Facebook selects local journalists paid in $5 million newsletter recruitment push

The local journalists for Bulletin were chosen in an application process in which Facebook partnered with the International Center for Journalists. (File/AFP)
The local journalists for Bulletin were chosen in an application process in which Facebook partnered with the International Center for Journalists. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • Facebook chooses 25 independent US journalists to be paid out of a $5 million pot to write for its newsletter site Bulletin
  • The selected writers include those covering immigrant communities in Atlanta, climate issues in North Carolina’s Coastal Plain and insights from Latino business leaders in Florida
Reuters

Facebook Inc. has chosen 25 local independent journalists to be paid out of a $5 million pot to write for its newsletter site Bulletin through multiyear deals, the company told Reuters on Thursday.
Facebook launched Bulletin in June as a standalone newsletter subscription service with free and paid articles and podcasts. It is the social media giant’s attempt to compete in the booming email newsletter trend led by companies like Substack.
Facebook has previously announced about 40 writers on Bulletin and says there will be more than 100 on the platform “by the fall.” A spokeswoman declined to say how many subscribers Bulletin has at present.
The company, which announced in April that its local news investment for Bulletin would prioritize reporters working in news deserts and covering communities of color, said the selected writers include those covering immigrant communities in Atlanta, climate issues in North Carolina’s Coastal Plain and insights from Latino business leaders in Florida.
The Facebook spokeswoman said Bulletin’s new local writers, who report on areas in more than a dozen US states, include some of the first to monetize their Bulletin content through pay walls. She said the writers would keep all of their subscription revenue from these partnerships.
High-profile reporters and writers have left major media companies in the last year to publish their work on sites like Substack and Medium, which have thousands of content creators and paying subscribers.
Twitter Inc, which like Facebook has been rolling out new features for creators to build audiences and make money on its social media site, acquired newsletter platform Revue in January. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday announced the start of a test where users can click to subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from people’s Twitter profiles.
The local journalists for Bulletin were chosen in an application process in which Facebook partnered with the International Center for Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Facebook said the writers will have access to an intensive course for journalists aiming to build a sustainable independent business.
The world’s largest social network has long had a strained relationship with the news industry. The company says it has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the sector in recent years, though critics argue these contributions hardly compensate for the revenue lost by publishers as big tech companies gobbled up the digital ad market.
In February, following a showdown with the Australian government over paying news outlets for content, Facebook pledged to invest $1 billion in the news industry globally over the next three years.

Topics: Facebook Journalists Facebook Bulletin

Relative of Deutsche Welle reporter was killed by Taliban, German broadcaster says

Deutsche Welle said the Taliban have raided the homes of at least three of its journalists. (File/AFP)
Deutsche Welle said the Taliban have raided the homes of at least three of its journalists. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

  • Taliban fighters shoot dead a relative of Deutsche Welle journalist and severely injure another while attempting to track down the journalist
  • Deutsche Welle said the Taliban had been doing a house-to-house search to find the journalist who was now working in Germany
Reuters

Taliban fighters hunting a journalist with Deutsche Welle have shot dead one member of his family and severely injured another, the German public broadcaster said late on Thursday.
The Islamist militant movement had promised it would allow free media and jobs for women — banned when it was last in power from 1996 to 2001 — when it gave its first news conference on Tuesday since capturing the capital Kabul.
But some Afghan journalists have complained of having been beaten and their homes raided since the Taliban seized the capital Kabul on Sunday.
Deutsche Welle (DW) said the Taliban had been doing a house-to-house search to find the journalist who was now working in Germany.
Other relatives were able to flee and are on the run now, according to the broadcaster.
“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban ... is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves,” DW Director General Peter Limbourg said, calling on the government in Berlin to take action.
“It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!,” he added, referring to desperate attempts by many Afghans to leave the country.
Deutsche Welle said the Taliban have raided the homes of at least three of its journalists.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban journalist #germany

