Bretton Woods anniversary has crypto traders dreaming of dollar’s demise

Bretton Woods anniversary has crypto traders dreaming of dollar’s demise
The dollar represents a dominant 59 percent of central bank reserves. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

  • The gold standard ended 50 years ago on Aug. 15
  • Cryptocurrencies yet to show they can replace so-called fiat currencies
LONDON: Aug. 15 marks the 50th anniversary of Bretton Woods and the end of the gold standard, which pegged all currencies to the yellow metal.

That ushered in the era of fiat currencies, whereby their value was pegged not to gold but to each other. Cryptocurrency fans love referring to the dollar and other central bank-backed currencies as “fiat” because it drives home the fact that the financial system is a potential house of cards that relies on the faith of everyone involved in it to assign value to currencies and other financial assets.

The alternative, of course, is cryptocurrencies, which cannot be debased by central banks printing more of them.

They are, though, even more than so-called fiat currencies reliant on the whims of the market. Such are the swings in the likes of bitcoin, they are essentially unusable as currencies, unless you are OK with seeing the value of your savings drop by 20 percent in a matter of days.

Coindesk marked the Bretton Woods anniversary with a column by its Chief Insights Columnist David Z. Morris, who pointed to the dollar’s slow erosion as the leading reserve currency held by central banks. He does, however, acknowledge that it still makes up a dominant 59 percent.

He also suggests that the next wave of adoption could come from small countries, such as El Salvador, which said it will allow make bitcoin legal tender from Sept. 7.

Just a few days ago the IMF warned that using cryptocurrencies as legal tender could threaten macroeconomic stability, but that’s what you would expect to hear from one of the main institutions overseeing the currency financial system, right?

It will be a big experiment and, of course, it could work out fine. However, if I was ever forced to accept bitcoin in return for services, I would be converting it into something more stable as soon as I could.

Financial stability is one of those things, like fresh air, that few people appreciate until it’s gone. For all their quantitative easing and other measures that potentially debase a currency, central banks do an incredible job at maintaining stability.

So good, in fact, that we can undergo the kind of pressure that has been exerted on us by the coronavirus pandemic and see only a relatively small amount of financial disruption, albeit it devastating for many individuals.

Elsewhere, in cryptoville, Intel Corp. on Friday disclosed a stake worth less than a million dollars in US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.

The chipmaker held about 3,014 shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock as of June 30, Intel said in a regulatory filing. The Coinbase shares would be worth around $788,191, based on trading price of $261.51 at 15:01 p.m. ET on Friday.

Major players have doubled down on crypto holdings including star stock picker Cathie Wood and Tesla Inc. Chief Elon Musk.

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase went public through a direct listing in April, which saw its valuation rise to as high as $112 billion on the first day of trading.

On the markets, trading was light on Saturday as bitcoin rose 1 percent to $46,811 and Ethereum by 2 percent to $3,265.

