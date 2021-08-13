Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 1.6m Captagon pills through port

JEDDAH: Saudi customs officers at Jeddah Islamic Port have foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.6 million Captagon pills into the Kingdom.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said the drugs were hidden in the hollowed-out floor of a truck.
After making the seizure, authorities coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in the arrest of two people believed to be the planned recipients of the tablets in the Kingdom.
The authority said anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations could call the Security Reports Center’s confidential line on 1910, and that financial rewards were available for valid tip offs.
An attempt to smuggle 8.7 million Captagon pills hidden in a consignment of cocoa beans into the Kingdom was foiled at the beginning of August.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 10 deaths from COVID-19 and 681 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 148 were recorded in Riyadh, 119 in Makkah, 92 in the Eastern Province, 66 in Jazan, 58 in Asir, 41 in Madinah, 32 in Najran, 22 in Hail, 15 in Tabuk, 14 in the Northern Borders region, 12 in Al-Jouf and 11 in Al-Baha.
Over 31.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Friday that Saudi air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, AlEkhbariya reported.
The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.
The coalition said the group’s “aggressive attempts to target civilians have been thwarted and destroyed”, adding that operational measures were being taken to “deal with the sources of threats”.
The Arab coalition is supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government whose control of the country is partial after the Houthis took over the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and now control large swaths of territory.
The Houthis have been condemned for targeting civilian sites in the Kingdom, an act which Saudi Arabia and the coalition say is tantamount to war crimes.
On Monday, the coalition knocked down two other drones heading toward the city, located in the southern province of Asir.
The attacks come days after the UN named veteran Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as new special envoy for Yemen, seeking to find new ground for peace talks between the government and the Houthis.
Grundberg’s appointment was widely welcomed by the international community amid renewed hopes of an end to the seven-year war.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would stand by the new envoy.
“We wish him success in his new role and look forward to working with him. The Kingdom will continue to support all efforts to reach a political solution that helps bring peace and prosperity to Yemen,” Prince Faisal said on Twitter.
Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi welcomed Grundberg’s appointment, and called on his government to cooperate with him and facilitate his tasks to enhance peace opportunities.
But chief Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Sunday that the group had no plans to meet the new envoy, and such a meeting would be pointless because Grundberg had “nothing in his hands.”
“There is no use in having any dialogue before airports and ports are opened as a humanitarian necessity and priority,” said Abdulsalam, who is based in Oman.
Efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Yemen, sponsored by Grundberg’s predecessor Martin Griffiths, failed as the Houthis refused to put into place a nationwide truce and stop their deadly offensive on the central city of Marib.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was great international support for addressing the humanitarian crisis and ending the Yemen conflict.
“There is unprecedented consensus on resolving the conflict and a real opportunity for peace. Only a durable agreement among Yemenis can reverse the dire humanitarian crisis,” Blinken said in a statement.
Abha’s magical walkway: Step into the clouds atop one of Saudi Arabia’s striking attractions
The 7-km long elevated Fog Walkway overlooking the Tihama mountains offers picturesque mountain views
JEDDAH: Visitors to the Fog Walkway on top of the Abha mountains in Saudi Arabia’s southwest can be forgiven for thinking they are wandering among the clouds.
Families and friends can enjoy an unforgettable experience on one of the most striking attractions in the Kingdom and entire Gulf region.
The 14-meter-wide elevated walkway is located in the Al-Dabab neighborhood and overlooks the Tihama mountains. It runs for a distance of 7 km, offering picturesque mountain views, seating areas and children’s playgrounds.
Restaurants, green spaces, facilities and services add to the walkway’s appeal. Waterfalls are popular among visitors who come in search of the magic, privacy and unparalleled wealth of the Asir region.
The Saudi Tourism Authority has included the region among 11 destinations featured in its Saudi Summer Program, which will run until Sept. 30.
The region reflects the Kingdom’s natural and climate diversity, with more than 500 tourism experiences and activities provided by about 250 partners from the private sector.
Asir is a haven for those looking to escape the summer heat, with a mild climate and rainy conditions that draws visitors from around the Kingdom.
The region is famous for its historic fortresses, archaeological sites, museums, popular markets and heritage villages, making it an unparalleled natural tourist destination.
Development projects to serve the tourism sector are gathering pace, the most recent in locations serving the region’s various parks, including Al-Suoda, Al-Habla, Al Qur’aa and Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Park.
Other projects are planned for the Ballahmr and Billasmar forests, as well as the village of Rijal Almaa, known for its heritage architectural style spanning more than 350 years.
