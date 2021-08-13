You are here

Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall

Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall
The co-leader of Germany’s Greens, Die Gruenen, and Chancellor candidate for the 2021 federal election Annalena Baerbock walks along a preserved section of the Berlin Wall, August 13, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall

Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall
  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called its construction from Aug. 13, 1961, onward the 'beginning of the end' for the communist regime
  • The Berlin Wall stretched for 155kms, encircling West Berlin until 1989, when East German authorities agreed, following mass protests, to open crossings
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

BERLIN: Germany on Friday commemorated 60 years since the day East German authorities started building the Berlin Wall, where at least 140 people were killed over three decades trying to flee to the west.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called its construction from Aug. 13, 1961, onward the “beginning of the end” for the communist regime, which claimed at the time that the wall was designed to protect the country from fascism.
The Berlin Wall stretched for 155 kilometers (96 miles), encircling West Berlin until 1989, when East German authorities reluctantly agreed following mass protests to open crossings. Within a year, East and West Germany were reunited.
Steinmeier called on Germans not to let the memories of that period fade and urged them to actively participate in democracy, including by voting in the country's national election next month.

Topics: Germany Berlin Wall Frank-Walter Steinmeier Annalena Baerbock

Taliban move closer to Kabul in sweeping territorial gains

Taliban move closer to Kabul in sweeping territorial gains
Updated 13 August 2021

Taliban move closer to Kabul in sweeping territorial gains

Taliban move closer to Kabul in sweeping territorial gains
  • Things do not look good, security source tells Arab News
  • Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate embassy staff
Updated 13 August 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Taliban fighters overran key areas of Logar province on Friday bringing them near to Kabul, security sources confirmed, a day after the militants took control of another key city west of the Afghan capital.

Logar lies 25 km south of Kabul and serves as an artery for the capital's security. On Thursday, Taliban guerrillas seized Ghazni, a strategic town 120 km from Kabul.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters the group was in control of Logar’s provincial capital, Pul-i-Alam, its prison and police headquarters. He said many government soldiers had surrendered to the group.

“The Taliban have taken some key areas in Logar,” a security source from Logar, who was not authorized to talk to the media, told Arab News. “There is resistance in some parts, but things do not look good.”

While officials declined to comment, a second security source in Kabul confirmed the account.

The Taliban’s battlefield victories are heaping pressure on the government, which has lost many provincial centers.

Since Thursday, the Taliban have tightened their grip on Afghanistan and taken over the country’s second and third largest cities — Kandahar in the south and Herat in the west.

Local sources in Herat said government troops had surrendered to the Taliban. Former Afghan mujahideen leader Ismail Khan, who until last night led anti-Taliban resistance, said he hoped the Taliban would treat people well.

“We ask (Taliban) to treat people well, so they have a good feeling and live comfortably by each other’s side,” Khan said in a video shared by the group, adding that he wished fighting would come to an end for Afghanistan's stability.

In the south, the militants have captured Qalat, the capital of Zabul province, and Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province. In the west, they have taken over Ghor province and Badghis province, which borders Turkmenistan.

The Taliban siege of other cities continues, with Mazar-i-Sharif — the fourth largest city and capital of Balkh — and Maimana, the capital of Faryab — remaining under government control.

Their rapid advances have caught many by surprise, with the US and UK rushing to evacuate their citizens.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have been displaced by the last few weeks of fighting, with peace talks between the Taliban and government remaining stalled.

The US envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, in a series of tweets on Friday called for an end to the attacks, warning that the international community would reject a government established by force.

Many, however, blame the US for leaving the country without making the Taliban and Kabul reach a power-sharing agreement, as they fear the country will slip into civil war once the troops are gone.

The US is withdrawing under an historic agreement signed with the Taliban in February last year. 

