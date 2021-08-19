Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan — army chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief has said that the South Asian nation stands with the people of Afghanistan, days after the Taliban’s dramatic takeover of the Afghan capital, Kabul.
In a meeting with an eight-member Afghan delegation, General Qamar Javed Bajwa “reiterated that Pakistan stands with the people of Afghanistan,” the army’s media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.
The delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday, shortly after the Taliban encircled Kabul, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
The Taliban, who have been fighting since their 2001 ousting to expel foreign forces, have said that they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and will respect women’s rights within the framework of Islamic law, in addition to ensuring media freedom and amnesty for government officials in Afghanistan.
But thousands of Afghans, many of whom helped the withdrawing US-led foreign forces over two decades, are desperate to leave.
Gen. Bajwa says willing to do everything to help Afghanistan achieve an "all-inclusive settlement" during his meeting with an Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan.
Pakistan has so far said that its recognition of Taliban rule would be a regional and international — not a unilateral — decision.
“Detailed discussion was held about the current situation in Afghanistan,” the army said.
“COAS (army chief) said that Pakistan desires broad-based relations with Afghanistan and is willing to do everything possible to help Afghanistan achieve an all-inclusive settlement, which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.”
As they consolidate power, the Taliban said that one of their leaders and co-founders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, had returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years.
Baradar, in his early fifties and whose name means “brother,” was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 but released from prison in 2018 at the request of former US President Donald Trump’s administration so that he could participate in peace talks.
As he was returning, a Taliban spokesman on Tuesday held the movement’s first news briefing since their return to Kabul, suggesting they would impose their laws more softly than during their earlier time in power, between 1996-2001.
KABUL: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with Anas Haqqani, a key member of the Taliban, on Wednesday, as top Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan to begin crucial talks for the formation of a new government.
The Haqqani Network, which was branded a terrorist group by the US in 2012, is an important faction of the Taliban who captured the Afghan capital, Kabul, in a stunning takeover on Sunday, returning to power nearly 20 years after being toppled in a US-led invasion.
As the Taliban encircled Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country and later posted on Facebook that he left to avoid bloodshed in the capital, without saying where he had gone.
Since then, an Afghan government council comprising Karzai, Gulbudin Hekmatyar, leader of the Hizb-e-Islami political and paramilitary group, and Abdullah Abdullah, the old administration’s main peace envoy, have been seeking to draw out a future roadmap for Afghanistan.
The Taliban delegation led by Baradar, head of the group’s political office in Qatar, arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, onboard a Qatari military plane that landed in southern Kandahar province, the group’s stronghold.
During an overnight press conference in Kandahar, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhaw, a member of the Taliban team, said that the delegation “will hold consultations and discussions with local and other leaders about the formation of an inclusive government.”
Meanwhile, Mohammad Yusof Saha, a spokesman for Karzai, told the Associated Press that preliminary meetings with the Taliban team would facilitate talks with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s top political leader.
No other details were available.
A Taliban source in Kandahar, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News that the Taliban delegation is expected to travel to Kabul later in the day, where Baradar “will also meet with a group of ethnic Afghan strongmen,” who have served in key government positions in the past.
The start of crucial talks between the Taliban and government officials comes amid warnings from major world powers opposing the Taliban’s reinstatement of an Islamic Emirate when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and were accused of imposing harsh and repressive policies.
The Taliban insist they have changed and, in recent days, have vowed not to seek revenge, uphold women’s rights in the framework of Islamic law, ensure media freedom and offer amnesty for government officials in Afghanistan.
Unlike their past regime, which lived in global isolation — with only Pakistan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia recognizing their government — the Taliban, in recent months, have repeatedly said they are not after a “monopoly of power” and would form a government “acceptable to all ethnic groups.”
Since the Taliban’s takeover on Sunday, the US has frozen billions in Afghan revenues, blocking the Taliban from accessing money, while several countries have warned against holding back much-needed aid for the war-torn and cash-strapped nation until the Taliban sees through its promise for an “all-inclusive” government.
A source close to the Taliban told Arab News that Baradar — in his early 50s and whose name means “brother” — was most likely to head an interim government and take charge of the country.
