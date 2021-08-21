You are here

  • Home
  • Filipino man eyes return to Kabul to bring home stranded compatriots

Filipino man eyes return to Kabul to bring home stranded compatriots

This handout photo taken on August 21, 2021 shows People who fled Afghanistan waiting for another flight at the air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi as part of the operation
This handout photo taken on August 21, 2021 shows People who fled Afghanistan waiting for another flight at the air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi as part of the operation "Apagan". (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vgawf

Updated 21 August 2021
Ellie Aben

Filipino man eyes return to Kabul to bring home stranded compatriots

This handout photo taken on August 21, 2021 shows People who fled Afghanistan waiting for another flight at the air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi as part of the operation "Apagan". (AFP)
  • Presa, who was working as a private contractor in Afghanistan, was flown to Qatar on Tuesday
Updated 21 August 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Before he boarded a US military plane for Qatar with other evacuees on Tuesday, Elmer Presa gave all to ensure his coworkers and compatriots had a safe passage from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s lightning offensive two days earlier.

Presa, a Filipino national working as a private contractor in Afghanistan for almost a decade, was among hundreds of foreigners who began to flee the country after the Taliban took control of the capital, Kabul, last week.

On Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said an estimated 49 Filipinos remained in Afghanistan, with 42 requesting to be repatriated while 158 overseas Filipino workers, out of nearly 200, had already been evacuated.

In an interview with Arab News on Thursday evening, Presa said he was willing to return to Kabul to help bring the rest of his compatriots home.

“We still have friends and kababayans (compatriots) in Afghanistan waiting to be rescued,” Presa said.

“I’m volunteering myself if our government would like to use me for a mission. I’m very much willing to offer my services to do the repatriation for our fellow Filipinos.”

Foreign affairs assistant secretary, Eduardo Meñez, told Arab News on Friday that Filipinos who have left Afghanistan and are now in Qatar or the UK will be “contacted and assisted in their return,” adding that they would have to look into Presa’s proposal.

Presa’s efforts to evacuate people at security services company Hart Integrated Solutions began on Monday morning when it was already clear the Taliban had taken Kabul.

While most of his colleagues were scrambling to leave, Presa said some were on duty at various foreign embassies and a hotel.

“I asked permission from our transport manager that I need a vehicle because no one is getting my guys,” Presa said. “I told my boss, I’ll take the risk for this, even bet my life. It’s alright. No problem for me; I just need to get my guys back here.”

The colleagues he needed to evacuate — three Filipinos and one Sri Lankan — were trapped at the US and Swedish embassies and the Baron Hotel.

Presa said he had asked permission from Taliban fighters who had taken hold of the diplomatic area.

“I just made a gesture to the Taliban that I need to go there to pick up my guy. One of our dog handlers, Christian, from Zamboanga, assisted me, and we were able to retrieve Jeffrey.”

As he moved his colleague to their base near the airport, another called Presa.

“He said there’s no one to retrieve him,” Presa said. “Again, I asked permission from my boss that I need to get one of our guys at the US Embassy.

“By that time, it was already a bit dark, and I was astonished because there were lots of Taliban securing the area and outside the US Embassy.”

This time, he said, they were stopped, and the Taliban asked a lot of questions.

“So I talked to the one in charge, and I told him, in their language, ‘commandant, we still have one Filipino guy there, I just need to get him; after that, we’ll go straight to our office.’ He said, ‘Ok, yeah, go ahead.’”

Two other colleagues were assisted the next day and evacuated from the Baron Hotel.

All of them boarded military flights on Tuesday that brought Presa, along with several colleagues, to the US military air base in Qatar. Others were flown to the UK.

“Outside, there’s really pandemonium,” he said. “I feel sad seeing people from Afghanistan rushing to get a flight, to escape from their own country.”

Grace Gallora, who works as Hart’s deputy regional human resource manager, told Arab News: “Elmer informed me that we have colleagues stranded at the embassies. By that time, nobody wanted to go back. So it was only him who took the courage to get our coworkers back.

“They are all in the UK now because they were on a Royal Air Force flight that evacuated people from Afghanistan. Elmer and I are the only ones here in Doha. We were separated from the team because we were the last to leave Kabul. I had to account for all our employees because I was the only human resource personnel left to do the task,” Gallora said.

