Raisi says economy, COVID-19 response 'does not befit' Iran

Raisi says economy, COVID-19 response ‘does not befit’ Iran
Iran’s parliament has cleared almost all the president’s Cabinet choices, enabling him to start working in earnest, following a June election victory. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

Raisi says economy, COVID-19 response ‘does not befit’ Iran

Raisi says economy, COVID-19 response ‘does not befit’ Iran
  • Mideast’s worst-hit country grappling with fifth wave of infections as daily deaths hit record highs
Updated 27 August 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday vowed to improve the country’s sanction-hit economy and its COVID-19 response, saying that the current situation “does not befit” the Islamic republic.
He delivered the remarks while chairing the first meeting of his Cabinet which was approved by parliament on Wednesday.
Lawmakers approved one-by-one 18 out of 19 candidates put forward by the ultra-conservative Raisi for the ministerial posts.
They rejected only his pick for the education portfolio, thus requiring the president to make another choice for that post.
The new president was sworn in by parliament in early August, but the outgoing administration remained at the helm until Wednesday’s parliamentary vote.
The confidence vote in the strictly conservative lineup — all men — allows Raisi to begin leaving his mark.
“The country’s situation today does not befit the great nation of Iran and it must certainly change,” Raisi said in a speech broadcast live on television.
The Islamic republic is “seriously lagging behind” in certain areas, Raisi said, adding that his government’s priorities would be to curb a surge in coronavirus infections as well as to control inflation and “improve people’s livelihoods.”
In Iran where ultimate power rests with supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Raisi inherits a difficult socioeconomic situation.
The ultraconservative won a June 18 election marred by record low turnout and an absence of significant competitors.
Iran has been strangled financially by sanctions reimposed by Washington after then US President Donald Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal in 2018.
Its already severe economic crisis has been amplified by the pandemic.
Iran is the country in the Middle East worst hit by the virus and is currently grappling with a fifth wave of infections — the strongest yet — with daily deaths and cases hitting record highs several times this month.
The country recorded its highest single day death toll on Tuesday, with 709 fatalities registered by the Health Ministry in 24 hours.
Fewer than 6.5 million of Iran’s 83 million people have received a second vaccine dose, according to official figures.
Choked by US sanctions that have made it difficult to transfer money abroad, Iran says it has struggled to import vaccines.
Raisi vowed to increase vaccine imports and boost local production without offering details, saying efforts so far have been “necessary but not enough.”
Authorities have approved the emergency use of two domestically developed vaccines, but the only mass-produced one, COVIran Barekat, is in short supply.
Western powers, Russia and China are all keeping a watchful eye for any sign of willingness by Iran to resume discussions that began in Vienna in April aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.
The parties agreed in late June to meet for a new round of talks, but discussions have yet to resume.
In the aftermath of his election victory, Raisi declared on June 20 that he will not permit negotiations just for “negotiation’s sake.”
But he also said: “Any negotiations that guarantee national interests will certainly be supported.”
New Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made no reference to the 2015 deal Wednesday, listing other matters as the top concern in messages posted after taking office.
“Neighbors & Asia #1 priority,” he wrote on Twitter.
So far Raisi has named four vice presidents. Among them is Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezai, a former Revolutionary Guards chief and among the losers in the presidential poll, named vice president in charge of economic affairs.

Topics: Iran

Tunisia banned 50 officials, politicians from travel last month

Tunisia banned 50 officials, politicians from travel last month
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Tunisia banned 50 officials, politicians from travel last month

Tunisia banned 50 officials, politicians from travel last month
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia has stopped at least 50 officials, politicians and businessmen from traveling abroad since the president seized governing powers last month, Amnesty International said on Thursday.
“President Kais Saied has made widespread use of arbitrary travel bans in Tunisia while bypassing the judiciary,” it said, adding that the total number of people affected was likely “far greater” than the 50 cases it documented.
The office of the president did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Saied said late on Monday he was indefinitely extending emergency measures he announced on July 25 that included removing the prime minister, freezing parliament and lifting immunity of its members, moves his foes call a coup.
While Saied’s intervention appears to have widespread popular support and has not triggered a violent crackdown, it has thrust Tunisia into a constitutional crisis and cast doubt on its democratic gains since the 2011 revolution.
He has said his actions are legal and were needed to save Tunisia from collapse, denied he would become a dictator and said restrictions on travel have only been used temporarily against those suspected of corruption or security threats.
However, authorities have detained or put under house arrest several officials and politicians, while border police have prevented others from traveling, raising fears for the rights won in 2011.
Saied has also sacked some security officials and figures in central and regional government, while police have detained people they say were involved in corruption in the phosphate industry.
“If Tunisian authorities want these measures to be seen as legitimate steps in the name of fighting corruption or ensuring state security, they need to devise a narrow and accountable means of doing so,” Amnesty said.
Imen Labidi, a judge, was stopped as she was about to board a flight to Turkey for a family holiday, held for two hours and then told she could not leave Tunisia based on an Interior Ministry notice, Amnesty said.
Anouar Benchahed, a parliamentary member from the Attayar party which backs Saied, was stopped as he was traveling to France on Aug. 15.

Topics: Tunisia

Biden delays meeting with Israeli PM amid Kabul blasts

Biden delays meeting with Israeli PM amid Kabul blasts
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

Biden delays meeting with Israeli PM amid Kabul blasts

Biden delays meeting with Israeli PM amid Kabul blasts
  • Joe Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will take place on Friday
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was pushed back a day Thursday as the US president cleared his agenda to address bombings in Kabul.
“The president’s bilateral meeting... has been rescheduled for tomorrow,” the White House said. The two leaders had been due to meet at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) Thursday.
Bennett hopes to reboot ties with the Democratic administration after his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu’s tempestuous and polarizing 12 years in office.
However, the crisis in Afghanistan loomed over their meeting even before the bombings tore through Kabul, causing multiple casualties and the deaths of at least 12 US troops.
Bennett acknowledged the impact of Afghanistan in a meeting Wednesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“Mr. Secretary, I appreciate you taking the time in pretty hectic days here in the States. It means a lot to us,” Bennett said.
Bennett, 49, is on his first state visit since taking office in June as head of an ideologically-divided coalition in which his hawkish party holds only a handful of seats. He promised “a new spirit of cooperation” from Israel.
Bennett had intended to say Israel was concerned about a potential withdrawal of US forces from Iraq and Syria because of possible future instability, a senior Israeli official said.
The request gained added weight against the deadly bombing amid the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
However, Bennett was careful to avoid comment on events in Kabul.
“We didn’t come here to comment, we came to encourage,” another source in his delegation said. “I think the Americans appreciate that a lot.”
Instead, Bennett was planning to make Iran the focus of his visit, telling Blinken he wanted to address “how do we fend off and curtail Iran’s pursuit to dominate the region and its race to a nuclear weapon.”
Israel fiercely opposes Biden’s attempt to reverse Trump’s withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Since Trump’s move, Iran has itself withdrawn from key commitments, including on uranium enrichment.
US officials did not address the Iran deal directly Wednesday.
Blinken, however, told Bennett US commitment to Israel’s security is “unshakeable,” and touched on “deep concerns we share about Iran” and its nuclear program.
Bennett and Biden differ on key issues concerning the Palestinians. Bennett has said he will not stop construction in settlements and opposes creating a Palestinian state in territories Israel captured in 1967, both positions at odds with Washington.
“Two states is not relevant, not existent,” the source in his delegation said.
Biden’s administration has restored hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians, much of which was cut by Trump, who described himself as the most “pro-Israel” president in history.
Friction between Israel and Gaza escalated during Bennett’s visit, including violent border clashes.
It was the most serious deterioration since Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes in response to thousands of rockets fired by militants in the territory in May.
Dan Kurtzer, former US ambassador to Israel, told AFP Bennett’s visit would set a new tone even during disagreements.
With Bennett, “even if there are differences on policy, which there will be, the two will be able to talk without this overlay of disrespect.”
However, the timing of the Oval Office meeting was still not clear Thursday afternoon. Bennett canceled his Sunday cabinet meeting and prepared to remain in Washington through Saturday night. As Israel’s first Orthodox Jewish premiere, he would not be able to fly home during the Sabbath.

