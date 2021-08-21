You are here

  • Home
  • UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages

UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages

UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages
A man rides his scooter with empty water bottles to fill them with gasoline, in Beirut, Lebanon, June 23, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ng29

Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters

UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages

UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages
Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: More than 4 million people in Lebanon could face a critical shortage of water or be cut off completely in the coming days, UNICEF warned, due to a severe fuel crisis.
Lebanon, with a population of 6 million, is at a low point in a two-year financial meltdown, with a lack of fuel oil and gasoline meaning extensive blackouts and long lines at the few gas stations still operating.
“Vital facilities such as hospitals and health centers have been without access to safe water due to electricity shortages, putting lives at risk,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.
“If four million people are forced to resort to unsafe and costly sources of water, public health and hygiene will be compromised, and Lebanon could see an increase in waterborne diseases, in addition to the surge in COVID-19 cases,” she said, urging the formation of a new government to tackle the crisis. 

Topics: Lebanon UNICEF water shortage

Related

Special In this file photo an Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
Middle-East
Lebanon complains to UN over Israeli airspace violations
Special Social media in Lebanon tells a tale of two different worlds photos
Media
Social media in Lebanon tells a tale of two different worlds

Iran’s Raisi says tackling COVID-19, reviving economy priorities

Iran’s Raisi says tackling COVID-19, reviving economy priorities
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP

Iran’s Raisi says tackling COVID-19, reviving economy priorities

Iran’s Raisi says tackling COVID-19, reviving economy priorities
  • Since late June, Iran has seen what officials have called a ‘fifth wave’ of COVID-19 infections
  • More than 16.3 million people out of the country’s 83 million inhabitants have been given a first vaccine dose
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday his government will prioritize tackling COVID-19 and accelerating vaccinations ahead of an economic revival, as he defended his cabinet choices before parliament.
The conservative-dominated parliament began debating the male-only, largely conservative lineup in the morning ahead of a vote of confidence expected later this week.
“The government’s first priority is controlling the coronavirus, improving the health situation and widespread vaccination,” Raisi said.
“The economy and the livelihood situation is the second” priority, he added, noting that his lineup is meant to bring about “justice and progress.”
Since late June, Iran has seen what officials have called a “fifth wave” of COVID-19 infections, the country’s worst yet, which they have largely blamed on the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
Daily infections and deaths have hit record highs several times this month, raising total cases since the pandemic started to over 4.5 million and fatalities to more than 100,000.
Iran, battling the Middle East’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, launched a vaccination drive in February but it has progressed slower than authorities had hoped.
Choked by US sanctions that have made it difficult to transfer money abroad, Iran says it has struggled to import vaccines.
Raisi has tapped 63-year-old optometrist Bahram Eynollahi as his health minister.
He defended his pick as “a figure who can rally forces in the fight against coronavirus.”
Eynollahi was named by local media as a signatory of a January open letter that warned former president Hassan Rouhani against importing vaccines made by the United States, Britain and France, as they may cause “unknown and irreversible complications.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had in the same month banned the use of vaccines made by the US and Britain, calling them “completely untrustworthy.”
More than 16.3 million people out of the country’s 83 million inhabitants have been given a first vaccine dose, but only 5.4 million have received the second, the health ministry said Friday.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus Ebrahim Raisi

Related

Iran’s new president Raisi names anti-Western hardliner as foreign minister
Middle-East
Iran’s new president Raisi names anti-Western hardliner as foreign minister
US urges Raisi to resume Iran nuclear talks in Vienna ‘soon’
Middle-East
US urges Raisi to resume Iran nuclear talks in Vienna ‘soon’

Bahrain allows airport use for Afghanistan evacuations

Bahrain allows airport use for Afghanistan evacuations
Updated 21 August 2021
AP

Bahrain allows airport use for Afghanistan evacuations

Bahrain allows airport use for Afghanistan evacuations
  • Kingdom made the announcement in a statement released early Saturday
Updated 21 August 2021
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The island kingdom of Bahrain has said it is “allowing flights to make use of Bahrain’s transit facilities” amid the evacuations of Afghanistan.
The kingdom made the announcement in a statement released early Saturday.
Bahrain, in the Arabian Gulf off Saudi Arabia, is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.
The announcement comes as the US faced issues Friday with its facilities at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar filling up with those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.
The kingdom also said it is hoping that “all parties will commit to stabilizing the internal situation and to protecting the lives of civilians and the rule of law.”

