers increasing their digital — especially social media — investments.

“The ongoing increase in social media ad spend is proving to be more than just a pandemic-related ‘bounce-back’ scenario,” said Zarnaz Arlia, chief marketing officer at Emplifi.

“What we’re seeing is that an engaging and responsive social media presence is no longer just a ‘nice-to-have’ for consumer-facing brands, it’s a key point of differentiation,” she said.

Overview of the Middle East's social media landscape. (Supplied)

During the second quarter, most of the relative ad spend by brands went to Facebook feeds (53.4 percent), followed by Instagram feeds (17.7 percent), and Instagram Stories (11 percent), in the Middle East.

“As more and more consumers begin to expect a brand’s social media channels to facilitate outstanding customer experiences across many stages of the customer journey, the importance of engagement and interaction data is taking on a greater significance,” Arlia said.

The report found that when it comes to organic content, live videos on Facebook and carousel posts on Instagram are the best performers. Live Video performs the best with 52 median post interactions, which is 44 more than the second-highest post type, Photo; while Carousels perform the best with 70 median post interactions, which is 20 more than the second-highest post type, Image.

Despite Live Videos earning the highest number of organic post interactions and delivering three times the engagement rates of standard videos, they account for less than 1 percent of branded posts.

Arlia stressed the importance of a “strong and engaging social media presence” for brands, especially in the Middle East, which is home to a young and tech-savvy population that uses social media “for everything from shopping to socializing.”

Among brands in the Middle East, the top-performing Facebook page belongs to Qatar Airways, with 3,197,457 interactions on 157 posts, while on Instagram, Filimo took the top spot with 5,218,243 interactions on 395 posts.

Top-performing pages on Facebook. (Supplied)
Top-performing profiles on Instagram. (Supplied)

Although the median number of followers for brands’ Instagram accounts is lower than the number of fans for Facebook accounts, activity volume and user engagement are both higher on Instagram than on Facebook.

Overall, the report suggests that globally the gap between engagement on Instagram profiles (“likes” and “comments” on posts published by brands on their profiles) and Facebook profiles is continuing to widen.

In Q2 2020, interactions generated by Instagram profiles were 4.4 times higher than on Facebook profiles. This gap has only increased in Q2 2021 — to 6.35 times higher. The data indicates a similar trend in the Middle East over the past year, with Instagram profiles leading with 5.4 times higher engagement compared to Facebook profiles, despite having a smaller audience overall.

“As the growth of social commerce continues to rise, brands that leverage the opportunities social media presents to offer their customers interactive experience are more likely to win the hearts and minds of consumers and see a stronger impact on their business in the long term,” Arlia said.

Global digital agency Valtech to acquire Dubai-based Revonic

Global digital agency Valtech to acquire Dubai-based Revonic
Arab News

Global digital agency Valtech to acquire Dubai-based Revonic

Global digital agency Valtech to acquire Dubai-based Revonic
  • The acquisition is the latest addition in a series of recent buys for the company, reaffirming its commitment to clients across the MENA region
Arab News

DUBAI: Global digital firm Valtech is acquiring Dubai-based digital experience and design specialist agency, Revonic.

The purchase comes on the back of Valtech receiving funding from investment firm BC Partners valuing the company at $1.4 billion.

Adam Cukrowski, founder and chief executive officer of Revonic, said: “Revonic takes an organization’s digital offerings further, through data-based actionable insights.

“By putting enterprises in the driver’s seat of their digital vehicle, we have given new confidence to the region’s innovators to tweak the customer experience and fine-tune performance.”

Valtech’s regional operations were launched more than 18 months ago, and talks began with Revonic soon after.

The acquisition is the latest addition in a series of recent buys for the company, reaffirming its commitment to clients across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time for the region, which is undergoing rapid digital transformation as consumers’ appetite for digital solutions continues to grow.

Olivier Padiou, group CEO at Valtech, said: “We are excited to welcome Revonic into the Valtech group and to be expanding our operations across MENA. We are not only welcoming an impressive set of new clients, but also an impressive and talented team that will help to strengthen and develop our international brand and increase our reach.”

Valtech, which has offices in 18 countries, is responsible for delivering digital solutions for multinationals including L’Oreal, easyJet, Audi, and PepsiCo.

Twitter competition reveals bias in image-cropping algorithm

Twitter competition reveals bias in image-cropping algorithm
Arab News

Twitter competition reveals bias in image-cropping algorithm

Twitter competition reveals bias in image-cropping algorithm
  • Competition winner revealed that algorithm prefers slimmer, younger, lighter-skinned faces
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter’s image-cropping algorithm prefers faces that are slimmer, younger, and have lighter skin, according to a researcher who took part in a bug bounty competition organized by the social networking company.

The program, started on July 30, invited researchers to hunt for discrepancies as part of Twitter’s first algorithmic bias bounty challenge held at the Defcon convention.

The project was led by Rumman Chowdhury, Twitter’s director of machine learning, ethics, transparency, and accountability for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), and Jutta Williams, the firm’s product manager for the same region.

In a blog, they said: “Finding bias in machine learning models is difficult, and sometimes, companies find out about unintended ethical harms once they’ve already reached the public.

“For this challenge, we are re-sharing our saliency model and the code used to generate a crop of an image given a predicted maximally salient point and asking participants to build their own assessment.”

The contest’s first prize of $3,500 went to Bogdan Kulynych, a Ph.D. student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne. His submission showed how algorithmic models amplify real-world biases and societal expectations of beauty.

Kulynych’s approach consisted of artificially generating faces with differing features and then running them through the algorithm. He found that the algorithm focused on younger, slimmer, and lighter faces over older, wider, or darker faces.

Some of the faces generated to test the algorithm. (File/GitHub)

After winning the competition, he highlighted on Twitter the “fast-paced” nature of the contest in comparison to academic publishing. Although he admitted that his submission “came with plenty of limitations that future analyses using the methodology should account for,” he also said it was a “good thing” because even if some submissions only hinted “at the possibility of the harm without rigorous proofs,” the approach would be able to detect such harms early on.

“We should not forget that algorithmic bias is only a part of a bigger picture. Addressing bias in general and in competitions like this should not end the conversation about the tech being harmful in other ways, or by design, or by fact of existing,” Kulynych added.

It is not the first time the biases of the image-cropping algorithm have come to light with several users pointing out the issue last year. At the time, Twitter said in a statement that its team had tested the algorithm prior to launching it but “did not find evidence of racial or gender bias.”

The company pointed out that it would, however, continue its analysis and open source it for others to “review and replicate.”

In a blog post in May, Chowdhury announced the results of the analysis that showed the algorithm favored women to men by 8 percent, white to black individuals by 4 percent, white to black women by 7 percent, and white to black men by 2 percent.

Based on the results, Twitter began testing and rolling out full images in the feed as well as a true preview before posting.

She said: “We’re working on further improvements to media on Twitter that builds on this initial effort, and we hope to roll it out to everyone soon.”

The competition was another step in identifying flaws in the algorithm from an outside perspective.

In their blog, Chowdhury and Williams said: “We want to take this work a step further by inviting and incentivizing the community to help identify potential harms of this algorithm beyond what we identified ourselves.”

