Historic Egyptian palace being razed as it is on verge of collapse: Official

CAIRO: The historic Tawfiq Pasha Andraos Palace, located adjacent to the Luxor Temple, is being demolished because it has developed cracks and is on the verge of collapse, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt.
While accompanying Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during his inspection tour of Egypt’s monument-rich city of Luxor on Wednesday, Waziri blamed antiquities thieves excavating under the palace for the poor condition of the building.
The palace, which overlooks the Nile, was built in 1897 by Tewfik Pasha Andraos, a member of the House of Representatives for three consecutive terms from 1923 to 1935. He hosted many historical figures there.
It has been of great historical value as it contained artifacts that were transferred to the archaeological stores in Luxor 20 years ago.
Remains of a pharaonic temple might be found under the palace and the excavation of that will be completed within three to four months, Waziri said.
The Egyptian government began its demolition after the dilapidated installations committee proved that the condition of the building was very dangerous and a threat to the Luxor Temple.
Controversy erupted when the razing of the historic building was criticized, with some demanding that the demolition be halted and the building restored to its former glory.
In January 2013, the bodies of Tawfiq’s unmarried daughters, Sofia Andraos, 82, and Louday Andraos, 79, were found inside the palace. Their deaths remain a mystery.
Kuwait National Pavilion to open at Venice Architecture Biennale
DUBAI: The Kuwait National Pavilion is set to open its presentation, “Space Wars,” at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale on Sunday after months of delay, organizers announced this week.
The pavilion was curated by Asaiel Al-Saeed, Aseel Al-Yaqoub, Saphiya Abu Al-Maati and Yousef Awaad. They respond to the theme “How will we live together?” through hinterlands, which are spaces outside the city that serve as sites for resource extraction, agricultural cultivation, military installations and cultural sedimentation.
The pavilion, which runs until Nov. 21, was supposed to be open to the public in May when the international exhibition started. But, due to “pandemic-related logistical issues faced by the institution commissioning this project,” organizers delayed the opening.
The exhibition includes 110 participants from 46 countries, with increased representation from Africa, Latin America, and Asia.
The late Libyan artist and satirist is the subject of a major retrospective in London
LONDON: “It almost felt like a necessity,” says Sherif Dhaimish, the son of Libyan artist and satirist Hasan ‘Al-Satoor’ Dhaimish. “I had to do this. Something had to be done because if I didn’t, nobody else would. And I’m not saying that in the sense it’s a burden to me — if anything I’ve found it quite cathartic. I think it’s helped me with the grieving process.”
Dhaimish, a publisher and curator based in Southeast London, is sitting in a café near Waterloo station, quietly but passionately discussing the life and work of his late father. “We were very close, we were really good mates, and when he passed away in 2016 it was hard, you know? For a short while, confronting his work was really difficult. But the more I’ve done it the closer I feel to him and I feel privileged that he’s left behind such work.”
Hasan spent the majority of his life in exile in the Northwest of England. He waited tables in an Italian restaurant, attended music festivals, and lived a modest life with his wife and three children. Now his journey from penniless young émigré to satirical giant is being brought vividly to life in “Resistance, Rebellion, Revolution - A Libyan Artist in Exile.”
Taking place at London’s Hoxton 253 and co-curated by Dhaimish’s sister Hanna, the exhibition coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the Libyan revolution and is a ‘ruminative reflection on the artist’s life in exile.’
“The fact that I’m able to do a show here in London and generate some interest — for me that’s a win,” says Dhaimish. “I haven’t really got a game plan in terms of how big I want to make this. I just know that from speaking to people over the past few years — from academics to journalists, to former friends of my dad, to human rights activists and people who work in the art world — he’s got a very unique story and one that a lot of people can relate to. There’s the exile, the politics, the music, and yet he was very humble about his work.”
Hasan’s father, Sheikh Mahmoud Dhaimish, had been a religious adviser to King Idris, who was deposed in a coup d’état led by Muammar Qaddafi in 1969. Hasan originally arrived in England aged 19, and with no intention of staying, but the political situation back home led to his father’s recommendation that he remain abroad until Qaddafi was gone. As months turned into years, he eventually settled near Burnley in Lancashire, married Karen Waddington, and became heavily involved in the Libyan opposition movement.
His involvement in the latter was initially triggered by a trip to London in 1979, when he spotted a distinctive orange-colored magazine on an Arabic newsstand outside Earl’s Court tube station. Published by the Libyan opposition, it was called ‘Al-Jihad’ and would become the platform through which his "rhythmically witty, acerbically insightful, and playfully relentless” political satire would reach the world. He adopted the moniker Al-Satoor (The Cleaver), exposed the regime’s widespread corruption and injustice, and mercilessly lampooned Qaddafi.
But there was another side to Hasan. A great lover of music, he painted to the sounds of Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and Blind Willie Johnson and brought jazz and blues to life through his work. It is this artwork that is arguably at the heart of “Resistance, Rebellion, Revolution,” which examines how the artist expressed himself outside of the highly fractious world of political activism.