Presa, on the other hand, was also among the last to leave because he wanted to make sure that “everyone in the team was safe.”

As of Saturday, Gallora said they were still waiting to be flown to Kuwait. From there, they will take a commercial flight back to the Philippines.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Thousands rally in London decrying Taliban takeover
World
Thousands rally in London decrying Taliban takeover
Update Taliban mock Western evacuation efforts as Kabul airport chaos worsens
World
Taliban mock Western evacuation efforts as Kabul airport chaos worsens

Thousands rally in London decrying Taliban takeover

Thousands rally in London decrying Taliban takeover
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP

Thousands rally in London decrying Taliban takeover

Thousands rally in London decrying Taliban takeover
  • Protesters at the London event marched behind a banner reading “Talib has not changed”
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: Thousands rallied in central London on Saturday to protest the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and show solidarity with Afghans opposed to the new regime in Kabul.
Several thousand people descended on the center of the British capital from lunchtime, massing in Hyde Park and marching down Whitehall past Downing Street, the residence and office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with people of Afghanistan, in London, Britain, August 21, 2021. (Reuters)

The UK leader has faced stinging criticism this week over his government’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, as Britain, the United States and other Western allies struggle to evacuate their citizens and others from Kabul.
Protesters at the London event marched behind a banner reading “Talib has not changed,” while others held signs bearing slogans like “stop killing Afghans” and “stop the oppression of Afghan women.”
Many attendees also waved the black, red and green national flag of Afghanistan and chanted slogans opposing the Taliban takeover.

Protesters display a giant Afghan flag as they demonstrate in solidarity with the people of Afganistan, in Parliament Square, central London on August 21, 2021. (AFP)


The Taliban has insisted it will treat women fairly and not seek retribution against Afghans who cooperated with Western forces during their two-decade involvement in the country, as thousands try to flee from Kabul amid chaotic scenes.
Many Afghans and others, including those demonstrating in London, are highly skeptical about their reassurances amid reports that militants have already begun violent reprisals against people on so-called blacklists.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul Taliban London

Related

Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
World
Taliban face severe economic challenges, says Karzai aide
EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks
World
EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks

Taliban mock Western evacuation efforts as Kabul airport chaos worsens

Taliban mock Western evacuation efforts as Kabul airport chaos worsens
Updated 46 min 53 sec ago

Taliban mock Western evacuation efforts as Kabul airport chaos worsens

Taliban mock Western evacuation efforts as Kabul airport chaos worsens
  • Thousands still trying to flee Kabul despite Taliban promise to be fair and protect everyone’s rights
  • Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar arrives in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government
Updated 46 min 53 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban mocked Western attempts to organize evacuation flights out of Afghanistan on Saturday amid the worst scenes of chaos at Kabul airport since the militants took control a week ago.

The Taliban said the chaos was not their responsibility. “The West could have had a better plan to evacuate,” a spokesman said.

Security risks could not be ruled out but the group was “aiming to improve the situation and provide a smooth exit” for people trying to leave, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the US and Germany advised their citizens in Afghanistan not to travel to the airport as thousands of civilians crushed up against wire fences and concrete blast walls outside the terminal building in a desperate attempt to reach rescue aircraft.

The advisory came after Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government after the Taliban’s lightning advance across the country.

Images circulated on social media this week of Afghans rushing toward a US C-17 transport plane and clinging to its side. A separate video showed what appeared to be two people falling from a military plane as it flew out of Kabul.

A baby is handed over to US Army soldiers over the perimeter wall of the airport for it to be evacuated, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 19, 2021. (Omar Haidari/via REUTERS)

Since then, crowds have grown at the airport where armed Taliban have urged those without travel documents to go home. At least 12 people have been killed in and around the single runway airfield since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so,” the US Embassy advisory said.

Switzerland postponed a charter flight from Kabul because of the chaos.

“The security situation around Kabul airport has worsened significantly in the last hours. A large number of people in front of the airport and sometimes violent confrontations are hindering access,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said after canceling a charter flight from Kabul.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it was “mathematically impossible” for the US and its allies to evacuate the tens of thousands of Afghan personnel and families by Aug. 31, when US forces are due to quit Afghanistan and hand control of the airport to the Taliban.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Borrell said his officials had complained to the Americans that their security at the airport was excessively strict, and was hampering attempts by Afghans who worked for the Europeans to enter.

