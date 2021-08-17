Food Hub brings innovative dining experience to Jeddah

The Food Hub is a small strip of innovative dining space that recently opened inside the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah. It houses three reputable restaurant brands of Alfa Co., a multi award-winning, high-volume operator of restaurant chains in Saudi Arabia.
Situated side-by-side within the Food Hub are popular restaurant chains FireGrill, City Fresh Kitchen and Steak House Burgers, giving guests a wide selection of quality food choices from all three restaurants while sitting at the same table.
The alternative food options served at Food Hub range from FireGrill’s vegan, vegetarian, keto and high-protein Fresh-Mex offerings; City Fresh Kitchen’s “grab-and-go” specialty sandwiches, salads and hot/cold meals; and Steak House Burgers’ hearty gourmet burgers.
“Playing a great part in each guest’s dining experience is the ambiance,” said Alfa Co. CEO Ian Toal. “Having fresh, clean and high-quality furniture not only gives a good first impression but also creates a welcoming dining environment for diners. The Food Hub has different types of seating — booths for families, stools for solo guests, and spacious dining tables for groups — suited for every guest in search of a good meal. Ample space between tables is observed for privacy and safety, especially during this time of the pandemic.”
Toal said that Alfa Co. commissioned a local artist named Noura bin Saidan to paint tasteful, eye-catching graffiti on the walls. The edgy colors and youthful urban feel appeal to guests of all ages. Comfort, on the other hand, is never compromised with the use of stylish chairs and booths, ensuring that dining is relaxed and comfortable all throughout. Soft furnishings have been utilized to enhance comfort and encourage frequent visits. Arcade gaming machines have also been installed for everyone’s enjoyment.
Due to the initial success of the first Food Hub in Jeddah, Alfa Co. is already looking forward to duplicating the business model in major cities across the Kingdom.
“The opening of multiple Food Hubs will bring our wonderful cuisines and amazing dining experience to a wider audience, and make a significant contribution to the company’s current and future sales goals,” Toal said.
