Saudi FM, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation

Saudi FM, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation

Saudi FM, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi and US officials held discussions on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday as the Taliban settled in as rulers of the Asian nation.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was in a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to review the latest developments from Afghanistan.

 

 

The pair also discussed the strategic relationship between the Kingdom and the US.

Kabul was seized by the Taliban on Sunday after a blitz across the nation saw the national army surrender to the militants and the president, Ashraf Ghani, flee for safety.

 

Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass

Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass
  • Meanwhile the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation and the developer of the Kingdom’s Tawakkalna health app sign cooperation agreement
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will accept the International Air Transport Association’s Travel Pass for verification of COVID-19 test results for departing and arriving passengers from Sept. 30. Eventually it will also be accepted as confirmation of vaccination status.

Travelers to and from Saudi Arabia will have the choice of using the IATA app or Tawakkalna, the Kingdom’s own national health app developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

The IATA announcement comes as the SDAIA and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation signed an agreement to cooperate on measures to verify the health status of travelers and improve travel procedures in line with the best international practices.

To this end, GACA will support the health ministry-approved Tawakkalna app, and enhance its collaboration with IATA, as part of efforts to develop integrated digital solutions in line with the Kingdom’s work in the field of digital transformation. The agreement also aims to boost air travel to and from the country, and promote the rapid recovery of the industry from the effects of the pandemic.

SDAIA President Abdullah Al-Ghamdi said that the Kingdom is a world leader in terms of harnessing technology to address the effects of the pandemic.

He added that the cooperation agreement will contribute to this by making it easier to verify the health status of travelers and automating some of the procedures for travel to and from the Kingdom.

Abdul Aziz Al-Duailej, the president of GACA, said that the authority “is committed to supporting all stakeholders to ease and facilitate air travel in an efficient and effective way, by adopting best international practices while taking full consideration of” International Civil Aviation Organization guidance.

“We are committed to driving the adoption of digital health certificates and restoring international air travel,” he said, adding that GACA and the developers of Tawakkalna are working with IATA to build a robust framework “to help facilitate the journey of citizens, visitors and guests of Saudi Arabia.”

He said that the agreement with SDAIA is part of an effort to organize work, responsibilities and services, develop a framework for areas of cooperation, utilize database and digital technologies, and improve the quality of life for users of the organizations’ platforms and initiatives.

IATA welcomed the decision by the GACA that Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to accept the Travel Pass. The association said it has been working with Saudi authorities to ensure international travel resumes conveniently and safely, and national airline Saudia is a trial partner in the development of the pass.

The Travel Pass will simplify and enhance efforts to ensure compliance with health requirements among travelers arriving in the Kingdom, IATA said, and contribute to the safe recovery of the travel and tourism industry, which is an important contributor to the Saudi economy.

“Our collaboration with Saudi Arabia, the GACA, Tawakkalna and Saudia airline demonstrates a shared commitment to restore international air travel safely,” said said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

“Saudi Arabia’s acceptance of IATA Travel Pass will demonstrate how digital solutions can effectively manage both COVID-19 vaccine and test certificates. The trust that the (Kingdom) has placed in IATA Travel Pass is an example for other governments to follow.”

The IATA Travel Pass helps passengers manage and verify their health certifications and understand COVID-19 entry requirements when they travel. More than 80 airlines are participating in trials of the app, which is currently accepted by a number of governments including Singapore and Panama.

Visitors to Saudi Arabia who intend to use the IATA Travel Pass should confirm eligibility with their airline.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Travel Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides 250 tons of dates for WFP in Ethiopia, urgent relief to Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivers 250 tons of dates to the World Food Program in Ethiopia. (SPA)
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivers 250 tons of dates to the World Food Program in Ethiopia. (SPA)
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides 250 tons of dates for WFP in Ethiopia, urgent relief to Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivers 250 tons of dates to the World Food Program in Ethiopia. (SPA)
  • KSrelief provided urgent relief aid to those affected by the floods caused by the melting of a glacier in the Gilgit-Baltistan region in northern Pakistan
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided 250 tons of dates for the World Food Programme in Ethiopia on Wednesday.
The WFP signed on the receipt of the KSrelief shipment in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Ethiopia Sami bin Jameel Abdullah, who is also the Kingdom’s representative to the African Union.
The shipment is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief contributions to needy families in various countries worldwide.
KSrelief also provided urgent relief aid to those affected by the floods caused by the melting of a glacier in the Gilgit-Baltistan region in northern Pakistan.
It sent 1,000 food baskets weighing 41 tons that were distributed in Ghizer, Astore and Diamer district, reaching 7,000 people. The baskets
The urgent response comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s international efforts to help those affected by natural disasters.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ethiopia Dates King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) World Food Programme (WFP) Pakistan Gilgit-Baltistan

Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 546 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 546 new cases
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 546 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 546 new cases
  • Police in Madinah arrest 27 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • 62 Jeddah outlets shut over coronavirus violations
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,439.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 546 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 540,244 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 6,246 remain active and 1,273 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 159, followed by Makkah with 88, the Eastern Province with 56, Jazan recorded 46, and Qassim confirmed 41 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 794 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 525,559.
Over 32.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


Meanwhile, some 45 people were arrested in the Northern Borders for violating preventive measures that stipulate no more than 20 people can gather at one point. Legal measures have been taken against them and penalties were applied against the host, the person in charge of the facility, and everyone who attended the gathering.
Police in Madinah said they arrested 27 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Jeddah Municipality closed 62 commercial establishments and issued fines to 66 others for violating preventive measures, during 3,832 monitoring rounds carried out on Wednesday. 
The Eastern Province Municipality carried out 1,455 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Wednesday and registered 95 violations, while the Najran Municipality carried out 106 inspection tours in the past two days, identifying 34 violations, and issuing 11 warnings.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or using the Balady app.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened three mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 2,010 within 193 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 209 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.39 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Jeddah Municipality Eastern Province Municipality Najran Municipality Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Coronavirus

Saudi students back to school with a difference

The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
Updated 18 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi students back to school with a difference

The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
  • Students are packing face masks along with books as they prepare to return to the classroom
  • "I’m trying to remember how life was before the pandemic, and I am looking forward to seeing my teachers and classmates again"
Updated 18 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi students kept away from the classroom for more than 18 months due to the global pandemic are looking forward to heading back to school in a new post-COVID-19 setting.

On March 8, 2020, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education suspended school attendance to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Students immediately switched to online classes — a new experience that had a profound impact on the way many approached their studies, with some struggling to adapt to the dramatic change.

Only university students were able to benefit from face-to-face teaching and allowed to take their final exams amid strict health measures to curb the spread of the virus.

But with the pandemic easing, high school and middle school students are heading back to school on Aug. 29, book bags and lunch boxes in tow — and with masks and packets of sanitizers as new additions to their school requirements.

FASTFACT

With the pandemic easing, high school and middle school students are heading back to school on Aug. 29, book bags and lunch boxes in tow — and with masks and packets of sanitizers as new additions to their school requirements.

For many, excited to see their classmates and teachers in person again, the resumption of normal school life will be a relief.

But the return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school.

Students in elementary and preschool will not be allowed to return until herd immunity of 70 percent has been acquired through completion of doses or full immunization.

The health ministry has taken steps to ensure protection of students’ health is a top priority, while also safeguarding educational advancement.

With “No child left behind” as the ministry’s unofficial motto, authorities have worked together to make it easier for parents to register their children for the COVID-19 vaccine, and for school administrators to track and view data, including health, vaccination and infection status for students and staff, through the Tawakkalna app.

The app’s “we are learning with caution” section shows details such as the number of students and staff who have come into contact with infected individuals, the number of infected people and the number of those immunized.

Arab News spoke to several students who shared their excitement at going back to school and their struggles with distance learning.

Nad Saud Al-Quwaidi, 17, said that during the three semesters away from the classroom “information was not delivered sometimes and it was difficult to understand certain things from a distance. The Internet or sound would cut off sometimes, too.”

She added: “I miss school and my friends, and I’m excited to be going back to see my teachers. I even miss the school routine. I like to get up early, put on my school uniform, and prepare my bag and breakfast. But with distance education, I used to get lazy and was late sometimes.”