It will end its combat mission in Afghanistan by Aug. 31, nearly 20 years after it invaded the country and toppled the Taliban for protecting Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul

Philippines seeks to prosecute former US diplomat over sexual abuse of minor

Philippines seeks to prosecute former US diplomat over sexual abuse of minor
Updated 13 August 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines seeks to prosecute former US diplomat over sexual abuse of minor

Philippines seeks to prosecute former US diplomat over sexual abuse of minor
  • Dean Edward Cheves’ prosecution in the Philippines requires his arrest and extradition from the US
  • Cheves was a member of the US Foreign Service at the Manila embassy between last September and this February
Updated 13 August 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine authorities said Friday they were seeking to prosecute a former US diplomat accused of sexually abusing a minor while he was stationed in Manila.

Philippine Justice Secretary Meynardo Guevarra confirmed on Thursday that charges of child abuse and child pornography against the former diplomat, 61-year-old Dean Edward Cheves, were filed before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court earlier this month following a complaint by the 16-year-old victim's mother.

His prosecution in the Philippines requires his arrest and extradition from the US.

Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said on Friday that the Philippine government was working on getting him extradited.

Cheves was a member of the US Foreign Service at the Manila embassy between last September and this February. 

The US Department of Justice last week disclosed that he had also been charged in the US with “engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and possession of child pornography.”

It remains unclear if the charges he faces in the US are related to the case registered in the Philippines.

According to US Department of Justice documents, released on Aug. 3, Cheves allegedly assaulted a Philippine minor on two occasions, knowing the minor's age, and “produced cell phone videos of himself engaging in the sex acts each time.”

“The videos were found on Cheves’s devices seized from his embassy residence while in the Philippines. Between February 2021 and March 2021, he also allegedly possessed child pornography.”

The document said he was charged with “one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of possessing child pornography in the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the US or on lands owned or leased by the US.”

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison in the US.

Guevarra said that, in the Philippines, Cheves may be held criminally liable under the country's Anti-Child Abuse Act, Anti-Child Pornography Act, Anti-Human Trafficking Law, and the Revised Penal Code.

“Mr. Cheves may be extradited to the Philippines once he is charged under any or all of the aforementioned laws, subject to the provisions of our extradition treaty with the US,” Guevarra told Arab News earlier this week, adding that his office was coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs on the issue of the suspect's diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention. “Assuming that these issues have been clarified, we shall proceed to coordinate with the US Department of Justice under the umbrella of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.”

Topics: Philippines Dean Edward Cheves US embassy Manila

Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade at Plymouth

Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade at Plymouth
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade at Plymouth

Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade at Plymouth
  • Police said Friday the motive for the shootings was unclear and no immediate signs that the crime was an act of terrorism
  • They identified the shooter as Jake Davison, 22, and said he had a gun license
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

LONDON: A young man who killed five people, including his mother, and then himself in Britain’s first mass shooting in over a decade had complained online about difficulties meeting women and being “beaten down” by life.
Police said Friday the motive for the shootings was unclear but there were no immediate signs that the crime was an act of terrorism or the 22-year-old gunman had connections to extremist groups.
They identified the shooter as Jake Davison, 22, and said he had a gun license, but revealed few other details. Witnesses reported that he used a pump-action shotgun, police said, though they wouldn’t confirm what type of weapon it was and whether it was the one Davison was licensed to use.
Gun crimes are rare in Britain, which has strict firearm control rules.
Police responded to multiple emergency calls at 6:11 p.m. Thursday arrived six minutes later at an address in Plymouth’s Keyham neighborhood, where Davison had shot and killed his mother, 51-year-old Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman.
According to police accounts, Davison left the house and immediately shot and killed a 3-year-old girl, Sophie Martyn, and her father, Lee Martyn, 43. He then shot and wounded two other people down the street whom police haven’t identified.
Police said Davison moved on to a park where he shot Stephen Washington, 59, who died at the scene, and then to a nearby street, where he shot Kate Shepherd, 66 on a nearby street. She died later in hospital.
Eyewitnesses reported that Davison shot himself before police arrived. He was licensed to use a gun last year and police are checking whether he had the license before then.
Shaun Sawyer, chief constable for Devon and Cornwall police, told reporters that investigators are not sure what Davison’s motive was and keeping open minds but do not think extremist ideology prompted the attack.
“Let’s see what’s on his hard drive, let’s see what’s on his computer, let’s see what’s on social media,” Sawyer said.
“We believe we have an incident that is domestically related that has spilled into the street and seen several people of Plymouth lose their lives in an extraordinarily tragic circumstance,” he added.
Davison appeared to post on YouTube under the name Professor Waffle in an account that has now been taken down, replaced by a notice saying it violated the site’s community guidelines. In a final 11-minute clip posted before the killings, “Professor Waffle” talks about how he was “beaten down and defeated by...life.”
He talks about struggling to stay motivated at working out and losing weight, working as a scaffolder when he was 17-18, and hinted at his lack of a love life by referring to “people who are incels” — shorthand for “involuntarily celibate.”
The “incel” movement justifies violence against women as revenge for men who are rejected as sexual partners, and believes society unjustly denies men sexual or romantic attention. The online subculture has been linked to deadly attacks in California, Toronto and Florida. Davison said that while he wouldn’t describe himself as an “incel,” they are “people similar to me, they’ve had nothing but themselves, and then they’ve socially had it tough.”
He compared himself to a businessman struggling to break even despite working long hours but who has a wife and kids supporting him.
“Does an incel virgin get that? No,” he said.
Britain’s last mass shooting was in 2010, when a taxi driver killed 12 people in Cumbria in northwest England before taking his own life.

