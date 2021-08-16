You are here

  • Home
  • German media urge government to give Afghan journalists refuge

German media urge government to give Afghan journalists refuge

The Taliban announced it entered Kabul on Sunday, which, experts say, will pose a threat to many Afghan journalists. (AFP)
The Taliban announced it entered Kabul on Sunday, which, experts say, will pose a threat to many Afghan journalists. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w4cug

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

German media urge government to give Afghan journalists refuge

The Taliban announced it entered Kabul on Sunday, which, experts say, will pose a threat to many Afghan journalists. (AFP)
  • Germany’s leading newspapers urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to evacuate Afghan journalists from the country as the Taliban entered the country’s capital Kabul
  • The open letter comes after similar appeals from UK and US media organizations were issued to their respective governments
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Germany’s leading newspapers and media organizations on Sunday urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to evacuate Afghan journalists from the country as the Taliban entered the country’s capital Kabul.  

Various top outlets, including Der Spiegel, dpa International, Deutsche Welle and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, drafted an open letter addressing Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The letter urged the German government to create an emergency visa program to provide safety for Afghan journalists who had been serving German readers and viewers for over 20 years.

“This letter is a cry for help,” it said. “Our reporting, which provided the German public and politics with analysis, insights and impressions from the country, was inconceivable without the commitment and courage of the Afghan colleagues who supported us on site: The local journalists, stringers and translators.”

Afghan journalists, translators, interpreters and fixers have been providing invaluable information from the ground to foreign media organizations since the 2001 US-led invasion. 

“The lives of these freelancers are now acutely at risk,” the letter continued. “According to international human rights organizations, there is hardly a country in the world in which journalists are now as vulnerable as in Afghanistan. We hereby call on you to set up an emergency visa program for Afghan workers of German media companies.”

The open letter comes after similar appeals from UK and US media organizations were issued to their respective governments. 

Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists drafted joint letters with numerous US media outlets to pressure Washington to provide humanitarian assistance and emergency visas to Afghans they have worked with. 

After numerous appeals, the US State Department issued a decision to include Afghan journalists in its Refugee Admissions Program. 

Similarly, Britain’s leading newspapers appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to provide protection to media workers in Afghanistan under threat from the Taliban. 

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said that Afghan journalists who worked for the British media would be considered for relocation to the UK if they come under “imminent threat.”

The Taliban announced it entered Kabul on Sunday, which, experts say, will pose a threat to many Afghan journalists, particularly those known to have worked with Western outlets. 

Topics: Afghan journalists afghan asylum seekers Germany United Kingdom (UK)

Related

An Afghan journalist films the site of a bomb explosion in Kabul. (File/AP)
Media
UK to give refuge to Afghan journalists under Taliban threat
fghan journalists and media reporters still in the country have been living in increasing fear as the Taliban has gained large swathes back. (File/AFP)
Media
Advocacy group welcomes inclusion of Afghan journalists in US refugee program

Facebook expands transparency, controls on political ads in Iraq

Facebook expands transparency, controls on political ads in Iraq
Updated 6 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Facebook expands transparency, controls on political ads in Iraq

Facebook expands transparency, controls on political ads in Iraq
  • In 2019, misinformation on the platform was rampant in the lead-up to elections in Tunisia
Updated 6 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Facebook is introducing tools and policies that aim to provide increased transparency and controls on electoral and political ads in Iraq ahead of parliamentary elections on Oct. 10.

The move is part of the company’s “ongoing commitment to raise the bar for transparency and accountability on our platform, and to help prevent foreign interference in elections,” Tara Fischbach, Facebook’s public policy manager for the Levant, told Arab News.

Facebook has been accused of spreading misinformation, which is especially dangerous during elections.

Advertising on the platform has influenced political events in the past, most notably the 2016 US election and the Brexit referendum.

In 2019, misinformation on the platform was rampant in the lead-up to elections in Tunisia, where nearly 60 percent of the population uses Facebook.

Now Facebook is implementing a new set of measures in Iraq. Starting Aug. 25, anyone running ads on Facebook or Instagram about political figures, parties, any election or “get out the vote” campaigns in Iraq will have to go through an ad-authorization process to prove who they are by verifying their identity using a government-issued photo ID.

Additionally, ads about elections and politics will only be permitted from advertisers who are authorized as being located in the country.

Advertisers will also be required to label ads about elections and politics in Iraq with a “paid for by” disclaimer so anyone can see the individual or organization responsible.

Ads about elections and politics in Iraq will be archived in Facebook’s Ad Library. Users will be able to search and view ads and campaign details, such as how much was spent and a breakdown of the reach and demographic. The archive will be saved for seven years.

Users will have more control over political ads on their Facebook and Instagram feeds. They can choose to see fewer electoral and political ads with disclaimers on their feeds or turn them off entirely.

There are countries where the ad-transparency tools are not available due to “concerns relating to real-world safety and harm,” Fischbach said.

“Iraq is the first country where we’re launching a modified version of the solution that takes into account these concerns,” she added.

“Authorization requirements won’t change, but we won’t display phone, email, website and business address in our transparency surface.”