Dana Nadeem, a 14-year-old middle schooler, said that it will be “a strange experience” to go back to school life after 18 months away.

“I missed it a bit, but not as much as I expected. It’s a weird feeling going back. I’m trying to remember how life was before the pandemic, and I am looking forward to seeing my teachers and classmates again,” she said.

“I did miss preparing my bag the night before and reviewing my schedule, but I can’t say the same about wearing the uniform.”

Mohsin Ghazi, 13, said that homework, group tasks and communication were a struggle while away from school.

“At first it was hard sending the homework and communicating with my teacher from a distance. Teamwork was also challenging, especially communicating with my class team-mates,” he said.

Ghazi said that he missed his social life at school the most. “I missed hanging out with my friends during break time.”

His older sister Maha said that it is important to have an environment for learning as it reduces distractions.

“Not being in school was slightly distracting. I could understand online lessons, but it was easier when we had face-to-face meetings with peers and teachers,” she said.

Face-to-face interactions help with learning and the social aspect plays an important role in education, she added.

“Human interaction is a part of the education process,” she said. “Returning to school with new rules due to COVID-19 restrictions won’t be easy; I don’t think school will go back to normal due to social distancing.”

She added: “One thing I’m sure of is that I did not miss waking at 6 a.m. every morning.”

Maha understands that social distancing and masks will be mandatory. “However, during break time, I assume a handful of students will be sitting in groups if they have the chance. Surely for every five people, sanitizers will be our sixth groupie.”

Topics: Saudi schools Coronavirus

Sky at night: Saudis on the lookout for planet conjunction

Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects. (Shutterstock)
Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 August 2021
Rawan Radwan

Sky at night: Saudis on the lookout for planet conjunction

Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects. (Shutterstock)
  • She said their interest grew when their parents introduced them to NASA’s Kids’ Club this summer as their travel plans were delayed until the COVID-19 situation improved
Updated 18 August 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Space enthusiasts are in for a special show as one of this month’s astronomy events is set to brighten the night sky across the Kingdom’s south.

Those living in the south and southwest will be able to observe one of the closest conjunctions of Mercury and Mars on Aug. 19, visible to the naked eye and a pair of binoculars just after sunset. The closest conjunction was on June 18, 2019.

There has been a growing interest in astronomical events thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with people finding new interests while living under lockdown.

Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects and events such as planetary systems, star clusters, meteor showers, close-ups of the moon, and other astronomical bodies.

“The pandemic isolation inspired me to go beyond my comfort zone and my scope and just look into new topics of interest while under lockdown,” said Fahda Al-Taweeli, a private sector worker in Riyadh. “With my family in Jeddah during the lockdown, I had a lot of time on my hands, but my eldest son and I were able to bond and found a shared interest in astronomy.”

She grew up in the US and had fond memories of being at the library, scrolling through astronomy books and wondering about the stars, a curiosity that has stayed with her.

SPEEDREAD

Those living in the south and southwest will be able to observe one of the closest conjunctions of Mercury and Mars on Aug. 19.

"My nine-year-old son Khalid is also a curious one and he'd always ask why can't we see the dark side of the moon, something that piqued his interest while watching one of the ‘Transformers’ films and we went on a search for answers right away, and we bonded over that.”

She said given the conjunction was not visible from Riyadh, according to one of her many space-related apps, she would ensure that she headed to the beach with her son while in Jeddah this week to witness the event.

Zahra Jameel, a government worker in Jeddah, was planning on doing the same with her nieces and nephews.

She said their interest grew when their parents introduced them to NASA’s Kids’ Club this summer as their travel plans were delayed until the COVID-19 situation improved.

“I grew more interested through the kids,” she told Arab News. “We watched documentaries, they drew pictures of planets, and the eldest even drew Pluto and the other planetoids.”

She signed up for several newsletters and magazines and found that she could view the conjunction in her city.

“I now know which planets can be seen in the night sky and, though I don't have binoculars to see the conjunction, I’m sure it'll be cool to see even with the naked eye.”

Topics: astronomy Saudi Arabia

