Al-Hilal leads early Saudi Pro League table as rivals falter

Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final

LONDON: The first major trophy of the season is up for grabs on Saturday as Al-Ittihad and Raja Casablanca meet in the delayed final of the 2020 Arab Club Champions Cup in Rabat.

The location may give the Moroccan team home advantage — even if there will be no fans in the stadium — but history is on the side of Saudi Arabia whose clubs are the most successful with eight tournament triumphs, one more than Tunisia.

The road to Rabat has been a long one in more ways than one. It is two years since the two teams started out in the tournament, with games delayed on more than one occasion due to the global pandemic. The quarterfinals took place in January 2020, with the semifinals concluded a year later as Al-Ittihad saw off Saudi rivals Al-Shabab, and Casablanca overcame a challenge from Ismaily of Egypt.

Saudi Arabia may have won more tournaments than any other Arab nation, but the last was back in 2005 when Al-Ittihad defeated another North African opponent, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, 4-1 over two legs — Saturday’s final is a single match — lifting the trophy in front of its fans in Jeddah.

However, apart from the AFC Champions League a few months later, Al-Ittihad has yet to win another international trophy. After 16 years, it is time for that drought to end, though given the club’s recent financial issues, the prize money of $6 million also will be welcome.

That sum would pay half the transfer fee of the big summer signing Igor Coronado. The Brazilian joined from Sharjah but missed the opening two games of the season as he was not registered in time.

Al-Ittihad’s results have been mixed this season. A disappointing opening day defeat at the hands of Al-Fayha was followed by a 3-0 win over Al-Raed on Monday. The comfortable victory was watched by Coronado, who is eager to get started at his new club.

“It was great to watch the Al-Raed game with the fans, and the Ittihad fans were one reason I joined the club. I have seen videos of them online many times,” Coronado said.

“We will miss their passion in the final.”

The 29-year-old added that the players will make up for it. “We will give 120 percent to win. I am delighted that I can play and I am ready.”

The question is: Which Al-Ittihad will turn up? The team that struggled against Al-Fayha or the one that strolled past Al-Raed?

Coronado is sure it will be the latter.

“We have learned from our mistakes against Al-Fayha and we can say that the first real match was against Al-Raed,” he said. “We played the way we wanted to play, and this is the standard we want to play for the rest of the season, including the final. It won’t be easy as both teams are hungry for the trophy, but we are ready.”

While Coronado is available, there is less welcome team news. Star defender Ahmed Hegazi is suspended for the game and will be missed. The Egyptian was one of the best performers in the league last season, and given the attacking talent that the Moroccans have in their ranks, Omar Hawsawi and Hegazi’s likely replacement Ziyad Al-Sahafi will have to be at their best.

While Al-Ittihad were defeating Al-Raed, Casablanca were warming up with a trip to Italy to take on Roma. It ended with a 5-0 defeat against Jose Mourinho’s men and the defense had to work hard throughout. The Moroccan giants finished the league season last month as runners-up to city rival Wydad, and whether keeping sharp by heading to Rome was a good idea or not remains to be seen.

Coronado’s departure from Sharjah has affected Casablanca, too, as the Emirati side has signed Ben Malango from the Moroccan team to replenish its attacking stocks. The Congolese forward scored 16 goals last season. Soufiane Rahimi managed 14 as well as 12 assists, a record that prompted UAE giants Al-Ain to swoop earlier this month.

Saturday’s game will be the 25-year-old’s last for the club and he is aiming to bow out on a high.

“It would be wonderful to bid farewell to Raja and the fans by winning this important title,” Rahimi said. “We know Al-Ittihad are a strong team. We are all looking forward to the game and we are ready.”

Perhaps it will not be the considerable attacking talent that makes a difference but Al-Ittihad’s Moroccan defensive midfielder Karim El-Ahmadi.

“There is no doubt that Raja are a great team and have experience in playing in finals and big games,” said the 36-year-old veteran. “We will have to be at our best if we are to give our fans the success they deserve.”