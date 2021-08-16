Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai

DUBAI: Luxury fashion house Chanel is set to bring its Cruise 2021-22 show to Dubai and plans to stage its latest resort collection via a physical runway show in an undisclosed location in the emirate on Nov. 2, 2021.
Creative director Virginie Viard’s graphic collection was first unveiled digitally in May. It was staged in Carrieres de Lumieres, a series of vast chambers, in Les Baux-de-Provence.
Viard worked with both mod and punk references, producing a line-up of graphic suits, black-and-white miniskirts, fishnet stockings and leather holster belts. The collection was balanced with soft, ivory lace dresses, high-waisted linen pants and floral-embroidered dresses.
In a statement, Viard listed some of the elements of the collection: “Lots of fringes, in leather, beads and sequins, T-shirts bearing the face of the model Lola Nicon like a rock star, worn with tweed suits trimmed with wide braids and pointed silver Mary-Janes.”
The monochromatic collection drew inspiration from Jean Cocteau’s play “Orpheus,” which deals with themes of morality, sacrifice and artistry. Cocteau was a friend of Coco Chanel, and his 1960 film “Testament of Orpheus” was shot at Carrieres de Lumieres.
Cruise collections are a mid-season, mini-fashion offering that can be traced back to 1919, when Gabrielle Chanel realized that wealthy clients were taking mid-winter holidays in the Mediterranean and needed a new wardrobe for their travels. The designer ran up a collection of lightweight, easy-to-wear pieces suitable for a trip on board a yacht, giving the world its first cruise collection.
Cruise collections are now generally unveiled in May, and arrive in stores in November, just before holiday season.
Since cruise shows typically take place outside the regular fashion week schedule, labels have more creative freedom in how they want to stage their shows, which often translates into the use of exotic locations as the backdrop for the glamorous clothes.
It will not be the first time Chanel has staged a physical runway show in Dubai. In 2014, the UAE played host to the fashion house's Cruise 2015 show, which featured models Lindsey Wixson, Binx Walton, Joan Smalls and Soo Joo Park.