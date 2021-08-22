You are here

5 talking points from opening round of 2021-22 UAE Pro League season

Since the inception of the UAE Pro League in 2008-09, no team has been relegated more than Emirates Club, which has suffered the drop four times, the last of which came in 2018-19. (Al-Jazira FC)
Wael Jabir

  • Champions Al-Jazira set the standards as Al-Ain starts campaign in style
The UAE Pro League returned with a bang as the opening round of matches brought upsets, spectacular goals and not a single draw in seven games. With the return of fans to stadia across the country, the 2021-22 season is already promising to be a spectacle.

Here are five talking points from match day one.

Al-Ahbabi — Laba link continues to thrive for Al-Ain

Not since the iconic duo of Asamoah Gyan and Omar Abdulrahman half a decade ago has there been a more exciting partnership at Al-Ain than the telepathic Bandar Al-Ahbabi — Kodjo Laba double act, which continues to thrive for a third consecutive season.

Having finished the previous season with 13 goals, the Togolese striker Laba picked up right where he left off, bagging a brace on Friday as Al-Ain opened its campaign with a 3-1 win over Khorfakkan. His first goal was the result of a cross from Al-Ahbabi, while his second was a penalty won by the UAE international and converted by his partner in crime. Over the course of two and a half seasons, Al-Ain’s flying right-back has assisted 11 of the 33 goals scored by Laba, and with the start of the new season, it does not seem like the pair are planning to stop any time soon.

Emirates Club ready to put on a fight

Since the inception of the UAE Pro League in 2008-09, no team has been relegated more than Emirates Club, which has suffered the drop four times, the last of which came in 2018-19. However, the Ras Al-Khaimah-based club looked solid on its return to the top division despite a defeat to a strong Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai side.  

Over the summer, Emirates Club recruited heavily, signing Moroccan duo Walid Sabbar and Adam Ennafati as well as Morocco-based Ivorian forward Joseph Gnadou.

The new core took little time to gel for Moroccan coach Tarik Sektioui, producing a solid counterattacking display and even taking the lead against the League Cup champions before VAR interfered to deny them the goal. A 1-0 defeat was perhaps an unfair result for the Falcon, but if its opening-day performance is anything to go by, it will be a tough nut to crack this season, and perhaps could be set to avoid a fifth relegation.

Al-Jazira’s well-oiled machine rumbles on

Unlike many of their league rivals, reigning champions Al-Jazira barely dipped into the transfer market, the only acquisitions being Brazilian winger Joao Victor from Bundesliga side Vfl Wolfsburg, and little-known Ivorian teenager Mamadou Coulibaly.

Instead, coach Marcel Keizer’s men carried on improving on the qualities that made them champions for the third time last season. In the opening weekend, last season’s Emirati Player of The Year Ali Mabkhout showed he is more than a goal-scorer, setting up Victor for a debut goal, while Thulani Serero and Abdullah Ramadan ran the show in midfield as the Pride of Abu Dhabi secured a 2-0 win against Al-Dhafra despite the absence of injured playmaker Khalfan Mubarak.

Al-Wahda, Sharjah set for tasty AFC Champions League clash

The UAE’s two remaining representatives in the 2021 AFC Champions League started their league campaigns with victories, and although the nature of the wins differed drastically, Sharjah’s late 1-0 win over rivals Ittihad Kalba and Al-Wahda’s 4-0 thrashing of newcomers Al-Orooba demonstrated that the two sides’ upcoming clash in the continental round of 16 will be one to relish.

Summer signing Joao Pedro continued his scoring exploits from last season, contributing two headed goals on his Al-Wahda debut and his strike partner Omar Kharbin matched him with a brace, sending a clear message to UAE Pro League opponents, especially Sharjah, that they mean business.

In turn, facing a tougher opponent, Sharjah needed an added-time goal to settle the derby against Ittihad Kalba, and it was its own marquee signing Bernard who marked his arrival from Everton with an impressive goal.

The Brazilian won the ball near the center circle and embarked on a 40-yard run before slotting home the winner at the death, assuring Sharjah fans that their club has done well to replace Igor Coronado as they aim to go deep into the Asian competition.

Ajman’s new recruits impress to down Al-Nasr

The biggest upset of the opening weekend saw Ajman, who barely avoided relegation last time, put three past Al-Nasr, who finished the previous season in fifth place and won the 2019-20 League Cup.

Having replaced long-serving manager Ayman Al-Ramadi with Goran Tufegdzic, a 49-year-old Serbian with over 15 years of management experience in the Gulf, Ajman wasted no time in stunning its opponent.

