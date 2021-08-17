You are here

Saudi National Bank's investment arm and BNY Mellon to bring global securities services in KSA

Saudi National Bank’s investment arm and BNY Mellon to bring global securities services in KSA
Asset owners will have access to a diverse asset class across local, regional, and international markets under the partnership. (File/Shutterstock)
Saudi National Bank's investment arm and BNY Mellon to bring global securities services in KSA

Saudi National Bank’s investment arm and BNY Mellon to bring global securities services in KSA
  • The partnership will address demand to adopt global practices in asset management, brokerage, and custody functions in the Kingdom
DUBAI: SNB Capital, the investment banking arm of Saudi National Bank, has partnered with global investments company BNY Mellon to offer global securities services to institutional and large asset owners in Saudi Arabia.

The new service, which was a follow-up on the pair’s announcement in October last year, will address demand to adopt global practices in asset management, brokerage, and custody functions in the Kingdom.

Asset owners will have access to a diverse asset class across local, regional, and international markets under the partnership, the companies said in a statement.

“We are excited about the additional services that we can now offer our clients, including local and global custody, administration, securities borrowing and lending, and clearing,” Loai Bafaqeeh, managing director of the securities division at SNB Capital, said.

In a sign of the maturity of Saudi’s capital market, he added:  “[This] will contribute to the growth and development of the Kingdom’s capital markets, and the financial sector as a whole, in line with Vision 2030.” 

“Our collaboration with BNY Mellon will also enable us to offer clients market-leading custody and consolidated reporting solutions, all while complying with the relevant cybersecurity regulations,” Bafaqeeh said.

BNY Mellon’s Middle East and Africa head Anthony Habis said the Kingdom had “increasingly sophisticated demands” in asset management, and the partnership will fill in the industry gaps.

Business & Economy
Remittances from overseas Egyptians reach $28.5b from July 2020 to May 2021: central bank

Remittances from overseas Egyptians reach $28.5b from July 2020 to May 2021: central bank
Remittances from overseas Egyptians reach $28.5b from July 2020 to May 2021: central bank

Remittances from overseas Egyptians reach $28.5b from July 2020 to May 2021: central bank
  • Remittances increased in May 2021 by 45.2 percent year-on-year
Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose by 13 percent year-on-year to $28.5 billion in the period from July 2020 to May 2021, the first 11 months of Egypt’s financial year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Remittances increased in May 2021 by 45.2 percent year-on-year to about $2.6 billion compared to about $1.8 billion in May 2020.

Business & Economy
NHC to supply Riyadh with 147,000 new housing units

NHC to supply Riyadh with 147,000 new housing units
NHC to supply Riyadh with 147,000 new housing units

NHC to supply Riyadh with 147,000 new housing units
  • Riyadh aims to more than double its population and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world
RIYADH: The National Housing Company (NHC) aims to add 147,000 housing units in the capital Riyadh over the next few years, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing CEO Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Bati.

This is part of the company’s plan to increase the residential real estate supply in Riyadh on an area of  more than 83 million square meters at prices starting from SR300,000 ($79.987).

Riyadh aims to more than double its population and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world under ambitious plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in January.

NHC is working to develop seven major residential suburbs with an area of more than 53 million square meters and provide more than 134,000 housing units that meet Sakani Program beneficiaries' aspirations, Al-Bati said during a speech at the Sakani program forum for the second quarter of 2021.

This development is supported by the Crown Prince, who ordered the allocation of 20 million square meters to be added to the area of Al-Gwan suburb north of Riyadh, bringing its total area to more than 30 million square meters and providing more than 73,000 housing units, he said.

NHC’s current projects which support the real estate supply in the Kingdom total 107 under construction that provide more than 113,000 housing units, with a value of more than SR72 billion, in partnership with 71 qualified real estate developers, where projects are located in most regions of the Kingdom, Al-Bati said.

 The affordable housing projects on the Ministry's lands have reached more than 43 projects that provide over 13,000 housing units distributed around the Kingdom, he said.
The company signed 10 agreements in the first quarter of this year that contributed to pumping more than 2,000 housing units, bringing the number by the end of the first half of 2021 to 18 agreements that resulted in supplying more than 12,000 housing units into the market, he said.