British forces at the airport also complained that while their officers were empowered to make decisions on the ground, the Americans passed every issue up the chain of command and waited for a decision, which was causing paralysis.

The Pentagon said 3,800 people had been evacuated from Kabul on US military and chartered flights in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,000 since the Taliban takeover. It is not known how many people with Western passports remain in Afghanistan.

Saudi Arabia has called a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss events in Afghanistan.

 

‘New model of government’

The Taliban completed their sudden advance across the country as US-led forces pulled out, coinciding with what German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday was the “breathtaking collapse” of the Afghan army.

The Taliban official said the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial issues.

This handout video grab taken from a footage released by Taliban-affiliated Al Hijrat TV shows Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar's arrival in Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. (AFP PHOTO / ESN - Al Hijrat TV)

“Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management,” he told Reuters.

The new government structure would not be a democracy by Western definitions, but “it will protect everyone’s rights,” the official added.

The Taliban, who follow an ultra-hard-line version of Sunni Islam, have presented a more moderate face since returning to power, saying they want peace and will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

When in power from 1996-2001, also guided by Islamic law, they stopped women from working or going out without wearing an all-enveloping burqa and stopped children from going to school.

Baradar will meet militant commanders, former government leaders and policy makers, as well as religious scholars among others, the official said.

 

US clueless

The White House said on Friday that the US government did not know exactly how many Americans were currently in Afghanistan, though officials have indicated that it is in the thousands.

Army Major General William Taylor, with the US military’s Joint Staff, told reporters that military transport planes carrying nearly 6,000 passengers left on Friday. Taylor said the United States had airlifted a total of about 13,000 evacuees during the operation.

Individual Afghans and international aid and advocacy groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests, and round-ups of those who had formerly held government positions, criticized the Taliban or worked with Americans.

“We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians,” said the Taliban official on condition of anonymity.

“If (members of the Taliban) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated,” he said. “We can understand the panic, stress and anxiety. People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case.”

Former officials told harrowing tales of hiding from the Taliban in recent days as gunmen went from door to door. One family of 16 described running to the bathroom, lights off and children’s mouths covered, in fear for their lives.

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. (AP/File Photo)

Baradar, the chief of the Taliban’s political office, was part of the group’s negotiating team in the Qatar capital of Doha.

Reported to have been one of the most trusted commanders of the former Taliban supreme leader Mullah Omar, Baradar was captured in 2010 by security forces in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi and released in 2018.

The delay in forming a new Afghan government or even announcing who will lead a new Taliban administration underlines how unprepared the movement was for the sudden collapse of the Western-trained forces it had been fighting for years.

The Taliban, whose overall leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada has so far been silent publicly, must also unite disparate groups within the movement whose interests may not always coincide now that victory has been achieved.

As Western nations have struggled to speed up evacuations, President Joe Biden confronted criticism about the planning for the withdrawal of US troops.

“I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies,” Biden told reporters on Friday. “As a matter of fact, the exact opposite ... we’re acting with dispatch, we’re acting, committing to what we said we would do.”

(With Agencies)

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul US Kabul airport Taliban

Related

Update OIC to hold emergency Afghanistan meeting on Sunday at Saudi invitation
Saudi Arabia
OIC to hold emergency Afghanistan meeting on Sunday at Saudi invitation
Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
World
Taliban face severe economic challenges, says Karzai aide

Taliban face severe economic challenges, says Karzai aide

Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
MOURAD KAMEL

Taliban face severe economic challenges, says Karzai aide

Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
  • ‘Afghan people received nothing from the huge sums that were allocated to the country’
  • The economic situation must not deteriorate; if so, it will push the Taliban into ostracism
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
MOURAD KAMEL

PARIS: History is repeating itself in Afghanistan: The Taliban have regained power. As they advanced toward Kabul, the army and police abandoned their posts and weapons, demotivated by the withdrawal of American troops and the departure of President Ashraf Ghani, who sought refuge in Tajikistan before moving to the UAE.

