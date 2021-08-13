You are here

In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home

In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home
A truck artist paints a portrait of a missing child for the Truck Art Child Finder project of Roshni Helpline and Berger Paints in Karachi, Pakistan, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Samar Minallah)
In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home
A truck artist paints a portrait of a missing child for the Truck Art Child Finder project of Roshni Helpline and Berger Paints in Karachi, Pakistan, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Samar Minallah)
In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home
A truck artist paints a portrait of a missing girl from a photo provided to Roshni Helpline by her family for the Truck Art Child Finder project in Karachi, Pakistan, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Samar Minallah)
In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home
Activist Samar Minallah sits with artists involved in the Truck Art Child Finder project in Karachi, Pakistan, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Samar Minallah)
In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home
A truck painted with portraits of missing children for the Truck Art Child Finder in Karachi, Pakistan, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Samar Minallah)
In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home

In Pakistan, truck art helps bring missing children home
  • Thousands of children go missing in Pakistan every year, many abducted for ransom or trafficked into slavery
  • Seven children have been found through the Truck Art Child Finder initiative of Roshni Helpline
Sabah Bano Malik

RAWALPINDI: In Pakistan, where truck art brings color and humorous messages to the landscape of roads, some drivers have replaced the traditionally vivid paintings on their vehicles with realistic portraits of missing children, hoping to bring them home.

The campaign, the Truck Art Child Finder, uses the popular art medium to spread awareness about how to report such crimes and seek help. It was launched in 2019 by the Roshni Helpline and multinational paint producer Berger Paints. Seven children have been recovered through the program so far.

According to the Roshni Helpline 1138, more than 3,000 children are reported missing in Pakistan every year. Many are abducted to be sold to childless families, put on the streets to beg, or trafficked into sexual slavery.

The idea to use truck art to find missing children came from filmmaker and rights activist Samar Minallah, who believed the familiar art form would have more outreach than missing person posters that attract scant attention.

“Truck art is a strong medium that is loved and owned by Pakistanis,” Minallah told Arab News. “In the case of missing children, the ‘talaash-i-gumshuda’ (search for the missing) messages painted on random walls are not enough to spread the word.”

“We teamed up and painted not just the information and helpline of missing children but also got their portraits made on the trucks. The pictures were provided by the families of the missing children to Roshni. The trucks became mobile billboards that were moving from one part of Pakistan to another.”

There now are 20 such trucks covering different routes across the country.

The most challenging part of the project, Minallah said, was convincing the drivers to use their vehicles for the unconventional purpose.

“For them a truck is a valued possession which must be decorated in the best possible manner,” she said. “A missing child’s picture and message went against the usual brightly colored images and quirky messages that trucks have.”

All the materials for the campaign were provided by multinational paint company Berger Paints, which told Arab News in a statement it was “thankful” to Roshni Helpline for the “opportunity to work with them and assist them in this tremendous endeavor.”

For Amna Baig, assistant superintendent of Islamabad Police Kohsar, the campaign has brought much-needed publicity to the problem of missing children. Pakistan has no central database for such cases, she said.

“So, it is at times hard to get the word out about these cases,” Baig said. “Campaigns like this, I can only imagine how much visibility they bring. The trucks, you can see them on the roads, across so many commercial hubs. I think it’s brilliant and it should be continued.”

Since its founding in 2016, Roshni Helpline has recovered 5,200 missing children.

“When we started with these 20 cases, the public response was amazing,” Roshini Helpline founder Muhammad Ali told Arab News. “The interest of the people was great — they would look at a truck, take pictures, share it on social media.”

“These trucks are moving all over Pakistan, so we were receiving calls from everywhere,” he said. “We will continue the next phase of the campaign after Muharram (the first Islamic month).”