Updated 32 min 22 sec ago
AFP

  • Social media influencers in Afghanistan go dark online after the Taliban takeover of the country
  • Millions of Afghan youngsters, in particular women and religious minorities, fear that what they once put online could now put their lives in danger
AFP

HONG KONG: Sadiqa Madadgar’s social media looked much like any other successful young Afghan influencer’s until Taliban militants stormed into Kabul and upended her dreams.
The return of the hard-line Islamist group has sent a shockwave through Afghanistan’s social media. Prominent influencers have gone dark or fled, while residents and activists are scrambling to scrub their digital lives.
A former contestant on the reality singing competition “Afghan Star,” Madadgar amassed a huge following with her stunning vocals and down to earth, girl next door persona.
A devout Muslim who wears a headscarf, she spent her days uploading videos that transfixed Afghan youngsters, winning her 21,200 subscribers on YouTube and 182,000 followers on Instagram.
In one video, she giggles as she struggles to cut open a watermelon. On another, the 22-year-old is singing a haunting folk tune in a cafe while a friend plays guitar.
On a recent trip to the city of Kandahar — the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace — she filmed herself sharing a pizza with girlfriends.
On Saturday, Madadgar posted her first overtly political post on Instagram.
“I don’t like to express my pain online but I’m sick of this,” she wrote. “My heart is in pieces when I look at the soil, my homeland which is being destroyed slowly before my eyes.”
The following day, Taliban militants seized Kabul, and Madadgar stopped posting.


Millions of Afghan youngsters — in particular women and religious minorities — fear that what they once put online could now put their lives in danger.
Few can forget the first time the Taliban imposed their ultra-conservative version of Islamic law on Afghanistan between 1996-2001.
Women were excluded from public life, girls could not attend school, entertainment was banned and brutal punishments were imposed — such as stoning to death for adultery.
Ayeda Shadab was a fashion icon for many young Afghan women with 290,000 followers on Instagram and 400,000 on TikTok. Each day she would model the latest outfits that were stocked in her upscale Kabul boutique.
In one of the most recent videos from her range, she posed in an asymmetrical sheer ball gown as Dua Lipa’s infectious dance track “Levitating” played in the background.
But she had no illusions about what a Taliban regime would mean for fashionable women entrepreneurs like her.
“If the Taliban take Kabul, people like me will no longer be safe,” she told German broadcaster ZDF in a recent interview. “Women like me who don’t wear a veil, who work, they can’t accept them.”
She was so terrified of the Taliban’s return that she had to flee, telling followers recently that she had relocated to Turkey.
Other prominent celebrities and influencers who remained in the country have scrambled to follow in her footsteps.
Aryana Sayeed, one of Afghanistan’s most prominent pop stars, posted a selfie on Wednesday taken on a US military evacuation flight headed to Doha.
“I am well and alive after a couple of unforgettable nights,” she wrote. “My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you.”


Others have not been so lucky.
Zaki Anwari was a promising footballer who played for Afghanistan’s youth team and often posted fashionable self-portraits on social media.
On Thursday, Afghanistan’s sports federation confirmed the 19-year-old was one of those who fell to his death after trying to cling to a US plane airlifting people out of Kabul.
Following recommendations from activists, journalists and civil society groups, Facebook announced new security measures allowing users in Afghanistan to quickly lock their accounts.
The company, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram said it had also set up a special operations center “to respond to new threats as they emerge.”
US advocacy group Human Rights First has published advice in Pashto and Dari on how Afghans can delete their digital histories — something they also offered for activists in Hong Kong and Myanmar.
“What we heard from activists in Afghanistan were similar requests prompted by fears of being targeted when a new power took over the country’s security,” Brian Dooley, an adviser to the group told AFP.
Raman Chima, from digital rights advocacy group Access Now, which has also published guides, warns even relatively mundane online content could be dangerous given the Taliban’s harsh interpretation of sharia law.
“They may be targeted for retribution, for being accused of being infidels, or being un-Islamic in the views of not just the Taliban but other religious extremist groups in the country,” he told AFP.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan social media influencers

