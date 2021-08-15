At least 22 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion – health officials

You are here

Lebanese army soldiers, civil defense members and rescuers at the site of a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon on August 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanese army soldiers, civil defense members and rescuers at the site of a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon on August 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Rescuers transport an injured person during a fuel tanker explosion to a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon on Aug. 15, 2021. (Reuters)
A man, who was injured during a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar, receives treatment in a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon on Aug. 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Screengrab from video shared on Twitter. (Courtesy: @HayelKhazaal)
Screengrab from video shared on Twitter. (Courtesy: @HayelKhazaal)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

  • New misery on a country already suffering from economic crisis and severe fuel shortages
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: At least 22 people were killed and 79 injured when a fuel tank exploded in northern Lebanon early on Sunday, the health minister said.

Military and security sources said that the army had seized a fuel storage tank hidden by black marketeers and was in the midst of handing out gasoline to residents when the explosion took place.

Lebanon is suffering from a severe fuel shortage, leading to long lines at gas stations and extended blackouts. The disaster happened in the town of Altalil, in the Akkar region that is one of Lebanon’s poorest areas.

About 200 people were nearby at the time of the explosion, eyewitnesses said.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said the worst cases of burns probably needed quick treatment abroad to save their lives.

“We need urgent help to evacuate some of the injured abroad ... there are cases (of burns) that are more than the ability of Lebanese hospitals to handle,” he said.

Army and security forces personnel were among the casualties, sources said.

Accounts varied as to what caused the explosion.

“There was a rush of people, and arguments between some of them led to gunfire which hit the tank of gasoline and so it exploded,” said a security source.

Local Al-Jadeed TV channel reported from eyewitnesses that it was caused by a person who ignited a lighter.

Abdelrahman, whose face and body was covered in gauze as he laid in Tripoli’s Al-Salam hospital, was one of those in line to get gasoline.

“There were hundreds gathered there, right next to the tank, and God only knows what happened to them,” he said.

The father of another casualty at the hospital said he had two other sons he still hadn’t located.

The Red Cross said its teams were still searching the explosion site.

Angry residents in Akkar gathered at the site and set fire to two dump trucks, according to a Reuters witness.

Some of the injured were sent to hospitals in nearby Tripoli, while others were sent to Beirut, said Rashid Maqsood, an official with the Islamic Medical Association.

The majority of the injured are in serious condition, said Dr. Salah Ishaq of Al-Salam Hospital. “We can’t accommodate them, we don’t have the capabilities. It’s a very bad situation.”

With Lebanon deep in economic crisis, hospitals have warned that fuel shortages may force them to shut down in coming days, and have also reported low supplies of medicines and other essentials.

“The Akkar massacre is no different from the port massacre,” said former Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri on Twitter, referring to last year’s massive explosion at the port in Beirut. He called on Lebanese officials including the president to take responsibility and resign.

Hariri is the leading Sunni Muslim politician, the dominant religion in Lebanon’s north, and has been in open opposition to Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Aoun expressed condolences, writing on Twitter that “this tragedy that befell our dear Akkar has made the hearts of all Lebanese bleed.” He added that he asked the judiciary to investigate the circumstances that led to the explosion.

Abu Dhabi updates travel regulations for UAE citizens, residents and visitors

Abu Dhabi updates travel regulations for UAE citizens, residents and visitors
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi updates travel regulations for UAE citizens, residents and visitors

Abu Dhabi updates travel regulations for UAE citizens, residents and visitors
  • Vaccinated visitors from green list countries now allowed to forego quarantine
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has updated travel regulations for UAE nationals, residents and visitors arriving at the emirate from abroad from today, August 15.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee’s new rules will now allow vaccinated visitors from green list countries to forego quarantine but must take a PCR upon arrival and also on the sixth day.

“When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6,” the committee said.

“The protocol applies to fully vaccinated UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors as documented on Alhosn app,” it added.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors landing in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must be tested for coronavirus on arrival without the need to quarantine, and again on the sixth and ninth day of their stay in the emirate.

When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day nine, the committee added.

Abu Dhabi also updated home quarantine protocols for individuals who had contact with COVID-19 patients: those who have been vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six.

If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day seven, the new protocols state.

Unvaccinated individuals meanwhile must quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on day nine. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 10.

UAE health officials on Saturday reported 1,206 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 700,587 including 1,997 fatalities.

The Gulf state has one of the world’s most aggressive inoculation program, with a vaccine distribution rate of 175.56 doses per 100 people or equivalent to 17,363,341 doses thus far.