Business & Economy
Saudi PIF raises stake in US equities to $15.9 after Activision deal

Saudi PIF raises stake in US equities to $15.9 after Activision deal
Saudi PIF raises stake in US equities to $15.9 after Activision deal

Saudi PIF raises stake in US equities to $15.9 after Activision deal
  • The Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought 4.4 million shares in the video game maker in the second quarter
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has increased its ownership of equities in the US market to nearly $15.9 billion by the end of the second quarter this year.

This was after the sovereign wealth fund said it raised its stake in US video game company Activision Blizzard by 13.3 percent to 37.9 million shares, Argaam reported citing a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

PIF also has a stake in the second-biggest gaming company in the US, after Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, owning around 14 million shares.

The fund plays an important role in Saudi Arabia’s plan to transform its economy by creating new sectors and diversifying its revenue streams.

It plans to increase its assets to $1 trillion by 2025, which would make it one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds.

Business & Economy
Global gas markets tighten as China leads demand

Global gas markets tighten as China leads demand
Global gas markets tighten as China leads demand

Global gas markets tighten as China leads demand
MOSCOW: The global natural gas market is tightening with demand recovering this year as many countries led by China are seeing their economic life rebound following the pandemic.

The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand growth this year has been driven primarily by China, Francisco Blanch, commodity and derivatives strategist at the Bank of America Securities said in a note issued on Aug. 12.

China’s economic recovery led to an 18 percent year-on-year jump in thermal generation through the first half of 2021, which in turn, resulted in LNG year-to-date imports volumes rising nearly 30 percent year-on-year to 8.6 million tons. China is on pace in 2021 to overtake Japan as the world’s largest importer, Blanch said.

Another important factor driving gas prices up in both Europe and Asia in recent weeks is an increasingly low level of gas inventories in Europe, which fell to 16 billion cubic meters (bcm) or 20 percent below the five-year average. This is partly because “Russia has declined to export additional volumes to Europe as it hopes to push Nord Stream 2 over the finish line,” according to Blanch.

Gas flows via the Mallnow compressor station at the German border which handles predominantly Russian gas for transport to the west of the country remained low on Aug. 16, at around 20 million cubic meters per day, much reduced from the start of the month, Alex Froley, a LNG analyst at a London-based energy market information provider ICIS said in a comment posted on LinkedIn on Aug. 16.

Concerns over Russian gas availability increased recently after a fire at a production plant in Russia’s Yamal peninsula. Russian gas is transported to western Europe via several pipeline routes, including the Yamal-Europe line through Poland and into Germany’s GASCADE network at Mallnow. Flows at Mallnow, in particular, seem to have reduced over August, Froley said.

Data from German grid operator GASCADE shows flows of Russian gas into Germany at the Mallnow border point have dropped from 60 million cubic meters a day at the start of August to around 20 million cubic meters a day as of mid-August.

Business & Economy
Oil pares losses as OPEC+ sees no need for supply hikes

Oil pares losses as OPEC+ sees no need for supply hikes
Oil pares losses as OPEC+ sees no need for supply hikes

Oil pares losses as OPEC+ sees no need for supply hikes
NEW YORK: Oil prices slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, paring steep losses on weak Chinese economic data after sources told Reuters that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies believe the markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months.
The market had dropped more than 3 percent earlier in the session after data showed Chinese factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in July, missing expectations as flooding and fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 disrupted business activity.
Crude oil processing in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, last month also fell to its lowest level on a daily basis since May 2020 as independent refiners cut production in the face of tighter quotas, elevated inventories and falling profits.
“(Concerns) about the spread of the delta variant in China and the effects this will have on oil demand are continuing to weigh on prices,” Commerzbank said in a note.
However, prices rebounded slightly after sources from OPEC+ said there was no need to release more oil despite US pressure to add supplies to check an oil price rise.
OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day a month starting in August until its current oil output reductions of 5.8 million bpd are fully phased out.
Two of the OPEC+ sources said the latest data from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) also indicated there was no need for extra oil.

Business & Economy