Topics: Pakistan Truck Art Child Finder Roshni Helpline Berger Paints

US rushes in troops to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan

US rushes in troops to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

US rushes in troops to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan

US rushes in troops to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan
  • The temporary buildup of troops for US evacuations highlights the stunning pace of the Taliban takeover of much of the country
  • The Taliban completed their sweep of the country’s south on Friday as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Rapid Taliban conquests across Afghanistan led the Biden administration on Friday to rush 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the US Embassy in the capital and send thousands more to the region, to be on standby and speed airlifts for Afghans who worked with the American military.
The temporary buildup of troops for US evacuations highlights the stunning pace of the Taliban takeover of much of the country. The Taliban completed their sweep of the country’s south on Friday as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the US is set to officially end its two-decade war.
The latest significant blow was the loss of the capital of Helmand province, where American, British and other allied NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles in the past 20 years. Hundreds of Western troops during the course of the war died fighting to try to knock back the Taliban in the province and give Afghanistan’s central government and military a better chance to take hold.
The State Department said the embassy will continue functioning, but Thursday’s decision to bring in thousands of additional US troops is a sign of waning confidence in the Afghan government’s ability to hold off the Taliban surge.
Those advances, and the partial embassy evacuation, increasingly isolate the nation’s capital, home to millions of Afghans.
“This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not a wholesale withdrawal,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “What this is is a reduction in the size of our civilian footprint.”
President Joe Biden, who has remained adamant about ending the US mission in Afghanistan at the end of this month, gave the order for the additional temporary troops Thursday morning after conferring with national security officials overnight.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The US also warned Taliban officials directly that the US would respond if the Taliban attacked Americans during the temporary US military deployments.
Britain’s ministry of defense will send about 600 troops to Afghanistan on a short-term basis to help UK nationals leave the country. Canadian special forces will deploy to Afghanistan to help Canadian staff leave Kabul, a source familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. That official, who was not authorized to talk publicly about the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity, did not say how many special forces would be sent.
The Pentagon’s chief spokesman, John Kirby, said that in addition to sending three infantry battalions — two from the Marine Corps and one from the Army — to the airport, the Pentagon will dispatch 3,500 to 4,000 troops from a combat brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division to Kuwait to act as a reserve force. He said they will be on standby “in case we need even more” than the 3,000 going to Kabul.
Also, about 1,000 Army and Air Force troops, including military police and medical personnel, will be sent to Qatar in coming days to support a State Department effort to accelerate its processing of Special Immigrant Visa applications from Afghans who once worked for the US government and feel threated by the Taliban, and for their families, Kirby said.
Americans are preparing a military base in the region to receive and house large numbers of those Afghan translators and others as their visa applications are processed. The Biden administration has not identified the base, but earlier was talking with both Kuwait and Qatar about using US bases there for the temporary relocations.
As of Thursday, the US has flown 1,200 Afghans — former American employees and their families whose visas are farthest along in the approval process — to Fort Lee, Virginia.
Price said the US would soon have the flights flying out daily, for those Afghan translators and others who manage to reach the Kabul airport despite the fighting. The total of Afghans flown out under the special visa program is going to ”grow very quickly in the coming days,” Price said.
Kirby said the 3,000 troops will assist with security at the airport and to help process the departure of embassy personnel, but will not get involved in the Afghan government’s war with the Taliban. Biden decided in April to end US military involvement in the war, and the withdrawal is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 31.
The US had already withdrawn most of its troops, but had kept about 650 troops in Afghanistan to support US diplomatic security, including at the airport.
Kirby said the influx of fresh troops does not mean the US is reentering combat with the Taliban.
“This is a temporary mission with a narrow focus,” he told reporters at the Pentagon.
The viability of the US-trained Afghan army, however, is looking increasingly dim. A new military assessment says Kabul could come under Taliban pressure as soon as September and, if current trends hold, the country could fall to the Taliban within a few months.
Shortly before Price’s announcement, the US Embassy in Kabul urged US citizens to leave immediately — reiterating a warning it first issued Saturday.
The latest drawdown will further limit the ability of the embassy to conduct business, although Price maintained it would still be able to function. Nonessential personal had already been withdrawn from the embassy in April after Biden’s withdrawal announcement and it was not immediately clear how many staffers would remain on the heavily fortified compound. As of Thursday, there were roughly 4,200 staffers at the embassy, but most of those are Afghan nationals, according to the State Department.
Apart from a complete evacuation and shuttering of the embassy, Price said other contingency plans were being weighed, including possibly relocating its operations to the airport.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US Embassy Kabul Joe Biden

Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall

Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall

Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall
  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called its construction from Aug. 13, 1961, onward the 'beginning of the end' for the communist regime
  • The Berlin Wall stretched for 155kms, encircling West Berlin until 1989, when East German authorities agreed, following mass protests, to open crossings
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

BERLIN: Germany on Friday commemorated 60 years since the day East German authorities started building the Berlin Wall, where at least 140 people were killed over three decades trying to flee to the west.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called its construction from Aug. 13, 1961, onward the “beginning of the end” for the communist regime, which claimed at the time that the wall was designed to protect the country from fascism.
The Berlin Wall stretched for 155 kilometers (96 miles), encircling West Berlin until 1989, when East German authorities reluctantly agreed following mass protests to open crossings. Within a year, East and West Germany were reunited.
Steinmeier called on Germans not to let the memories of that period fade and urged them to actively participate in democracy, including by voting in the country's national election next month.

Topics: Germany Berlin Wall Frank-Walter Steinmeier Annalena Baerbock

Russia bus explosion kills 2, injures 17; cause under review

Russia bus explosion kills 2, injures 17; cause under review
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

Russia bus explosion kills 2, injures 17; cause under review

Russia bus explosion kills 2, injures 17; cause under review
  • Authorities said Thursday’s blast on the bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by leaky gas equipment
  • No trace of chemical explosives was found
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

MOSCOW: A second person has died in southwestern Russia following an explosion on a city bus that also injured another 17 people, officials said Friday.
Authorities said Thursday’s blast on the bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by leaky gas equipment. No trace of chemical explosives was found, they said.
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, has opened a probe for possible charges of unsafe consumer services.
But the company that operated the bus said the vehicle had a diesel engine and no gas equipment, and insisted it was in good technical condition.
The National Anti-Terrorist Committee said all options were being considered and experts continued to analyze fragments from the bus.
Health authorities in Voronezh, a city of 1 million residents about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow, said two people died in a hospital from injuries they sustained in the explosion. Another 14 people remained hospitalized Friday and three were undergoing treatment at home.

Topics: Russia

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan’s south; take 4 more cities

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan’s south; take 4 more cities
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan’s south; take 4 more cities

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan’s south; take 4 more cities
  • Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate embassy staff
  • Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have fled their homes
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