Since their seizure of Kabul a few days ago, a series of significant scenes have followed; hundreds of citizens ran toward the airport fighting for a plane seat, others displayed images of women in wedding dresses in front of a beauty salon in order to avoid punishment; three citizens were killed by Taliban bullets during a demonstration that opposed the desecration of the Afghan flag. Meanwhile, the Taliban continue to assert that they “will respect the rights of men and women” and will not make Afghanistan a haven for terrorists. The armed group admitted to making mistakes when it first came to power.
Today’s challenges are daunting for the Taliban and the economy is the key factor for the new rulers of Kabul. For years, the country has been financed by international donations (50 percent of tax revenue), while poverty reaches 66 percent of the young population and dependence on agriculture in a country that is both landlocked and mountainous at 50 percent complicates economic recovery.
Arab News France met with Torek Farhadi — the former economic adviser to Hamid Karzai, the first post-Sept. 11 Afghan president — to get an update on the Afghan economy and its prospects in the changed circumstances.

Q Who are Afghanistan’s most important economic partners today?
A Afghanistan is a country that imports fuel, food, medicine and construction materials worth $10 billion. Its biggest partners are Iran, followed by Pakistan and then Uzbekistan. With imports worth $10 billion annually, the Taliban could earn money and continue to pay state officials by imposing taxes on goods at customs. The country has run out of cash and the US has frozen the reserves of the Afghan Central Bank. Having said that, the country is not heading toward a payments crisis, but if the Afghan Central Bank is not operative, letters of credit and debts cannot be honored, and so the Afghan pound will lose value.

Q As an importing country, does Afghanistan have enough foreign exchange reserves to survive?
A The former governor of the central bank said foreign exchange reserves are nearly nonexistent. Most of Afghanistan’s reserves are invested in foreign banks, for security. However, this is not a good solution, because there is no more money within the country and the money abroad is frozen.

Q How could these frozen reserves be released?
A To unfreeze this money, it is important that the Taliban convert into statesmen. The international community’s condition is for the Taliban not to shelter terrorists, to respect women’s rights and to form an inclusive government with competent personalities. Then again, they must act quickly, because once the government is elected the Taliban will be able to claim the central bank reserves, which amount to $9.5 billion, frozen in accounts in the US. The economic situation must not deteriorate; if so, it will push the Taliban into ostracism and the international community will by default create a nonstate actor. We must not isolate states and peoples, then wonder why and how human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism proliferate in these countries. We must push the Taliban to form a government, include the different political components of Afghan society and respect the rights of men and women. Once these conditions are met, access to parts of the central reserve to pay the country’s bills will likely be possible. This will of course give the international community power over the Afghan government, but Afghanistan should not be turned into a pariah state.
Q The dependence on aid is striking. In 2019, World Bank figures show that development aid was 43 percent of the gross national income. Will this aid to Afghanistan last?
A Germany, Japan, the US, Great Britain and the EU are the biggest donors. They have contributed significantly to the country’s current budget; just before the collapse of the Ghani government, around 70 to 80 percent of the annual budget was funded by donors. What we would like is for the government formed by the Taliban to be open and extended to gain the world’s confidence and to keep providing aid. Countries like Germany have warned that if the Taliban apply Shariah this aid will stop, but these are internal policy statements and this same Germany will help the UN and the World Bank to raise funds for humanitarian reasons. However, when there are famine problems that would affect women and children, international organizations must be able to channel this aid. I am for diplomacy that engages groups and shows them the levers of interchange with the international community.

Q The Taliban spokesperson says that they will not allow the existence of trade and cultivation of opium and other drugs in Afghanistan. The reality, on the other hand, is that the Taliban have always relied on the sale of opium (84 percent of world production) and the imposition of an Islamic household tax (zakat). Will they use these processes again?
A We must separate the two periods. There was the one where the Taliban were an armed resistance group, which waged war and had income of all kinds; the opium that you mentioned in the southwest, the mining reserves scattered around the country, the collection of taxes on agriculture and of goods at customs, etc. But today this armed group will rule Afghanistan and must learn how to find an income and decide what to spend it on.

Q Hamid Karzai is known to have left power with millions of dollars in his bank account. Is this the case with Ashraf Ghani? What was the economic plan of each of its two successive heads of state between 2007 and 2021?
A They are two leaders who did not have economic visions. It is true that fugitive president Ashraf Ghani comes from the World Bank, but he was an anthropologist. He said he wanted to improve the investment climate, but he revived corruption. The people received nothing from the huge sums that were allocated to Afghanistan and that is why his government has collapsed like a house of cards.

