Clean energy boost for Dubai with inauguration of 300MW solar park 

The solar park is the largest single-site one in the world with a planned total capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). (Screenshot/DXB Media Office)
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also launched a project to study the feasibility of generating electricity by utilising wind energy in Hatta
RIYADH: Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has inaugurated the 300 megawatt (MW) first stage of the 900MW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with investments amounting to 2.058 billion dirhams, the Executive Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fifth phase will provide clean energy to over 270,000 residences in Dubai, including 90,000 residences by the commissioned first stage, and will reduce 1.18 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, according to the statement. To be commissioned in stages until 2023, the fifth phase uses the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies with Single Axis Tracking to increase energy production, it said.

The solar park is the largest single-site one in the world with a planned total capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It constitutes one of the key pillars of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, aiming to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, according to DEWA.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also launched a project to study the feasibility of generating electricity by utilising wind energy in Hatta. 

DEWA has identified the location for a wind farm with a total capacity of about 28MW and actual wind speed for a full year is currently being measured at the location using a 150-metre metal tower. 

The purpose is to collect accurate data and study the total capacity of the power plant as well as other technical details in terms of number of turbines, capacity of each, annual operating hours, among other things.

DEWA had announced in November 2019 the consortium led by ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation as the Preferred Bidder to build and operate the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park using photovoltaic (PV) solar panels based on the IPP model. 

DEWA established Shuaa Energy 3  to implement the project and owns 60 percent of the company, in partnership with the consortium led by ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation. which owns the remaining 40 percent. 

  • This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Norwegian government's first cash injection to the central bank
OSLO: The world's largest sovereign wealth fund, Norway's hefty $1.4 trillion SWF, posted a 9.4 percent return on investment for the first half of the year on Wednesday. The healthy return was driven by a sharp rise in global equities particularly energy, finance and tech stocks.

The fund earned 990 billion Norwegian crowns ($111 billion) in the January-June period, 0.28 percentage points higher than the fund's benchmark index.

“The equity investments had the most positive contribution to the return in the first half of the year, and especially the investments within the sectors of energy and finance,” Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.

“The investments in energy companies returned 19.5 percent,” he added.

The fund invests heavily in U.S. tech giants with the largest individual company investments in Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook, making up the top five.

The return on the equity investments was 13.7 percent, while fixed income saw a negative 2.0 percent return.

Some 72.4 percent of the fund's investments were in stocks at the end of June, 25.1 percent in bonds, 2.4 percent in unlisted real estate and 0.1 percent in a recently created portfolio of unlisted renewables.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Norwegian government's first cash injection to the central bank to help establish what has since become the world's largest such fund.

Set up to pool the state's revenues from Norway's oil and gas production and prevent the economy from overheating, the fund was then turned into a sovereign wealth fund in 1998.

  • The project employs more than 180,000 employees
CAIRO: Emaar Misr inaugurated the first international yacht port “Marrasi Marina and Yacht Club” in Egypt’s North Coast area along the Mediterranean Sea.

The project is the company’s latest addition in the region to attract yacht tourism to Egypt.

"We are proud of the opening of the first international yacht port in Egypt’s North Coast. It will put the North Coast on the map of yachting tourism around the world,” Mohamed Alabbar, managing director of Emaar Properties, said.

The project employs more than 180,000 employees.

Alabbar said the project contributes to the creation of job opportunities in the yacht services sector.

He said it would attract more investments to “this wonderful region in northern Egypt.”

The project is in line with the Egyptian government’s development plans.

RIYADH: Saudi grocery retailer BinDawood is planning to expand throughout the Kingdom after recording its highest profit margin ever, CEO Ahmad A.R. BinDawood told financial news outlet Argaam in a phone call.

The company’s profit margin rose to 34.4 percent — the highest rate ever achieved by the company, BinDawood said.

He revealed plans to open five new stores for the “Danube” brand during the second half of 2021 to support the company’s readiness for the next year, during which it expects above-average revenue growth and large net profit improvement.

The first store will open in late August, while the remaining four stores will open before the end of this year. The CEO said the group will build four supermarkets and a hypermarket.

BinDawood owns 47 stores of the “Danube” brand and 27 stores of the “BinDawood” brand, all of which are distributed in strategic areas throughout the Kingdom, whether in major cities or regions, the CEO said.

He added that the company is continuing its plan to open two stores within the BinDawood chain over the next year.

Sales have started to return to their normal rates over the past year, BinDawood said, expecting similar results for the first half or an increase in sales results during the second half of 2021.

He added that sales maintained their levels during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter.

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) plans to increase educational facilities and jobs in industrial cities.
MODON has signed a framework agreement for a strategic partnership with Public Investment Fund (PIF) fully-owned company, and the executing arm of the Ministry of Educations' projects, TBC Building Development Company for this matter, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
The agreement stipulates assigning a land investment management affiliated to MODON to TBC, which has sufficient experience in the field of investment management for educational facilities throughout the Kingdom.
TBC Building Development Company will manage the investment of the lands entrusted to it by MODON, under this agreement, by contracting with investors to establish and operate educational facilities, in accordance with the architectural and operational standards approved by the Ministry of Education.

  • The funds will be used to boost the company’s marketing strategy
  • Mabaat also plans to enhance its technology infrastructure
RIYADH: Jeddah-based accommodation platform Mabaat has secured SR9 million ($2.4 million) in a seed funding round, as it aims to build on its contribution to Saudi Arabia’s tourism goals.

The Saudi startup provides a platform for property owners to offer short-term rental accommodation, much like the AirBnB model. Unlike the US holiday rental platform, Mabaat handles the whole rental process from marketing, booking and payments to property maintenance.

Mabaat manages mid- to high-end private homes and compounds across the Kingdom.

“We are extremely proud of this investment that supports our vision in disrupting the accommodation market,” its founder, Talal Al-Sorayai, said in a statement.

The funds will be used to boost the company’s marketing strategy, particularly targeting regional travelers who are looking for short-term rental accommodation in Saudi Arabia.

Mabaat also plans to enhance its technology infrastructure, as well as to expand its labor force to meet growing demands.

The funding round was led by Dubai-based Derayah Ventures, which sees short-term rental as an important aspect of the Kingdom’s tourism goals under Vision 2030.

"Investment in the tourism sector is one of the pillars of the Saudi Vision 2030. It targets a contribution from this sector close to 11.5% of Saudi GDP by 2029,” said Faris Al-Rashed, head of Derayah Ventures.