Topics: Bahrain Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Update Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan
World
Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan
Special Taliban revenge killings heighten fears; ‘no clear way out’ alarms UN
World
Taliban revenge killings heighten fears; ‘no clear way out’ alarms UN

Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez in March, crosses the canal again

The Ever Given sails through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt. (Reuters)
The Ever Given sails through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt. (Reuters)
Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez in March, crosses the canal again

The Ever Given sails through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt. (Reuters)
  • Egypt released the Ever Given after protracted negotiations and an undisclosed settlement reached between the SCA and the ship’s owners and insurers
Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

ISMAILIA, Egypt: The giant container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March, crossed the waterway on Friday for the first time since it left Egypt after the incident.
The ship, en route from the UK to China, crossed the canal among a convoy of 26 vessels sailing from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement.
Another 36 ships crossed the waterway from the south.
A group of SCA senior pilots and two tugboats escorted the Ever Given throughout its journey through the canal, the authority said in a statement.
Live ship tracking showed the vessel successfully negotiating the early stages of the canal on its way toward the Red Sea.
The vessel, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23.
The operation to free the ship from the canal caused a backlog that delayed the journeys of hundreds of ships, forcing some to take a much longer route around the southern tip of Africa.
Once it was dislodged, the 400-meter vessel left Egypt on July 7, 106 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the waterway.
Egypt released the Ever Given after protracted negotiations and an undisclosed settlement reached between the SCA and the ship’s owners and insurers. It arrived in the Dutch port of Rotterdam on July 29 before heading to Felixstowe, England.
Roughly 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
Friday’s voyage through the canal was the Ever Given’s 22nd in the waterway.
Shipping trafficking websites Marinetraffic.com and Vesselfinder.com showed the ship in the Red Sea after crossing the canal.

Topics: Ever Given suez canal

Related

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends services of financial regulator, Suez canal heads
Business & Economy
Egypt’s El-Sisi extends services of financial regulator, Suez canal heads
Under the deal, the Russian zone will be extended to East Port Said and Ain Sokhna over an area of 5 million square meters. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Deal signed to expand Russian presence in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Lebanon complains to UN over Israeli airspace violations

In this file photo an Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
In this file photo an Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
Updated 21 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon complains to UN over Israeli airspace violations

In this file photo an Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
  • Lebanese army on Thursday recorded six Israeli air violations over Beirut and its suburbs as well as other areas
Updated 21 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon has filed an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council over Israel’s violations of its airspace. It said the flyovers “violated Lebanese sovereignty, endangered the safety of civil aviation and directly threatened the lives of civilian passengers, both Lebanese and foreigners.”

The acting minister of foreign affairs in the caretaker government, Zeina Akar, said that the hostile planes launched missiles from Lebanese airspace in a flagrant violation and targeted sites in Syria from a low altitude.
Akar sent a complaint through Lebanon’s representative to the UN, ambassador Amal Mudallali, calling on the UN to stop Israel using Lebanese airspace to carry out its attacks against Syrian territory.
Stefano Del Col, head of mission and force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said: “Overflights of Lebanese territory by Israeli fighter aircraft are violations of UN Res. 1701 and of Lebanon’s sovereignty. I again call on the IDF to desist from such actions, which undermine UNIFIL efforts to contain tensions and build confidence among the local population.”
Speaking to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Del Col called on all parties to refrain from any action or response that would further escalate the situation.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka “to take swift action to put an end to such Israeli violations and ensure that they are not repeated.”
On Thursday night, the Lebanese Army Command recorded six Israeli air violations over Beirut and its suburbs as well as other areas.
The Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs on their way to bombard Syrian territory, caused panic among the population, especially as it happened a few hours after Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah warned the US and Israel against attacking an Iranian ship loaded with diesel heading to Lebanon, saying that once it set sail, the ship would be considered to be part of Lebanese territory.

