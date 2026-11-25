LONDON: Jordan’s Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II discussed regional developments and bilateral ties with Irish President Catherine Connolly in Dublin on Wednesday.

Al-Hussein affirmed Jordan’s readiness to enhance cooperation and investment opportunities with Ireland, and said that he looked forward to Connolly’s participation in next month’s high-level conference on “Humanity in War” at the Dead Sea, according to the Jordan News Agency.

He noted the convergence of views between Amman and Dublin on many regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

He also visited Greenway Hub at Technological University Dublin and met its president, Deirdre Lillis, to discuss collaboration in advanced technologies, research, and intellectual property.

Al-Hussein and Princess Rajwa launched the Jordan-Ireland ICT Forum in Dublin on Wednesday. He outlined Jordan’s plans to expand its digital economy and support companies to scale beyond national borders.

The forum connects representatives from Jordanian tech companies and leaders of top Irish firms across various technology sectors.

Sami Smeirat, the Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, emphasized the forum’s importance in strengthening tech and innovation partnerships, noting that the digital economy was a key aspect of Jordan’s growth strategy, the JNA added.

On the sidelines, Al-Hussein met Jordanian nationals in Ireland working in cloud computing, digital infrastructure, social media, and AI in medicine and fintech to discuss opportunities for cooperation with Jordanian institutions.