“He often spoke of his political work as a necessity, and obviously it was something he cared deeply about, but he also saw the political arena for what it was,” says Dhaimish. “He urged me to stay away from that. But when he was producing his art he didn’t do that for anyone else but himself. It was therapy in a way and I think it was a good coping mechanism for him. He was very unorthodox in everything he did, so for me it’s important to try and tell his story in a way that doesn’t pigeonhole him as a Libyan satirist.”
With no previous formal education, Hasan’s artistic journey began in the late Eighties when he enrolled on a computer course at Nelson & Colne College. Uninterested in word processing, he began to dabble with the paint brush tool instead and was encouraged to pursue art by one of the teachers.
“It unshackled him from the caricature and he started to become more artistically aware,” says Dhaimish. “He did his A Levels, went to university in Bradford, and then came back and became a teacher at the same college. So a big part of the exhibition is showing the art that he produced outside of the satire.”
Dhaimish has taken a sample of his father’s work and presented it in a way that narrates what was happening in Libya at the time. There’s a selection of cartoons from 1980 to 2016, a series of canvases, prints and photographs, and a six-minute biographical video. There’s also an accompanying online archive and a limited-edition book, all of which is supported by Pendle Press and Arts Council England. It is the first time that Hasan’s work has been shown in London, although a previous exhibition was held in Pendle in Lancashire in 2018.
The process of putting the show together has been a labor of love, but also a hugely time-consuming project. The gathering of his father’s work has been a mammoth undertaking (to date there are 7,000 cartoons in the archive), while COVID-19 and other challenges have led to venue, date and budget changes. Dhaimish has also had to choose what to present and what to omit, and to understand that he is, after all, his father’s son. The latter has meant that there was always going to be a certain way he told his father’s story.
“There’s the personal side of all of this but on the other side there’s the freedom of thought that he represents,” says Dhaimish. “In a world where things are very polarized in some ways — you’re either on one side or the other — sometimes people like my dad, who was floating around creatively and was hard to pin down, represented something different. He was a bit of an anomaly, but these sorts of narratives are super-important to tell.”
The reasons why they are important, and what he believes his father’s legacy is, is something Dhaimish has thought long and hard about. “If there’s one overarching thing that people can take away — whether you agree with his political work or not, or whether you like his artwork or not — he was a critical thinker and he was an independent thinker. And that’s what he promoted. That was his thing. He didn’t care if people agreed with him or not. What he wanted people to do was to see things from a different angle,” he says. “That, for me, is the most important thing. You could speak to any of his former students and that was the one thing he taught them to do: Think for yourself.”
Inside the adventure playground of Riyadh’s Wadi Hanifah
What was once a rubbish heap is now a pristine beauty spot that offers a tranquil escape from the bustle of the city
RIYADH: Anyone who has spent some time in Riyadh will likely be familiar with Wadi Hanifah — the dry riverbed that was transformed by the Riyadh Development Authority from an unsightly and dangerous dumping ground into the meandering oasis that it is today, with landscaped gardens, lush wetlands and thousands of trees.
But while you might have visited this beauty spot for an evening stroll or picnic, you might not be aware of all the other activities it has to offer.
Many people probably do not know, for example, that Wadi Hanifah is listed as a global destination for runners. The website Great Runs — “the ultimate guide to the best places to run” — cites the “groomed network of trails” in the vicinity of the Diplomatic Quarter, “winding through the desert for a ‘lollipop’ loop of 8 kilometers by the waterway, with its great desert scenery.” Twenty kilometers south is the Stone Dam Park where runners can push themselves to the limit, up and down the 210-step staircase.
Wadi Hanifah is also a safe, quiet and peaceful place for a bike ride — in contrast to the unforgiving highway ‘supergrid’ of Riyadh — whether you’re looking for a relaxed cycle through attractive landscape or something more challenging. Cyclists can traverse the entire western side of the city, a 25-kilometer stretch from the historical village of Diriyah in the north to the neighborhood of Badr in the south.
“You can ride everything from gravel roads to sandy valleys and historic backstreets,” says long-distance cyclist Omar Al-Omair. “There are enough options to provide a different adventure every day of the week. It is mostly free of traffic during early mornings and at night and is full of green scenery. A lot of cycling groups use it to ride on an almost daily basis.”
The many flat, sandy areas of Wadi Hanifah offer a perfect spot to pitch a tent for the night too, as nomadic Bedouins have done for thousands of years. The whole Wadi is patrolled 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so camping out here is generally very safe.
One may still be a little unnerved by the packs of wild dogs, but they usually keep their distance, and their bark is invariably worse than their bite. And they do — eventually — settle down to sleep.
Lounging by your campfire under the stars, with the illuminated stone banks on either side and a cool breeze blowing through the trees, it is easy to forget that you are only minutes away from the teeming streets of the Saudi capital.