SPEEDREAD

• The Lebanese population was alarmed by the noise caused by the launch of the missiles, thinking that Israel was attacking Hezbollah posts.

• The Israeli violation of Lebanese airspace forced two commercial planes bound for Beirut airport to change their course.

The Lebanese population was alarmed by the noise caused by the launch of the missiles, thinking that Israel was attacking Hezbollah posts.
The Israeli violation of Lebanese airspace forced two commercial planes bound for Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to change their course. The director-general of civil aviation, Fadi Al-Hassan, said: “The aviation movement at Beirut airport did not stop, but the control towers in Syria and Cyprus requested two planes coming to Beirut airport from Abu Dhabi and Turkey to change their course due to the bombing, but both planes later landed normally in Beirut.”
No official Lebanese position has been expressed yet about Hezbollah bringing an Iranian ship into Lebanese territorial waters to secure diesel for gas stations, hospitals and owners of private generators.
Paul Morcos, head of the human rights organization Justicia, said: “Importing fuel from Iran without obtaining a special exemption from the US Treasury may put Lebanon at risk of US sanctions. This would directly affect the movement of remittances, credits and shipping to and from Lebanon. International financial institutions and international correspondent banks could refrain from cooperating with Lebanon so as not to violate these sanctions.”
“The US sanctions on Iran prevent any dealings with this country that would contribute to achieving revenues, especially in the oil industry and the trade of Iranian goods. US sanctions are imposed on individuals and entities alike,” he said.
In addition to the severe diesel shortage, many gas stations in Lebanese regions stopped selling gasoline on Friday, as the fuel-importing companies are running out of stock and the Central Bank is yet to approve new credits for importers.
A 20-liter container of gasoline sells for 500,000 Lebanese pounds on the black market, while its official price is 45,000 Lebanese pounds.
Meanwhile, parliament held a plenary session on Friday to discuss a letter sent by Aoun to take action to confront the Central Bank’s decision to lift fuel subsidies. Heated discussions took place between Aoun’s team, who oppose lifting subsidies, and MPs who support lifting subsidies and liberalizing the market, “because any law using the mandatory reserve is a violation of the constitution and subject to appeal since it affects private property enshrined in the constitution.”
The session ended with a unanimous recommendation “to form a new government, speed up the distribution of ration cards and free the market from monopoly.”
“No one can vote on a law to steal people’s money, that is, people’s deposits in the Central Bank,” said Future bloc MP Hadi Hobeish.

Topics: Lebanon Israel

Related

Hariri warns of sanctions risk as Hezbollah orders Iranian oil for Lebanon
Middle-East
Hariri warns of sanctions risk as Hezbollah orders Iranian oil for Lebanon
Merkel to visit Israel as her tenure nears end
Middle-East
Merkel to visit Israel as her tenure nears end

Lebanese politician in Beirut blast investigation under fire over daughter’s wedding

Lebanese politician in Beirut blast investigation under fire over daughter’s wedding
Updated 21 August 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese politician in Beirut blast investigation under fire over daughter’s wedding

Lebanese politician in Beirut blast investigation under fire over daughter’s wedding
  • Youssef Fenianos requested anti-riot units in case family event targeted by protesters
  • Former minister has been charged over the storage of the ammonium nitrate that blew up in August last year
Updated 21 August 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Lebanese former minister wanted for questioning over his alleged involvement in the August 2020 Beirut blast has sparked anger for requesting anti-riot police to guard his daughter’s wedding.  

