You are here

  • Home
  • First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted
1 / 3
Pilgrims were greeted with gifts of dates, roses and Zam Zam water on arrival at the Kingdom's airports. (SPA)
First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted
2 / 3
Pilgrims were greeted with gifts of dates, roses and Zam Zam water on arrival at the Kingdom's airports. (SPA)
First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted
3 / 3
Pilgrims were greeted with gifts of dates, roses and Zam Zam water on arrival at the Kingdom's airports. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9uwsz

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted
  • Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate on arrival
  • The Kingdom has approved vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first group of foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted.

Pilgrims were greeted with gifts of dates, roses and Zam Zam water on arrival at the Kingdom's airports. 

Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states details of them receiving a COVID-19 jab that is approved by the Kingdom.

They must also adhere to quarantine measures if they are coming from countries where there is a ban on direct entry to the Kingdom.

The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that all Saudi Umrah companies have been preparing to serve foreign pilgrims and are dedicated to providing the best services to the pilgrims from the point of arrival till departure.

The Kingdom has approved vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Umrah foreign pilgrims

Related

Following the temporary closure of Umrah due to the emergence of the pandemic, worshippers were allowed to perform the Umrah rituals in early October. (AFP/File)
Saudi Arabia
Umrah companies gear up to receive foreign pilgrims
Saudi Hajj ministry offers Umrah permits to 12 to 18-year-olds who have taken two vaccine doses
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj ministry offers Umrah permits to 12 to 18-year-olds who have taken two vaccine doses

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases
  • Police in the Eastern Province arrest 187 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • Ministry of Interior reports 22,158 violations in the past week
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 13 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,412.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 542 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 538,525 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 7,063 remain active and 1,356 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 168, followed by Makkah with 85, the Eastern Province with 62, Asir recorded 48, and Jazan confirmed 46 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,041 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 523,050.
Over 31.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.


The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, police in the Eastern Province said they arrested 187 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Ministry of Interior reported 22,158 from Aug. 8 to 14, with the highest recorded in Riyadh with 7,350, followed by the Eastern Province with 3,329, Madinah with 2,486, and Makkah with 1,951. Najran recorded the lowest number of violations with 77.
The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 9,036 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in the past week, identifying 62 violations.
The Northern Borders Province’s Municipality issued fines to 20 commercial establishments for violating preventive measures, during 400 monitoring rounds carried out in the week.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or using the Balady app.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in the Eastern Province after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 2,004 within 190 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 207 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.37 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Quarantine Saudi Ministry of Interior Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Coronavirus Eastern Province quarantine violators

Related

More than 59.51 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia
Double vaccine doses speed up COVID-19 elimination, say Saudi experts
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran
  • The OIC and Arab Parliament strongly condemned the Houthi attack and called on the international community to take measures
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward the Kingdom’s southern region, state TV reported Sunday.
The Arab coalition said the missile was targeting the city of Najran, adding it is taking all operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts. 
The Iranian-backed militia repeatedly targets populated areas in Saudi Arabia. 
Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Parliament “strongly condemned” the attack, and called on the international community to take “firm stances” and “immediate, decisive and deterrent measures” to stop the continued threats by the Houthi militia against civilians and civilian objects, “which represent a flagrant violation of international laws and aim to threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom” and the Arab region.
Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said the OIC supports all measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its security and stability and the safety of citizens and residents.
The Arab Parliament also reiterated its solidarity and support for Saudi Arabia. 
The UAE and Bahrain also issued similar statements condemning and denouncing the Houthi attempts to attack civilians and infrastructure.
The Kuwaiti foreign ministry said “the continuation and escalation of these aggressive practices we are witnessing targets the security of Saudi Arabia and the stability of the region and constitutes a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law, and requires the international community to move quickly and decisively to deter these threats and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi Yemen Najran Arab Coalition Saudi Air Defense Forces houthi attack

Related

Saudi and Asian cycling federations sign deal to enhance ties
Sport
Saudi and Asian cycling federations sign deal to enhance ties
Saudi HR ministry records 19k labor, virus violations. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi HR ministry records 19k labor, virus violations

Who’s Who: Monika Staab, new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team

Who’s Who: Monika Staab, new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Monika Staab, new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team

Who’s Who: Monika Staab, new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Monika Staab was recently appointed the new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced on Wednesday.

Staab will be tasked with coaching the newly established women’s national team just under a year after the establishment of the Saudi Women’s Football League, which is expected to start its second season in November.

A pioneer in the development of women’s football, the 62-year-old German sports icon had a playing career that saw her represent Kickers Offenbach (1970-1977) and NSG Oberst Schiel in Germany.

Staab also laced her boots for Queens Park Rangers, Paris Saint Germain and Southampton, among others in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

After her retirement in 1992, she coached SG Praunheim, her last playing club, for six years, before moving to Bundesliga club FFC Frankfurt, where she won the 2002 UEFA Women’s Cup (now the UEFA Women’s Champions League), four league titles and five German Cups.

She was appointed coach of Bahrain’s women’s national team in 2007, and in 2013-14, of the Qatari national team.

