Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan

Border guards man a checkpoint on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan border in Ayritom, Uzbekistan, August 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  • Russian news agencies on Monday reported that the plane had been shot down by Uzbekistan, citing defense ministry officials
  • It was not clear if anybody died in the crash, but at least two Afghan soldiers were reported as having survived the incident
TERMEZ, Uzbekistan: An Afghan military plane has crashed in Uzbekistan, the Central Asian country’s defense ministry said Monday, while neighboring Tajikistan said over 100 Afghan soldiers had landed at one of its airports.
“The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan. An investigation is under way,” ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfikarov told AFP, confirming Uzbek media reports of a crash late Sunday in the southern province of Surkhondaryo, which borders Afghanistan.
Russian news agencies on Monday reported that the plane had been shot down by Uzbekistan, citing defense ministry officials.
Zulfikarov said the defense ministry would prepare a statement later.
It was not clear if anybody died in the crash, but at least two Afghan soldiers were reported as having survived the incident.
Bekpulat Okboyev, a doctor in the city of Termez, Surkhondaryo’s regional capital, told AFP his hospital had taken in two patients who were wearing Afghan military uniforms late on Sunday.
The doctor described one as being “with a parachute” and noted that the man had suffered fractures.
Images and footage on the Telegram messaging app showed a man in military uniform receiving treatment and what appeared to be debris from the plane crash.
Okboyev said his hospital had also accepted three Afghan soldiers a day earlier after a total of 84 troops illegally crossed the border into the country while fleeing the Taliban.
Uzbekistan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that the Afghan soldiers were detained by Uzbek border services but had received humanitarian assistance.
The statement said Uzbekistan was negotiating with the “Afghan side” over their return home.
Uzbekistan’s neighbor Tajikistan said Monday it had allowed over 100 Afghan military to land at Bokhtar airport in the south of the country.
“Tajikistan received SOS signals, after which, in accordance with the country’s international obligations, it was decided to allow Afghan servicemen to land at the airport,” the Tajik foreign ministry’s information department told Russian news agencies Interfax and RIA Novosti.
RIA Novosti reported that three planes carrying the soldiers had landed in Bokhtar during the night.
Central Asia has watched with alarm as the government in Kabul collapsed.
Three former Soviet countries — Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — border Afghanistan.
Of the three, only Tajikistan has eschewed talks with Taliban officials, who have assured neighbors of their commitment to regional peace and infrastructure projects.

  • Several reported killed as crowds rush to board planes
  • Bodies seen plunging from aircraft after take-off
KABUL: Frantic Afghans trying to flee the Taliban takeover clung to an American plane as it prepared to take off from Kabul airport, as thousands of people desperately searched for a flight out of the country on Monday.
US troops fired shots into the air and all commercial flights were canceled as chaos broke out on the tarmac.
Dramatic footage posted on social media shows hundreds of men running alongside a US Air Force plane as it rolls down the runway, with some clinging to the side of it.
In other videos, civilians frantically clamber up an already overcrowded and buckling set of airstairs.
Crowds watched on, as those who successfully climbed the stairs helped others up, while some hung from the stair railings by their hands.
Panicked families with frightened children in tow and laden with luggage were trying to escape the incoming Taliban regime, two decades after the group’s harsh rule was toppled by a US-led invasion.
“I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air,” the witness said, asking not to be named in case it jeopardized his chances of leaving.
The US State Department said American troops had secured the perimeter of the airport as they evacuate embassy employees and thousands of Afghans who worked for Washington’s interests since they toppled the Taliban in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
The scenes at the airport were reminiscent of the chaos that enveloped Washington’s earlier bungled escape from Vietnam in 1975, even as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected the comparison.
The US embassy in Kabul tweeted to tell American nationals and Afghans to “not travel to the airport.”
But thousands more Afghans — even some with no links to the US-led coalition — showed up in the hope of getting out, without tickets or visas for foreign destinations.
The bedlam at the airport came just hours after Taliban leaders ordered their fighters into Kabul to maintain order as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
“We are afraid to live in this city and we are trying to flee Kabul,” said a 25-year old man who also asked to be identified only as Ahmed.
Many of the arrivals were fueled by rumors spread on social media.
“I read on Facebook that Canada is accepting asylum from Afghanistan,” said Ahmed.
“Since I served in the army... there is danger. The Taliban would definitely target me.”
The US said it had evacuated its entire embassy staff to the airport, but they were being kept separate from those without permission to travel.
Other videos posted on social media also showed desperate scenes overnight of people fighting to cram into the back of a cargo plane.
Outside of the airport, an uneasy calm held over Kabul as armed Taliban insurgents patrolled the streets and set up checkpoints.
In a message posted to social media, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar called on his fighters to remain disciplined after taking control of the city.
“Now it’s time to test and prove, now we have to show that we can serve our nation and ensure security and comfort of life,” he said.
The scenes at the airport were reminiscent of the chaos that enveloped Washington’s earlier bungled escape from Vietnam in 1975, even as Washington swatted away the comparison.
“This is not Saigon,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a broadcaster on Sunday.

  • UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace: ‘All of us know that Afghanistan is not finished. It’s an unfinished problem for the world and the world needs to help it’
  • Ben Wallace: ‘If it’s a failure, it’s a failure of the international community to not realize that you don’t fix things overnight’
LONDON: The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is a “failure of the international community,” Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday, assessing that the West’s intervention was a job only half-done.
“All of us know that Afghanistan is not finished. It’s an unfinished problem for the world and the world needs to help it,” he told BBC television.
He maintained the 20-year intervention by US-led forces “wasn’t a waste, it wasn’t for nothing” but accused Western powers of being politically short-sighted.
“If it’s a failure, it’s a failure of the international community to not realize that you don’t fix things overnight,” he said.
HR McMaster, the former US national security adviser sacked by ex-president Donald Trump in 2018, accused his country of “wilful ignorance” for its failure to realize the Taliban would swiftly take control.
Both Wallace and McMaster have criticized a deal secured by former US president Donald Trump that would have seen the US withdraw all its troops by May 2021 in exchange for security guarantees from the Islamist militants.
The deal weakened the Afghan government and security forces and strengthened the Taliban, McMaster said, adding: “We stood idly by and we turned a blind eye. This was utterly predictable.”
John Bolton, who replaced McMaster as national security adviser before also being sacked by Trump, said the withdrawal made the United States look like “suckers” in Beijing, Moscow, Tehran and Pyongyang.
Britain last month withdrew most of its 750 remaining troops but is now sending 600 soldiers back to help with repatriation.
Officials are aiming to take 1,200 to 1,500 people from Afghanistan a day, with the first flight having landed at a British air force base on Sunday night.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain would help some 3,000 nationals to leave but questions are being asked why he did not do more to oppose Washington’s withdrawal.
He has convened another meeting of his emergency and contingencies group — the third in four days — and parliament has been recalled.
Former NATO secretary general George Robertson, who in 2001 invoked the alliance’s collective defense clause, said he was “sad and sickened” by the scenes from Afghanistan.
“I find it ironic at best but tragic at worst that the anniversary of 9/11 is going to be commemorated in a few weeks’ time with the Taliban back in control of Kabul,” he told BBC radio.
The Times newspaper called the rapid pullout “unforced and unnecessary” and said it was becoming “the greatest disaster in American foreign policy for almost 50 years.”
NATO’s former top civilian representative in Afghanistan, Mark Sedwill, called it a “humiliating moment for the West.”

Stolen 16th-century Qur’an to be returned to Turkey

Stolen 16th-century Qur’an to be returned to Turkey
  • Rare item seized by UK police after being put up for auction at Christie’s
  • Qur’an taken at gunpoint by robbers in Istanbul in 2015
LONDON: A rare 16th-century Qur’an stolen in an armed robbery six years ago is set to be returned to Turkey.

The Qur’an, which had been listed for auction at Christie’s in London in October 2017, was expected to be sold for between £120,000 ($166,000) and £180,000, before it was removed from a sale of Indian and Islamic art.

Turkish authorities said the precious item had been taken in a “gunpoint robbery” in Istanbul in February 2015 and smuggled out of the country.

Three men were convicted and jailed for over 10 years each for the robbery, in which the owner was pepper-sprayed and had his face wrapped in tape. A fourth attacker is still at large.

Lawyers for Zaher Al-Hajjeh, who claimed to be the legal owner of the Qur’an, wrote to Christie’s last year threatening legal action if the book was not returned to him or he was not paid compensation, estimating it at a value of £750,000.

It was then seized in February 2020 by the Metropolitan Police after obtaining a warrant to search for the “item of cultural significance.”

In July 2021, a High Court judge dismissed Al-Hajjeh’s claim that the Metropolitan Police had misled a judge into granting them a search warrant, saying there were “strong grounds to believe that the stolen Qur’an was the artefact placed with Christie’s for auction” by Al-Hajjeh.

The judge added that Al-Hajjeh’s claim to being the owner of the book, and how it came into his possession, “was to be viewed with very considerable skepticism.”

A Christie’s spokesman said: “We can confirm Christie’s, a third party in this matter, complied with the requirement of the Metropolitan Police. We have no further comment to make.”

China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban

China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban
BEIJING: China is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan, a government spokeswoman said Monday, after the Taliban seized control of the country.
Beijing has sought to maintain unofficial ties with the Taliban throughout the US' withdrawal from Afghanistan, which spurred an advance by the Islamist hardliners across the country that saw them capture the capital Kabul on Sunday.
China shares a rugged 76-kilometre (47-mile) border with Afghanistan.
Beijing has long feared Afghanistan could become a staging point for minority Uyghur separatists in the sensitive border region of Xinjiang.
But a top-level Taliban delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tianjin last month, promising that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militants.
In exchange, China offered economic support and investment for Afghanistan's reconstruction.
On Monday, China said it "welcomed" the chance to deepen ties with Afghanistan, a country that has for generations been coveted for its geo-strategic importance by bigger powers.
"The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China's participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.
"We welcome this. China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan."
Hua called on the Taliban to "ensure a smooth transition" of power and keep its promises to negotiate the establishment of an "open and inclusive Islamic government" and ensure the safety of Afghans and foreign citizens.
China's embassy in Kabul remains operational, Hua said, although Beijing began evacuating Chinese citizens from the country months ago amid the deteriorating security situation.
In a statement Monday, the embassy told Chinese citizens remaining in Afghanistan to "pay close attention to the security situation" and stay indoors.
US President Joe Biden promised a complete withdrawal of US troops by September 11, marking an end to two decades of war.
But Washington was left shocked by the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's sweeping advance.
China has repeatedly criticised what it sees as the US' hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan as a failure of leadership.

 

  • Hundreds of Afghans invaded the airport’s runways in the dark, pulling luggage and jostling for a place on one of the last commercial flights
  • US forces managing the airport fired into the air to stop Afghans surging onto the tarmac
KABUL: The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan over after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul while Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens amid chaos at the airport as frantic Afghans searched for a way out.

At least five people were killed in Kabul airport as hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghan capital, witnesses told Reuters.
One witness said he had seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants entered the capital virtually unopposed, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.
“Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years,” Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, told Al Jazeera TV.
“Thanks to God, the war is over in the country.”
It took the Taliban just over a week to seize control of the country after a lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as government forces, trained for years and equipped by the United States and others at a cost of billions of dollars, melted away.
Al Jazeera broadcast footage of what it said were Taliban commanders in the presidential palace with dozens of armed fighters.
Naeem said the form of the new regime in Afghanistan would be made clear soon, adding the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and calling for peaceful international relations.
“We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people,” he said. “We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others.”
A Taliban leader told Reuters the insurgents were regrouping from different provinces, and would wait until foreign forces had left before creating a new governance structure.
The leader, who requested anonymity, said Taliban fighters had been “ordered to allow Afghans to resume daily activities and do nothing to scare civilians.”

 


“Normal life will continue in a much better way, that’s all I can say for now,” he told Reuters in a message.
Central Kabul streets were largely deserted early on a sunny Monday as waking residents pondered their future.
“I’m in a complete state of shock,” said Sherzad Karim Stanekzai, who spent the night in his carpet shop to guard it. “I know there will be no foreigners, no international people who will now come to Kabul.”
The militants sought to project a more moderate face, promising to respect women’s rights and protect both foreigners and Afghans.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for the Taliban to uphold human rights and said the world was watching: “It’s going to be all about the actions, not the words.”

Shame
A US State Department spokesperson said early on Monday that all embassy personnel, including Ambassador Ross Wilson, had been transferred to Kabul airport, mostly by helicopter, to await evacuation and the American flag had been lowered and removed from the embassy compound.
Hundreds of Afghans invaded the airport’s runways in the dark, pulling luggage and jostling for a place on one of the last commercial flights to leave before US forces took over air traffic control on Sunday.
“This is our airport but we are seeing diplomats being evacuated while we wait in complete uncertainty,” said Rakhshanda Jilali, a human rights activist who was trying to get to Pakistan, told Reuters in a message from the airport.
US forces managing the airport fired into the air to stop Afghans surging onto the tarmac to try to board a military flight, a US official said.
Dozens of men tried to clamber up onto an overhead departure gangway to board a plane while hundreds of others milled about, a video posted on social media showed.

 


The Pentagon on Sunday authorized another 1,000 troops to help evacuate US citizens and Afghans who worked for them, expanding its security presence on the ground to almost 6,000 troops within the next 48 hours.
More than 60 western countries, including the United States, Britain, France and Japan, issued a joint statement saying all Afghans and international citizens who wanted to leave must be allowed to do so.
Western nations, including France, Germany and New Zealand said they were working to get citizens as well as some Afghan employees out. Russia said it saw no need to evacuate its embassy for the time being while Turkey said its embassy would continue operations.
In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of Kabul residents. Some social media users branded Ghani, who did not disclose his location, a coward for leaving them in chaos.

’Failed experience’
Many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to past harsh practices in their imposition of sharia religious law. During their 1996-2001 rule, women could not work and punishments such as stoning, whipping and hanging were administered.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, and expressed particular concern about the future of women and girls.
In Washington, opponents of President Joe Biden’s decision to end America’s longest war, launched after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, said the chaos was caused by a failure of leadership.
Biden has faced rising domestic criticism after sticking to a plan, initiated by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, to end the US military mission by Aug. 31.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell blamed Biden for what he called a “shameful failure of American leadership.”
“Terrorists and major competitors like China are watching the embarrassment of a superpower laid low,” McConnell said.
Naeem said the Taliban would adopt an international policy of two-way non-interference. “We do not think that foreign forces will repeat their failed experience.”

 

 