Topics: Joe Biden Naftali Bennett

New group of rebels quits Syria's Daraa under truce

New group of rebels quits Syria's Daraa under truce
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

New group of rebels quits Syria's Daraa under truce

New group of rebels quits Syria's Daraa under truce
  • Daraa was returned to government control in 2018 under a previous Moscow-backed ceasefire
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Thursday that 53 people had been sent to northern Syria
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: A second group of rebel fighters left the southern Syrian city of Daraa Thursday under a Russian-brokered truce aimed at ending the region's worst fighting in years, a monitor said.
Daraa, seen as the birthplace of Syria's uprising in 2011 and held for years by opposition forces, was returned to government control in 2018 under a previous Moscow-backed ceasefire that had allowed rebels to stay in some areas of Daraa province.
But since late July local armed groups have exchanged artillery fire with government forces and the regime has imposed a crippling siege on the city's southern districts of Daraa al-Balad, seen as a hub for former rebels.
The clashes were the biggest challenge yet to the 2018 ceasefire, and Moscow-led talks have intensified in recent days as the government has stepped up its campaign to root out remaining rebels from Daraa al-Balad.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Thursday that 53 people, mostly "fighters who rejected the reconciliation deal reached under Russian auspices", had been sent to northern Syria.
Syria's official SANA news agency said that "45 terrorists and some of their family members" had left Daraa in what it called a step "towards ending terrorist control over the district and towards the return of all state institutions and services".
It came two days after an initial group of opposition fighters boarded buses to take them to rebel-held territory in the north, according to the Britain-based Observatory.
It says the agreement would see around 100 rebel fighters leave Daraa al-Balad for northern Syria, with remaining fighters surrendering their arms, in exchange for a lifting of the siege which has seen some 40,000 people face water and power cuts as well as food and medical shortages.
The United Nations said Tuesday that the latest escalation had forced some 38,000 people to flee over the past month.
UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen called Tuesday for humanitarian assistance and an immediate truce.
"Immediate, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access is needed to all affected areas and communities, including Daraa al-Balad," he told the Security Council.

Topics: Daraa Syria Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

UN chief calls on Lebanon leaders to form effective government

UN chief calls on Lebanon leaders to form effective government
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

UN chief calls on Lebanon leaders to form effective government

UN chief calls on Lebanon leaders to form effective government
  • Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern Thursday about Lebanon’s deteriorating socio-economic situation
  • He called on all "political leaders to urgently form an effective government of national unity"
Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern on Thursday about the deteriorating socio-economic situation in Lebanon and called on all "political leaders to urgently form an effective government of national unity," his spokesman said.
This is needed to "bring immediate relief, justice and accountability ... and drive an ambitious and meaningful course for reform to restore access to basic services, restore stability, promote sustainable development and inspire hope for a better future," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
A two-year-long financial meltdown hit a crunch point in Lebanon this month as fuel shortages paralysed much of the country, sparking chaos and numerous security incidents.
The crisis has sunk the currency by more than 90%, forced more than half of Lebanese into poverty and frozen depositors out of their accounts. The World Bank has called it one of the sharpest depressions in modern times.

Topics: Lebanon U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres socio-economic

UN hails joint Libya force to protect water network

UN hails joint Libya force to protect water network
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

UN hails joint Libya force to protect water network

UN hails joint Libya force to protect water network
  • The water authority shut down a huge network of pipelines known as the Great Man-Made River for a week before restoring supplies
  • The water network was closed after loyalists of Abdullah al-Senussi threatened to sabotage it unless he was released
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: The United Nations on Thursday welcomed the creation of a joint security force from rival sides in Libya to secure the country's water network amid sabotage threats.
"It is a very significant step forward towards the unification of the military institution and the country," the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the water authority shut down a huge network of pipelines known as the Great Man-Made River for a week before restoring supplies.
The water network was closed after loyalists of Abdullah al-Senussi, the jailed brother-in-law of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, threatened to sabotage it unless he was released.
Senussi, jailed in Tripoli, was sentenced to death in 2015 for his role in the attempted suppression of the 2011 uprising that toppled Kadhafi.
The Great Man-Made River was one of the major projects of Kadhafi during his four decades in power.
It brings water from underground aquifers deep in the Sahara desert in the south of Libya to settlements on the Mediterranean coast in the north.
Oil-rich Libya was gripped by violence after the 2011 uprising and split between the two rival camps, backed by foreign powers.
In October the rival sides signed a ceasefire in Geneva and an interim administration was set up in March to prepare for presidential and parliamentary elections in December.
The joint security force comprises combatants linked to the government based in Tripoli and fighters loyal to east-based military commander Khalifa Haftar, UNSMIL said.
UNSMIL head Jan Kubis said the creation of the new joint force "will not only ensure the security" of the water supply, but also "pave the way for further confidence-building measures" as Libya seeks to achieve reunification.

Topics: Libya United Nations Support Mission in Libya Great Man-Made River