Facebook teams up with Indian firm to help provide loans to small businesses

India is a key growth market for Facebook with more than 410 million users, while WhatsApp messenger has over 530 million users in the country. (File/AFP)
India is a key growth market for Facebook with more than 410 million users, while WhatsApp messenger has over 530 million users in the country. (File/AFP)
Updated 46 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • Facebook partners with Indian online firm to provide loans for small businesses to push more businesses to advertise on the platform
  • The loans are available to small businesses that have been advertising on Facebook or its group apps for at least 180 days
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Facebook is partnering with an Indian online lending firm to help provide loans to small domestic businesses, its country head said on Friday, as part of a push to bring more businesses to advertise on its platform.
The social media giant is joining hands with Indifi to help provide loans ranging from 500,000 rupees to 5,000,000 rupees ($6,719-$67,191) at annual interest rates of up to 20 percent, Ajit Mohan, Facebook India’s managing director, told a virtual news conference.
Facebook said it would pay off to bolster the small business economy in India as these companies will use its apps including Instagram and WhatsApp to boost their growth.
“We’re not looking to make money from this program, we don’t have any revenue share... but we are hoping this creates growth in the industry that will eventually benefit us,” said Mohan, adding that Facebook had no monetary contribution toward the program.
The loans are available to small businesses that have been advertising on Facebook or its group apps for at least 180 days. And, the program could help drive more such firms to advertise on the social network and its apps which are highly popular in India.
India is a key growth market for Facebook with more than 410 million users, and its WhatsApp messenger counts the South Asian country as its biggest market with over 530 million users. Instagram has over 210 million users in India, also benefiting from a ban on Chinese short video platform TikTok last year.
Last year, Facebook invested $5.7 billion in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms digital unit, which will allow WhatsApp to offer payments services to millions of mom-and-pop stores.
Separately, WhatsApp has plans to deepen its partnership with banks to offer financial services such as pensions and insurance.

Topics: Facebook India #SMEs Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan becomes first Indian voice of Amazon’s Alexa

Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan has become the first Indian celebrity to lend his voice to Amazon’s AI assistant Alexa. The US tech giant rolled out the new feature on Thursday.
Bachchan, who has appeared in more than 200 films, is a megastar not only in his homeland, but across Asia and the Middle East. Aged 78, he remains Bollywood’s biggest star.
He is renowned for his powerful, deep baritone — meaning Indians can generally recognize him with their eyes shut, making him a perfect choice to voice Alexa.
“Amit ji” can now be used as a wake word to invoke the Bollywood legend and hear him in either Hindi or English, Amazon announced.
“Building the Amitabh Bachchan celebrity voice experience with one of India’s most iconic voices has been a labor of love,” Puneesh Kumar, Alexa spokesperson for India, told Arab News in a statement.
“Creating the world’s first bilingual celebrity voice required us to invent and reinvent across almost every element of speech science — wake word, speech recognition, neural text-to-speech and more,” he continued. “We will continue to enrich this experience as science evolves.”
From Thursday, Indians can also add Bachchan’s voice to Amazon’s shopping app on Android devices.
Besides hearing the legendary actor’s voice when interacting with Alexa, users can also listen to content handpicked by Bachchan himself, including stories from his life, motivational quotes, tongue twisters, and a selection of poems by his father — celebrated Hindi poet Harivanshrai Bachchan.
The star said he is excited his well-wishers can now “interact” with him through the new medium.
“I am looking forward to hear how they feel about this,” Bachchan said in statement.
New Delhi-based business professional Mohan Bhargava, for one, feels good about it.
“I am really looking forward to hearing him on my Alexa,” Bhargava told Arab News. “It’s really exciting to hear Bachchan saying good morning to me.”

