DAMASCUS: Syrian industrialist and veteran politician Riad Seif, one of the country’s most prominent advocates of political reform and opponents of corruption, died Wednesday at the age of 80 after a decades-long career marked by political struggle, imprisonment and persecution under the ousted Assad regime.

Seif challenged the former regime both inside the People’s Assembly and through opposition movements outside parliament. His defiance cost him years of imprisonment, harassment and exile, as well as the destruction of industrial businesses he had built over decades.

Official condolences

Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani paid tribute to Seif in a post on X, describing him as a politician and businessman who had waged a long struggle against the injustice of the Assad regime.

Seif had paid for his convictions with his freedom while remaining steadfast in his principles and his demand for freedom and dignity for Syrians, Al-Shaibani said.

The minister extended condolences to Seif’s family, friends and fellow activists, praying for God’s mercy upon him and patience for his bereaved family.

Hundreds of human rights defenders, politicians and journalists also shared tributes following Seif’s death after an illness.

Speaker of the Syrian People’s Assembly Abdul Hamid Al-Awak mourned the former parliamentarian on behalf of the Assembly and its members, saying his presence and positions represented an important milestone in Syria’s national history.

Al-Awak said Seif had confronted the ousted regime and endured imprisonment for opposing administrative, financial and political corruption. He also praised Seif’s unwavering support for the Syrian people during their revolution.

The Assembly extended its condolences to the Syrian people, Seif’s family and his fellow activists.

Early life and entry into the People’s Assembly

Born in Damascus in 1946, Seif began his professional career in garment manufacturing before entering politics in the early 1990s. His experience in industry and economics helped establish him as a prominent opposition figure willing to challenge the former regime openly.

He entered parliament in 1994 after winning election as an independent member of the People’s Assembly. He secured a second term in 1998, using his position to criticize government economic policies, demand structural reforms and expose corruption.

His confrontation with the regime intensified when he challenged the granting of a mobile telecommunications monopoly to a company owned by Rami Makhlouf, cousin of Bashar Assad.

Seif demanded transparency in telecommunications contracts, warning that economic monopolies undermined competition and damaged the national economy.

Authorities retaliated by imposing heavy fines on his company over fabricated tax-evasion charges, eventually driving the business into bankruptcy. The episode became a prominent example of the regime’s persecution of independent businesspeople and political opponents.

The Damascus Spring and first imprisonment

Following the death of Hafez Assad in 2000, Seif emerged as a leading figure in the Damascus Spring, a movement calling for constitutional and political reforms, greater public freedoms and an end to the Baath Party’s monopoly on power.

In September 2000, he established the National Dialogue Forum, hosting weekly meetings at his Damascus home. The gatherings provided a platform for political and intellectual debate among opposition figures, activists and intellectuals, while promoting political pluralism and the right to establish independent parties.

On Sept. 6, 2001, intelligence agents arrested Seif after stripping him of parliamentary immunity. The Damascus Criminal Court later sentenced him to five years in prison for his political activities during the Damascus Spring.

The Damascus Declaration and imprisonment despite illness

Released in 2006, Seif resumed his political activities through the Damascus Declaration for Democratic National Change, launched in October 2005 to advocate a peaceful democratic transition and a state based on political pluralism and the rule of law.

A principal drafter and one of the Declaration’s first signatories, he was subsequently elected its secretary-general.

In January 2008, intelligence agents arrested him again, despite his battle with cancer. Authorities had also prevented him Riad Seiffrom traveling abroad to seek medical treatment.

He remained in detention until July 2010. Across his two periods of imprisonment, Seif spent approximately eight years behind bars.

Leadership of the National Coalition and return to Damascus

When the Syrian Revolution erupted in 2011, Seif resumed his involvement in the peaceful protest movement. In October that year, he was injured when security forces assaulted him during a demonstration in the streets of Damascus.

In 2012, he launched the Syrian National Initiative, seeking to reorganize and unite opposition groups under a broader political framework. The initiative helped pave the way for the establishment of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces in Doha in November 2012.

Seif served as the Coalition’s vice president during its founding term before being elected president on May 6, 2017. He became its sixth leader, succeeding Anas Al-Abdah, at a critical period of political challenges and international negotiations over Syria’s future.

He resigned in March 2018 because of deteriorating health, ending decades of frontline involvement in opposition politics.

Following Syria’s liberation, Seif returned to Damascus and resumed his public activities. He also revived the National Dialogue Forum, nearly 25 years after establishing it as a platform for political debate and reform.