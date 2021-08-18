You are here

Digital experiences to bring customers back in stores

Digital experiences to bring customers back in stores
The internet can be a significant driver for in-store shopping by providing shoppers a connected experience. (Supplied)
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Digital experiences to bring customers back in stores

Digital experiences to bring customers back in stores
  • New study by Foresight Factory and Snap sheds light on UAE consumers’ shopping behaviors
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A global survey conducted by Foresight Factory, released in partnership with Snap, has found that “connected shopping” — a digital experience that connects to the store experience — is key to bringing people back to the store, as shoppers say they want to enjoy the benefits of online shopping, but in-store.

The findings show that despite the challenges retail stores around the world are facing, the internet can be a significant driver for in-store shopping by providing shoppers a connected experience. Increasingly, customers are expecting the benefits of both online and in-person shopping across their entire shopping journey, which includes product testing and engagement online followed by in-store purchases.

“Consumers are demonstrating a clear desire for the human interaction that comes with in-person shopping, alongside the convenience and engagement of online shopping,” said Meabh Quoirin, co-founder and CEO of Foresight Factory.

“‘Connected shopping’ should be at the heart of brands’ strategies to drive shoppers back into their stores, as our study shows that when brands embrace technologies both in-store and online they could further strengthen and deepen their connections with consumers,” she added.

In the UAE, 58 percent of consumers — 54 percent of millennials and 58 percent of Gen Z – always use their phones while shopping in stores, the study found. Moreover, 60 percent of UAE shoppers would specifically visit a store if it had interactive services that allowed them to try on items virtually.

Around 40 percent of shoppers say that not being able to see, touch and try out items are the most significant factors that put them off online shopping, highlighting the growing appetite for online product testing and try on.

KEY INSIGHTS INTO THE UAE CONSUMER’S SHOPPING BEHAVIOR

• E-commerce has accelerated in the last year with 65 percent claiming to have shopped on their mobile more since the start of the pandemic

• More than 50 percent already expect augmented reality to be available when they are shopping for items such as clothes, beauty, furniture, luxury products and cars

• 63 percent have missed the human interaction that comes with shopping in-store

• One-third said they were more likely to shop in stores that offered common online features such as instant access to stock information

Fifty percent of UAE shoppers are afraid of catching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when in-store and yet, 60 percent prefer to try things on in-store. This gap can be bridged by technology with the study showing that 35 percent of UAE shoppers expect augmented reality to be available in-store in the coming year, so they can try on clothes virtually even in-store to feel safer.

“Our study with Foresight Factory underlines that consumers nowadays prefer to have a hybrid shopping experience that combines the best of the physical and online worlds. To achieve that, brands should reimagine their approach to create a distinctive, social and efficient experience for their customers,” said Hussein Freijeh, general manager of Snap Inc. Middle East.

The study was conducted across 12 markets: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and US.

 

YouTube says it does not allow Taliban-affiliated accounts

A Taliban spokesman accused Facebook of censorship at a news conference. (File/AFP)
A Taliban spokesman accused Facebook of censorship at a news conference. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 August 2021
Reuters

