You are here

  • Home
  • Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai
Chanel Cruise 2021/22 show. Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xy9a

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury fashion house Chanel is set to bring its Cruise 2021-22 show to Dubai and plans to stage its latest resort collection via a physical runway show in an undisclosed location in the emirate on Nov. 2, 2021.

Creative director Virginie Viard’s graphic collection was first unveiled digitally in May. It was staged in Carrieres de Lumieres, a series of vast chambers, in Les Baux-de-Provence.

Viard worked with both mod and punk references, producing a line-up of graphic suits, black-and-white miniskirts, fishnet stockings and leather holster belts. The collection was balanced with soft, ivory lace dresses, high-waisted linen pants and floral-embroidered dresses.

In a statement, Viard listed some of the elements of the collection: “Lots of fringes, in leather, beads and sequins, T-shirts bearing the face of the model Lola Nicon like a rock star, worn with tweed suits trimmed with wide braids and pointed silver Mary-Janes.”

The monochromatic collection drew inspiration from Jean Cocteau’s play “Orpheus,” which deals with themes of morality, sacrifice and artistry. Cocteau was a friend of Coco Chanel, and his 1960 film “Testament of Orpheus” was shot at Carrieres de Lumieres.

Cruise collections are a mid-season, mini-fashion offering that can be traced back to 1919, when Gabrielle Chanel realized that wealthy clients were taking mid-winter holidays in the Mediterranean and needed a new wardrobe for their travels. The designer ran up a collection of lightweight, easy-to-wear pieces suitable for a trip on board a yacht, giving the world its first cruise collection.

Cruise collections are now generally unveiled in May, and arrive in stores in November, just before holiday season. 

Since cruise shows typically take place outside the regular fashion week schedule, labels have more creative freedom in how they want to stage their shows, which often translates into the use of exotic locations as the backdrop for the glamorous clothes.

It will not be the first time Chanel has staged a physical runway show in Dubai. In 2014, the UAE played host to the fashion house's Cruise 2015 show, which featured models Lindsey Wixson, Binx Walton, Joan Smalls and Soo Joo Park. 

Topics: Chanel

Egyptian label Mamzi’s newest collection pays homage to traditional Saudi art form

Egyptian label Mamzi’s newest collection pays homage to traditional Saudi art form
The new collection from Mamzi pays homage to Al-Qatt Al-Asiri. Supplied
Updated 15 August 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Egyptian label Mamzi’s newest collection pays homage to traditional Saudi art form

Egyptian label Mamzi’s newest collection pays homage to traditional Saudi art form
Updated 15 August 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is a traditional art form deeply rooted within the identity of the southern region in Saudi Arabia and is practiced exclusively by women. Billed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, the art form involves decorating the interiors of the home with geometric shapes and tribal symbols. Al-Qatt Al-Asiri also served as the starting point for Egyptian designer Mariam Abdelghany’s newest collection of tailored separates for her ready-to-wear label Mamzi.

“(Al-Qatt Al-Asiri) is an extremely inspirational, authentic art that opened my mind in a way that helped me create unique pieces,” Abdelghany told Arab News.

Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is a traditional art form deeply rooted within the identity of the southern region in Saudi Arabia. Supplied

The designer, who established her label in 2014, admits she was drawn to it from the moment she saw it at an event in Saudi Arabia.

“There was an old woman painting Asiri art, and from that moment I was hooked on it,” she adds.

To create the 18-piece collection, the designer used embroidered and printed fabrics. Supplied

The designer’s new collection has been in the making for nearly two years, mostly because “Al-Qatt Al-Asiri needs to be given time, patience and commitment in order to create something that would do it justice as it is incredibly unique and involves many colors,” Abdelghany explains.

“I wanted to showcase it in a modern way that would also represent the vision that I see for my brand.”

The designer admits she was drawn to the art form from the moment she saw it. Supplied

To create the 18-piece collection, Abdelghany used embroidered and printed fabrics. She also used handcrafted khayameya embroidery shaped specifically for Asiri art to add an authentic touch.

The collection features a line-up of tailored separates, including skirts, blouses, jumpsuits and trousers that are each crafted with the geometric designs.

The color palette reflects the bold hues associated with the traditional art form. Supplied

As for the color palette, the designer opted for bold hues such as azure, orange, lavender and lemon to reflect the bright colors associated with the traditional art form.

Describing her brand as “modern and edgy,” the designer states: “I believe that Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is extremely unique and will add so much to fashion. I always believed that fashion is a form of art. A very integral part of my job is to keep on looking for ways to create original and authentic pieces that would also be wearable and modern to match the age we’re living in.”

