ThePlace: Haql beaches in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk, a fun and relaxing experience for tourists

The northwestern coastal city of Haql in the Tabuk region offers breathtaking scenery, turquoise waters, white sand beaches surrounded by mountains, colored coral reefs and a charming climate, giving visitors a fun and relaxing experience, as well as offering enjoyable maritime activities.
Beaches in Haql have become a big tourist attraction since the Saudi Tourism Authority launched the Saudi Summer Program on June 24. The program is running until Sept. 30 across 11 destinations, including Tabuk, offering more than 500 experiences, packages and tourist activities through more than 250 private sector partners.
The Haql beaches are a prime location for diverse maritime activities such as rafting, swimming and diving in the turquoise waters of the Sultaniyah beach, situated about 42 kilometers south of Haql city.
You can also visit the beach of Al-Wasl island, which is renowned for its pristine nature, and go in scuba gear to look at the city’s most important feature, the shipwreck of Georgios G. Also known as the “Saudi Titanic,” this is a cargo ship that sank near the city in 1978 and lies partially submerged in the Red Sea.
Parks are another great experience for tourists in Haql. The Palm Garden, which provides marvelous views of the Gulf of Aqaba and the surrounding areas, abounds with palm trees and is a great place for family trips.
The city is also home to Prince Fahd bin Sultan Maritime Garden, which offers exquisite scenery with its aqueducts, green spaces, pedestrian walkways and children’s play areas. Finally, the Umm Anam Park has excellent beaches for diving and swimming, making the city of Haql a tourist experience that is fun for all members of the family.