She has been living in Gambia since late autumn 2018, where she has been running the German Gambian Football Project, which aims to improve the structure of women’s football in the African country.

The initiative was created by the German Foreign Office and the German Olympic Sports Confederation.

The veteran coach has been to around 80 countries so far. In contrast to the average globetrotter, however, she has a very clear idea about her ultimate objective: To help women’s and girls’ football develop across the world.

“I have won trophies in the past, but development is something very important to me. Helping girls develop, in terms of their personality as well, is unbelievably important for me. I have realized that I prefer doing that to focusing on going to a World Cup,” she told FIFA.com.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Federation Monica Staab Saudi Women’s Football League Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Khaled Aloqaily, general director at Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Khaled Aloqaily, general director at Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation
Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Amoud, executive director at Saudi Arabia’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Amoud, executive director at Saudi Arabia’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority

Four jailed for 24 years over money laundering, smuggling in Saudi Arabia

Following investigations, the suspects were fined SR166 million and sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison. (Shutterstock)
Following investigations, the suspects were fined SR166 million and sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Four jailed for 24 years over money laundering, smuggling in Saudi Arabia

Following investigations, the suspects were fined SR166 million and sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison. (Shutterstock)
  • A Saudi citizen was found to have given three expatriates access to his bank accounts to transfer funds abroad for a monthly fee of SR30,000
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: An investigation into money laundering and smuggling has led to four people being sentenced to a total of 24 years’ imprisonment and the confiscation of SR140 million ($37.3 million), a Public Prosecution source has said.

A Saudi citizen was found to have given three expatriates access to his commercial bank accounts to transfer funds abroad for a monthly fee of SR30,000, a crime according to Article 2 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law.
The source said the Public Prosecution is working with the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Saudi Central Bank to combat money-related crimes, and said that the Public Prosecution will not hesitate to demand severe penalties for those who try to harm the financial and economic security of the Kingdom.
In June, a Saudi national and an expat were sentenced to three years in prison for money laundering. The prosecution said that it was working to recover about SR6 million smuggled abroad through the judicial authority’s International Cooperation Department.
Similarly, a money laundering gang arrested in April was sentenced to a total of 106 years in prison and fined SR1.08 million. Around SR5 million was seized from the gang, and SR2 million was confiscated from their bank accounts, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
In March, Public Prosecution investigations revealed that 11 Arab suspects and two citizens were involved in money laundering and smuggling.
The suspects used the accounts of commercial institutions to deposit funds and receive transfers from local banks to transfer them later to banks abroad, in exchange for a 5 percent commission for each transfer.
Following investigations, the suspects were fined SR166 million and sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison. The Public Prosecution also seized SR176 million, along with SR700,000 in cash and funds deposited in their accounts that exceeded SR7 million.

Topics: money laundering

Related

New Furijat app launched to help people convicted of financial crimes in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
New Furijat app launched to help people convicted of financial crimes in Saudi Arabia
Saudi institution, ACAMS sign deal to fight financial crimes
Saudi Arabia
Saudi institution, ACAMS sign deal to fight financial crimes

Double vaccine doses speed up COVID-19 elimination, say Saudi experts

More than 59.51 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (REUTERS)
More than 59.51 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Double vaccine doses speed up COVID-19 elimination, say Saudi experts

More than 59.51 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (REUTERS)
  • The authorities reported 1,651 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 522,009
Updated 15 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Health experts are advocating continued adherence to health and precautionary measures and foresee an end to the pandemic in Saudi Arabia as more people receive their second dose of the vaccine.
In an interview with Al-Ekhbariya channel, infectious diseases consultant Dr. Khalid Alilah said receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should end the pandemic within 3 to 6 months in the Kingdom. He said that the inclusion of vaccination for the 12-18 age group with the rest of society will lead to a change in the epidemiological curve, as has been observed in the past days.
“The more we see a decline in critical cases, intensive care cases and deaths, the more positive the indications are for the end of the pandemic,” said Alilah.
There was a significant decline in the curve of COVID-19 infections in the Kingdom during recent days; 731 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, followed by 796 on Monday, 864 on Tuesday, 751 on Wednesday, 766 on Thursday, 681 on Friday and 609 on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 537,983 people.

FASTFACT

31.6m

The Kingdom has administered more than 31.6 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a rate of 90.79 doses per hundred people.

The authorities reported 1,651 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 522,009. With the high recovery count, the number of active cases has also shown a significant decline as there are currently only 7,575 active cases, 1,360 of them critical.
The highest recorded number of infections was in the Riyadh region (161) and Makkah region (106). The rest of the Kingdom’s regions are recording numbers below the 100 mark — Jouf recording only 10 cases on Saturday.
Eleven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 8,399.
The Kingdom has administered more than 31.6 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a rate of 90.79 doses per hundred people. More than 59.51 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There were 69,636 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted in the Kingdom to more than 26.3 million.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb. (Supplied) photos
Offbeat
Saudi snake catcher breaking stigmas with Baha conservation group

Latest updates

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted
First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted
Jerusalem covered in smoke as wildfire rages outside city
Jerusalem covered in smoke as wildfire rages outside city
Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 542 new cases
Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets
Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets
Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure
Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations. (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.