Emirates gives Beirut travelers extra baggage allowance to assist crisis torn country

DUBAI: UAE national carrier Emirates has increased the baggage allowance on flights to Beirut, in a bid to help people carry medical and other goods to Lebanon, as the country continues to suffer from acute shortages.
The Dubai-based airline will provide a further 10 kgs baggage allowance on flights to and from Lebanon, until Sept. 30.
“We stand with our Lebanese customers and will provide much-needed baggage allowance for travel to Beirut between now and 30 September 2021,” the company said in a statement.
Anyone traveling from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia will be able to use the free space “to pack extra items to support family and friends back home,” it said.
Emirates’ customers travelling to Beirut via Dubai from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Zambia, Angola, Guinea, Senegal, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Ghana will also be eligible to carry an additional piece of luggage totaling 23kg, the statement added.
Lebanon’s monetary, financial and economic crisis is taking a turn for the worst as authorities fail to form a government for over a year.
Lebanese nationals welcomed Emirates' decision, taking to social to thank the airline in its attempt to assist the country.