Topics: Afghan economy Taliban

Related

Bahrain allows airport use for Afghanistan evacuations
Middle-East
Bahrain allows airport use for Afghanistan evacuations
Afghan families walk by the aircrafts at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. (AFP)
Business & Economy
Afghanistan crumbling economy set to deteriorate further under Taliban rule

EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks

EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks
Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks

EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks
  • Von der Leyen said she would propose an increase in the $67 million in humanitarian aid which the Commission had allocated this year for Afghanistan
Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union has not recognized the Taliban, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday, nor is it holding political talks with the militants, a week after they seized control of Afghanistan.
The Taliban completed a lighting takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday, walking into the capital Kabul without firing a shot.
The head of the EU executive spoke after visiting a reception center in Madrid for Afghan employees of EU institutions evacuated from Kabul.
Von der Leyen said she would propose an increase in the 57 million euros ($67 million) in humanitarian aid which the Commission had allocated this year for Afghanistan.
She said EU development aid is tied to respect of human rights, good treatment of minorities and respect for the rights of women and girls.
“We may well hear the Taliban’s words but we will measure them above all by their deeds and actions,” von der Leyen told a news conference.
She said the Commission was ready to provide funding to EU countries which help resettle refugees, and she planned to raise the resettlement issue at a G7 meeting next week.
After a peak in 2015 when more than one million migrants came to the EU, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, the EU has cut the number of arrivals thanks to a deal with Turkey which receives EU funds to host asylum seekers in its territory.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP on Saturday that “It's mathematically impossible” for the US and its allies to evacuate the tens of thousands of Afghan personnel and families by August 31.
Borrell, speaking from Spain in a telephone interview, added that “we have complained” to the Americans that their security at Kabul airport was overly strict and hampering attempts by Afghans who worked for the Europeans to enter.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan EU

Related

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
World
EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up government
World
Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up government

Former Afghan presidential advisor: Taliban must become statesmen to halt economic collapse

Former Afghan presidential advisor: Taliban must become statesmen to halt economic collapse
Updated 21 August 2021
MOURAD KAMEL

Former Afghan presidential advisor: Taliban must become statesmen to halt economic collapse

Former Afghan presidential advisor: Taliban must become statesmen to halt economic collapse
  • Today’s challenges are daunting for the Taliban and the economy is the key factor for the new rulers of Kabul
Updated 21 August 2021
MOURAD KAMEL

PARIS: History is repeating itself in Afghanistan: The Taliban have regained power. As they advanced toward Kabul, the army and police abandoned their posts and weapons, demotivated by the withdrawal of American troops and the departure of President Ashraf Ghani, who sought refuge in Tajikistan before moving to the UAE.

Since their seizure of Kabul a few days ago, a series of significant scenes have followed; hundreds of citizens ran toward the airport fighting for a plane seat, others displayed images of women in wedding dresses in front of a beauty salon in order to avoid punishment, three citizens were killed by Taliban bullets during a demonstration that opposed the desecration of the Afghan flag. Meanwhile, the Taliban continue to assert that they “will respect the rights of men and women” and will not make Afghanistan a haven for terrorists. The armed group admitted to making mistakes when it first came to power.

Today’s challenges are daunting for the Taliban and the economy is the key factor for the new rulers of Kabul. For years, the country has been financed by international donations (50 percent of tax revenue), while poverty reaches 66 percent of the young population and dependence on agriculture in a country that is both landlocked and mountainous at 50 percent complicates economic recovery. Arab News in French provides an update on the Afghan economy and its prospects with Torek Farhadi, the former economic adviser to Hamid Karzai, the first post-Sept. 11 Afghan president.

Arab News in French: Who are Afghanistan’s most important economic partners today?

Torek Farhadi: Afghanistan is a $10 billion importing country in fuel, food, medicine and construction materials. Its biggest partners are Iran, followed by Pakistan and then Uzbekistan. With imports worth $10 billion annually, the Taliban could earn money and continue to pay state officials by imposing taxes on goods at customs. The country has run out of cash and the United States has frozen the reserves of the Afghan Central Bank. Having said that, the country is not heading toward a payments crisis, but if the Afghan Central Bank is not operative, letters of credit and debts cannot be honored, and so the Afghan pound will lose value.