Topics: Mamzi

Zuhair Murad celebrates Halle Berry’s birthday with fashion tribute

Zuhair Murad celebrates Halle Berry’s birthday with fashion tribute
The actress turned 55 this week. File/AFP
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Zuhair Murad celebrates Halle Berry’s birthday with fashion tribute

Zuhair Murad celebrates Halle Berry’s birthday with fashion tribute
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad took to Instagram to celebrate US actress Halle Berry on her birthday this week. The celebrity favorite shared a carousel of images of the actress wearing his red carpet designs, toasting her long-standing relationship with the fashion house. 

The 55-year-old Berry frequently appears on the red carpet and on stage in glittering outfits by the designer.

Murad is one of Berry’s go-to designers for important red carpet events. 

Wearing a sheer red Zuhair Murad fall 2018 couture gown, the “Monster’s Ball” star ensured all eyes were on her as a presenter at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, in 2018, she hit the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty wearing a Murad mini-dress with all-over beading and an upper thigh slit.

And who can forget the plunging embroidered and lace jumpsuit from Murad’s fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection that she wore at the premiere of her movie “Kings” during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival? 

Halle Berry wearing Zuhair Murad at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Getty Images

The fashion house celebrated the actress’ birthday by sharing these three occasions where she donned a creation designed by the Raas Balbek-born couturier. 

“Looking over our favorite #ZMLooks of Halle Berry’s over the years, always looking so elegant in #ZuhairMurad, in celebration of her birthday today. Happy birthday @halleberry,” wrote the fashion house on Instagram.

Murad certainly wasn’t the only one to toast the actress on her special day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Berry shared a video to Instagram of herself smiling with her head out the car window, listening to a song. She captioned the post: “After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this Aug. 14. In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever. Finally, I’m exhaling.”

Followers and friends sent Berry birthday love in the comments section. Actress Thandie Newton wrote: “You deserve all of it, Halle. All. Of. It.”

“You are such an inspiration, my Leo sister. In so many ways,” wrote US actress Meagan Good.

Topics: Halle Berry Zuhair Murad

German label GmbH launches ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt

German label GmbH launches ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt
Proceeds from the shirt will go to charity. Instagram
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

German label GmbH launches ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt

German label GmbH launches ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Berlin-based fashion label GmbH has collaborated with Palestinian brand Trashy Clothing to produce a limited-edition capsule collection in support of Palestine.

The capsule, which features a bandana vest and T-shirt that reads “Free Palestine,” was launched at GmbH’s spring 2022 show earlier this year.

The garments, which are available for pre-order until Sept. 15, are based on Trashy Clothing designer Shukri Lawrence’s research of Palestinian art and activist graphics.

Proceeds will be divided between Palestinian charities Al-Qaws and the Land of Canaan Foundation, which supports agricultural projects and farmers who have lost their crops during the occupation.

The Berlin label’s founders, Serhat Isik and Benjamin Huseb, said on Instagram:  “We hope these items can help amplify the visibility of the Palestinian fight for freedom, as well as supporting organizations working in the region.” 

Topics: Palestine

REVIEW: ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ is long, but worth the watch

REVIEW: ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ is long, but worth the watch
The three-part docu-series is streaming on Disney+. File/AFP
Updated 15 August 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

REVIEW: ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ is long, but worth the watch

REVIEW: ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ is long, but worth the watch
Updated 15 August 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: As the 44th president of the United States of America and, most importantly, the first ever African-American head of the country, Barack Obama made history. Now, a three-part docu-series titled “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” aims to tell his story.

Streaming on OSN in the Middle East, the five-hour work is long and certainly could have been trimmed since the average viewer will know much of what plays out on screen. The series stretches out into an ode to a beloved president, and one cannot help but feel that it could have been a little more critical of a leader who, while widely loved, did have his detractors and policy failures.

Undoubtedly, as president, Obama had a very difficult task ahead. He had to balance the white-and-black equation, and was forced to ask whether he was an African-American first and president second or vice-versa. However, as the docu-series affirms, he earnestly believed that he had to pursue a more perfect union. It was not about a black America or a white America or a Latino America but the United States of America, he said — and in five hours, the makers attempt to prove that he meant it. 

The documentary was directed by Peter W. Kunhardt. Supplied

Director Peter W. Kunhardt (“Nixon by Nixon: In His Own Words” and “John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls”), examines this complex issue of Blackness and inclusiveness in interviews with the late Representative John Lewis, Reverend Jeremiah Wright, journalist Michele Norris, Reverend Al Sharpton, professor Cornel West, author Ta-Nehisi Coates, political adviser Valerie Jarrett, professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., politician Jesse Jackson and author Michael Eric Dyson, among others. The Obamas aren’t interviewed for the series — the only family member to appear is the former President’s Kenyan aunt. 