Iran to impose six-day lockdown as new coronavirus wave wreaks havoc

An Iranian health worker inoculates a man at a COVOD-19 vaccination center set up inside the Iran Mall in Tehran on August 14, 2021.(Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
An Iranian health worker inoculates a man at a COVOD-19 vaccination center set up inside the Iran Mall in Tehran on August 14, 2021.(Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Iran to impose six-day lockdown as new coronavirus wave wreaks havoc

An Iranian health worker inoculates a man at a COVOD-19 vaccination center set up inside the Iran Mall in Tehran on August 14, 2021.(Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
  • Iran is struggling to contain what officials have called a "fifth wave" of the virus caused by Delta variant
  • The country has officially recorded more than 97,000 deaths and over 4.38 million infections
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

TEHRAN/JEDDAH: Iran will impose a six-day national lockdown from Monday amid a soaring death toll from a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national coronavirus taskforce ordered all markets, public offices, banks, cinemas, gyms, restaurants and nonessential businesses in every city to be closed until next Saturday, and banned travel between all cities from Sunday to Friday.

Iran has suffered the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East, driven recently by the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. On Saturday, it reported 466 deaths and 29,700 new cases of coronavirus patients in a single day. That brought the total pandemic death toll to 97,208, and total confirmed cases to 4,389,085.

Last week, Iran hit a record in both its single-day death toll and confirmed new cases of COVID-19, with 42,541 new coronavirus cases and a daily death toll of 588. Health authorities acknowledge that the official figures underestimate the country’s real toll.

Authorities have tried to speed up the country’s inoculation campaign amid criticism that it began too late, and as Iran’s exhausted healthcare system struggles to cope with rising case numbers. Only 3.8 million have received the necessary two vaccine doses, out of a population of 83 million.

Iranians wait for their turn to be inoculated at a COVID-19 vaccination center set up inside the Iran Mall in Tehran on August 14, 2021. (Photo by Atta Kenare / AFP)

Several thousand people lined up on Saturday at a vaccination center at the Iran Mall in Tehran, where Health Ministry representative Bahare Karimi said health workers were “very tired now.”

She said the center was administering the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, but the type of jab might differ from day to day. As well as Sinopharm, Iran is also using Russia’s Sputnik V, India’s Bharat Biotech and the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines.

Authorities have approved the emergency use of two locally made vaccines, but the only mass-produced one, COVIran Barekat, is in short supply.

Pharmacy worker Hamed Rahmati complained as he waited in line for his jab. “They didn’t import vaccines when they were supposed to and now it’s too late,” he said.

President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran needed an additional 60 million vaccine doses to “control the unfavorable coronavirus situation.” Raisi told a COVID-19 taskforce meeting on Saturday that 30 million doses would be imported and made available “in a short time,” but he did not explain where they were coming from.

Choked by US sanctions that have made it difficult to transfer money abroad, Iran has said that it has struggled to import vaccines.

In January, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned the use of vaccines made by the US and Britain, which he described as “completely untrustworthy” — despite the fact that vaccine campaigns in both countries have dramatically reduced the spread of COVID-19.

(With AFP)

Lebanese livid over fuel shortages and power outages as Hezbollah leaders face the heat

Lebanese soldiers are pictured at a petrol station in the capital Beirut on August 14, 2021, after soldiers were deployed to force several stations to reopen their doors. (AFP)
Lebanese soldiers are pictured at a petrol station in the capital Beirut on August 14, 2021, after soldiers were deployed to force several stations to reopen their doors. (AFP)
Updated 14 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese livid over fuel shortages and power outages as Hezbollah leaders face the heat

Lebanese soldiers are pictured at a petrol station in the capital Beirut on August 14, 2021, after soldiers were deployed to force several stations to reopen their doors. (AFP)
  • 78% of population living below poverty line
Updated 14 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army on Saturday seized fuel from petrol pumps to curb hoarding amid crippling shortages.

The country is grappling with a financial crisis and foreign currency reserves are fast depleting, while its national currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market.

Traffic in Beirut and other places was low on Saturday, and security forces temporarily closed the northern Aboudiyeh Border Crossing with Syria because of a power generator malfunction.

Dozens of institutions surprised their employees with a day of unplanned leave next Monday, while shops and institutions in Beirut’s center were informed they would not be supplied with electricity because of the lack of diesel.

Activists shared a video on social media showing a crowd in the town of Ali Al-Nahri, in the Bekaa Valley, protesting around Hussainia Mosque, where Hezbollah member and former minister Hussein Hajj Hassan was giving a speech.