Topics: Plymouth mass shooting Britain

In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home

In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home
Updated 13 August 2021

In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home

In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home
  • Thousands of children go missing in Pakistan every year, many abducted for ransom or trafficked into slavery
  • Seven children have been found through the Truck Art Child Finder initiative of Roshni Helpline
Updated 13 August 2021
Sabah Bano Malik

RAWALPINDI: In Pakistan, where truck art brings color and humorous messages to the landscape of roads, some drivers have replaced the traditionally vivid paintings on their vehicles with realistic portraits of missing children, hoping to bring them home.

The campaign, the Truck Art Child Finder, uses the popular art medium to spread awareness about how to report such crimes and seek help. It was launched in 2019 by the Roshni Helpline and multinational paint producer Berger Paints. Seven children have been recovered through the program so far.

According to the Roshni Helpline 1138, more than 3,000 children are reported missing in Pakistan every year. Many are abducted to be sold to childless families, put on the streets to beg, or trafficked into sexual slavery.

The idea to use truck art to find missing children came from filmmaker and rights activist Samar Minallah, who believed the familiar art form would have more outreach than missing person posters that attract scant attention.

“Truck art is a strong medium that is loved and owned by Pakistanis,” Minallah told Arab News. “In the case of missing children, the ‘talaash-i-gumshuda’ (search for the missing) messages painted on random walls are not enough to spread the word.”

“We teamed up and painted not just the information and helpline of missing children but also got their portraits made on the trucks. The pictures were provided by the families of the missing children to Roshni. The trucks became mobile billboards that were moving from one part of Pakistan to another.”

There now are 20 such trucks covering different routes across the country.

The most challenging part of the project, Minallah said, was convincing the drivers to use their vehicles for the unconventional purpose.

“For them a truck is a valued possession which must be decorated in the best possible manner,” she said. “A missing child’s picture and message went against the usual brightly colored images and quirky messages that trucks have.”

All the materials for the campaign were provided by multinational paint company Berger Paints, which told Arab News in a statement it was “thankful” to Roshni Helpline for the “opportunity to work with them and assist them in this tremendous endeavor.”

For Amna Baig, assistant superintendent of Islamabad Police Kohsar, the campaign has brought much-needed publicity to the problem of missing children. Pakistan has no central database for such cases, she said.

“So, it is at times hard to get the word out about these cases,” Baig said. “Campaigns like this, I can only imagine how much visibility they bring. The trucks, you can see them on the roads, across so many commercial hubs. I think it’s brilliant and it should be continued.”

Since its founding in 2016, Roshni Helpline has recovered 5,200 missing children.

“When we started with these 20 cases, the public response was amazing,” Roshini Helpline founder Muhammad Ali told Arab News. “The interest of the people was great — they would look at a truck, take pictures, share it on social media.”

“These trucks are moving all over Pakistan, so we were receiving calls from everywhere,” he said. “We will continue the next phase of the campaign after Muharram (the first Islamic month).”

