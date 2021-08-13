You are here

Russia bus explosion kills 2, injures 17; cause under review
An explosion on a city bus in southwestern Russia on Thursday killed two and injured more than a dozen people, officials said.(AP/Kristina Brazhnikova)
AP

  Authorities said Thursday's blast on the bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by leaky gas equipment
  No trace of chemical explosives was found
MOSCOW: A second person has died in southwestern Russia following an explosion on a city bus that also injured another 17 people, officials said Friday.
Authorities said Thursday’s blast on the bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by leaky gas equipment. No trace of chemical explosives was found, they said.
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, has opened a probe for possible charges of unsafe consumer services.
But the company that operated the bus said the vehicle had a diesel engine and no gas equipment, and insisted it was in good technical condition.
The National Anti-Terrorist Committee said all options were being considered and experts continued to analyze fragments from the bus.
Health authorities in Voronezh, a city of 1 million residents about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow, said two people died in a hospital from injuries they sustained in the explosion. Another 14 people remained hospitalized Friday and three were undergoing treatment at home.

Afghan commander Ismail Khan captured as Taliban seize Herat

Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

  The fall of Herat, the latest in a series of major provincial cities to be taken by the Taliban in the past few days, has dealt a shocking blow to the government
  One official said Afghan government forces had agreed to withdraw from Herat airport
KABUL: Taliban insurgents have seized most of Herat, Afghanistan’s third largest city, and also captured Ismail Khan, the veteran local commander leading militia resistance there, local officials said on Friday.
The fall of Herat, the latest in a series of major provincial cities to be taken by the Taliban in the past few days, has dealt a shocking blow to the government of President Ashraf Ghani only weeks after the withdrawal of US forces.
One official said Afghan government forces had agreed to withdraw from Herat airport, 15 km (nine miles) from the city, and the Army Corps commander’s headquarters, the last centers under their control. However other sources said Afghan forces were still at the airport as of 1 p.m. local time (0830 GMT).
“The Taliban agreed that they will not pose any threat or harm to the government officials who surrendered,” said provincial council member Ghulam Habib Hashimi.
As fighting subsided, the streets fell silent in Herat, a major economic hub of about 600,000 people close to the border with Iran and over centuries one of the historic centers of Persian culture.
“Families have either left or are hiding in their houses,” said Hashimi, who described Herat as a “ghost town.”
Herat has seen increasingly heavy fighting with popular militia groups serving alongside regular army units as Taliban pressure on the city mounted following the US pullout.
Khan, the most prominent militia commander and believed to be in his 70s, together with the provincial governor and security officials, were handed over to the Taliban under an agreement, Hashimi told Reuters. He had no details of the deal.
Khan’s capture, confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, provided one of the most potent symbols of the crumbling of resistance in the city.
Photos and videos showing the eminent commander apparently in the hands of the insurgents were widely shared on social media although they could not immediately be verified.
Ismail Khan is widely known as the Lion of Herat. His involvement in Afghanistan’s wars goes back to the anti-government uprising that helped trigger the 1979 Soviet intervention, and his return to the front lines a month ago was a clear sign of the growing threat to Herat.

Pirates attack vessel off Somalia, ship and crew safe - UKMTO

Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Pirates have attacked a vessel off Somalia, but both ship and crew are safe, the UK Maritime Trade Organisation reported on its website on Friday.

The incident happened about 100 nautical miles (185 km) northeast of Mogadishu, it said, without giving further details.

Philippines records second-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday recorded 13,177 new coronavirus infections, the second-highest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines had increased to 1.71 million, while deaths reached 29,838, after 299 more fatalities on Friday, the highest in four months.

Afghanistan is tipping into civil war and Al-Qaeda could return, warns British defense minister

Updated 13 August 2021
AFP

  Wallace said he was worried that Afghanistan was spiralling toward a failed state
LONDON: Britain on Friday slammed the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, warning the Taliban’s resurgence would create a breeding ground for extremists that threatened the world.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday announced that some 600 troops would help evacuate British nationals from the country, as the militants seize more control.

But he told Sky News television the US decision to withdraw troops “leaves a very big problem on the ground,” handing momentum to the Taliban.

He predicted it would benefit Al-Qaeda, who were given safe haven by the Taliban before the September 11, 2001 attacks that prompted the West’s 20-year involvement in Afghanistan.

“I’m absolutely worried that failed states are breeding grounds for those type of people,” he added.

“Of course Al-Qaeda will probably come back,” he said, warning that would lead to “a security threat to us and our interests.”

“I felt that that was a mistake to have done it that way, that we’ll all as an international community probably pay the consequences of that,” Wallace said of the Doha agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban.

The agreement, signed under former US president Donald Trump last year, left Britain with no choice but to withdraw its troops, he said.

The 600 British troops being sent to Afghanistan to help with repatriation is close to the 750 Britain had in the country before the withdrawal.

They will help up to 3,000 British nationals leave, Wallace said.

The minister’s critical comments about the withdrawal were among several from senior politicians and military top brass.

The chairman of the influential Foreign Affairs Select Committee in parliament, Tom Tugendhat, told the BBC: “We’ve just pulled the rug from under them,” referring to the Afghan people.

The Conservative MP added that Britain’s need to send in more troops to facilitate its withdrawal was “a sure sign of failure.”

Former international development minister Rory Stewart called the troop withdrawal “a total betrayal by the US and by the UK” that risked triggering a civil war between rival warlords currently defending against the Taliban.

Johnny Mercer, a Conservative MP and former veterans minister who served in Afghanistan, called the withdrawal “a disgrace.”

“I think it’s humiliating for the UK military, for the families who lost individuals over there but above all it’s a huge tragedy for the people of Afghanistan, who’ve been through so much over so many years,” he told Times Radio.

“We’ve chosen this defeat and it’s shameful.”

Philippines extends travel ban for 10 countries over Delta concerns

Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

  Ban includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the UAE, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia
MANILA: The Philippines will extend a ban on travelers from India and nine other countries to the end of August because of concerns posed by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday.
Authorities in the Philippines are scrambling to contain a jump in coronavirus cases to a four-month high, with infections staying above the 12,000 mark for a second straight day on Thursday, and hospitals in some areas nearing capacity.
The travel ban, which was first imposed on April 27, has been rolled over several times and expanded to include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the coronavirus task force to extend the travel restrictions from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, remains under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of Delta, while the government ramps up its vaccination drive.

With about 11 percent of the country’s 110 million people fully immunized, millions still remain highly vulnerable to COVID-19, which has killed more than 29,500 in the Southeast Asian country.
As cases surge, more hospitals in the capital region have reported intensive care units, isolation beds and wards were nearing full capacity.

 