Eyewitnesses told Arab News that around 50 people objected to Hassan going up to the pulpit and speaking. “They called on him to get back, throwing insults at him and saying, ‘We are hungry.’”

The MP had to leave the town, shortening his mosque speech, amid a heavy army deployment.

Army intelligence on Saturday arrested four of the people who had objected to Hassan’s presence. But they were released due to popular pressure.

People objecting to the arrests blocked the road between Ali Al-Nahri and the eastern village of Massa, which is a vital road for Hezbollah.

This road helps the party access Syria’s Al-Shaara region, where its military posts are located. Protesters accused Hezbollah of using the town as “a road to smuggle diesel to Syria.”

Another video showed young men surrounding the house of MP Anwar Jomaa, who is a member of Hezbollah’s political wing, in protest against the country’s dire situation.

One of the protesters said: “We came to ask him what he is doing for us in light of this crisis. We are not sheep or dogs. He is considered one of us and is not doing anything for us.”

Ibrahim Sareini, head of the Syndicate of Tanker Owners, said: “The attacks targeting tankers transporting fuel to bakeries, mills, hospitals and generators in all regions could force the owners of these tankers to stop transporting fuel.”

President Michel Aoun called on parliament to meet and take appropriate action following the Central Bank's decision to end fuel subsidies, his office said.

But the Future Movement criticized Aoun, saying he was implementing the policy put in place by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil. It also warned the president against “continuing to violate the constitution.”

Bassil, who heads the Free Patriotic Movement, is an ally of Hezbollah.

Former MP Nadim Gemayel criticized Aoun on Twitter: “No electricity, no diesel, no gasoline, no water, no security and no stability… Michel Aoun, Leave.”

The Progressive Socialist Party supported the idea of putting an end to the “charade of senseless subsidies that actually benefit monopolies, monopolists, smuggling and smugglers. It also constitutes a lifeline for the Syrian regime at the expense of the Lebanese people, their money and livelihood.”

The fuel crisis has led a top private hospital to say it may have to close due to power shortages, warning this could cause hundreds of deaths.

In Lebanon, 78 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Japan needs its solid ties with Arabs: Former Vice Foreign Minister Kazuyuki Hamada

Japan needs its solid ties with Arabs: Former Vice Foreign Minister Kazuyuki Hamada
Updated 14 August 2021
Khaldon Azhari

Japan needs its solid ties with Arabs: Former Vice Foreign Minister Kazuyuki Hamada

Japan needs its solid ties with Arabs: Former Vice Foreign Minister Kazuyuki Hamada
  • Hamada’s outlook is international and he emphasizes the need for close cooperation between countries
Updated 14 August 2021
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: “I took my family several times to Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman,” says former Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Kazuyuki Hamada, who has a Ph.D. in international political economics.

Hamada, while he runs the Research Institute for Future Technologies, is also a best-selling author whose most recent book, “Elon Musk: his Next Target is IOB (Internet of Bodies)” was published in July. 

He has a lot to say, particularly concerning relations between Japan and Arab countries, Asia and the political situation in Japan. And he believes that Arabic food could help with the coronavirus pandemic.

A permanent solution, he says, “may take a few more years, and we must find a way to live with the virus.” He said that besides the vaccine, there are many ways to tackle the pandemic, such as eating traditional Arabic food that may strengthen the immune system. He also gave the example of Japanese dish natto, a traditional food made by fermenting soybeans. 

“Natto has a long life,” he said. “I think we can easily export it to Arab countries.”

Hamada’s outlook is international and he emphasizes the need for close cooperation between countries.

“I am trying to build a comprehensive network of friends and supporters to promote more robust international networks,” he explained. “As long as Japan can survive, we need a solid and respectful working relationship with the international community — not only with the United States, but also with China and many other Asian and Arab countries.” 

He accused the Japanese government and political leadership of “not caring much about the international community.” As such, he wants change.

“I believe that, based on my own experience as a vice foreign minister who was in charge of the Middle East and Europe, I am trying to pursue a new direction for Japanese diplomacy and economic and cultural exchanges with these countries. I am sure that these trustworthy international relations will strengthen Japan’s standing in the coming years. Now I am trying to get as many friends as possible from Japan and overseas, including the Arab countries.” 

On future Arab-Japan relations, Hamada referred to the many serious challenges facing Japan and the world, including energy, the environment and human rights. In terms of cooperation with Arab countries in alternative energy, he said that Japan could be a good partner.

“Japan has a history of nature-friendly technologies. Many Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, have sprawling deserts. We have a special research institute for using natural sand for energy production. I am very interested in promoting this potential and co-working cooperation between Japan and the Arab countries.” 

