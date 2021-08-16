Saudi king directs support for Algeria to help fight fires

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday said the Kingdom was “following with care and concern” the deadly forest fires in Algeria and the loss of lives incurred, during a phone call to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune
The king said he had directed the government to quickly support Algeria and provide assistance in its efforts to combat the wildfires that have spread across the north of the country.
The Algerian president expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the king for his efforts to help the Algerian people.
The king also directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to send urgent humanitarian aid to help those affected.
More than 90 people, including 33 soldiers, have been killed in several wildfires since Aug. 9.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep sadness and sorrow” over the fires and “the human and material losses caused.”
It also offered its “sincere condolences and sympathy to the Algerian government and people.”
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had also stressed the Kingdom’s support during a call with his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra, on Thursday.
The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) is working with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology to explore opportunities for Saudi Arabia in clean hydrogen development. (SPA/Reuters)
Saudi Arabia has key role in carbon-friendly future, energy research shows
Updated 17 August 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Hydrogen is morphing from a niche power source into a potential front-runner in the green energy revolution — and research shows that Saudi Arabia can become one of the world’s largest suppliers of the gas.
Many experts agree that “green” hydrogen, a carbon-friendly nontoxic gas produced using renewable energy, can play a significant role in achieving a green gas-neutral economy by 2050, helping to combat global warming.
New research by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) shows that Saudi Arabia has the resources to become a leader in the nascent “clean hydrogen” market.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the current cost of producing a kilogram of the gas is a little under $5. With an abundance of sunlight, the Kingdom has a competitive advantage in a global commodity market for clean hydrogen that is expected to reach $11 trillion over the next 30 years, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).
KSA has the skills, infrastructure and resources to produce blue and green hydrogen on a large scale.
Frederik Braun, Researcher at KAPSARC
KAPSARC is working with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to explore opportunities for Saudi Arabia in clean hydrogen development. Research efforts include large-scale technology deployment, demand markets, infrastructure usage and resource requirements.
The center is conducting a research project on the challenges and opportunities for Saudi Arabia in the future global hydrogen market. As part of this work, Dr. Jan Frederik Braun, a researcher in the climate and environment program, and Rami Shabaneh, a senior research associate in the markets and industrial development program, recently published a commentary that explores the future of clean hydrogen within and beyond the Kingdom.
Braun told Arab News that hydrogen can help to “decarbonize” segments of the energy value chain, such as industrial process heating, heavy-duty and long-haul road transport, aviation and shipping.
“Transport is the third-largest CO2-emitting sector in the Kingdom. Hydrogen produced from renewables-based electricity or natural gas is well-suited to decarbonize parts of the transport sector where fuel cell electric vehicles outperform battery electric vehicles, for example, in terms of shorter charging requirements. This applies to heavy-duty and long-distance transport vehicles like trucks and buses as well as high utilization light-duty vehicles like taxis,” he said.
“In this context, NEOM recently announced a joint venture with Hyzon Motors and Modern Group Plan to supply 10,000 locally built, zero-emission commercial trucks for the GCC markets, of which Saudi Arabia is by far the largest,” he added.
Shabaneh said that estimates of the future role of hydrogen depended on decarbonization policies.
BNEF estimates hydrogen could contribute up to 24 percent of total energy demand if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. By comparison, the Hydrogen Council estimates the gas will make up 18 percent of energy demand if global warming reaches 2 C by 2050. Meanwhile, BP estimates hydrogen to account for 7 percent and 16 percent of total final energy consumption in their rapid and net zero scenarios, respectively.
“It would require comprehensive decarbonization measures, production cost reductions, and scaling up infrastructure and demand for hydrogen to play a significant role as a fuel,” Shabaneh added.
Research efforts are being stepped up to explore how countries such as Saudi Arabia can increase production of clean hydrogen and create comparatively “low-cost, low-risk” markets for CO2-intensive sectors, such as transport.
KAPSARC and KAUST, in cooperation with leading researchers around the world, are looking beyond the Kingdom to analyze how potential importing countries and regions, such as Japan and the EU, are achieving their hydrogen ambitions and what opportunities these hold for Saudi Arabia.
Braun underlined the importance of strategic partnerships with significant importers, such as Germany, in producing, processing, applying and transporting clean hydrogen, including implementing mega-projects such as NEOM.
