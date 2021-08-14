You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine health minister: No corruption in $1.3bn COVID-19 pandemic funds

Philippine health minister: No corruption in $1.3bn COVID-19 pandemic funds

Philippine health minister: No corruption in $1.3bn COVID-19 pandemic funds
Health Secretary Francisco Duque said it will submit its explanation, including required documents, to the state auditor next week, ahead of a Sept. 27 deadline. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bjxuu

Updated 14 August 2021
Reuters

Philippine health minister: No corruption in $1.3bn COVID-19 pandemic funds

Philippine health minister: No corruption in $1.3bn COVID-19 pandemic funds
  • ‘You will be assured that no money went into corruption. None was stolen. I am sure of that’
  • The Philippines has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Southeast Asia
Updated 14 August 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine health minister, facing questions over more than $1 billion in COVID-19 spending, denied on Saturday that any money was “stolen,” as his department vowed to account for every peso.
The country is battling one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, and the spread of the virulent Delta variant is overwhelming hospitals and health care workers.
“You will be assured that no money went into corruption. None was stolen. I am sure of that,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told DZMM radio on Saturday.
The state auditor has flagged “deficiencies” involving 67.3 billion pesos ($1.33 billion), casting doubts on the regularity of related transactions in the country’s pandemic response.
The health ministry said it will submit its explanation, including required documents, to the state auditor next week, ahead of a Sept. 27 deadline.
With more than 1.71 million infections and 29,838 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.
The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million people, remains under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of the Delta variant.
Only around 11 percent of the country’s 110 million people are fully immunized. Nearly a quarter of the country’s 1,291 hospitals are at the critical risk level — with occupancy rates at or above 85 percent — government data showed.
Small hospitals near the capital region are getting overwhelmed by surging cases.
A 50-bed public hospital in Binan city south of the capital is trying to treat 100 to 200 patients, most of them in corridors and tents separated by curtains in the parking lot, Dr. Melbril Alonte, its medical director, told DZMM radio
“The sad truth is patients continue to increase and there are no signs of it easing,” Alonte said, adding that the facility’s nurses and doctors are already getting sick from exhaustion.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines records second-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases
World
Philippines records second-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
World
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism threat advisory on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the United States faces a “heightened threat environment” from both domestic terrorists “and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.”
It cited increased use of “online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity.”
The new advisory updated a January alert following the attack on the US Congress by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, when DHS said the country faced “increasingly complex and volatile” threats from anti-government and racially motivated extremists, often stirred up by online influence from abroad.
The bulletin had already been amended in May, with DHS warning violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.
“Extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of Covid-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,” the DHS advisory said, adding that “pandemic-related stressors... may contribute to more violence this year.”
Despite a rapid vaccination program, coronavirus case numbers have increased sharply in recent months in the United States due to the spread of the Delta variant, prompting new health measures.
The advisory, which expires on November 11, also noted that in the lead-up to the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Yemeni branch of Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), had put out an English-language version of its propaganda “Inspire” magazine for the first time in over four years.
This “demonstrates that foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire US-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences,” DHS said.
The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group’s most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes against its fighters in Yemen since soon after the 9/11 attacks.
DHS was established after 9/11 and regularly issues terrorism threat adviseries.

Topics: September 11 attacks US terrorism

Related

The concept of war by proxy is discussed at IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh-based anti-terrorism coalition organizes lecture on war by proxy
Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition discusses danger of UAVs to national security
Saudi Arabia
Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition discusses danger of UAVs to national security

UK charity launching water, hygiene project in Pakistan

UK charity launching water, hygiene project in Pakistan
Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

UK charity launching water, hygiene project in Pakistan

UK charity launching water, hygiene project in Pakistan
  • Human Appeal wins $1m UNICEF bid to help 590,000 people in more than 1,300 villages
  • “This project will give vulnerable people in one of the poorest parts of the world a new start”: CEO
Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK-based charity Human Appeal has won a bid with UNICEF to launch a wide-ranging water and sanitation project in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

The 18-month program, which will target the Khairpur district, will build safe water and sewage facilities in more than 1,300 villages, and will benefit 590,000 people.