The first part, which follows Obama from childhood to his decision to run for president, begins with his famous “race” speech in March 2008. Obama used the make-or-break opportunity to address the issues of race in America and to promote the idea of American unity and hope.

The Disney+ series has the feel of an “ode to a beloved president.” Supplied

The second part, which covers his presidential run, reveals that Obama felt constant pressure “to define his identity along racial lines,” which left him “frustrated by what he saw as a distraction from other important issues.”

The third portion turns to Obama’s time at the White House and his earnest belief in health care for all and combating police brutality against African-Americans. He also had to tackle the economic downturn, the most severe since the Great Depression. 

Even though there is no dearth of literature on Obama – books and political biographies and autobiographies included – Kunhardt’s work takes us deeper into the dilemmas faced by Obama and it’s definitely an interesting watch despite its failure to criticize any aspect of his policy.

Topics: review

Meet Zach Matari, the US-Palestinian pop singer who went viral on TikTok

Meet Zach Matari, the US-Palestinian pop singer who went viral on TikTok
Updated 14 August 2021
Maan Jalal

Meet Zach Matari, the US-Palestinian pop singer who went viral on TikTok

Meet Zach Matari, the US-Palestinian pop singer who went viral on TikTok
Updated 14 August 2021
Maan Jalal

DUBAI: Arab pop is a formula many Arab artists have attempted to perfect. And while some have had success, has there ever been an official Arab pop anthem that has swept the world?

Thanks to TikTok, the answer is now yes.

The artist Zach Matari, who recently signed to Empire, went viral overnight when he released his single “Yalla” in August 2020. With over 10 million views and counting on TikTok, the single quickly became a lockdown favorite, garnering a fast-growing international fan base for Matari.

“When I wrote ‘Yalla’ I wanted an Arabic word that everyone could sing and pronounce no matter their background,” Matari told Arab News from his home in New Jersey, US. “I wanted an authentic sound. I wanted to write an anthem.”

Independent artist Zach Matari went viral overnight when he released his single “Yalla” in August 2020. Supplied

“Yalla” seamlessly blends a catchy pop beat and the smooth ease of R&B with a rhythm and melody that is recognizably influenced by traditional Arabic music. The result is an energetic fusion that is not only hard to forget but impossible not to bop to.

“When we finally figured out how to fuse Western and Arabic music, I knew it was going to be something special. It took us months to come up with the sound. We wanted it to be real and unlike anything anyone had heard before.”

For Matari, “Yalla” was more than just about creating and releasing a good track. 

“I just repeated over and over again in my head that ‘Yalla’ was going to represent my people. It was a song that would expose our culture to a new audience so we could be seen in a positive light, and it did exactly that. The message is powerful, both for me and my people. It’s a reminder that no matter what is being thrown at us, I’ll never let it knock me down.”

Matari has shared the stage with the likes of Ellie Goulding, Fetty Wap, Fifth Harmony and Ziggy Marley. Supplied

Matari, who has shared the stage with the likes of Ellie Goulding, Fetty Wap, Fifth Harmony and Ziggy Marley, has never shied away from his Arab and Latin roots. His identity has always been a source of pride and inspiration.

“I love to incorporate the sounds of my two cultures in a way that’s authentic. Both communities are made up of proud, resilient people. It’s encouraging to write anthems for them, to feel represented by them and to deliver their culture through music for the world to enjoy.”

Despite the success of “Yalla,” it was a reminder for Matari that there’s still a lot of work ahead for Arabic music and Arab artists to have a voice in the international music scene.

“‘Yalla’ made me realize the lack of Arab representation in Western pop culture. As much as we think there’s been progress, there’s still a long way to go. It’s pushed me to write better songs that people will connect with and to encourage other Arab American artists to release content to show the rest of the world who we are.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by zach matari (@zachmatari)

Since his viral hit, Matari hasn’t stopped working. His new single, “Lately,” is a call for better representation and respect for all people.

“‘Lately’ is about my grandfather Sidi Mustafa Matari. Growing up I didn’t have a superhero in the media. The guys who looked like me were always the villains. I’m here to change that narrative. ‘Lately’ is dedicated to my grandfather. He was the superhero who made me believe anything was possible and that I can be whoever I wanted to be. Because of him, I won’t ever let someone tell me who I am or who I’m supposed to be.”

“Lately” is now available to stream on all music platforms.

Topics: Zach Matari

Latest updates

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai
Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai
Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-EQ and NEOM celebrate title wins at the end of historic Formula E season in Berlin
Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-EQ and NEOM celebrate title wins at the end of historic Formula E season in Berlin
Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s regional training centers open doors to aspiring female players
Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s regional training centers open doors to aspiring female players
Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
Facebook expands transparency, controls on political ads in Iraq
Facebook expands transparency, controls on political ads in Iraq

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.