Saudi Arabia is developing policies and regulatory instruments to drive technologies in hydrogen development to commercial readiness.
“The Kingdom’s hydrogen ambitions could benefit immensely from scaling up production, cooperation, demand and infrastructure through clean hydrogen ‘hubs’ across the GCC. Saudi Arabia has the skills, infrastructure and resources to produce blue and green hydrogen on a large scale,” Braun said.
“Hydrogen is one of many solutions to decarbonize and not the only solution. The scale for local use cases and exports will depend on the economics and the pace of development of the hydrogen economy in regions beyond the Middle East, especially in Europe, North America and Asia.”
“In this way, Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf countries can build economies of scale and pool human, capital and technical resources cost-efficiently,” he added.
Locals look forward to return of shows and events, with launch of Riyadh Season 2
The program include theater shows, Arabic and international concerts, plays, international exhibitions, wrestling, and international soccer
Public entertainment will return to the capital before the end of the year, after an 18-month break when it was largely absent because of the pandemic
Updated 17 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: After an 18-month break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public entertainment and events are about to return to the capital in style, following the launch of Riyadh Season 2.
In 2019, authorities in the Kingdom introduced special seasonal programs of events, each focusing on a different part of the country. They included Sharqiyah Season in March, Jeddah Season in June, and Riyadh Season in October.
Plans for the second round of these annual seasons had to be abandoned early last year when the pandemic began. But with life in the Kingdom starting to return to normal as vaccination efforts continue, it has been announced that that the most significant event of the year will begin in the capital in the coming months.
Full details, including dates, are yet to be revealed but Riyadh Season 2 is expected to be bigger and better than the inaugural edition. Residents that Arab News spoke to were delighted and looking forward to the return of public entertainment following a year and a half in which it has mostly been absent.
Announcing the plans for Riyadh Season 2 on Sunday, Turki Al-Shaikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said that the city will be divided into 14 sections covering an area of 5.4 million square meters. The program will include 350 theater shows, 70 Arabic concerts, six international musical events, 18 Arabic and six international plays, 10 international exhibitions, a freestyle wrestling match, an international soccer match, 100 interactive experiences, and 7,500 other activities. In addition, 200 restaurants and 70 cafes will take part.
After more than a year with few entertainment options, residents said they cannot wait for the chance to attend a show or take part in an activity.
Abdulrahman Salah, 24, who is studying cybersecurity at university, said he is most looking forward to the concerts and other musical events.
“I am so happy that the events are back,” he said. “I’m so excited to see them, visit the pop-up restaurants only found in Riyadh and visit the activities, as they are of very high standards, satisfying all tastes and even all ages.”
He added that for people who cannot travel abroad because of the pandemic, or choose not to, Riyadh Season will offer a packed program of fun events and activities in the heart of the Kingdom.
“Yes, traveling is an unmatched experience, especially to enjoy the cooler weather,” he said. “But the list of activities will provide you with more things to do than if you were planning a trip abroad — and would anyone want to miss out on all these events? I don’t think so.”
Noura Al-Ajmi, a 22-year-old marketing student, plan to attend Riyadh Season with her friends.
“I’m so excited for the music concerts, hopefully Winter Wonderland, and games that give you an adrenaline rush, such as zip lines and the theme park,” she told Arab News. “I love the colors and festive details in Saudi Seasons; it gets you excited to attend just by looking at the posters alone.”
Sulaiman Mukhtar, a 30-year-old English-language lecturer, said that Riyadh Season 2 will help people to feel as if things are getting back to normal after more than a year of woe as a result of COVID-19.
“I’m beyond excited that life is easing back to normal and that there are outdoor activities that we can enjoy, as long as they are held safely per Ministry of Health guidelines,” he told Arab News.
Mansour Mohammed, 32, noted that the entertainment sector in the Kingdom had been growing rapidly before the interruption caused by the pandemic.
“It feels great to see the return of the Saudi Seasons because that also means the return of joy and smiles,” he said. “In 2019, Riyadh Season lit up the whole Kingdom with the events.”
He added that he is particularly excited to see what lies in store in Riyadh Boulevard and the Winter Wonderland.
The inaugural Riyadh Season in 2019 generated more than SR1 billion ($270 million), attracted 10.3 million visitors to the capital and surrounding areas, and created 34,700 jobs and 17,300 indirect employment opportunities.