Colombian signing Yorleys Mena introduced himself to the league with the pick of first-round goals, chipping goalkeeper Ahmed Shambieh from 35 yards out inside two minutes. Tunisian midfielder Firas Belarbi, who had enjoyed a fine debut season in the UAE Pro League last campaign despite his previous club Fujairah suffering relegation, bagged a double as Ajman started in style. And Brazilian youngster Leandro Spadacio, on loan from Shabab Al-Ahli, was involved in the build up to both of Belarbi’s goals.

It is early days yet, but the trio of attacking talents showed a lot of promise in The Oranges’ first game of the season, and should they carry on as they started, Ajman could be set for a comfortable season away from relegation struggles.

Topics: UAE Pro League

The Saudi national basketball team faces Palestine on Sunday with qualification to the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, to be held in Indonesia next year, at stake.

In the first match of the final round of qualification, the Kingdom beat India 80-61 in Jeddah on Friday to put itself in a strong position in the three-team tournament organized by the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation.

The three teams will face each other once, with the top two progressing to the tournament, which has already been postponed twice and will now take place in July 2022.

On Saturday, the Indian team bounced back with a tight 79-77 win over Palestine. The result means that Saudi Arabia will reach the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup alongside India if it defeats Palestine.

If Palestine wins by 36 points or less, it will qualify alongside the Kingdom to the finals. But if Saudi Arabia loses by 37 points or more, it will be Palestine and India that head to Indonesia next year.

The nations that have confirmed their place in the tournament are host Indonesia, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iran, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Syria, the Philippines, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Topics: basketball

Raja Casablanca beat KSA’s Al-Ittihad on penalties to win remarkable Arab Club Champions Cup final

Raja Casablanca beat KSA’s Al-Ittihad on penalties to win remarkable Arab Club Champions Cup final
Raja Casablanca beat KSA’s Al-Ittihad on penalties to win remarkable Arab Club Champions Cup final

Raja Casablanca of Morocco has won the much-delayed final of the 2020 Arab Club Champions Cup after defeating Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad 4-3 on penalties at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The final of the competition, also known as the Mohammed VI Champions Cup, went straight into a shootout, without extra time, after the two teams had played out an astonishing 4-4 draw in 90 minutes.

Al-Ittihad flew out of the blocks by taking a fourth-minute lead through Bruno Henrique, but Ilias Haddad equalized for Raja only a minute later.

Mahmoud Benhalib then put Raja 2-1 ahead with only 13 minutes on the clock, before Romarinho tied for Al-Ittihad in the 28th minute from the penalty spot. It would not be the last of the night.

Zakaria El-Wardi scored for Raja eight minutes before the break to give the Moroccans a remarkable 3-2 lead at the break.

The second half would prove just as dramatic. Sofiane Rahimi scored Raja’s fourth goal in the 50th minute, and for the first time on the night one of the teams had taken a two-goal lead. It would not be enough, however.

Romarinho replied almost immediately for the Jeddah club, halving the deficit in the 53rd minute to make the score 4-3.

The Brazilian then completed his hat-trick with his second penalty of the night to make it 4-4 in the 64th minute from a penalty kick.

Surprisingly, considering what had gone on before, there would be no more scoring for the rest of the match.

In the penalty shootout, Raja’s Rahimi, Muhammad Zrida, Abdelilah Hafidi and Omar Arjoun scored while Abdelilah Madkour missed.

Al-Ittihad’s Romarinho, Igor Coronado and Abdullelah Al-Malki converted while Bruno Henrique and Fahad Al-Muwallad missed, handing Raja the title.

The result denied the Saudi club what would have been the second win of the competition, having beaten Club Sportif Sfaxien of Tunisia 2-0 in the 2004-05 final.