The UN World Tourism Organization has highlighted Asir and praised its outstanding tourism assets. Zurab Pololikashvili, the organization’s secretary-general, said during a visit to tourist and heritage sites in Abha that Asir offers unparalleled natural attractions and a unique cultural heritage.
Tourists and visitors to the region can benefit from hundreds of tourist experiences provided by Spirit of Saudi platform, also known as Visit Saudi, which offers visitor options in various destinations, including adventure activities such as hiking and mountain walking.
Retired Royal Saudi Air Force colonel turns his home into a living museum
As you walk into the small museum, even before you set your eyes on the displays, you feel a gradual immersion into history
JEDDAH: The house of Darwish Salamah is nothing short of a museum. Models of buildings from the Hijaz and Asir regions, cars, airplanes and decorated mosques in various sizes and shapes are displayed in every corner, between the plants and around the swimming pool in his courtyard.
When visitors enter Salamah’s house, magnificent antique pieces at the main door welcome them.
As you walk into the small museum, even before you set your eyes on the displays, you feel a gradual immersion into history.
After his early retirement from the Royal Saudi Air Force in 1976 as a result of a spinal injury after his plane crashed in the Arabian Gulf, Salamah converted his home into a large workshop for making models, which spread inside and out until they drew the attention of passers-by.
That hobby turned his home into a sort of shrine for locals and foreigners intrigued by his work; he was visited several times by the former governor of the Makkah region, Prince Majid bin Abdul Aziz, who admired his models, and the former Minister of Information Dr. Muhammad Abdu Yamani. The museum was even visited by Prince Andrew, Duke of York and a number of other senior officials from around the world.
Arab News met him at his home in Jeddah’s Al-Hamra district.
He insisted first on retrieving the history of his service in the Royal Saudi Air Force, having been a witness of its beginnings. He added he studied in Egypt during the Second Arab–Israeli war, also called the Tripartite Aggression, under former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.
“Yes, the late president of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, was my instructor at the Egyptian Air Academy, and I learned a lot from him,” he told Arab News.
As we talked in his courtyard, the colonel, now 82, suggested we visit his living room; for most is just a place to rest, but Salamah gives his a more literal sense. “This is my whole world,” he said, pointing to the large collection of photographs of national and international dignitaries and personalities, including a special photo with King Saud.
Having served as the first pilot trainer in the Royal Saudi Air Force, he recalled the crash of his Saber jet fighter in the Arabian Gulf 60 years ago.
Describing it as an unforgettable moment in his life, he said: “During my training session with one of my students, my plane encountered problems in bad weather over the Arabian Gulf and I tried to communicate with our base — unfortunately, (we) got no answer.
“So, we crashed into the sea; unfortunately, my student didn’t make it, and luckily I was rescued by an English ship and I got out of it with a spinal injury that forced me to retire after years of treatment.”
His retirement motivated him to work in the real estate sector in Madinah, his home town, and Jeddah. “The real estate business was booming (at) that time, and I really strove hard to make money until I succeeded, which led me to build my own house here in Jeddah.”
He added: “I felt bored and had an emptiness in my life. I could not adjust to sitting without doing anything, I had to do something.”
To fill his time, Salamah thought of making models of old heritage houses and mosques out of concrete and steel with the assistance of two Bangladeshi workers, who still work with him today at his house.
With no training or previous experience, Salamah and his assistants, have created around 1,000 pieces from concrete over wooden frames and steel netting. He has been making these model for 47 years.
“The house was full of those crammed concrete models and I ran out of space,” he said
“The whole courtyard is tiled with hand-made ceramic and concrete tiles which will last for years to come.”
After he became familiar with the technique, Salamah and his team moved on to smaller and more complex handmade models.
“I do not consider myself an artist, but I started my artistic work by making these models of all these objects, and I documented 48 mosques which were removed during the expansion of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah by making artistic models,” he said.
Salamah’s work is not only featured in his house but was also exhibited at Jeddah Corniche. “I (created) models representing the various heritage architectural styles of the Kingdom’s regions on the sea corniche in Jeddah, and (they) remained there for 20 years. They were very popular spots for visitors but they were removed under former Mayor of Jeddah Adel Faqih.”
Dominating one corner of the courtyard is a model of the Masmak Fortress in Riyadh and a miniature complex of the tombs of Hegra.
“Any time I see anything interesting in a magazine or a newspaper, I do it,” Salamah said. “Sometimes, I visit mosques and look at them, but mainly I get the information from photographs.”
In the back of the courtyard, a fully equipped workshop keeps the collection in working order and gives visitors a peek into the process of making models.
He expressed his thanks to all visitors to the museum, whether local or foreign, and said he hoped that his children would continue his work in the future.