YouTube says it does not allow Taliban-affiliated accounts

A Taliban spokesman accused Facebook of censorship at a news conference. (File/AFP)
  • YouTube said accounts believed to be linked to the Taliban have not been allowed on the platform as per the company's policy
  • Facebook also announced a ban on all Taliban-related content on its platform, and extended the policy to its subsidiaries, Instagram and WhatsApp
Updated 18 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said on Tuesday it has a long held policy of not allowing accounts believed to be operated by the Taliban on its site, as social media companies faced questions about how they would handle the group that fast gained control of Afghanistan.
The Taliban’s return to power for the first time in 20 years has raised fears of a crackdown on freedom of speech and human rights, especially women’s rights, and concerns that the country could again become a hotspot for global terrorism.
Separately, the Financial Times reported that Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messaging service has shut down a complaints helpline for Afghans to contact the Taliban, set up by the group after it took control of Kabul on Sunday.
A WhatsApp spokesperson declined to comment on the action, but said the service was obligated by US sanctions laws to ban accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban.
The complaints number that was an emergency hotline for civilians to report violence, looting or other problems was blocked by Facebook on Tuesday, along with other official Taliban channels, the report said.
Facebook had on Monday said it designates the Taliban a terrorist group and bans it and content supporting it from its platforms.
A Taliban spokesman accused Facebook of censorship at a news conference on Tuesday, according to a translation of his remarks in a video clip.
YouTube, when asked if it banned the Taliban on Monday, declined to comment. But it said on Tuesday that its prohibition of the group was a long-standing approach.
The Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan poses challenges for multiple major social media and messaging platforms on what and who should be allowed on their platforms.
Asked if it would allow the Taliban to operate official Afghan government Facebook pages or accounts, Facebook pointed to a statement in which it said it respects the authority of the international community in making determinations on recognized governments.
Twitter Inc, which is reviewing its rules for world leaders on the platform, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the same question.
Taliban spokesmen with hundreds of thousands of followers have tweeted updates during the country’s takeover. A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that the network would review content that may violate its rules, specifically against the glorification of violence or platform manipulation, but did not answer questions on whether it has any particular restrictions on the Taliban as a group or how it classifies violent organizations.

Facebook blocks Taliban’s WhatsApp accounts

A Taliban spokesman criticized Facebook for blocking “freedom of speech” in the country as a result of the crackdown by the US firm. (File/AFP)
A Taliban spokesman criticized Facebook for blocking “freedom of speech” in the country as a result of the crackdown by the US firm. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 August 2021
AFP

Facebook blocks Taliban's WhatsApp accounts

A Taliban spokesman criticized Facebook for blocking “freedom of speech” in the country as a result of the crackdown by the US firm. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, announces that it will block WhatsApp accounts linked to the Taliban
  • The move comes after Facebook banned all Taliban-related content on the platform on Tuesday after the group entered Kabul
Updated 18 August 2021
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook said Tuesday it was blocking WhatsApp accounts linked to the Taliban after the radical Islamic group seized control of Afghanistan and sought to use the messaging service to help it govern.
“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies,” a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.
The Facebook move shut down a WhatsApp hotline the Taliban had set up to receive complaints about violence and looting, according to the Financial Times.
A WhatsApp spokesperson said in an email to AFP that the company is required to follow US sanctions.
“This includes banning accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban. We’re seeking more information from relevant US authorities given the evolving situation in Afghanistan,” the company said.
“This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them.”
The news comes with social media platforms facing pressure to block accounts used by the Taliban since the offensive which led to the takeover of the war-ravaged country.
Facebook said it was using “a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context,” to help guide policy.
“Our teams are closely monitoring this situation as it evolves. Facebook does not make decisions about the recognized governmentin any particular country but instead respects the authority of the international community in making these determinations,” Facebook said.
A Taliban spokesman meanwhile criticized Facebook for blocking “freedom of speech” in the country as a result of the crackdown by the US firm.
At a news conference streamed online, the Taliban official responded to a question about freedom of expression by saying, “The question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of all information.. the Facebook company, this question should be asked to them.”

Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content
  • The penalty comes amid a wider stand-off between Russia and Big Tech companies
  • Russia has routinely fined social media giants for failing to remove prohibited content
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc’s Google a total of 10.5 million roubles ($142,877) for violating Russian rules on banned content.
The penalty comes amid a wider stand-off between Russia and Big Tech companies.
Russia has routinely fined social media giants for failing to remove prohibited content and is seeking to compel foreign technology companies to open offices in the country.
Moscow’s Tagansky District Court said Google had been handed three administrative fines of 4 million roubles, 1.5 million roubles and 5 million roubles respectively.
A spokesperson for Google confirmed the first two fines, but gave no additional comment. Google faces an additional two cases in the Moscow court later on Tuesday, the court’s press office said.
Russia has hit Google with a series of small fines in the past year, for reasons ranging from not deleting content Moscow deems illegal to failing to localize user data.
Google is also the subject of a Moscow court order obliging it to unblock the YouTube account of Tsargrad TV, a Christian Orthodox channel owned by Konstantin Malofeev, who is under US and EU financial sanctions.
An appeal hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20. Tsargrad TV on Monday said it had abandoned talks with Google, which owns YouTube, and accused the US company of dragging its feet in negotiations.
($1 = 73.4900 roubles)