Topics: #crypto #brettonwoods #dollar

How to stay ahead of the future employment curve as AI enters recruitment

How to stay ahead of the future employment curve as AI enters recruitment
  • Some companies rely on Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) to filter job applicants, which will be searching for key words relevant to the job in question
RIYADH: When applying for a job these days, Saudis need to think not just about the person reading their CV and cover letter, but the artificial intelligence involved as well.
The nature of employment in Saudi Arabia is in a state of rapid flux. While previous generations might have aspired to a career-long government position, younger jobseekers must be far more alert, nimble and ready for change.
Two distinct trends are emerging in the Kingdom: an overall move to the private sector as the government encourages economic diversification, and a growing focus on technology-related jobs.
A recent survey by the UK’s Open University found that no less than eight of the top ten ‘jobs of the future’ are in the realm of computer science: machine learning consultant (specialized in ‘data mining’), ethical hacker (testing cybersecurity systems), blockchain developer, AI developer, AI analytics engineer, data analyst, data protection officer and digital content strategist.
The clear message is: get with the technology, and keep up with it, or get left behind – and that applies to all sectors, from education to banking. As technology evolves, entirely new job functions are created and others become redundant.
Gone are the days when an employee could settle into a comfortable position and remain there for the rest of his or her working life. Today, a young person will more likely move jobs every two or three years, as he or she gains new skills and as new opportunities arise.
This inevitably means a constant and steep learning curve. Which begs the question as to how to succeed in this fast-paced, kinetic and tech-driven economy – whether you are a fresh graduate or a more seasoned mid-career professional.
Some requirements are obvious: the right qualifications; a short, clear and concize resume; a confident and professional interview manner; and managed expectations (the ideal role often being two or three positions away).
But Ahmed Bondagji, HR Director (KSA) at the French multinational L’Oreal, stresses that “even with all the right attributes, there is still a danger of falling through the net”.
One common mistake of jobseekers is to be too general or generic when applying for a job. Reputable organizations now rely on Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) to filter job applicants, which will be searching for key words relevant to the job in question, said Bondagji.
So, if you are applying for the position of Machine Learning Consultant, that exact phrase should be included in the brief personal summary (under the name and contact details) – along with any relevant experience and qualifications. If not, a potentially suitable candidate could well be bypassed.
And once an application has been short-listed by the HRIS, a ‘live’ recruiter will be sifting through dozens of resumes. Again, if those pertinent details are missing from the personal summary, he or she might not have the time to study the entire CV before moving onto the next.
Bondagji adds that the first stage of the recruitment screening process is often the employer’s own online job application form. Many jobseekers mistakenly assume that only a cursory filling-in of these forms is necessary – or only the mandatory fields.
The assumption is, “I can just provide basic information about myself because they will go to my attached resume for more details”. But the HRIS will search for keywords from the fields of its own e-resume and if those are missing, the candidate could well be missed out.
Bondagji’s final word of advice is to “be familiarized with your own resume”. That might sound obvious, but he has seen many candidates insert generic phrases such as ‘change management’ into their CV – and then, during the interview, become lost for words as to what that precisely entailed.
The message here is that a candidate should be ready to confidently expand upon, and discuss in detail, anything contained in his or her resume.
It is true that the very nature of work is constantly re-morphing, and that many of tomorrow’s jobs might not even exist today – but a simple requisite always remains in place for jobseekers, regardless of the circumstances: give employers what they are looking for, in terms of both information at the screening phase and readiness during the interview.
That is one way to stay ahead of the present and future employment curve.

Topics: #ai #careers #recruitment

Lebanon economic deterioration accelerates as fuel subsidy ends

Lebanon economic deterioration accelerates as fuel subsidy ends
  • End of fuel subsidies seen raising cost of other goods
  • Central bank governor says no one is running the country
RIYADH: Lebanon’s economic decline is set to gather pace after the central bank said this week it will end a fuel subsidy that has drained its reserves, a move that is likely to affect everything from food to clothes and basic goods.

“The price of fuel affects the price of all commodities in Lebanon,” Lebanese economic analyst Bassel Al-Khatib told Arab News. “Transportation and food will become significantly more expensive, and gasoline, diesel and cooking gas prices will at least triple if not more, paralyzing the country as all sectors will be affected.”

Lebanese economic crisis will rank as among the top three in the world in the past 150 years, according to the latest World Bank Lebanon Economic Monitor (LEM).

The country is already suffering from shortages of food, medicines, and other basic items, as well as power supply shortage due to lack in diesel supply. Stocks of liquefied petroleum gas, usually sold in canisters and used widely in homes and businesses, are also running out.

Lebanese lined up in long queues on Tuesday to stock up on cooking gas following warnings of imminent shortages, as the economic crisis eats away at supplies of basic imports.

“Our current stock will last one week, after which, if no solution is found, gas used in homes will be sold on the black market, ” Farid Zeynoun, the head of a syndicate of petroleum gas distributors, told France 24.

Zeynoun blamed the crisis on a delay by Banque Du Liban, Lebanon’s central bank, in opening credit lines to fund imports.

Central bank Governor Riad Salameh defended his actions in an interview broadcast on Radio Free Lebanon on Saturday, saying the government could resolve the problem by passing necessary legislation.

“So far you have nobody running the country,” he said. The Lebanese pound is “hostage to the formation of a new government and reforms,” he said.

Lebanon’s politicians have failed to agree on a new government since Prime Minister Hassan Diab quit last August after a catastrophic blast that destroyed much of the Port of Beirut, killing 218, injuring 7,500 and leaving 300,000 people homeless. He has continued in a caretaker capacity since then.

The central bank has said it cannot use mandatory foreign currency reserves, currently $14 billion, without legislation.