A leaked Internal Security Forces’ (ISF) document showed Youssef Fenianos had asked for the security presence at the church where his daughter gets married on Saturday in case of political demonstrations.

The document, published by VDL (Voice of Lebanon) news website, said the ISF agreed to dispatch two anti-riot units to Fenianos’s hometown of Ehden in northern Lebanon.  

The request provoked fury in Lebanon because Fenianos is being investigated over the explosion last year that killed more than 200 people. There is also widespread anger at the ruling class, which is seen as corrupt and responsible for the country’s economic collapse.

Lebanon is now crippled by widespread power black outs and fuel shortages.

Fenianos was accused on social media of disrespecting the blast victims’ families and using his political influence to protect the wedding from protests.

The massive explosion took place when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was detonated by a fire at Beirut Port. The chemical had been stored at the site for more than seven years without proper safety precautions.

Fenianos, a former public works and transportation minister, was one of three MPs and former ministers charged by the blast’s investigating judge Tarek Bitar.

The charges include “negligence” and “possible intent to murder” because they were aware of the ammonium nitrate “and did not take measures to spare the country the risks of an explosion.”

Local media reported that a relative of Fenianos posted on Facebook an alleged death threat addressed to one of the victim’s relatives who was expected to protest at the wedding.

The post is believed to have been addressed to William Noon, whose firefighter brother died in the Beirut Blast.

Commenting over the incident, famous Lebanese actress and producer, Carine Rizcallah said when the person in charge becomes afraid of his people and asks for protection from the people “then he’s finished politically and that’s the case of most Lebanese politicians.”

Popular TV presenter Nabila Awad posted the security document on her twitter and commented “Shameless! Shameless and licentious!”

Fenianos was scheduled for questioning by judge Bitar on Friday but police said they had been unable to reach him at his office or residence due to blocked roads and could not deliver the subpoena due to fuel shortages.

Al Janoubia news said Bitar has rescheduled a session to question Fenianos.

A civil society activist told Arab News that the demonstration at the wedding was discussed within four to five WhatsApp groups used by protesters.

“The aim was to deliver a message to Fenianos that nobody is above the law and he cannot carry on with his life as if nothing has happened … let him appear before the investigating judge, testify and clear his name,” the activist, who asked not to be named, said.   

The ISF said the decision to dispatch anti-riot units to the wedding was taken to prevent “public disorder and unruly behavior.”

“Following a chain of social media posts about some activists’ intent to demonstrate during the celebration, which could eventually lead to acts of public disorder, ISF decided as part of its mission and duty to maintain public order to dispatch anti-riot units,” the statement said.  

An ISF senior officer, who requested anonymity, confirmed to Arab News that the decision was a “standard procedure that ISF implements in similar situations and incidents and there’s nothing political behind it.”

The incident is the latest in which politicians’ extravagant family wedding plans have sparked public anger as the country continues towards meltdown.

 Last month, the luxurious wedding of the daughter of former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili circulated online, stirring dismay as many people have seen the life savings evaporate in the crisis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by thawramap (@thawramap)

Topics: Lebanon Beirut blast Youssef Fenianos Judge Tarek Bitar

Related

Special Social media in Lebanon tells a tale of two different worlds photos
Media
Social media in Lebanon tells a tale of two different worlds
Special Former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili walked his elegantly-dressed daughter through fireworks-laden walkways and striking strobe lights this week. (Screenshot) photos
Offbeat
As Lebanese suffer crippling economic crisis, MPs celebrate daughters’ lavish weddings

Latest updates

UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages
UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages
‘Kissing Booth 3:’ A teen rom-com that finally feels a little mature
‘Kissing Booth 3:’ A teen rom-com that finally feels a little mature
John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd
John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd
Al-Hilal leads early Saudi Pro League table as rivals falter
Al-Hilal leads early Saudi Pro League table as rivals falter
Iran’s Raisi says tackling COVID-19, reviving economy priorities
Iran’s Raisi says tackling COVID-19, reviving economy priorities

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.