Major US news organizations urge Biden to evacuate Afghan journalists

Publishers of the three newspapers drafted a joint letter addressed to Biden, requesting support for their colleagues. (File/Reuters)
Publishers of the three newspapers drafted a joint letter addressed to Biden, requesting support for their colleagues. (File/Reuters)
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

Major US news organizations urge Biden to evacuate Afghan journalists

Publishers of the three newspapers drafted a joint letter addressed to Biden, requesting support for their colleagues. (File/Reuters)
  • Three major US news organizations urge US President Joe Biden to evacuate Afghan journalists
  • The appeals follow the footsteps of other US and UK media organizations who also urged their respective governments to evacuate their Afghan colleagues
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Three major US news organizations, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Washington Street Journal, urged US President Joe Biden on Monday to evacuate Afghan journalists.

The papers pleaded with the White House to facilitate the safety of over 200 journalists and local staff affiliated with them, currently “in danger” at Kabul airport.

Publishers of the three newspapers drafted a joint letter addressed to Biden, requesting “support for our colleagues and … an unequivocal signal that the government will stand behind the free press.

“For the past 20 years, brave Afghan colleagues have worked tirelessly to help The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal share news and information from the region with the global public. Now those colleagues and their families are trapped in Kabul, their lives in peril,” the joint letter said. 

The Post also reportedly plans to help its local employees and their families apply for US visas from third countries. 

On Sunday, major German newspapers and media organizations also urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to evacuate Afghan journalists from the country, as the Taliban entered Kabul.  

The appeals follow the footsteps of other US and UK media organizations who also urged their respective governments to evacuate their Afghan colleagues from Afghanistan. 

The repeated appeals prompted the US State Department to issue a decision to include Afghan journalists in their Refugee Admissions Program. 

Afghan journalists, translators, interpreters and fixers have been providing invaluable information from the ground to international media organizations since the 2001 US-led invasion. 

Facebook bans Taliban-related content on the platform

Reports emerged that the Taliban continues to use WhatsApp to communicate. (File/AP) 
Reports emerged that the Taliban continues to use WhatsApp to communicate. (File/AP) 
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

Facebook bans Taliban-related content on the platform

Reports emerged that the Taliban continues to use WhatsApp to communicate. (File/AP) 
  • Facebook announced a ban on all content promoting and supporting the Taliban on its platform as it designated the group as a terrorist organization
  • The Taliban have long used social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to spread their ideology
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook announced on Tuesday a ban on all content promoting and supporting the Taliban on its platform as it designated the group as a terrorist organization. 

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” a Facebook spokesperson said. 

The tech giant also announced it had assigned a team of Afghan experts “who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context” to monitor and remove Taliban-linked content from the platform. 

The Taliban have long used social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to spread their ideology. 

While Facebook stated that the new policy also applies to Facebook’s linked apps, WhatsApp and Instagram, reports emerged that the group continues to use WhatsApp to communicate.  

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption feature facilitates the Taliban’s communication with Afghanis, however, a Facebook spokesperson said that WhatsApp would take action on any accounts found to be linked with sanctioned organizations in Afghanistan, which would likely include account removal.

In recent days, the Taliban made rapid gains in the country and eventually entered the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday. 

Social media platforms have come under heavy scrutiny in recent years for their significant political and social influence, most recently in relation to their failure in combating hate speech in Myanmar, social media posts of former US President Donald Trump inciting violence and riots, and the censorship of Palestinian-related content during the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