Salameh said that more than $800 million spent on fuel imports in the last month should have lasted three months, blaming traders and saying it was “unreasonable” that so much had been spent with no product available in the market.

With the Lebanese pound having lost 90 percent of its value in less than two years, the central bank is in a bind. Spend its reserves and the currency will likely depreciate further, spurring more inflation for the long-suffering Lebanese population; hold onto them and inflict prices rises through higher fuel prices.

Critics of the fuel subsidy scheme also say it has created huge incentives for smuggling and hoarding by selling petroleum products at a fraction of their real price.

The decline in the pound has already eroded Lebanese purchasing power. The minimum wage was equal to about $450 before October 2019, and is now worth $30, equal to about two tanks of gasoline.

In June, the Lebanese parliament approved a distribution of $556 million through ration cards that will support 500,000 of the country’s poorest families with an average of $93 per month for one year. Some are calling for an increase in those payments to counter increased fuel costs.

“It would have been better to approve citizen’s support through the cash card, adding to it two gasoline tanks for example, to enable them to move around, instead of subsidizing,” said Al-Khatib.

Such moves constitute a band aid for the Lebanese economy that can only begin to recover if a government can be formed and help can be obtained from the International Monetary Fund.

Over half of Lebanese people now live in poverty, one in three Lebanese suffer from food insecurity and nearly 4 million people are at risk of not accessing safe water, according to the UN.

“We only have one of two solutions, approving the financing card or accelerating the government formation which will limit the collapse through a rescue plan, and by reviving negotiations with the (IMF),” said Al-Khatib.

Topics: #Lebanon #subsidies #banqueduleban

Rosneft in talks with potential investors in flagship Vostok Oil project

Rosneft in talks with potential investors in flagship Vostok Oil project
  • Potential investors include oil traders, international integrated oil and gas companies as well as national champions
MOSCOW: Rosneft is in talks with various groups of investors on joining the company’s flagship Vostok Oil project, a member of Rosneft top management said during a teleconference with investors and analysts held August 13, according Russian TASS news agency.

Potential investor groups include oil traders, international integrated oil and gas companies as well as national champions such as Indian companies, the company said.

A 10 percent stake in the Vostok Oil project was acquired by international trader Trafigura in 2020. Rosneft and a consortium headed by Vitol signed heads of terms for a transaction providing for the sale of a 5 percent stake in the project, the Russian company said in a press release issued earlier in June this year.  

The Vostok Oil project in Taimyr Peninsula includes the already developed fields of the Vankor group as well as new fields in the north of the Krasnoyarsk region.

Rosneft plans to start production of hydrocarbons at the Vostok Oil project in 2024 and bring it up to 100 million tons per year at the beginning of the next decade, according to Interfax.

Topics: #rosneft #oil #russia #vostokoil

Ford Motors counterattacks in ‘cruise’ dispute with GM

Ford Motors counterattacks in ‘cruise’ dispute with GM
  • Issue is on whether “cruise” is a generic term for technology that allows the car to take over some share of driving tasks from a human motorist
DETROIT, US: Ford Motor Co. said late on Friday it will ask the US Patent Office to rescind trademarks obtained by rival General Motors Co. for the terms “Cruise” and “Super Cruise,” escalating a brawl GM began by suing Ford over its use of “Blue Cruise” for an automated driving system.
The legal fight between the two Detroit automakers turns on whether “cruise” is a generic term for technology that allows the car to take over some share of driving tasks from a human motorist.
The clash underscores the intensity of competition among established automakers to be seen as leaders in automated driving technology, competitive with Silicon Valley rivals Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc. ‘s Waymo unit and others.
GM filed a federal suit against Ford on July 24, accusing Ford of violating GM trademarks by using the name “Blue Cruise” for a system that enables hands-free driving.
GM had previously trademarked “Super Cruise” for its hands-free, partially automated driving technology. It also has trademarked “Cruise,” the name of its robo-taxi unit in San Francisco.
Ford reiterated on Friday its position that GM’s suit is frivolous. The effort to nullify GM’s trademarks for the use of the word “cruise” takes the fight to a new level.
“To defend itself, Ford has no choice but to ask the US Patent and Trademark Office to rescind both of GM’s “Cruise” and “Super Cruise” trademark registrations that should have never been registered in the first place,” Ford said. “Any number of companies use the word ‘cruise’ in connection with driver assist technology.”
Among the examples Ford cited: “Predictive Cruise,” marketed by Mack Trucks; “Smart Cruise Control” marketed by Hyundai Motor Co, and Autocruise, used by auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG. 