However, a Kabul-based analyst, Wahidullah Ghazikhail, told Arab News that he was not “optimistic” of the two sides reaching an agreement soon.
“There will be meetings and discussions, but there won’t be any quick breakthrough as all sides will bargain because this is not a simple issue,” he said.
“They would talk about changing the constitution among other matters that would highly likely be very difficult. I am not very optimistic that they will reach an agreement soon,” he added.
Amid the uncertainty, thousands of Afghans have tried to flee the country in recent days, with the Taliban taking over the civilian side of the Kabul international airport on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people were gathered outside the airport on Wednesday, according to media reports.
How a new generation of Afghan Taliban fighters was forged under American fire
Many on the front line of the Taliban offensive grew up in post-Taliban Afghanistan
Americans misread the Taliban’s power, assuming it had diminished as had Al-Qaeda’s
Owais Tohid
ISLAMABAD: As Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul for an undisclosed destination, armed Taliban fighters entered official buildings nationwide, including the presidential palace.
Senior commanders in black turbans sat down and gave statements while young fighters took selfies.
In the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, fighters were seen shooting at a billboard of powerful warlords and their bitter enemy Rashid Dostum, stomping on it when it fell. Others roamed his residence, making videos of its lavish interiors.
In the western city of Herat, called “Little Iran,” Taliban fighters had photo-ops with helicopters and huge stashes of seized American weaponry.
Most of these young fighters were either born after 9/11 or were children when the US invaded Afghanistan.
While senior commanders are battle-hardened from fighting the Soviets or were products of radicalization in madrasas (religious schools) or refugee camps, many of those on the front line of the Taliban offensives are relatively new recruits who grew up right under the Americans’ noses.
Driving Humvees and riding on tanks, they have hoisted the Taliban’s white flag nationwide. It is not just their clothing that is different. Instead of the radio sets of commanders, they carry smartphones and upload their own videos.
“They’re hot tempered and fearless,” said Javed Khan, a shopkeeper in the market of Lashkar Gah, where Afghan government forces and the Taliban fought pitched battles. “I saw four or five of them firing with one hand and hurling grenades from the other. They’re far more dangerous, as I’ve seen their elders fight as well.”
Maulvi Yahya, a Taliban leader, told Arab News: “This is the new generation of Taliban mujahideen … The older generation defeated Russia, the new generation defeated America.”
Social media posts show some of the new generation playing with bumper cars in an amusement park and jumping on a trampoline soon after the Taliban takeover of the country.
Noor Mohammad from Helmand province said he was called back from school one day because his brother and cousin were killed.
“I saw their bodies ... Both were killed by Afghan army soldiers, wrongly targeted for being with the Taliban,” he said, adding that a local cleric and a Taliban commander visited soon after to offer prayers for the deceased.
“They declared them martyrs and promised they’d go to heaven. They told me it was my duty to take revenge. The next day I went to them instead of going to school.”
Another young fighter, Khaliq, from a village on the outskirts of the city of Kandahar, lost his father in a US airstrike when he was a child.
“When I grew up, I was inspired by the Taliban mujahideen because they were trying to liberate our land from occupying forces,” he said.
For these young Taliban fighters whose family members were killed by Afghan government forces, it will be difficult to accept the amnesty announced for Kabul administration workers and the Americans.
But Taliban commanders are mostly madrasa graduates, and are respected as clerics and teachers.
“We’ve pardoned all those who’ve fought against us,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said on Tuesday. ”We seek no revenge.”
The amnesty also gives safe cover to soldiers, NGOs, officials and the police among others.
There is significant pressure on the top Taliban leadership to refrain from revenge or carrying out any brutal acts that could undermine the group.
A tribal elder from Helmand told Arab News that the Taliban visited villages and towns across the province as recently as Ramadan this year to recruit youngsters.
He said the visitors delivered sermons and offered them a chance to be part of a historic victory against the US.
The tribal elder added that after Eid, Taliban commanders returned with convoys of young recruits from the villages.
The Taliban campaign gained strength when the US started to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in May after signing a deal with the group in Doha.
Once the US announced its departure, the Taliban sensed victory, boosting the morale of fighters on the ground fueled by religious zeal.