Based on the learnings from the Iraq rollout, Facebook might make the modified feature available in “other countries that face similar challenges,” said Fischbach.

Topics: Facebook

Related

Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move
Media
Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move
Protesters hold up placards at a demonstration against government lockdown restrictions in Parliament Square in central London on June 14, 2021. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook shuts down anti-vaccine influencer campaign

UK police to vet social media of gun license applicants after Plymouth shooting

Police said they were investigating the background of a troubled loner who obtained a firearms license and shot dead five people. (AFP)
Police said they were investigating the background of a troubled loner who obtained a firearms license and shot dead five people. (AFP)
Updated 16 August 2021
Agencies

UK police to vet social media of gun license applicants after Plymouth shooting

Police said they were investigating the background of a troubled loner who obtained a firearms license and shot dead five people. (AFP)
  • British police will be required to check the social media profiles of firearm license applicants under new rules
  • This comes after a man shot dead five people in Plymouth in a rare British mass shooting
Updated 16 August 2021
Agencies

LONDON: British police will be required to check the social media profiles of firearm license applicants under new rules following the Plymouth mass shooting in England, The Times newspaper reported.
In the autumn, the British government will publish new statutory guidance outlining how police forces handle firearm license applications. It will include the requirement to check social media, the newspaper said.
A man shot dead five people in the southern English city of Plymouth on Thursday in a rare British mass shooting. He then turned his gun on himself after killing the five victims.
Britain's police watchdog says it has launched an investigation into why a 22-year-old man on Thursday was given back his confiscated gun and gun license last month.
Police have said Jake Davison killed his mother and four other people, including a 3-year-old girl, before taking his own life in the port city of Plymouth. It was Britain's first mass shooting in over a decade. Firearm crimes are rare in Britain, which has strict gun control laws and regulations.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said late Friday it would investigate the Devon and Cornwall police department's decision-making in relation to Davison's possession of a shotgun and the license. The watchdog said it was not yet known whether the shotgun returned to Davison was the same one he used in Thursday’s shootings.
Police took away the gun and the certificate in December 2020 following an allegation of assault three months earlier, the watchdog office said. They were returned to Davison last month.
“We will examine what police actions were taken and when, the rationale behind police decision-making and whether relevant law, policy and procedures were followed concerning Mr. Davison’s possession of a shotgun," said the office's regional director, David Ford.

Topics: The United Kingdom social media gun control mass shooting

Related

Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade at Plymouth
World
Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade at Plymouth
England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse
Media
England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse

Time magazine partners with NFT project Cool Cats

Time magazine partners with NFT project Cool Cats
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Time magazine partners with NFT project Cool Cats

Time magazine partners with NFT project Cool Cats
  • Partnership brings together the internet’s favorite things: NFTs and cats
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital tokens that have taken the world by storm, shooting to popularity in the art world but soon spreading to industries such as music and film.

Recently, the publishing industry jumped on the bandwagon, with Time magazine entering into a partnership with Cool Cats, a collection of randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

NFTs are not new for the magazine. In March, it auctioned three NFT covers on the cryptocurrency marketplace SuperRare, which sold for over $430,000.

As part of the new partnership, Cool Cats will provide 400 new NFT pieces. Cats have been in Time’s DNA, Keith Grossman, the company’s president, said on Twitter.

 

 

“Wow, what a crazy time to be alive,” Cool Cats said in a statement.

It added: “We are honored and privileged to announce a limited edition drop with one of the most iconic and well-respected companies out there, Time magazine.”

The new Cool Cats will feature cats reading the magazine.

The collaboration will feature a meme competition, with Cool Cats and Time picking the eight best memes. Winners will be guaranteed a randomly selected collaboration NFT from the four shown below.

“We love seeing the community getting creative and we want to extend that creativity into this historic collaboration with a Cool Cats and Time orientated meme competition,” Cool Cats said.

The remaining 392 pieces will be raffled off to Cool Cat holders who entered the competition.

Once each winner has been verified as a Cool Cats owner, they will receive a random NFT from the collection.

Topics: Time Cool Cats

Iran International launches Afghan news channel

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Iran International launches Afghan news channel

Photo/Supplied
  • The channel broadcasts on the satellite “Turkmenalan,” and its website Afintl.com, in addition to its accounts on social networking sites and radio broadcasts
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iran International news channel launched an Afghan-version of its station on Sunday in the midst of the US withdrawal from the country.

The channel’s launch comes at a time when the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has been all but completed, and its media industry is set to be heavily affected.

By broadcasting documentaries, analysis and news programmes, Afghanistan International channel announced that it aims to provide a comprehensive outlook of the events unfolding in the country.

Afghanistan International will draw its news from journalists on the ground as well as ones in its newsrooms in London and Washington.

The channel broadcasts on the satellite “Turkmenalan,” and its website Afintl.com, in addition to its accounts on social networking sites and radio broadcasts.

