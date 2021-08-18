Digital experiences to bring customers back in stores

DUBAI: A global survey conducted by Foresight Factory, released in partnership with Snap, has found that “connected shopping” — a digital experience that connects to the store experience — is key to bringing people back to the store, as shoppers say they want to enjoy the benefits of online shopping, but in-store.

The findings show that despite the challenges retail stores around the world are facing, the internet can be a significant driver for in-store shopping by providing shoppers a connected experience. Increasingly, customers are expecting the benefits of both online and in-person shopping across their entire shopping journey, which includes product testing and engagement online followed by in-store purchases.

“Consumers are demonstrating a clear desire for the human interaction that comes with in-person shopping, alongside the convenience and engagement of online shopping,” said Meabh Quoirin, co-founder and CEO of Foresight Factory.

“‘Connected shopping’ should be at the heart of brands’ strategies to drive shoppers back into their stores, as our study shows that when brands embrace technologies both in-store and online they could further strengthen and deepen their connections with consumers,” she added.

In the UAE, 58 percent of consumers — 54 percent of millennials and 58 percent of Gen Z – always use their phones while shopping in stores, the study found. Moreover, 60 percent of UAE shoppers would specifically visit a store if it had interactive services that allowed them to try on items virtually.

Around 40 percent of shoppers say that not being able to see, touch and try out items are the most significant factors that put them off online shopping, highlighting the growing appetite for online product testing and try on.

KEY INSIGHTS INTO THE UAE CONSUMER’S SHOPPING BEHAVIOR • E-commerce has accelerated in the last year with 65 percent claiming to have shopped on their mobile more since the start of the pandemic • More than 50 percent already expect augmented reality to be available when they are shopping for items such as clothes, beauty, furniture, luxury products and cars • 63 percent have missed the human interaction that comes with shopping in-store • One-third said they were more likely to shop in stores that offered common online features such as instant access to stock information

Fifty percent of UAE shoppers are afraid of catching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when in-store and yet, 60 percent prefer to try things on in-store. This gap can be bridged by technology with the study showing that 35 percent of UAE shoppers expect augmented reality to be available in-store in the coming year, so they can try on clothes virtually even in-store to feel safer.

“Our study with Foresight Factory underlines that consumers nowadays prefer to have a hybrid shopping experience that combines the best of the physical and online worlds. To achieve that, brands should reimagine their approach to create a distinctive, social and efficient experience for their customers,” said Hussein Freijeh, general manager of Snap Inc. Middle East.

The study was conducted across 12 markets: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and US.