The Taliban nurtured its next generation under the shadow of US forces, and the speed of its recent victories has stunned the West.
The US miscalculated the strength of Afghan government forces after pumping $100 billion into their army and ignoring key factors such as desertions and corruption within their ranks.
“This is a monumental failure of the US, which will haunt it for a very long time,” said US-based South Asia security analyst Dr. Asfandyar Mir. “Today’s Taliban are as regressive as the first generation, but two decades of combat have certainly made them politically and militarily much better and stronger.”
The Americans misread the Taliban’s power, assuming it had diminished as had Al-Qaeda’s. But unlike Al-Qaeda, the Taliban — which are currently estimated to have between 55,000 and 85,000 trained fighters — had the choice to retreat and melt back into society.
Some analysts are optimistic that the Taliban will bring some pragmatism to their style of governance this time. Their assurances to Shiite Muslims, and their granting of interviews to female journalists, might be positive indications.
But many refuse to believe that the Taliban has changed. “The world saw what they did last time they were in power,” said Fatimeh Noori, a university graduate working in the city of Herat.
“Why should we believe they’ll be different this time when their ideology remains the same?”
The Taliban’s political leadership has experience in diplomacy and has shown flexibility, but its ideological fighters are more rigid and believe that they fought against America to bring back their old rule to Afghanistan.
Since the Taliban is primarily a military force with a harsh image, its fate depends on whether the political leadership dominates over military aspirations.
Meanwhile, images of horrific scenes from the runways of Kabul’s international airport have flooded social media. Arab News received a Facebook message from an Afghan worried for his two teenage daughters.
“I was in Kabul when after 9/11 the Americans landed on the same tarmac claiming they were here to liberate Afghans. Now they’re abandoning us to the Taliban,” said Hashem Ali.
Jewish groups had been informed by a senior official that the exhibition’s opening statement had been removed following complaints that it was “factually incorrect and dangerously one-sided.” (Shutterstock)
Palestine solidarity note reinstated at UK university exhibit
Message at exhibit entrance accused Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’
Palestine Solidarity Campaign: 13,000 letters sent to Manchester University in reaction to note’s removal
Arab News
LONDON: A British university has backed down on its decision to remove a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian people from an exhibition by a human rights investigations agency.
Alistair Hudson, director of Manchester University’s Whitworth gallery, said it is important for research group Forensic Architecture’s “Cloud Studies” exhibition “to remain open in full.”
Jewish groups had been informed by a senior official that the exhibition’s opening statement had been removed following complaints that it was “factually incorrect and dangerously one-sided.”
But with the return of the solidarity note, Hudson said there will now be a space for alternative responses surrounding the issues raised by the exhibition.
The note “will be displayed prominently in the gallery,” he added: “The university, as a non-political organization, has tried to balance extremely complex issues raised by the exhibition, but we believe that the worst outcome for all parties concerned would have been to close this exhibition for an extended period of time.”
Forensic Architecture responded to the university’s decision to remove the solidarity note on the Palestinian “liberation struggle” by pulling its exhibition “with immediate effect” on Sunday. It was closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
At protests outside the Whitworth gallery on Wednesday, Manchester Palestine Action said the university had “suppressed the truth about Israel’s war crimes.”
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said 13,000 letters were sent to Manchester University in reaction to the removal of the note.
The entrance to the Cloud Studies exhibition denounced Israeli operations in Gaza, accusing them of carrying out the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians.
UK Lawyers for Israel said the note could harm the university’s legally binding commitment under the Equality Act “to foster good relations between different communities.” UKLFI said it is “considering all options” after the decision to reinstate the note.
Following its return to the exhibit’s entrance, Forensic Architecture Director Eyal Weizman said: “The equality duty extends to all communities. The effect of the removal of the statement that we have seen on both the Palestinians in Manchester and pro-Palestinian groups is huge, precisely because they were left out of the conversation.”
Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27
Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas
Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 7,000 hectares of forest by Wednesday morning, local officials said
AP
BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France: wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people and was burning out of control Wednesday in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought.
Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas.
The fire started Monday evening 40 kilometers (24 miles) inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez. Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of forest by Wednesday morning, local officials said.