KABUL: The Taliban completed their sweep of the country's south on Friday as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul, just weeks before the US is set to officially end its two-decade war.
In just the last 24 hours, the country's second- and third-largest cities — Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south — have fallen to the insurgents as has the capital of the southern province of Helmand, where American, British and NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles of the conflict.
The blitz through the Taliban's southern heartland means the insurgents now hold half of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country — weeks before the US plans to withdraw its last troops. The Western-backed government in the capital, Kabul, still holds a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.
While Kabul isn’t directly under threat yet, the resurgent Taliban were battling government forces in Logar province, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital. The US military has estimated that Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that the Taliban could overrun the rest of the country within a few months. They have already taken over much of the north and west of the country.
In the south, the insurgents swept through three provincial capitals on Friday.
Attaullah Afghan, the head of the provincial council in Helmand, said that the Taliban captured Lashkar Gah following weeks of heavy fighting and raised their white flag over governmental buildings. He said that three national army bases outside of the city remain under control of the government.
Atta Jan Haqbayan, the provincial council chief in Zabul province, said the local capital of Qalat fell and that officials were in a nearby army camp preparing to leave.
Bismillah Jan Mohammad and Qudratullah Rahimi, lawmakers from Uruzgan province, said local officials surrendered Tirin Kot. Taliban fighters paraded through a main square there, driving a Humvee and a pickup seized from Afghan security forces.
In the country's west, meanwhile, Fazil Haq Ehsan, head of the provincial council in Ghor province, said its capital, Feroz Koh, also fell to the insurgents.
With security rapidly deteriorating, the US planned to send in 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the US Embassy in Kabul. Britain and Canada are also sending forces to aid their evacuations. Denmark said it will temporarily close its embassy in Kabul, while Germany is reducing its embassy staff to the “absolute minimum.”
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have fled their homes amid fears the Taliban will return the country to the sort of brutal, repressive rule it imposed when it was last in power at the turn of the millennium. At that time, the group all but eliminated women’s rights and conducted public executions as it imposed an unsparing version of Islamic law. An early sign of such tactics came in Herat, where insurgents paraded two alleged looters through the streets on Friday with black makeup smeared on their faces.
There are also concerns that the fighting could plunge the country into civil war, which is what happened after the Soviets withdrew in 1989.
“We are worried. There is fighting everywhere in Afghanistan, the provinces are falling day by day," said Ahmad Sakhi, a resident of Kabul. "The government should do something, the people are facing lots of problems.”
The UN refugee agency said nearly 250,000 Afghans have been forced to flee their homes since the end of May, and that 80% of those displaced are women and children. It says some 400,000 civilians have been displaced since the beginning of the year, joining millions who have fled previous rounds of fighting in recent decades.
Peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and the government remain stalled, though diplomats are still meeting, as the US, European and Asian nations warned that battlefield gains would not lead to political recognition.
“We demand an immediate end to attacks against cities, urge a political settlement, and warn that a government imposed by force will be a pariah state,” said Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy to the talks.
But the Taliban advance continued.
Hasibullah Stanikzai, the head of the Logar provincial council, said fighting was still underway inside Puli-e Alim, with government forces holding the police headquarters and other security facilities. He spoke by phone from his office, and gunfire could be heard in the background. The Taliban, however, said they had captured the police headquarters and a nearby prison.
The onslaught represents a stunning collapse of Afghan forces after the United States spent nearly two decades and $830 billion trying to establish a functioning state. US forces toppled the Taliban in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which Al-Qaeda planned and executed while being sheltered by the Taliban government. The fighters now advancing across the country ride on American-made Humvees and carry M-16s pilfered from Afghan forces.
Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the Afghan army has rotted from within due to corruption and mismanagement, leaving troops in the field poorly equipped and with little motivation to fight. The Taliban, meanwhile, have spent a decade taking control of large swaths of the countryside.
That allowed them to rapidly seize key infrastructure and urban areas once President Joe Biden announced the timeline for the US withdrawal, saying he was determined to end America's longest war.
“Whatever forces are left or remaining that are in the Kabul area and the provinces around them, they’re going to be used for the defense of Kabul,” Roggio said. “Unless something dramatically changes, and I don’t see how that’s possible, these provinces (that have fallen) will remain under Taliban control."
A day earlier, in Herat, Taliban fighters rushed past the Great Mosque in the historic city — a structure that dates to 500 BC and was once a spoil of Alexander the Great — and seized government buildings.
Herat had been under militant attack for two weeks, with one wave blunted by the arrival of warlord Ismail Khan and his forces. But on Thursday afternoon, Taliban fighters broke through the city’s defensive lines.
The insurgents circulated photos and a video showing Khan in their captivity as well as video footage that appeared to show captured military helicopters.
In Kandahar, insurgents seized the governor’s office and other buildings, witnesses said, adding that the governor and other officials fled the onslaught. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the defeat has yet to be acknowledged by the government, which has not commented on the latest advances.
The Taliban had earlier attacked a prison in Kandahar and freed inmates inside, officials said.
On Thursday, Nasima Niazi, a lawmaker from Helmand, said civilians likely had been wounded and killed in airstrikes. US Central Command has acknowledged carrying out several strikes in recent days, without providing details or commenting on the concerns over civilian casualties.
Pakistan, meanwhile, opened its Chaman border crossing for people who had been stranded in recent weeks. Juma Khan, the Pakistan border town's deputy commissioner, said the crossing was reopened following talks with the Taliban.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul

