US-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria

US-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria
A fighter jet with the US-led coalition shot down a drone in eastern Syria on Saturday after the unmanned aircraft was deemed a threat. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on US personnel in Syria and Iraq
WASHINGTON: A fighter jet with the US-led coalition shot down a drone in eastern Syria on Saturday after the unmanned aircraft was deemed a threat, the US military said.

“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village,” said coalition spokesperson US Army Col.Wayne Marotto.

The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on US personnel in Syria and Iraq after US diplomats and troops were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks that wounded two American service members.

Topics: US Anti-Daesh coalition Syria

Killer of Iraqi official sentenced to hang

Killer of Iraqi official sentenced to hang
  • Abir Salim, municipal director in Karbala, was shot dead as he worked on Aug. 10
  • President Barham Saleh also has to sign an execution order for the death penalty to be carried out
BAGHDAD: A man who murdered a senior Iraqi official in broad daylight this month was sentenced to death Sunday amid revulsion over the government’s failure to halt a wave of assassinations.
“After all proceedings concluded and the convict confessed, he was brought before the Karbala criminal court which examined the crime and sentenced him to death by hanging,” the Supreme Court of Iraq said in a statement.
Abir Salim, municipal director in the shrine city of Karbala which houses the graves of two of Shiite Islam’s most revered figures, was shot dead as he worked on August 10.
He was on foot supervising a survey of unauthorized construction when Hussein Abd Al-Amir, wearing a traditional white robe, pulled out a gun and shot him at close range.
Abd Al-Amir was arrested at the scene.
Under Iraq’s criminal justice system, his lawyer now has 30 days in which to lodge an appeal.
President Barham Saleh also has to sign an execution order for the death penalty to be carried out.
Salim’s murder sparked widespread public anger over apparent impunity for politically linked crimes, after more than 70 activists had been targeted for assassination since October 2019.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi went to Karbala after the killing and pledged: “Murderers and criminals will not escape punishment.”
There have been no claims of responsibility for the wave of killings.
But supporters of anti-government protests that broke out in 2019 charge that the culprits are known to the security forces but allowed to go free because of political connections, particularly with Iraq’s powerful neighbor Iran.
After decades of war, insurgency and sectarian conflict, Iraq has no shortage of firearms in circulation.
According to the Small Arms Survey, the country counted 7.6 million registered firearms in 2017 for a population of 39 million people, 40 percent of them under the age of 14. Many more are unregistered.
Amnesty International says Iraq is the world’s fourth most prolific implementer of the death penalty.
The rights group says it recorded more than 45 executions there in 2020, including many of people accused of belonging to the Daesh group.

Topics: Iraq Abir Salim karbala death sentence

Dubai sets up special court to combat money laundering

Dubai sets up special court to combat money laundering
  • The move is in line with the UAE’s push to strengthen the integrity of the financial system
  • The new Dubai court aims to raise the UAE and Dubai’s global competitiveness by upholding the justice and transparency
DUBAI: Dubai has established court focused on combating money laundering, the emirate’s media office said on Sunday.
The court, which was set up upon directives from Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, will be within the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal.
The move is in line with the UAE’s push to strengthen the integrity of the financial system.
The federal government in February set up the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing.
The new Dubai court aims to raise the UAE and Dubai’s global competitiveness by upholding the justice and transparency, the media office said.
“The new court will support Dubai’s efforts to tackle financial crimes, including money laundering, as part of the UAE’s wider endeavor to combat crime,” it added.
Taresh Al-Mansouri, director general of Dubai Courts, said the new court is part of a commitment to improve judicial efficiency and promote excellence in the administration of justice.
“Reporting money laundering crimes is both an individual and collective responsibility, Al-Mansouri said. “Society plays a critical role in safeguarding economic and social security and strengthening the efforts of various stakeholders in responding to such crimes.”
Judge Abdullah Al-Shamsi, head of the Criminal Court at the Court of First Instance, said the new specialized court strengthened the UAE’s efforts to bring financial criminals to justice.
“This represents another step in the development of the legislative framework and helps reinforce compliance with international anti-money laundering and law-enforcement standards,” he said