The prefect of the Var region, Evence Richard, told reporters that two people were killed. The local prosecutor said the bodies were found in a home that burned down near the town of Grimaud. An investigation has been opened to formally identify the victims.
At least 27 people, including five firefighters, have suffered smoke inhalation or minor injuries from the blaze, the prefecture of the Var region said. Authorities closed a highway north of the fire area on Wednesday afternoon due to the thick smoke.
In the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, huge water-bombing planes could be seen swooping down to fill their bellies with water to dump across the flaming Riviera backcountry.
The end of the day brought new risks, because the airborne battle against the blaze by nine water-dropping aircraft and two planes spreading fire retardant must stop at night. Reinforcements to give firefighters on the ground periodic rests were coming in from northern France and elsewhere.
The wildfire has forced about 10,000 people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels, sending them to sleep in temporary shelters, the prefect tweeted. Among them were over 1,000 people who stayed around a gym in the seaside resort of Bormes-Les-Mimosas where authorities supplied food and water.
Vassili Bartoletti and his family, who are from northeastern France, were evacuated early Tuesday from a campground where they had been vacationing.
“Around midnight, someone knocked at our door and told us to take our belongings and leave. At the end of the alley, we could see the red flames,” he told The Associated Press. “So we left hastily.”
Bartoletti said his 6-year-old son was “very anxious” about the fire.
“I showed him the map. I showed him we were far away, that we’ve been moved to a safe place” in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, he said.
Last month, while the family was on vacation on the Italian island of Sardinia, a major blaze there for three days threatened the town where they had rented a house. They did not have to evacuate but endured smoke in the air and saw water-dumping planes and helicopters going back and forth repeatedly.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been vacationing in a nearby coastal fortress, visited the fire zone on Tuesday and praised the firefighters for their work.
French officials warned that the fire risk would remain very high through Wednesday because of hot, dry weather. Temperatures have reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in recent days.
Wildfires have swept across the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, leaving areas in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in smoldering ruins. In Greece on Wednesday, a major wildfire northwest of Athens, the capital, decimated large tracts of pine forest for a third straight day.
In neighboring Albania, hundreds of hectares (thousands of acres) have burned over the last month. Police reported Wednesday that a former deputy minister has been arrested for arson.
In Spain, authorities in the central region of Castilla y León said firefighters had established a perimeter around a blaze that has consumed at least 12,000 hectares (29,650 acres) this week. A fire on the Canary Islands was also brought under control after singeing 300 hectares (740 acres) of farmland.
While the Mediterranean is known for its sunny, hot summers, scientists voice little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires. Such hardships are likely to happen more frequently as the Earth continues to warm, they say.
Court ruling further undermines Austria’s stance on deporting Afghans
Austria must keep deporting Afghans back for as long as possible even as Taliban have seized control
Austrian President said on Tuesday it would be illegal to deport people to Afghanistan now
Reuters
VIENNA: Austria’s Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that there was no prospect of deporting a rejected asylum seeker back to Afghanistan for now, further undermining the government’s stance that it still plans to deport Afghans there.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives has said Austria must keep deporting Afghans back to Afghanistan for as long as possible even as the Taliban have seized control.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Tuesday it would be illegal to deport people to Afghanistan now, and the leader of the left-wing Greens, the junior partner in the coalition government, said on Monday there will be no such deportations. But Nehammer has yet to concede that.
“Given the current country information on Afghanistan, the Constitutional Court does not find that a prompt ... deportation of the applicant to his country of origin is possible,” the court said in a statement.
The Afghan, whose name and age were not mentioned, had had his asylum claim and appeal rejected and was in custody pending deportation. The court ruled that he be released.
Nehammer, whose conservatives often compete with the far-right Freedom Party for voters, said on Wednesday that Austria still deports Afghans to the extent it can under European law, an apparent reference to the fact it deports some to other European countries.
Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg have also called for “deportation centers” to be set up in countries neighboring Afghanistan as an alternative to deporting Afghans home, suggesting that may no longer be possible.
Austria was one of six European Union countries that warned the European Commission this month against halting the deportation of rejected Afghan asylum seekers despite the Taliban’s advances.
Since then, three of the six have reversed course. Only Austria, Belgium and Greece have not.