Ornithologists praise Wadi Hanifah for its abundance of bird life: grebes, cormorants, herons and egrets are among the 300-plus bird species attracted by the wetlands, the lush greenery and the adjacent farms and palm groves.
Arthur Stagg, author of “Birds of the Riyadh Region,” writes that “the Saudi authorities have recognized the intrinsic value of this desert wetland and accorded it reserve status, thereby protecting species which in many other areas of the world are threatened.”
And for amateur botanists, Wadi Hanifah offers an enormous variety of trees, shrubs, reeds, cacti and flowers. Of course, there are many kinds of acacia and palm trees, but there are also desert rose, tamarisk, fluffy ‘needle bush’ and boxthorn, among countless other species.
The ecological consultants behind the transformation of Wadi Hanifah wanted to preserve and regenerate the native plants of the Najd region, instead of importing fauna from abroad. And they were amazed at how fast the wadi’s ancient ecosystem came back to life.
But in terms of activities in Wadi Hanifah, the best is probably yet to come. As part of the Green Riyadh project, a Sports Boulevard will soon connect Wadi Hanifah in the west of the city with Wadi Al-Sulai in the east. The 30-kilometer route will include pedestrian pathways, children’s playgrounds, cycling routes up to 135 kilometers long and horse-riding routes up to 123 kilometers long.
Various cultural venues are also planned in the form of outdoor movie theaters, museums, art galleries and children’s playgrounds — all contributing to one of the key goals of Vision 2030: to place Riyadh among the world’s top 100 most-livable cities.
A place of fun and adventure alongside pristine nature and diverse wildlife, Wadi Hanifah in many ways represents the intended future of Saudi Arabia as a whole.
Photography sale raises funds for children and photographers in Gaza
LONDON: Last month, the website of Darat Al Tasweer — a Jordanian photography institute — became a repository for images by 80 celebrated photographers from across the globe as part of its For Gaza print sale campaign.
Arranged by Jordanian photographer Linda Al-Khoury, founder of Darat Al Tasweer, along with photographers Iman Al-Dabbagh, Sharif Sarhan and Laura Boushnak, the print sale was set up in response to violence in Gaza in May.
Al-Khoury had been thinking about ways to help the people of Gaza when she received a message from Al-Dabbagh asking if she was planning a print sale to raise funds because she and a group of photographers were interested in organizing one. They joined forces with Sarhan and Boushnak.
The group settled on arranging an online print sale to “reach people beyond Jordan,” Al-Khoury told Arab News.
They managed to get 80 photographers to donate one image each to be sold at the fixed price of $100.
“All the photographers we reached out to were quickly accepted the invitation to participate. We’re very grateful to them for their trust in us and the campaign,” Al-Khoury said.
Interest in the print sale was huge, with 100 orders being placed within four days of launching the print sale, and a total of 240 prints sold by the end of the campaign. Orders came from many countries, including the US, Brazil, Australia, Gulf countries, Egypt, and Lebanon.
“The idea was for photographers to participate regardless of whether their photos were taken inside Palestine or not. The diversity in the photos also helped with sales. We didn’t just want to support a cause, we also wanted people to acquire a beautiful photo, or a work by a photographer they like, while supporting (Gaza),” she adds.
The focus now is to direct the revenues of these sales towards “setting up funds for small production projects by Gazan photographers” as well as to “hold art-therapy sessions for children, with an attempt to cover more than one geographical area and reach as many children in Gaza as possible,” Al-Khoury explained.
Pleased with the success of the campaign, Al-Khoury is now considering holding print sales regularly, either to continue to support photographers, or branching out into other arts.
Arab fans pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
DUBAI: Charlie Watts, the drummer of the legendary British rock’n’roll band the Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, and his Arab fans took to Twitter to express their sadness.
“Some of the masterpieces of The Rolling Stones where Charlie Watts’s performances were at its top. Magnificence.. He was a talented human being,” tweeted one fan in Arabic, attaching images of the band’s soundtracks “Emotional Rescue,” “Miss You,” “Tumbling Dice” and “Under my Thumb.”
Watts was known as the quiet man of the riotous band, which helped define the Swinging Sixties with timeless hits such as “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
His level head off the stage was reflected in his metronomic time-keeping on stage, counterbalancing the energy and charisma of singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.
Watts announced earlier this month that he would miss the resumption of the Rolling Stones’ tour of the United States next month after undergoing a medical procedure.
The death of Watts drew swift reaction, including from rock ‘n’ roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones.
“He was a lovely guy. ... Condolences to the Stones. A huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock. A fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Love you, Charlie, will always love you. Beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathy to his family,” said British singer Paul McCartney in a video he shared on Twitter.
A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.
Superstar Elton John wrote on Instagram: “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”
“The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself,” wrote US singer Lenny Kravitz on Twitter.
Meanwhile, US music sensation Little Steven Van Zandt tweeted: “Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without.”