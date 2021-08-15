Zuhair Murad celebrates Halle Berry’s birthday with fashion tribute

DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad took to Instagram to celebrate US actress Halle Berry on her birthday this week. The celebrity favorite shared a carousel of images of the actress wearing his red carpet designs, toasting her long-standing relationship with the fashion house.
The 55-year-old Berry frequently appears on the red carpet and on stage in glittering outfits by the designer.
Murad is one of Berry’s go-to designers for important red carpet events.
Wearing a sheer red Zuhair Murad fall 2018 couture gown, the “Monster’s Ball” star ensured all eyes were on her as a presenter at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
Meanwhile, in 2018, she hit the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty wearing a Murad mini-dress with all-over beading and an upper thigh slit.
And who can forget the plunging embroidered and lace jumpsuit from Murad’s fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection that she wore at the premiere of her movie “Kings” during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival?
The fashion house celebrated the actress’ birthday by sharing these three occasions where she donned a creation designed by the Raas Balbek-born couturier.
“Looking over our favorite #ZMLooks of Halle Berry’s over the years, always looking so elegant in #ZuhairMurad, in celebration of her birthday today. Happy birthday @halleberry,” wrote the fashion house on Instagram.
Murad certainly wasn’t the only one to toast the actress on her special day.
Berry shared a video to Instagram of herself smiling with her head out the car window, listening to a song. She captioned the post: “After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this Aug. 14. In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever. Finally, I’m exhaling.”
Followers and friends sent Berry birthday love in the comments section. Actress Thandie Newton wrote: “You deserve all of it, Halle. All. Of. It.”
“You are such an inspiration, my Leo sister. In so many ways,” wrote US actress Meagan Good.