Topics: Pakistan Truck Art Child Finder Roshni Helpline Berger Paints

Hospitals fill up as Bangladesh reopens despite deadliest virus surge
Updated 13 August 2021

Hospitals fill up as Bangladesh reopens despite deadliest virus surge

Hospitals fill up as Bangladesh reopens despite deadliest virus surge
  • Offices, banks, shops, restaurants and malls were allowed to reopen, more than a week after garment factories, the number one industry in Bangladesh, resumed operations
  • The easing of lockdown, however, comes as the country is running out of hospital beds to treat the ill, whose numbers are increasing
Updated 13 August 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s strained health care system is reeling under the country’s third and deadliest wave of the coronavirus, doctors say.

They fear that worse is to come as the government has lifted much of its lockdown to save the economy.

About 60 percent of the country’s nearly 24,000 virus-related deaths and more than half of its total infections have been recorded since the beginning of April. A lockdown imposed late in July aimed to stop the spread fueled by the delta variant but was eventually lifted on Wednesday.

Offices, banks, shops, restaurants and malls were allowed to reopen, more than a week after garment factories, the number one industry in Bangladesh, resumed operations, despite mounting pressure on the country’s health infrastructure.

But government officials and advisers say that the country had no choice but to reopen.

The economic fallout of the pandemic has already pushed more than 24.5 million Bangladeshis into poverty, according to an April study by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), increasing the country’s rate of poverty to more than 40 percent from 20 percent before the outbreak.

“Any country in the world couldn’t continue a lockdown at a stretch for a longer period considering the livelihood of the people,” Dr. A.S.M. Alamgir, principal scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told Arab News on Friday.

“We also had to remove the lockdown restrictions to ease the people’s suffering.”

The easing of lockdown, however, comes as the country is running out of hospital beds to treat the ill, whose numbers are increasing. Out of the country’s 16,000 COVID-19 beds, more than a third are in Dhaka. Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Thursday that no more beds were available.
 
“Of the 6,000 coronavirus beds in the capital, both public and private, not a single one is empty,” he told reporters. “If the virus continues to spread, the country will face significant issues.”

A 1,000-bed COVID-19 field hospital opened in Dhaka last week is already filling up.

“Around 100 of our beds are already occupied. The number is increasing every day,” Dr. Nazmul Karim, additional director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, which runs the facility, told Arab News.  

Intensive care units (ICUs) in Dhaka, which has the highest infection rate in the country, have been overrun, forcing some hospitals to turn away emergency patients.

“We receive patients from across the country, the pressure on our hospital is always very high,” said Nazmul Haque, director of Dhaka Medical College, the country’s largest government-run health facility.

“At the moment we don’t have any vacancy in ICU or in general wards. We are asking the patients’ relatives to go to some other places.”

The pandemic is also taking a toll on doctors and healthcare workers.

“Every day our doctors and nurses are also getting infected with COVID-19,” Haque said.

Some of the staff have died as well. According to the Bangladesh Medical Association, more than 180 doctors have lost their lives to COVID-19 since April 2020.

Health experts have warned of the imminent risk when the government ignored their advice and eased its earlier restrictions in mid-July to allow millions of people to return to their hometowns for the Eid Al-Adha holiday. The move led to a surge in infections.

The new relaxation in restrictions is raising similar concerns, as only 5 million people out of the country’s population of 167 million have been fully vaccinated.

Prof. Dr. Benazir Ahmed, former director of the Center for Disease Control, told Arab News that the country’s infection rate, which is currently more than 20 percent, should be at least four times lower.

“We are not in a comfortable situation unless the infection rates come down below 5 percent,” he said. “It’s a very risky decision at this moment.”

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus (COVID-19) garment factories

Related

Special Delta variant blamed for Bangladeshi surge in COVID-19 infections
World
Delta variant blamed for Bangladeshi surge in COVID-19 infections
Bangladeshi garment factories plead for vaccines as lockdown delays deliveries to Europe
World
Bangladeshi garment factories plead for vaccines as lockdown delays deliveries to Europe