Topics: football

It’s Rublev vs Zverev in Cincinnati Masters final; Barty faces Teichmann

It’s Rublev vs Zverev in Cincinnati Masters final; Barty faces Teichmann

  • Russian 4th seed Rublev surprised world number two compatriot Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
  • Zverev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) in the other semifinal match
CINCINNATI, US: Alexander Zverev came from two breaks down in the third set to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) on Saturday and reach the final of the WTA and ATP Cincinnati Masters.
The German, who briefly left the court to vomit in the final set as he stepped up his fightback in front of a full crowd, will take a 4-0 record into Sunday’s final with Andrey Rublev.
The Russian fourth seed surprised world number two compatriot Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
World number seven Rublev had never won so much as a set in four previous losses to Medvedev, top seed in the prestigious hardcourt tournament that serves as a tuneup for the US Open.
Zverev also turned a corner this week, having never won a match in six previous Cincinnati editions.
The German said he’d begun to feel his stomach trouble coming on in the second set, and he was seen briefly by a doctor who gave him some tablets in the third.
Immediately, things began to jell for the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist.
“After I got the first break (of the third set) back I thought I had chances. He was not serving bombs and I was always in the rallies. I started to play more aggressively.”
Zverev got worked up at the end of the first set when Tsitsipas — as now seems to be his habit — left the court with his full bag of gear, presumably to change clothes.
His absence lasted an infuriating eight minutes as Zverev complained to the chair umpire, indicating he thought Tsitsipas could use the break to receive coaching via text.
Tsitsipas tried to take another break after winning the second set but was informed he had used up his one break.
Despite the tension, the two traded a friendly embrace at the net when the match ended.
“It’s a great rivalry,” Zverev said. “There’s a lot of fire there, there’s a lot of emotions there. But I think both of us, especially now before the US Open, we didn’t want to give each other anything.”
Zverev moved into his ninth Masters 1000 final with 42 winners including 15 aces after nearly two and three-quarter hours.
He had lost six previous matches out of eight played against the Greek.
Zverev was already thinking ahead to Rublev.
“In a final at this level there are no easy opponents, he played incredible today in beating Daniil. He’s also one of my best friends.”
Medvedev, who was seeking a Canada-US Masters double after lifting the title in Toronto at the weekend, required three separate medical timeouts during his loss to Rublev.
He received treatment on his left hand after he hit an on-court camera during a rally and also had treatment on his right forearm and right thigh during a match played in oppressive 31-degree (C) heat.
Rublev re-adjusted after losing the opening set, hung on during his opponent’s injury dramas and heated discussion with the umpire on camera placement and finally got his chances in the concluding set after two and a quarter hours.
“I don’t know how I turned it around,” Rublev said. “Every point was so tight, the match was so intense — it was exactly like a chess game.”

Barty ousts Kerber
In the women’s draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Angelique Kerber.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns a shot during her match against Angelique Kerber of Germany in their semi-final match during the Western and Southern Open on August 21, 2021 in Mason, Ohio. (Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports)

The top-seeded Aussie, who has led the rankings for the past 82 weeks, needed an hour and a quarter to move into Sunday’s title match, surpassing her semifinal showing from 2019.
Barty will play for the trophy on Sunday against the winner of a later match between Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann — who beat good friend and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals — and Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova, more than a year and a half without a title.
Against Kerber, Barty increased her lead in the series between multiple Grand Slam winners to 4-2 as she duplicated a Wimbledon semifinal victory from last month.
Barty produced a dozen aces and broke Kerber five times.
Her 39 match wins this year nudged her one ahead of Aryna Sabalenka on the WTA list.
The top seed needed to call upon some strategy to see her through to the win.
The pair twice traded breaks in the second set, with Barty finally getting the deciding fifth break in the final game.
“It was frustrating me, because I knew Angie was lifting (her game) and I needed to go with her,” Barty said. “Not being able to execute the points when I had set them up the way that I wanted to was frustrating.
“I was able to get that momentum back with the break straight away, then it was a bit of a tug of war.
“I was able to build pressure on her games, but we both did a good job of getting out of some tough holes late in that second set.
“I had to accept that if I was going to miss I was going to miss in the right way.
“That was big at the end,” added Barty, who fired 29 winners to Kerber’s 16.
Kerber said that, finally, she was out-played.
She starts playing really aggressive, and I was just trying to find my rhythm,” the German said.
“I tried to come back in the second set. “I had my chances, but she played really well in important moments and closed the match her way.
“I’m pretty happy about my result this week, getting good matches before going to New York (for the US Open).”
 

Topics: Cincinnati Masters Andrey Rublev Ashleigh Barty ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters

Grealish bags first City goal as champs cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley

Grealish bags first City goal as champs cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley
Grealish bags first City goal as champs cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley

  • Grealish marks home debut following British record £100 million move from Aston Villa
  • At Anfield, Liverpool earn second successive win thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane
LONDON: Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Manchester City as the Premier League champions thrashed Norwich 5-0, while title rivals Liverpool extended their perfect start with a 2-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday.
Grealish marked his home debut following his British record £100 million ($136 million) move from Aston Villa with a close-range effort to double City’s lead in the first half.
Tim Krul’s own goal had given City the lead at the Etihad Stadium.
Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez netted in the second half to ensure City bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Tottenham.
City had been beaten in both of Grealish’s previous appearances, losing the Community Shield against Leicester and then slumping in their Premier League opener.
But Grealish’s first goal since January helped show Pep Guardiola’s side they can cope without Harry Kane if their prolonged pursuit of the Tottenham striker ends in failure.
With the injured Kevin De Bruyne absent for City, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Laporte all started amid reports they are looking to leave after growing unhappy with their reduced roles last season.
Jesus took the chance to remind Guardiola of his qualities with a virtuoso display.
It was the Brazilian forward’s volleyed cross in the seventh minute that brought City’s opener.
Grant Hanley attempted to clear but instead hit Norwich goalkeeper Krul as the ball looped into the net.
Grealish got off the mark in slightly fortuitous fashion in the 22nd minute.
Jesus’s cross reached Grealish at the far post and bounced in off the England midfielder.
Laporte scored in the 64th minute with a close-range finish after Norwich failed to clear a corner.
Jesus provided his third assist of the afternoon as Sterling tapped in after 71 minutes before Mahrez grabbed City’s fifth with a simple finish in the 84th minute.
At Anfield, Liverpool earned a second successive wins thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was angry with Burnley’s aggressive tackling.
Jota scored Liverpool’s first goal in the 3-0 win at Norwich last weekend and the Portugal forward gave Klopp’s men the lead again with an 18th minute header from Kostas Tsimikas’ cross.
Senegal winger Mane opened his account for the season in the 69th minute.
Teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott, making his first Premier League start, picked out Trent Alexander-Arnold and the defender’s deft pass to Mane was slammed past Nick Pope from 12 yards.
However, Klopp was frustrated that Sean Dyche’s side, renowned for their physical approach, were able to get away with some thunderous challenges due to lenient refereeing.
“You saw these challenges of (Ashley) Barnes and (Chris) Wood on Virgil (Van Dijk) and Joel (Matip),” Klopp said.
“I am not 100 percent sure if we are going in the right direction with these decisions, if we go 10 years back.
“It is too dangerous. It is just hard. The rules are how they are but you cannot defend these situations.”
Raphinha’s rocket rescued Leeds in their 2-2 draw against Everton at Elland Road.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton ahead in the 30th minute, converting a penalty after Liam Cooper’s challenge on the England striker.
Mateusz Klich hauled Leeds level four minutes before half-time with a composed finish from just inside the area.
Demarai Gray restored Everton’s lead in the 50th minute as the winger drilled home for his first goal since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in the close-season.
But Leeds equalized through a blistering strike from Brazilian winger Raphinha in the 72nd minute.
Danny Ings scored a spectacular bicycle kick as Aston Villa beat Newcastle 2-0 to claim their first win of the season.
Former Southampton striker Ings’ moment of magic came in first-half stoppage-time, making it two goals in as many appearances for his new club.
Anwar El Ghazi got Villa’s second from the penalty spot after Jamal Lascelles handled in the 62nd minute.
Patrick Vieira is still waiting for his first win as Crystal Palace manager after a 0-0 draw against Brentford in the first meeting between the London clubs for 44 years.
Brighton host promoted Watford in Saturday’s late game.

Topics: Manchester city Liverpool Jack Grealish

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash
First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash

  • Polina Guryeva, 21, won silver for Turkmenistan at this summer’s Games in Tokyo in the women’s 59 kg weightlifting competition
  • Guryeva was awarded a three-room apartment in the capital city Ashgabat, a white Lexus SUV and $50,000 in cash
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan’s first-ever Olympic medallist, weightlifter Polina Guryeva, was gifted an apartment, a car and $50,000 in cash for her exploits at a ceremony in the Central Asian country’s capital Ashgabat on Saturday.
Guryeva, 21, won silver for Turkmenistan at this summer’s Games in Tokyo in the women’s 59 kg weightlifting competition. It was the ex-Soviet country’s only medal at the Games and the first in its history.
Turkmen shooter Marat Niyazov previously won a silver medal representing the Soviet Union at the 1960 Games in Rome.
The celebrations of Guryeva’s victory were led by Honoured Coach of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, the 39-year-old son of the country’s hard-line leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.
At the ceremony in Ashgabat, the younger Berdymukhamedov handed Guryeva, who is ethnic Russian, three white-lacquered wooden boxes.
One contained keys to a three-room apartment in the capital city, the second held keys to a white Lexus SUV and the third $50,000 in cash.
“I cordially congratulate you on this significant event, testifying to the growth of the authority of independent Turkmenistan in the international sporting space,” Berdymukhamedov told Guryeva.
He said her victory “increased the world fame, prestige and authority of the sovereign homeland and the Turkmen people.”
“I dedicate this medal to our president and the Turkmen people in honor of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan,” Guryeva said.
Turkmenistan, a gas-rich nation of around six million people famous for its outlandish displays, gained independence from former master Moscow in 1991.
The secretive country is regularly cited by rights groups as one of the world’s worst abusers of civic, religious and press freedoms.
The younger Berdymukhamedov has received a number of promotions this year making him the second most powerful figure in the country after his father and fueling speculation he will eventually replace the elder as leader of the autocratic country.

Topics: Turkmenistan Polina Guryeva 2020 Tokyo Olympics