Topics: Amitabh Bachchan Amazon alexa

WARC Prize for MENA Strategy announces 2021 winners

Arab News

  • TBWA\RAAD and KFC MENA win Grand Prix
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The World Advertising Research Center has announced the winners for the 2021 WARC Prize for MENA Strategy. The award was launched five years ago with the aim of encouraging strategic thinkers and planners to generate inspiring work.

This year, there were 21 entries shortlisted for both international brands including Burger King, Facebook, Knorr and Mastercard, and local brands, such as Almosafer, An-Nahar, Diari and Lotto Libanais. The jury panel of 16 industry experts was chaired by Peter DeBenedictis, chief marketing officer of Microsoft, Middle East and Africa.

This year’s Grand Prix went to TBWA\RAAD and the KFC MENA “Shift +K+F+C” campaign, which provided a unique cheat code that helped users score a limited-edition menu item. The campaign also won the Special Award for Pivot to Digital.

“We are honored to receive the Grand Prix in effectiveness at the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy for our ‘Shift +K+F+C’ campaign, which drove great affinity with gamers in the region,” said Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer, KFC MENA.

The campaign saw KFC leverage its own online ordering process to connect with gamers in Saudi Arabia. With a few tweaks to the website’s code — and zero production costs — KFC programmed the code, Shift+K+F+C, into its website as a shortcut to accelerate the online ordering process and unlock a special menu item.

The campaign tapped into the emerging gaming culture in the Kingdom and was promoted exclusively through Twitch and gaming influencers.

“‘Shift +K+F+C’ perfectly demonstrates how a simple idea with a modest budget, coupled with a disruptive, innovative strategy can effectively resonate with its audience, drive traffic and generate sales,” said Jennifer Fischer, chief innovation officer at TBWA\RAAD.

She added that the campaign “gave us a deep understanding of the gaming community and set us on track for many more meaningful ways to engage with gaming culture and deliver on their needs.”

Among the other winners, FP7 McCann bagged the most awards across Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Tunisia including two Gold, one Silver and three Bronze. The Gold-winning campaigns “A Dad’s Job” for Landmark Group’s Home Centre and “Rooftop Farms” for Knorr also won The Brand Rebel and Long-Term Strategy awards respectively.

Wunderman Thompson won a Gold and a Silver for its campaigns for Burger King, “The Doppelganger” in Saudi and “Pay Cut Whopper” in the UAE, as well as another Silver for the “Noise-O-Meter” campaign for Bose UAE.

The full list of winners is:

GOLD

Campaign: A Dad’s Job

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai

Brand: Home Centre

 

Campaign: Rooftop Farms

Agency: FP7 McCann Cairo

Brand: Knorr

 

Campaign: The Doppelganger

Agency: Wunderman Thompson KSA

Brand: Burger King

 

SILVER

Campaign: Pay Cut Whopper

Agency: Wunderman Thompson Dubai

Brand: Burger King

 

Campaign: Noise-O-Meter

Agency: Wunderman Thompson Dubai

Brand: Bose

 

Campaign: Thank You Russia

Agency: TBWA\RAAD

Brand: LADA

 

Campaign: Mars Shot

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai

Brand: Emirates Nation Brand (Government of UAE)

 

BRONZE

Campaign: Stories of Mecca

Agency: FP7 McCann Riyadh

Brand: Almosafer

 

Campaign: Dream Number

Agency: Impact BBDO

Brand: Lotto Libanais

 

Campaign: The New National Anthem Edition

Agency: Impact BBDO & OMD

Brand: An-Nahar

 

Campaign: The Man Who Never Got Anything Back

Agency: Momentum Riyadh

Brand: Emirates NBD

 

Campaign: Neb Adventures

Agency: McCann Health & FP7 McCann Dubai

Brand: AstraZeneca           

 

Campaign: A Journey Across Tunisia

Agency: FP7 McCann Tunis & Dubai

Brand: Diari                        

Topics: World Advertising Research Center