As an importing country, does Afghanistan have enough foreign exchange reserves to survive?

The former governor of the Central Bank said foreign exchange reserves are nearly non-existent. Most of Afghanistan’s reserves are invested in foreign banks, for security. However, this is not a good solution, because there is no more money within the country and the money abroad is frozen.

How could these frozen reserves be released?

To unfreeze this money, it is important that the Taliban convert into statesmen. The international community’s condition is for the Taliban not to shelter terrorists, to respect women’s rights and to form an inclusive government with competent personalities. Then again, they must act quickly, because once the government is elected the Taliban will be able to claim the Central Bank’s reserves, which amount to $9.5 billion, frozen in accounts in the United States. The economic situation must not deteriorate; if so, it will push the Taliban into ostracism and the international community will by default create a non-state actor. We must not isolate states and peoples, then wonder why and how human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism proliferate in these countries.

We must push the Taliban to form a government, include the different political components of Afghan society and respect the rights of men and women. Once these conditions are met, access to parts of the central reserve to pay the country’s bills will likely be possible. This will of course give the international community power over the Afghan government, but Afghanistan should not be turned into a pariah state.

The dependence on aid is striking. In 2019, World Bank figures show that development aid was at 43 percent of the gross national income. Will this aid to Afghanistan last?

Germany, Japan, the United States, Great Britain and the European Union are the biggest donors. They have contributed significantly to the country’s current budget; just before the collapse of Ghani’s government, around 70 to 80 percent of the annual budget was funded by donors. What we would like is for the government formed by the Taliban to be open and extended to gain the world’s confidence and to keep providing aid.

Countries like Germany have warned that if the Taliban apply Sharia this aid will stop, but these are internal policy statements and this same Germany will help the United Nations and the World Bank to raise funds for humanitarian reasons. However, when there are famine problems that would affect women and children, international organizations must be able to channel this aid. I am for diplomacy that engages groups and shows them the levers of interchange with the international community.

The Taliban spokesperson says that they will not allow the existence of trade and cultivation of opium and other drugs in Afghanistan. The reality, on the other hand, is that the Taliban have always relied on the sale of opium (84 percent of world production), the imposition of an Islamic household tax (zakat) and the racketeering of the inhabitants to be able to self-finance. Will they use these processes again?

We must separate the two periods. There was the one where the Taliban were an armed resistance group, which waged war and had income of all kinds; the opium that you mentioned in the southwest, the mining reserves scattered around the country, the collection of taxes on agriculture and of goods at customs, etc. But today this armed group will rule Afghanistan and must learn how to find an income and decide what to spend it on.

Hamid Karzai is known to have left power with millions of dollars in his bank account. Is this the case with Ashraf Ghani? What was the economic plan of each of its two successive heads of state between 2007 and 2021?

They are two leaders who did not have economic visions. It is true that fugitive president Ashraf Ghani comes from the World Bank, but he was an anthropologist. He said he wanted to improve the investment climate, but he revived corruption. The people received nothing from the huge sums that were allocated to Afghanistan and that is why his government has collapsed like a house of cards.

*Click here to view the original version of this story in French at Arab News en Français

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Update Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan
World
Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan

Latest updates

Subsidies to ease pressure on Lebanese government
Subsidies to ease pressure on Lebanese government
Three members of pro-Iran group killed by Daesh in Iraq
Iraqi police man search a vehicle at a checkpoint on the entrance of Baghdad's Tahrir Square. (AFP file photo)
Rublev eliminates compatriot Medvedev in Cincinnati Masters; Barty reaches finals
Rublev eliminates compatriot Medvedev in Cincinnati Masters; Barty reaches finals
3 radio stations and TV channel suspend broadcasting amid Lebanon fuel crisis
Lebanese wait in a queue at a closed petrol station in Beirut. The energy crisis is dragging people to unlikely places in their desperate quest for daily essentials. (AFP)
Former head of Tunisia’s Anti-Corruption Committee ‘under house arrest’
Security forces cordoned off the headquarters of the Anti-Corruption Committee on Friday. (Reuters/File)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.