Topics: Dubai UAE Dubai courts

Beirut blast protesters target wedding held by MP under investigation

Beirut blast protesters target wedding held by MP under investigation
  • Youssef Fenianos is latest of Lebanon’s loathed ruling elite to hold extravagant marriage celebration as country's economy collapses
  • Demonstrators outside luxury hotel held images of a firefighter medic killed in the blast
LONDON: As Lebanon plunges deeper into collapse, another member of the country’s loathed political elite staged a lavish family wedding at the weekend.

The opulent marriage of Iris Fenianos, the daughter of former minister Youssef Fenianos, took place at a hill-top hotel in Ehden on Saturday.

The celebration drew particular anger because a judge is trying to question Fenianos over last year’s Beirut explosion, which took place when he was minister for public works and transportation.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by thawramap (@thawramap)

 

The wedding was the latest big-budget celebration in recent weeks involving a daughter of a member of the ruling class. Lebanon’s politicians have been the target of public anger over the country’s economic downfall, and the Beirut explosion that killed 200 people.

Last month, images of the luxurious wedding of the daughter of former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili circulated online, stirring anger.

A similarly lavish celebration took place for the daughter of Ibrahim Kanaan, a Free Patriotic Movement MP.

The overblown events take place as Lebanon’s economic downfall accelerates.

Fuel prices more than doubled on Sunday after the latest subsidy cut. Lebanese have been struggling to even find fuel for their cars or for back-up generators to provide electricity amid widespread black outs.

The Fenianos wedding on Saturday provoked particular anger, because the MP requested in advance for anti-riot police to be deployed to the venue to deal with any potential protests.

Fenianos is one of three MPs and former ministers charged by judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating the Beirut explosion.

According to the Thawramap Instagram account, which tracks protests in Lebanon, some demonstrators targeted the outside of the hotel.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by thawramap (@thawramap)

 


They held images of Sahar Fares, a firefighter medic killed at the scene of the explosion after she was called to the scene of the initial fire.

 

 

Journalist Luna Safwan reposted video from the Fenianos wedding on Twitter with the caption: “Look at them celebrating with absolutely no shame, the wedding of the daughter of Youssef Fenianos [Minister of public works & transportation who knew about the Ammonium Nitrate stored in the Beirut port]. The audacity.”

 

 

More than 200 people were killed when a blaze broke out in Beirut Port in August 2020 and ignited 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate. Most of the city’s buildings were damaged by the enormous blast.

The chemical had been stored at the site for more than seven years without proper safety precautions.

 

Topics: Beirut blast Beirut explosion Youssef Fenianos

US President Biden thanks UAE for support in Afghan evacuation

US President Biden thanks UAE for support in Afghan evacuation
DUBAI: US President Joe Biden thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, for assisting in the evacuation operations from Afghanistan, state-run news agency WAM reported Sunday. 

During a phone call last night, WAM said quoted an Emirati official saying the US president has expressed his thanks and appreciation for the support and facilities provided by the UAE in the evacuation of American diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan, as well as citizens of friendly countries, and Afghans who hold visas for these countries. 

"This collaborative effort reflects the enduring and strong strategic partnership between the two close allies," it added. 

The UAE said on Friday it had agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals to be evacuated from their country for 10 days on their way to a third country at the request of the United States. 

Topics: UAE US Biden Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Iran reports new record for daily COVID-19 deaths

Iran reports new record for daily COVID-19 deaths
  • A five-day lockdown in the country ended on Saturday
TEHRAN: Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media.
The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.
Iran’s previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths was recorded Aug. 16. The country reported its highest number of daily cases the next day, with more than 50,000.
A five-day lockdown in the country ended on Saturday.
The current wave of infections is Iran’s fifth of the pandemic and fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. The country also is struggling to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus. Some 7 percent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