 

Topics: Iran International news Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations. (File/AFP)
Media
Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure
The event will be organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in partnership with WAM. (WAM)
Media
UAE to launch first ‘congress for media’ in 2022

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations. (File/AFP)
Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations. (File/AFP)
  • Shares in Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet have hovered near record highs in recent weeks
  • Big Tech critics in the United States and the EU want Apple and Google to loosen the grip of their online app marketplaces
Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Pressure is rising on Big Tech firms, signaling tougher regulation in Washington and elsewhere that could lead to the breakup of the largest platforms. But you’d hardly know by looking at their share prices.
Shares in Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet have hovered near record highs in recent weeks, lifted by pandemic-fueled surges in sales and profits that have helped the big firms extend their dominance of key economic sectors.
The Biden administration has given signs of more aggressive regulation with appointments of Big Tech critics at the Federal Trade Commission.
But that has failed to dent the momentum of the largest tech firms, despite tough talk and antitrust litigation in the United States and Europe, with US lawmakers eyeing moves to make antitrust enforcement easier.
Big Tech critics in the United States and the EU want Apple and Google to loosen the grip of their online app marketplaces; more competition in a digital advertising market dominated by Google and Facebook; and better access to Amazon’s e-commerce platform by third-party sellers.
One lawsuit tossed out by a judge but in the process of being refiled could force Facebook to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, and some activists and lawmakers are pressing for breakups of the four tech giants.
All four have hit market valuations above $1 trillion, with Apple over $2 trillion. Alphabet shares are up some 80 percent from a year ago, with Facebook up nearly 40 percent and Apple almost 30 percent. Amazon shares are roughly on par with last year’s level after breaking records in July.
Microsoft, with a $2 trillion valuation, has largely escaped antitrust scrutiny, even as it has benefitted from the cloud computing trend.
The surging growth has stoked complaints that the strongest firms are extending their dominance and squeezing out rivals.
Yet analysts say any aggressive actions, in the legal or legislative arena, could take years to play out and face challenges.
“Breakup is going to be nearly impossible,” said analyst Daniel Newman at Futurum Research, citing the need for controversial legislative changes to antitrust laws.
Newman said a more likely outcome would be multibillion-dollar fines that the companies could easily absorb as they adjust their business models to adapt to problematic issues in a fast-moving environment.
“These companies have more resources and know-how than the regulators,” he said.
Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities said any antitrust action would likely require legislative change — unlikely with a divided Congress.
“Until investors start to see some consensus on where the regulatory and law changes go from an antitrust perspective, it’s a contained risk, and they see a green light to buy tech,” he said.
Other factors supporting Big Tech include a massive shift to cloud computing and online activities that allow the strongest players to benefit, and a crackdown in China on its large technology firms.
“The China regulatory crackdown has been so massive in scale and scope, it has driven investors from Chinese tech to US tech,” Ives said.
“Even though there is regulatory risk in the US, it pales in comparison to the crackdown we’re seeing from Beijing.”
Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations.
Tracy Li of the investment firm Capital Group, in a recent blog post that the tech giants face major risks in regulation around privacy, content moderation and antitrust.
“Concerns related to privacy or content may actually strengthen, rather than weaken, the moats of the largest platforms,” Li said.
“These companies often boast well-established protocols and have more resources to tackle privacy and legal matters.”
Other analysts point to the swift movement by tech firms to adapt their business models in contrast to the slow efforts to regulate.
Facebook, for example, is adapting to changing conditions by moving into the “Metaverse” of virtual and augmented reality experiences, noted Ali Mogharabi at Morningstar.
Mogharabi said Facebook’s vast data collected from its 2.5 billion users gives it the ability to withstand a regulatory onslaught.
“Antitrust enforcement and further regulations pose a threat to Facebook’s intangible assets, data,” the analyst said in a July 29 note.
“However, increased restrictions on data access and usage would apply to all firms, not just Facebook.”
Independent analyst Eric Seufert said in a tweet that “regulatory changes will have a significant impact on Facebook’s business, but the sheer scale of Facebook and the growth trajectory of digital advertising ameliorate that. Facebook’s gold mine is far from depleted.”
Newman said the large tech firms have expanded during the pandemic by delivering innovative services, extending a trend that has seen the strong get stronger.
“These platforms have created better experiences for consumers, but it is extremely difficult for new entrants,” he said.
For investors, Newman added, “that means no one is creating revenue and profit growth faster.”

Topics: Big Tech Facebook Amazon Google Microsoft Twitter Apple

Related

The success of social commerce stems in part from product targeting based on user interests, with sales generating more data. (File/Facebook)
Media
From Facebook to Twitter, Big Tech sees social commerce driving sales growth
US health authorities said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places. (File/AFP)
Media
Big Tech starts requiring vaccines; Twitter closes re-opened US offices

Latest updates

German media urge government to give Afghan journalists refuge
The Taliban announced it entered Kabul on Sunday, which, experts say, will pose a threat to many Afghan journalists. (AFP)
Saudi delegation for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games presented at special ceremony ahead of mission for medals
Saudi delegation for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games presented at special ceremony ahead of mission for medals
Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel near Gaza — Israeli military
Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel near Gaza — Israeli military
Model Jessica Kahawaty launches fundraiser for Lebanon
Model Jessica Kahawaty launches fundraiser for Lebanon
Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai
Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.