On the problems facing the world, he said, “No country can solve them alone. We need a robust partnership. Being a future political leader, I am trying to pave the way for making this kind of dream possible. Today, I am still working behind the scenes to find good, trustworthy friends, not only in Japan but also in many other countries and most of the Arab countries.”  

Asked about his assessment of the Japanese government’s response to the coronavirus, Hamada said that Japanese politicians and government officials are “too influenced by media and exaggerated news coverage. They should be more confident about what they are doing.” He said that 99 percent of the 4,000 cases of coronavirus in Tokyo recovered naturally.” He stressed the need for people to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Hamads criticized the government’s measures, including closing restaurants by 8 pm, stopping the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars, and staying home, as measures that “frustrate and frighten people.” But his words on vaccines were equally disturbing. “The safety of vaccines has not yet been proven,” he said. “There are a lot of reports of side-effects.” Hamada also criticized the vaccine gap between developed and developing countries.

“We were surprised that Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga invited the president of the US company Pfizer to attend the Tokyo Olympics and allowed him to stay in the Imperial Guest House. Not only did Suga meet him, but the minister in charge of the corona vaccine campaign, (Taro) Kono, also went so far as to demand an increase in vaccine supplies,” he said. “It’s a very prosperous business. They charge the Japanese government almost 15 percent higher than the regular price in the United States.” 

Hamada criticized patent protection for vaccines, as “those patents are made only possible for international support from the American government and Bill Gates’ foundations.” He added: “Humanity should be more cooperative. They donated 40,000 doses to the Tokyo Olympics but they are still demanding higher prices. Politicians need to pay attention to that.” Hamada said that the Russian Sputnik 5 vaccine is “not so effective,” and the situation in China was becoming worse.

Hamada was not impressed by Prime Minister Suga’s decision to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics. “He tried to convince the people that holding the Tokyo Olympics was good for the nation. But many people are worried about how to beat the virus. The situation is getting worse.” 

He said that opposition parties criticized the Suga government’s response to the pandemic as a failure of risk management. Hamada expects that “if this situation continues, the possibility of Suga being re-elected as the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan is not so high.”

Egypt has ‘open budget’ to fight coronavirus, says finance minister

A return to pre-coronavirus economic performance indicators and the expansion of the preventive measures, vaccination program were closely linked, Egypt's Finance Minister said. (AFP/File Photo)
A return to pre-coronavirus economic performance indicators and the expansion of the preventive measures, vaccination program were closely linked, Egypt's Finance Minister said. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 14 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt has ‘open budget’ to fight coronavirus, says finance minister

A return to pre-coronavirus economic performance indicators and the expansion of the preventive measures, vaccination program were closely linked, Egypt's Finance Minister said. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Egypt recently received a new shipment of 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine
  • Egypt is aiming to vaccinate 40 percent of its citizens by the end of 2021
Updated 14 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has an “open budget” to fight coronavirus, the country’s finance minister said Friday, adding that the health sector’s allocation exceeded the established constitutional entitlement, totaling EGP275.6 billion ($17.5 billion).

The move followed presidential directives granting priority to preserving citizens’ health, especially in the face of coronavirus, explained Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.

“We are ready to meet any additional appropriations for the health sector ... in order to contribute to strengthening its capabilities to combat the coronavirus and to provide the necessary funding to complete the purchase of vaccines. There is an open budget for the health sector to combat the coronavirus, and to provide vaccines, so there is no complacency in the health of Egyptians.”

He said that EGP3 billion had so far been provided to purchase vaccines to ensure the largest number of citizens were immunized against COVID-19, especially in light of a fourth wave in some countries, and that scientific studies had confirmed the effectiveness of vaccines against any mutations of the virus.

A return to pre-coronavirus economic performance indicators and the expansion of the vaccination program were closely linked, he added.

The minister stressed that the economy would emerge from the pandemic stronger in light of the gains made by the economic reform program, which enabled the government to flexibly handle the health crisis.

Egypt recently received a new shipment of 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global COVAX initiative.

“We are pleased to take a quick step to enhance efforts to vaccinate the Egyptian people in cooperation with the global COVAX initiative,” Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed said. “With the arrival of this new shipment we are able to ensure that the vaccines reach the growing numbers of Egyptians ... and we move forward with our efforts to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Egypt is aiming to vaccinate 40 percent of its citizens by the end of 2021.

Ministry workers have visited markets, public transport, places of worship, salons, cafes, shops, gathering spaces, and villages to educate people about the vaccine and encourage them to sign up for it.

