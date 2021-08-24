You are here

Saudi non-oil exports up by 40.5% year-on-year in June to $6.2bn

Saudi non-oil exports up by 40.5% year-on-year in June to $6.2bn
Non-oil exports increased by 7.2 percent equivalent to SR1.6 billion in June. (Shutterstock)
Mohammed Algarni

Saudi non-oil exports up by 40.5% year-on-year in June to $6.2bn

Saudi non-oil exports up by 40.5% year-on-year in June to $6.2bn
  • Plastics and Rubber and Articles Thereof jumped by 68 percent and Products of the Chemical or Allied Industries increased by 49.2 percent
Mohammed Algarni

RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports increased by 40.5 percent year-on-year in June 2021, rising to SR23.6 billion ($6.2 billion) from SR16.8 billion in June of last year, official data revealed.

Plastics and Rubber and Articles Thereof jumped by 68 percent and Products of the Chemical or Allied Industries increased by 49.2 percent, in June this year compared to the same period of last year, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) reported.

Non-oil exports increased by 7.2 percent equivalent to SR1.6 billion in June, compared to the previous month of May 2021.

"Saudi Arabian government supported the private sector and factories to face the financial and economic effects caused by the pandemic, so the Kingdom became safe from the consequences of the pandemic, and now as soon as life return to normal, we see that the growth of non-oil exports by 40.5% is the normal result of government support," Muath Alamri, a Riyadh-based independent economist, told Arab News. 

"Local industries played a role this year with petrochemicals exports rising in the second quarter of 2021, while at the same time there was an increase in factories as the total number went up to more than 10,000 factories," he added. 

Overall merchandise exports jumped by 91.8 percent in June of 2021 compared to the same period of last year, when international trade was impacted by Covid-related lockdowns and travel bans in numerous countries.

The value of exports increased to SR84.7 billion riyals in June 2021, up from SR44.2 billion in June 2020, originating mainly from oil exports, which rose by SR33.7 billion riyals or 123.2 percent in the same period.

Non-oil exports rose by 52.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, rising from SR43.2 billion in the second quarter of last year to SR65.7 billion, according to GASTAT.

Topics: Saudi Arabia non-oil exports

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector

Egypt allocates $4.1 million for petroleum sector
  • Total allocation includes 48.7 billion Egyptian pounds for extraction activities
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has allocated total investments of 65.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.1 million) for the petroleum sector in the current fiscal year 2021/2022, Ahram online reported citing Minister of Planning and Economic Activity Hala El-Said on Monday.

The total allocation includes 48.7 billion Egyptian pounds for extraction activities and about 16.6 billion Egyptian pounds for petroleum refining activities, at a rate of about 75 percent and 25 percent respectively, according to El-Said.

A report reviewed by El-Said indicated a 10 percent increase in production in the extractive sector and the petroleum refining industry, to about 1.31 trillion Egyptian pounds in the fiscal year 2021/2022. The output of extraction activities and oil refining is estimated at about 710 billion Egyptian pounds at current prices in the year of the plan, compared to 642.5 billion Egyptian pounds expected in the fiscal year 2020/2021, achieving a growth rate of 10.5 percent.

The fiscal year 2021/22 plan includes the production of about 3.44 million cubic feet of crude oil, condensate, and butane, about 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 4.37 million tons of petrochemical products, and 13 million tons of mineral ores, the report revealed.

The petroleum sector’s strategic objectives are securing the local market’s needs for petroleum products, petrochemicals, and mineral resources in line with the targeted economic growth rates, El-Said said. 

The report also touched upon accelerating rates of implementation of gas delivery projects to homes to maximize the benefit of all citizens and regions from natural gas supplies.

Topics: #egypt #oil

Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook

Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook
Updated 24 August 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook

Oil prices up 3 percent on brighter demand outlook
  • Mexico offshore platform fire takes 421,000 bpd offline
Updated 24 August 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices rose 3 percent on Tuesday, extending sharp gains on a bullish demand outlook as US regulators issued their first full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine and Mexico suffered a large production outage due to a fire on an oil platform.
Brent crude oil futures were up $2.13, or 3.1 percent, at $70.88 a barrel by 11:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT) while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.92, or 2.9 percent, to $67.54.
Last week, both benchmarks notched their biggest weekly losses in more than nine months. On Monday, both jumped more than 5 percent, boosted by a weaker dollar.

Also supporting oil prices was a fire on an oil platform off Mexico on Sunday that killed five workers and took 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production — about a quarter of the country’s overall output — off line. The company said on Monday that the fire caused the shutdown of 125 wells in the field, which will reduce Mexico’s daily output of oil equivalents by 421,000 bpd.

The US Department of Energy said on Monday it would sell up to 20 million barrels of crude from the emergency oil reserve to comply with legislation, with deliveries to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. 

Meanwhile, the value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in June increased 123 percent to SR61.5 billion ($16.4 billion) from a year earlier.

Indian imports

India’s crude imports in July fell 12.5 percent month-on-month to 3.4 million bpd, but rose 12.8 percent year-on-year, as refiners shut units for maintenance and cut crude imports anticipating lower fuel demand during the monsoon season. Government data released on Tuesday showed India’s oil imports declined to about 15.02 million tons, about 3.5 million bpd.

Canadian crude

The share of Canadian oil in India’s overall imports in July rose to a record 6.3 percent, partly replacing some Latin American oil, data from industry sources showed on Tuesday. India shipped in about 3.4 million barrels per day of oil in July, the lowest in a year, the data showed.