Topics: Ford Motor Co. General Motors Ford Motors

Pakistan’s progressive policies uplift the national economy

Pakistan’s progressive policies uplift the national economy
Pakistan’s economy is moving progressively on a higher inclusive and sustainable growth path on the back of various measures and resultant achievements despite a myriad of challenges.

Pakistan implemented a policy of stabilization following the national economic crisis of 2017-18 and the economy recovered from macroeconomic imbalances, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic slowed down the pace. The economy recovered initially but the second and third waves of the virus posed serious challenges, which were met by the incumbent federal government with its timely prudent policies.

The national economy of Pakistan already had a volatile growth pattern over the years marked by regular boom-and-bust cycles, which posed challenges in achieving long-term and inclusive growth. Against the backdrop of a host of challenges, the present government focused on an economic vision of securing sustainable economic growth through improved efficiency, reduced cost of doing business, better regulatory environment, enhanced  productivity, and increased investment.

During the past three years of the incumbent federal government, it had faced numerous economic challenges which were somehow aggravated by the pandemic. However, the federal government has quite successfully progressed from recovery and stabilization of the national economy to its sustainable growth.

The impact of the federal government’s timely and appropriate measures is very much visible in the form of an economic recovery on the back of broad-based growth across all sectors.

Some other achievements reported over the past year include:

Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) rate was estimated to be 2.9 percent against the targeted growth of 2.1 percent through the policy initiatives.

Besides extending the economic stimulus for the fiscal year in 2021, an amount of Rs155 billion was also released to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

Home remittances by overseas Pakistanis grew significantly.

The current account balance showed improvement.

The country’s exports also showed an appreciable turnaround.

Furthermore, the World Bank recognized the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program as being among the top four social protection interventions in the world in terms of the number of people it covered. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also said government policies have been crucial in supporting the national economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the federal government is placing a high emphasis on poverty alleviation through urban development, affordable housing, access to mass media, and more. According to the Ministry of Finance, the government has invested in 17 sectors that aim to alleviate poverty.

Social protection has a central role to play in addressing the social, economic, and health dimensions of the COVID-19 crisis.

Pakistan’s largest social protection initiative, Ehsaas, includes more than 260 policies. The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program provided Rs 179.8 billion to more than 15 million families across Pakistan. The Ehsaas Roshan Portal linked donors from the private sector and civil society organizations with beneficiaries in need of basic food.

For this coming fiscal year, expect improvements in the global economy as the pandemic will subside with the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. There is an anticipation of favorable weather conditions as the GDP is targeted to grow at 4.8 percent. The agriculture sector is likely to grow by 3.5 percent based on the revival of cotton, water availability, certified seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and agriculture credit facilities.

The industrial sector is expected to maintain its momentum and is targeted to grow at 6.2 percent. This forecast is based on sustained large-scale manufacturing, a collateral-free credit guarantee scheme, and construction with spillovers in allied industries. The service sector is also set to grow by 4.7 percent on the back of the envisaged growth in the agriculture and industry sectors.

On the fiscal and monetary front, average inflation is targeted to remain within 8 percent on the basis of expected adjustments in energy tariffs while high global food and commodity prices may stay high.

On the external front, imports are expected to grow significantly by 9.5 percent. However, the robust growth in home remittances (10 percent) and modest growth in exports (6.5 percent) are likely to offset the imports. Thus, the current account deficit is projected to remain around 0.7 percent of the GDP. However, building capabilities and providing opportunities through public investment will alleviate widespread unemployment in the country and sustain the national economy’s growth momentum.

With a number of socio-economic initiatives being pushed with the aim to maintain national economic growth, the Pakistan government is determined to expand the social protection network to cover a maximum number of vulnerable segments in the society. The country’s economy is moving forward from stability to growth as there are signs of hope and progress.

•  Mohammed Zahid Rifat is Lahore-based freelance journalist, columnist, and retired deputy controller (news) at Radio Pakistan, Islamabad.

Topics: Pakistan Independence Day 2021 Lahore

