Singer Halsey wears emerging Saudi designer in new film

DUBAI: Saudi womenswear designer Noura Sulaiman is about to see one of her creations on the big screen.

Sulaiman, who is one of the very few Saudi designers to have their creations featured in a large-scale Hollywood production, was responsible for creating the white, off-the-shoulder dress worn by award-winning singer Halsey in the movie poster for her first feature film, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”

The film is set to be shown at select IMAX theaters on Aug. 25 and explores the themes of pregnancy and childbirth.







The dress was selected from Sulaiman’s debut collection and handpicked by Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is responsible for the head-turning looks worn by stars such as Zendaya, Rachel Brosnahan and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

The dress is crafted from ivory moiré fabric and features an off-the-shoulder neckline and cascading tulle sleeves.

The 26-year-old’s decision to wear Sulaiman’s dress while she was pregnant is a “full circle” moment for the emerging Saudi designer as Sulaiman initially designed the look to wear for her own baby’s reception. However, due to popular demand from clients, she decided to include the piece within her debut ready-to-wear collection, which she launched in December 2020.

The dress will feature in the film alongside the designs of international fashion heavyweights such as Vivienne Westwood.

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” is described as a “disruptive film and album experience from the mind of Halsey,” according to the poster promoting the movie.

The film will be accompanied by Halsey’s fourth studio album of the same name.

In an Instagram post, the singer-songwriter shared more details about the album, writing: “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”

“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”

Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, gave birth to her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, last month.