Topics: #crudeoil #economy

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow
Updated 24 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow
  • Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, fell by 3.22  percent to $48,497.55 on Tuesday
Updated 24 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 3.22  percent to $48,497.55 at 6:31 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,241.55, down by 3.21 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Meanwhile, sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have jumped to new heights, in another sign of how well the market has interacted. Visa announced that it has paid $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFTs, a type of blockchain token, to add to its historic collection of commercial artifacts. The company also noted that “NFTs represent a new chapter for digital commerce.”

CryptoPunks sold more than $86 million and sales so far in August amounted to $332 million, while the average price of CryptoPunk for the month was $199,069, more than double the average of last month, according to CryptoSlam data.

Virginia-based MicroStrategy has announced that it has added 3,907 new bitcoins to its massive original cryptocurrency holdings. Its bitcoin holdings totaled 108,992, according to a tweet from CEO Michael Saylor.

According to a filing released on Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has spent about $177 million on its recent bitcoin purchases, with an average price of about $45,294 per coin.

While MicroStrategy’s share price, which some investors use as a proxy for the price of bitcoin, has fallen from its March highs of $1,273 to $718, CoinDesk reported

Data tracked by Glassnode shows that cryptocurrency exchanges received 16,606.80 BTC on Monday, the highest daily net inflow in over a month. While over the past week, more than 29,000 BTC were transferred to exchanges.

 “It’s not a trend we want to continue,” William Clementi, lead insights analyst at Blockware Solutions, said in a tweet.

Blockstream has received $210 million in a Series B funding round that values the bitcoin technology firm at $3.2 billion.

The round was joined by British investment management firm Baillie Gifford and iFinex, the parent company of crypto exchange Bitfinex and issuer of the Tether stablecoin, Blockstream reported on Tuesday.

Blockstream also said it has acquired the intellectual property and key employees of the Israeli bitcoin mining hardware maker Spondoolies on undisclosed terms, CoinDesk reported.

Topics: crypto currencies bitcoin bitcoin mining

Riyad REIT in SR184 million acquisition of Riyadh office building

Riyad REIT in SR184 million acquisition of Riyadh office building
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

Riyad REIT in SR184 million acquisition of Riyadh office building

Riyad REIT in SR184 million acquisition of Riyadh office building
  • The acquisition was funded with Shariah-compliant bank financing 
Updated 24 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of its expansion and diversification strategy Riyad Capital, through its Riyad REIT, has bought an office building adjacent to the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in the capital for SR184.4 million.

The newly developed property is located in a strategic location on King Abdullah Road and is fully leased for three years to a government-related entity, Riyad REIT said in an announcement to the Tadawul. The acquisition was funded with Shariah-compliant bank financing.

In results released last week Riyad REIT said it had increased events for the six months to the end of June to SR109 million, a 23 percent increase on the same period last year. Income from operations, a broad measure of profitability, increased by 32 percent to SR46 million over the first half of last year.

Receivables increased by 88 percent, from SR52.7 million to SR99.6 million, reflecting difficulty in collecting rents. However, the hotel operation witnessed an improvement in performance. Cash from operations from third-party managed hotels rose by 124 percent to SR14 million over the comparable period in 2020.

Topics: #acquisition #riyadh

Saudi Arabia seeks investors to cash in on $1.3 trillion mineral resources

Saudi Arabia seeks investors to cash in on $1.3 trillion mineral resources
Updated 24 August 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi Arabia seeks investors to cash in on $1.3 trillion mineral resources

Saudi Arabia seeks investors to cash in on $1.3 trillion mineral resources
  • Current SR170-180 billion of mining investments to increase by 150 percent in the next decade, says official
Updated 24 August 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI


 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expecting a new commodities investment boom after a report revealed the Kingdom could be sitting on $1.3 trillion worth of rare untapped mineral deposits.

Khaled Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, told CNBC Arabia that he expected the current SR170-180 billion of mining investments to increase by 150 percent in the next decade.

He added the investment could provide up to 220,000 jobs.

The resources include phosphate, gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and other rare earth minerals.

Mining is increasingly a key element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as the Kingdom seeks to wean its economy off oil production and exports.
Global demand for minerals is increasing as the world economy moves towards cleaner energy to combat climate change.

Rare earth minerals are key components of mobile devices, such as phones and laptops, and electric cars.

The Kingdom’s mining industry has already attracted a number of foreign investors, most notably global giants Barrick Gold and Alcoa.

 Al-Mudaifer said 1,800 mining licenses — issued tens of years ago — are still valid.
 The ministry received more than 1,500 licensing requests upon the launch of the new mining law this year, which makes it easier for foreign companies to invest.
In addition, 274 mining licenses have been issued year-to-date, eight of which have an average estimated investment of SR250 to SR500 million.
Al-Mudaifer said: “This is just a start under the new mining investment law.”
He added Saudi Arabia is looking to be one of the world’s top 3 phosphate producers, and plans to enhance the copper industry by constructing a copper melting facility.
New investments in the mining sector continued to grow with an annual increase of 36.2 percent for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier.
The total number of investment licenses issued in the mining sector has reached 478 since the second quarter of 2020.

Earlier this year Al- Mudaifer said his ministry would invest $3.7 billion to develop the sector to “maximize the value of the Kingdom's mineral resources”.

At the time he also announced a five-year Regional Geological Survey Program, which will create detailed mapping of more than 700,000 square kilometers of the mineral-rich Arabian Shield, in western Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s metals and mining sector is creating investment opportunities in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives. 

The central and northern parts of the country contain large amounts of bauxite, in addition to deposits of silver, zinc, copper, magnesium, and kaolin. 

Topics: #saudiarabia #nonoileconomy Mining