It aims to achieve the sixth target of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: “Ensure availability, sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

In Sindh, about one-third of residents drink water contaminated with E. coli, while two-thirds drink water contaminated with coliforms.

More than half the population of the province are forced to drink water that falls below World Health Organization standards for dangerous trace chemicals.

Human Appeal will achieve its stated goal through the “provision of equitable access to safe drinking water, access to adequate and equitable sanitation, and hygiene for all,” said its CEO Dr. Mohamed Ashmawey.

“Working with UNICEF to see this project through to completion next year will mean that Human Appeal has the opportunity to transform hundreds of thousands more lives,” he added.

“This project to tackle water and sanitation issues will give vulnerable people in one of the poorest parts of the world a new start.”

The charity, based in Manchester, has operated in Pakistan for more than a decade, benefiting 8.5 million of the most impoverished people in the country through programs that cover issues such as orphan and child welfare, water, sanitation, hygiene, food security, emergency response capabilities and education.

Human Appeal has also constructed key infrastructure across the country, including environmentally sustainable water wells and solar power generators in desert areas.

It has launched schemes in the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of the new water and sanitation initiative, Human Appeal will use $1 million in extra funding from UNICEF.

Topics: UK Pakistan Human Appeal UNICEF

Related

UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach

UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach
Updated 16 min 22 sec ago
AFP

UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach

UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach
  • Veteran socialist Loach, 85, said he had been kicked out after refusing to "disown" other far-left members
  • Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure was dogged by incidents of anti-Semitism among the party's more radical members
Updated 16 min 22 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Left-wing British filmmaker Ken Loach said on Saturday that he had been expelled from the Labour Party in a “purge” by leader Keir Starmer.
Veteran socialist Loach, 85, said he had been kicked out after refusing to “disown” other far-left members who have already been ejected.
“Labour HQ finally decided I’m not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled,” he tweeted.
Starmer is battling to hold his party together, with supporters of his far-left predecessor Jeremy Corbyn frequently criticizing his leadership.
Corbyn’s tenure was dogged by incidents of anti-Semitism among the party’s more radical members, and Labour last month expelled four associated groups for not being “compatible” with its values.
Loach tweeted that Starmer’s “clique” would not succeed.
“I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimized by the purge. There is indeed a witch hunt.
“Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. We are many, they are few,” he added.
Loach has explored his socialist ideology through films including “Kes” and “I, Daniel Blake.”
Labour MP John McDonnell, shadow finance minister under Corbyn, called the move a “disgrace.”
“To expel such a fine socialist who has done so much to further the cause of socialism is a disgrace,” he tweeted.
“Ken’s films have exposed the inequalities in our society, have given us hope for change & inspired us to fight back. I send my solidarity to my friend and comrade.”

Topics: British filmmaker Ken Loach Labour Party

Related

Hackers attempt to take down UK Labour Party’s web services ahead of election
World
Hackers attempt to take down UK Labour Party’s web services ahead of election
Britain’s Labour Party backs Brexit referendum
World
Britain’s Labour Party backs Brexit referendum

Russia reports record coronavirus deaths third day in a row

Russia reports record coronavirus deaths third day in a row
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

Russia reports record coronavirus deaths third day in a row

Russia reports record coronavirus deaths third day in a row
  • Government tally showed 819 fatalities over the past 24 hours and 22,144 new cases
  • Moscow and a host of regions have introduced mandatory vaccination measures to speed up the country’s inoculation drive
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll for a third day running, as the country continues to struggle with the Delta variant amid sluggish vaccination rates.
A government tally showed 819 fatalities over the past 24 hours and 22,144 new cases.
Russia, the fourth worst-hit country in the world in terms of cases, has since mid-June been hit by a new wave of infections driven by the aggressive Delta variant.
The new figures bring Russia’s total fatalities from COVID-19 to 169,683 — the highest toll in Europe.
The figure only takes into account deaths where the virus was established as the primary cause of death after an autopsy.
Under a broader definition for deaths linked to the coronavirus, statistics agency Rosstat said that Russia has seen more than 300,000 fatalities as of the end of June.
Authorities have faced a vaccine-skeptic population, with a poll by the independent Levada Center this week showing that 55 percent of Russians do not plan on getting inoculated.
Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak, and a host of regions have introduced mandatory vaccination measures to speed up the country’s inoculation drive, and President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called on Russians to get vaccinated.
While Russia has three homegrown vaccines available to the population, it does not distribute any of the Western-made jabs.
As of Saturday, just over 32 million of Russia’s some 146 million people had been fully vaccinated, according to the Gogov website which tallies COVID data.
Russian authorities have been accused of vastly downplaying the effects of the pandemic in the country.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus

Related

Russia reports 23,239 new COVID-19 cases, 727 related deaths
World
Russia reports 23,239 new COVID-19 cases, 727 related deaths
Russia reports 17,906 new COVID-19 cases, 466 deaths
World
Russia reports 17,906 new COVID-19 cases, 466 deaths

Philippine government prepares evacuation flights for Filipino workers in Afghanistan

Philippine government prepares evacuation flights for Filipino workers in Afghanistan
Updated 14 August 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

Philippine government prepares evacuation flights for Filipino workers in Afghanistan

Philippine government prepares evacuation flights for Filipino workers in Afghanistan
  • ‘There are now planned repatriation flights: the first on August 22, then August 23 and August 24’
  • There are at least 171 registered overseas Filipino workers in Afghanistan
Updated 14 August 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: The Philippine government is preparing to evacuate Filipino expatriate workers as the security situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate with the quick advance of the Taliban towards the center of government.

“The embassy staff in Pakistan [which has jurisdiction over Afghanistan] have started to draw up a manifest of those who want to be repatriated after we gave the contact details of all Filipino workers here,” Joseph Glenn Gumpal, president of Samahang Pilipino sa Afghanistan, the Filipino expatriate community in Afghanistan, told Arab News.

“There are now planned repatriation flights: the first on August 22, then August 23 and August 24,” he said, and the number of interested individuals who want to avail of the free flights has been rising.

“They [embassy staff] have asked the national government for funds [to cover the cost of repatriation]. Eight embassy staff have been assigned to contact OFWs in their respective companies for scheduling [of flights]” Gumpal said.

There are at least 171 registered overseas Filipino workers in Afghanistan that are employed by 33 companies running the gamut from defense contractors to telecommunication firms.

Meanwhile, some have already their flight tickets booked by their employers while others were still awaiting guidance from their companies.

Embassy officials have decided for a repatriation flight to Manila via Istanbul in Turkey, skirting the traditional go-to hub of Dubai as the Philippines has extended the ban on travelers from the UAE and nine other countries until the end of August due to risks posed by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

But Gumpal also noted some Filipino workers have decided against joining evacuation flights and instead were counting on their employers’ commitment they would be repatriated in cases of emergency.

“Their employers have their own contingency plans for their own personnel, and I hope they implement those plans,” Gumpal said.

Up to 2,000 Filipino contractors were deployed inside American and NATO military facilities at the start of 2021, but the numbers were gradually cut down after President Joe Biden decided to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan.

Some of them managed to return to the Philippines but a good number have been stranded in Dubai for months now with the suspension of regular commercial passenger flights and with only repatriation flights being allowed.

The travel restrictions, first imposed on April 27, have been extended several times and expanded to include Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the UAE.

“We hope the government repatriate them soonest. They are running out of funds, so some are even thinking of going back to Afghanistan instead,” Gumpal said, or staying in neutral areas such as Armenia until such time the security situation in Afghanistan improves.

The Taliban insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a major offensive, taking control of major cities such as Kandahar and Herat less than three weeks before the US completes it pull out of the country after 20 years.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Philippines OFWs

Related

Filipinos who worked in US bases in Afghanistan stranded in Dubai
Middle-East
Filipinos who worked in US bases in Afghanistan stranded in Dubai
Filipino workers feel safe in Afghanistan
World
Filipino workers feel safe in Afghanistan

Latest updates

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary
US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary
UK charity launching water, hygiene project in Pakistan
UK charity launching water, hygiene project in Pakistan
UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach
UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach
Rosneft in talks with potential investors in flagship Vostok Oil project
Rosneft in talks with potential investors in flagship Vostok Oil project
Varane presented to Man Utd fans after joining from Madrid
Varane presented to Man Utd fans after joining from Madrid

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.