Muslim World League chief received by North Macedonian president in Skopje
They discussed ways to enhance cooperation, in the presence of heads of parliamentary committees and senior North Macedonian statesmen
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News
SKOPJE: North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), in the capital Skopje.
During the meeting, Pendarovski expressed his deep appreciation for Al-Issa, and for the important and influential role he plays in spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence worldwide.
Pendarovski said European countries consider Al-Issa the most influential Islamic figure due to the moderation that characterizes his global discourse and his efforts to extend bridges of understanding, friendship and cooperation among peoples.
Al-Issa said the MWL is keen to build bridges between peoples in order to enhance peace worldwide.
Parliament Speaker Dr. Talat Xhaferi also received Al-Issa. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation, in the presence of heads of parliamentary committees and senior North Macedonian statesmen.
Al-Issa also met with Sheikh Hafiz Shakir Effendi, chief scholar among North Macedonia’s Muslim community.
Saudi Electronic University launches program to boost skills of female faculty and students
This program is part of the university’s initiatives to promote a culture of research quality and boost the capacity of its faculty and students
Updated 17 August 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Electronic University (SEU) has launched the Women’s Research Accelerator (WEmpower) program to boost the skills of its female faculty and postgraduate students.
The 10-day program is being held with the participation of a group of research experts from multiple public universities and government institutions in Saudi Arabia. It offers participants the opportunity to connect with and learn from research experts in over 60 sessions or through individual masterclasses.
The program aims to help the participants build their research capacity and skills in multiple areas such as quantitative and qualitative research, mixed methods and literature reviews, academic writing skills, referencing and citation, meta-analysis and the use of several programs and applications for research.
Participants will also focus on research ethics, the principles of innovation and how to obtain funding, as well as guidance on publishing in peer-reviewed journals.
This program is part of the university’s initiatives to promote a culture of research quality and boost the capacity of its faculty and students.
In her opening remarks, the university’s president, Dr. Lilac Ahmad Al-Safadi, thanked the experts leading the program and encouraged the participants to make the most of the opportunity. She emphasized that research and innovation are among the most important engines of economic growth and a major focus of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline
71 people were arrested by Makkah police for violating quarantine measures
Jazan police arrested 81 women in a village in the Samtah governorate during a gathering
Updated 16 August 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s daily confirmed cases continue to drop as more regions are recording numbers below the 100 case mark.
604 new cases were reported on Monday with only one region topping the list, Riyadh reported 170 cases, Makkah with 97 cases, the Eastern Province with 67 and Jazan 59. The Northern Borders reported only 5 cases, the lowest of all 13 regions.
The last time the Kingdom recorded numbers near the 600 mark were last September.
With today’s numbers, 539,129 cases have been recorded so far in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.
1,011 recoveries were reported, raising the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 524,061. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is currently at 97.2 percent.
With the rise in the number of recoveries, the number of active cases have also seen a decline as there are currently 6,649 active cases, 1,332 of which are in critical care. It’s important to highlight that there has been a decline of 24 ICU cases in the past 24 hours.
Seven new deaths due to complications from the infection have been reported, raising the death tally to 8,419.
More than 32.1 vaccine doses have been administered so far at a rate of 272,224 each day, that’s about 92.3 doses per hundred people. So far, 59.94 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million have been vaccinated, 11.3 million of which were vaccinated with both doses and making up 32.3 percent of those vaccinated.
With the news of the cases infected by the Delta variant in the Kingdom, authorities are warning residents to adhere to precautionary and health measures. Any and all violations will be dealt with accordingly.
71 people were arrested by the Makkah Police for violating quarantine measures after discovering they were infected by COVID-19 putting people at risk. Quarantine violators could face up to two years in prison and fines of SR200,000 ($53,330) and expats will be deported and permanently banned from returning to the Kingdom.
The country’s Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution said the penalties would apply to those violating regulations whether they were infected with COVID-19, had come into contact with someone having the virus, or were suspected of being a carrier.
Jazan police arrested 81 women in a village in the Samtah governorate during a gathering that violated precautionary regulations. Legal measures and penalties have been imposed on the organizer, the owner of the facility and everyone who attended the event.
The municipality of Hail carried out 2,206 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in the past week, and closed 110 facilities for violating preventive measures.
The education and health departments in Hail inaugurated a vaccine center to help increase the number of students inoculated before the start of the academic year and has vaccinated 550 in the first day.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 208 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.38 million.